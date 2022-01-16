News
“This virus is just everywhere”: Colorado businesses struggle to stay adequately staffed as omicron surges
Overwhelmed by omicron, Denver restaurants are being forced to temporarily close their doors when they don’t have enough healthy workers to function.
Transit officials struggle to keep buses on the road when drivers call in sick.
Pharmacies have cut back the hours they’re open due to understaffing.
Frontline workers whose jobs have required them to be public-facing through the pandemic are being hit hard as COVID-19’s omicron variant tore through Colorado over the past month. Workplaces already struggling with staffing as employees left over pandemic-induced burnout now are seeing more workers contracting the virus, local business owners and experts said.
And it’s not just hospitals and schools struggling to stay staffed amid omicron; more and more parts of everyday life are being impacted by the virus’s winter surge.
“It feels like going back to 2020 in a lot of ways,” said Nicole Sullivan, owner of BookBar, the Denver bookstore and wine bar that’s operating under reduced hours this month. “I’m remembering now the exhaustion of having to constantly pivot and make new decisions and change up your business model but it’s easier because we’ve been there before.”
More than 10,000 people in Colorado had tested positive for COVID-19 on nine of the previous 10 days as of Friday afternoon, state data shows — and the actual number infected may be significantly higher. An average of 28% of tests performed over the last week were positive, an indication the state doesn’t have a full picture of how widely the virus is spreading.
Health officials estimated between one in 10 and one in 15 people in Colorado is contagious.
Compared to previous iterations of the virus, omicron is more transmissible and better able to penetrate the protections offered by vaccination and prior infection. Though the variant is less likely to cause severe illness, the number of people with COVID-19 in the state’s hospitals has risen more than 60% since Christmas and surpassed the delta variant’s fall peak.
Some Denver restaurants and bars began closing before Christmas as omicron’s rapid ascent was just beginning, and late December and early January saw a host of dining spots and retailers — Milkroll Rolled Ice Cream, MI Sports Denver and Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar among them — announcing brief closures or altered hours due to staffing shortages.
The Cow Lot, a western wear shop in Wheat Ridge, informed customers it didn’t have enough staff to work a booth at this year’s National Western Stock Show. Benzina, an Italian restaurant in Denver, was forced to close one night last week “due to short staffing and keeping our neighbors safe,” according to a post on social media.
After about half of BookBar’s 15 employees were out with COVID-19 at the same time, Sullivan scaled back the store’s January hours, going from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., so there would only be one shift to fill during the day. She also switched to to-go orders in lieu of serving food and drinks indoors, and canceled in-person storytime readings for the month.
“All it took is just one person to get sick, and we started falling like dominoes,” she said.
Employees who test positive are being asked to stay home for a minimum of five days, in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Once they no longer have symptoms, BookBar is requiring employees to test negative before returning to work.
“We want to give people incentives to stay home if they’re positive or even if they have symptoms, so we’re paying everybody for hours they would have worked, so our employees don’t have to worry about missing pay or worry how they’re going to pay bills because it’s obviously not their fault if they’re sick and can’t come to work,” Sullivan said.
“We’re doing everything we can”
The Regional Transportation District, on the other hand, is offering people financial incentives to show up.
The agency said a surge of new coronavirus cases and an existing need for frontline workers are adversely impacting its ability to provide its usual transportation services. Between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5, the agency reported 77 new employee COVID-19 cases across facilities and operating divisions.
RTD is offering a $4,000 hiring bonus the agency hopes will help with recruitment efforts amid a worker shortage, said Tina Jaquez, RTD spokesperson.
“The difficult thing is we’re already understaffed and trying to hire, but combining that with people calling in sick has been really challenging for us,” Jaquez said.
As operators call in sick, Jaquez said RTD is reaching out to workers who have signed up to pick up extra shifts only to learn those people are sick, too.
Jaquez urged RTD riders to sign up for service alerts so they’ll be notified if a bus route drops because an operator is out sick.
“The other thing is we are trying to ask operators if they’re able to work late — so not mandating — but asking if they’re willing to work later for overtime,” Jaquez said. “We are just asking people to be patient. We’re doing everything we can. We know it’s important and a lot of people rely on us.”
“Running a marathon with a broken leg”
Scott Boyd, one of the owners of Denver-based restaurant The Rotary, said the end of 2021 and start to 2022 have been so unhinged that all he can do some days is laugh.
Not only did The Rotary’s 2-week-old Louisville location burn down in the Marshall fire last month, but its Denver restaurant closed to diners and switched to take-out only for a week amid a COVID-19 outbreak among the staff around the same time.
Four employees testing positive on the same day triggered the switch to shut things down, Boyd said. The Rotary’s Denver location has since reopened.
“That was the first time we’ve had to close because of staffing shortages,” Boyd said. “We’ve been able to make it through all of this until then, so it’s at another level. This virus is just everywhere.”
Boyd said the company’s instant messaging app was blowing up with employees informing management they tested positive for the coronavirus around the holidays, prompting the owners to make the call to switch to take-out.
“Opening a restaurant is hard, so if you liken that to running a marathon, running a restaurant right now is like running a marathon with a broken leg,” Boyd said. “It’s hard and now people are either sick from COVID or you can’t hire… or you can’t get all the stuff because of the supply chain issues and you’re driving all over town looking everywhere for to-go paper cups for coffee and you can’t find any.
“It’s to a point where it’s almost comical, which makes it a little bit easier,” he added. “Sometimes when things are so bad you can barely even believe it, you’re like, ‘OK, I can tolerate it because it doesn’t even make sense how ridiculous this is.” ‘
“The perfect storm”
People relying on accessing their prescription medications could run into obstacles as “the perfect storm” hits Colorado’s pharmacists, according to Emily Zadvorny, executive director of the Colorado Pharmacists Society.
Certain Walgreens pharmacy locations are closed on the weekends — one at 66th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard in Arvada, for example — due to understaffing and others advertise on the chain’s website they’ll be closed during certain times mid-day so pharmacists can eat.
“We have people out sick and it’s always hard to find backup staff, and we have a situation where pharmacists are not happy with their working conditions in a lot of the major chains and there’s a higher level of burnout and they are deciding to leave,” Zadvorny said.
Zadvorny said there are hundreds, if not thousands, of pharmacy technician position openings in Colorado right now.
In addition to what is already a demanding job — filling prescriptions, counseling patients, collecting data and administering the usual vaccines — the pandemic has piled on the administration of COVID-19 tests and vaccinations with the same amount of staff.
The most recent CDC guidance anticipated staffing shortages could become widespread and loosened requirements that health care workers stay home if they have COVID-19. Under normal circumstances, nurses and other hospital staff are supposed to stay home for 10 days, unless they have a negative test and improving symptoms.
In a staffing “crisis,” however, they can keep working, though the CDC still recommends that they only do so if they don’t have a fever.
Dan Weaver, a spokesman for UCHealth, said the health network’s employees with “minor and improving” cold symptoms like a runny nose or sore throat aren’t required to get tested, though they can choose to do so. They can continue working as long as they feel well enough, he said.
Those with serious symptoms, like a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, have to be tested and stay home for at least five days, Weaver said. Staff who still have a fever after five days will need to isolate at home longer, as will those who have compromised immune systems, he said.
More health care workers are out at the same time that patient numbers are surging, and when the field was already depleted. About 2,100 fewer people worked in Colorado hospitals in November 2021 than in February 2020, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Zadvorny said pharmacies are expected to always be open and accessible, unlike other establishments, but that some pharmacies are getting to the point where there aren’t enough resources to do the work safely, thereby forcing closures or reduced hours.
“Pharmacists want to do what’s right for patients so this a really tough time for them because what they want to do and what they’re able to do right now are a little bit hard,” Zadvvorny said. “Have some grace and some patience and understand that their workload has just inflated.”
“We need your help now”
Due to rising costs and difficulty obtaining certain foods like pastrami, Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen owner Joshua Pollack said taking beloved items off his restaurants’ menus was what worried him most a couple weeks ago.
Last week, though, he found himself forced to close his Five Points and Stanley Marketplace locations for several days due to COVID-19 outbreaks among staff.
“2021 into 2022 has been the most challenging time for me as a restaurateur,” Pollack said, through coughs. He and his family are suffering from COVID-19.
“The public opinion is we made it through 2020 and everything is great,” he said. “Even my own sister is like, ‘I don’t understand. What do you mean everything is worse?’ 2020 was great. We got the PPE, we got government funding and that gave us the ability to do the right thing to shutdown restaurants and keep people safe.”
In 2020, Pollack said the restaurant industry saw an influx of workers displaced by the pandemic from sectors like the music industry, oil and gas and fine dining. Now, a lot of those folks are gone, leaving places understaffed and especially susceptible to getting rocked by omicron.
Pollack said he recently shelled out $2,000 for COVID-19 tests because he’s requiring sick employees to test negative in order to return to work and fears if he doesn’t provide the difficult-to-find tests, his employees will walk out the door and get new jobs at a different understaffed restaurant rather than spend the time and money on a test.
“Anyone who knows small business knows the money we make today pays for my bills from last week, so when you’re shut down for a week, you still have maybe even 30 days worth of bills to pay, payroll from the previous week and then sick pay on top of that, and it’s devastating,” he said.
Last week’s multi-day closures — both locations had reopened by Friday — marked the third or fourth shutdowns of Rosenberg’s due to the pandemic, Pollack said.
He doubts they will be the last.
“Never as an entrepreneur did I ever think I would have to be so blind steering a ship through this and it doesn’t make me feel like there’s an end in sight,” he said. “A lot of business owners are having conversations trying to figure out what can save us through all this.”
Denver Post staff writer Meg Wingerter contributed to this report.
Downtown Aspen espresso and wine bar closes after nearly 15 years
The ownership of Victoria’s Espresso & Wine Bar has closed the Australian-style cafe after nearly 15 years serving patrons in downtown Aspen.
Owners Victoria Haveman and John Beatty said they are moving on after holding an inventory sale Monday through Wednesday this week at the 510 E. Durant Ave. location.
“Victoria & Co has been in business for 14 years — we achieve what we set out to do: to change the landscape of the coffee industry in 2008 to embrace the Aussie Cafe style of food and coffee,” they said in a statement provided to The Aspen Times. “We think both those product lines at Victoria & Co are legendary.”
The company website also said, “It’s time to enjoy the fruits of our success. We are proud of what we have achieved. Sincere deep gratitude to those who have cared for us and supported us and appreciated our passion, hard work, long hours & scratch made everything. Special thanks to the amazing staff we have had over the years, especially Omar.”
Located around the corner from the Belly Up Aspen nightclub and short walk from the gondola at the base of Aspen Mountain, Victoria’s grew a loyal stable of patrons — often seen dining, drinking wine or sipping coffee on its patio.
Read the full story from our partner at aspentimes.com.
In Colorado, cellphone users must opt-in to receive local emergency alerts. Here’s how to do that.
There’s a renewed focus on how emergency notifications are sent to residents during wildfires, dangerous criminal situations and hazardous weather after Marshall fire evacuees complained about a lack of warning in the first hours of the Dec. 30 wildfire that killed at least one person and destroyed more than 1,100 homes and businesses.
Boulder County evacuees have said a better notification system could have helped them save pets and family heirlooms as well as offered better guidance on escape routes from the fire’s path.
In a world of rapidly changing technology, the methods used by emergency authorities to warn citizens of danger range from Reverse 911 calls to landlines to direct messaging via people’s cellphones to radio and television announcements to old-fashioned door-to-door knocking.
While Colorado residents receive Amber Alerts and National Weather Service notifications on their cellphones, those messages are regulated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
But local sheriffs, police chiefs or fire chiefs just can’t blast messages to their constituents’ cellphones without first gaining federal approval to use that system. Most cities and counties in the state hire private contractors to create local emergency alert systems that are able to send focused alerts to specific neighborhoods or email lists.
FEMA regulates cell alerts through a system known as the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, or IPAWS .
“That system is used nationwide to push out wireless emergency alerts, to push out broadcast emergency alerts you see on the TV and hear on the radio,” said Micki Trost, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Homeland Security.
The U.S. president can use it for national emergencies, something FEMA tested during the Trump administration, and the National Weather Service can send out alerts via the emergency broadcast system and directly to cell phones.
Tribal, state and local authorities also can tap into the system but there are rules about how it is used. In Colorado, a local agency must apply through the state homeland security department, which makes sure it has a plan, training and a licensed vendor in place. Then the state forwards the application to FEMA for approval, Trost said.
Once the system is in place, local authorities decide when to use it and what messages to put out, and they must work within the federal rules.
In Colorado, some counties use it more often than others. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation uses it to send Amber Alerts. Eagle County uses it almost daily to advise motorists of conditions on Interstate 70 or Vail Pass and other weather-related problems, Trost said. Larimer County used it in 2020 during the Cameron Peak fire.
“It’s being used weekly somewhere in the state of Colorado,” she said.
But most counties don’t go directly to the wireless alert system, which pushes messages to every cell phone within the range of towers inside that jurisdiction. People who aren’t affected by a disaster would receive the messages, making sheriffs, police chiefs and fire chiefs reluctant to use it.
Instead, local governments hire private companies such as Everbridge and CodeRed — the company used in Jefferson, Douglas and Arapahoe counties — to create local alert systems.
In those programs, emergency agencies can work with people on the ground and 911 dispatchers to issue warnings to specific neighborhoods or geographical areas. The services offered by private companies also allow emergency responders to include maps or links to websites with more information, Trost said.
But, she said, “you need to sign up for those emergency opt-in alerts to make sure you get the information.”
How to register for local emergency alerts
The major law enforcement and fire departments in metro Denver contract with private companies to provide emergency alerts to cellphone users.
You are not automatically enrolled in these services when you purchase a cellphone. Instead, residents must register with their local government’s provider to be notified of local emergencies. If you use a landline phone, you are registered.
Here are the signup pages for the metro-area counties and statewide:
Adams County: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/EA22F5DE3F32
Arapahoe County: ace911.colorado.gov/arapalert
Aurora: auroragov.org/residents/public_safety
Boulder County, Boulder and Longmont: bouldercounty.org/safety/emergency
Broomfield: broomfield.org/CodeRed
Denver: Not available as city switches vendors
Douglas County: dcsheriff.net/codered
Jefferson County: jeffco.us/473/Emergency-Notifications
Statewide: dhsem.colorado.gov/emergencyalert
Dig into the details. Devon Toews is as important as any Avalanche player
It doesn’t take an astute hockey mind to appreciate the explosive, electric play of Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, who routinely produces the sort of highlight plays of superstar forwards.
But when it comes to his top-pair partner, Devon Toews, you’ve got to dig into the details to appreciate his play.
The 6-foot-1,191-pound blueliner is a master at possessing the puck and distributing it to the right outlet. His defending is effective and clean. And Toews has shown a knack for being in the right place at the right time.
If a goaltender is a team’s most important player, the fourth-year veteran is probably in a five-way tie for second among the Avs with Makar, fellow superstar Nathan MacKinnon, winger Mikko Rantanen and team captain Gabe Landeskog.
“I love when he’s on the ice,” goalie Darcy Kuemper said of Toews, who is in his second season with Colorado.
Toews missed the first nine games of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery — a period that saw the Avs go 4-4-1.
Since then, Colorado is 17-3-2 with Toews in the lineup as he’s notched a point in 16 of those games. Toews is tied for an NHL-high plus-26 plus-minus rating, and he’s yet to produce a single minus game all season. He’s also only been assessed just two minor penalties despite leading the Avs in average ice time at 25:05.
“He’s always in the right position. He’s always got the right read. He’s such a smart player. He’s so smooth and calm out there,” Kuemper said. “… He’s one of those rare guys that’s so good at both ends of the rink as a defenseman.”
Toews and Makar make up one of the NHL’s best defensive pairings.
Toews is top-10 in the league in ice time and second among all NHL defensemen (behind Makar) in points-per-game (1.09 to 1.17). If Makar is the midseason favorite to win the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman, Toews is the dark horse.
He might not be deemed Norris material because he doesn’t quarterback the No. 1 power play, but there isn’t a defenseman in the league who could unseat Makar for that spot.
Yet Toews’ measured, efficient play on the blue line is as reliable as it gets.
“It’s not exceptionally dynamic like, say, Cale can bring, but it’s just good, smart hockey and it’s done with a certain pace that makes him successful,” Avs coach Jared Bednar said.
Part of what makes Toews so successful is the 27-year-old’s penchant for always being prepared and studying his opponents extensively.
“He thinks through the game. That’s part of his preparation — he has a real good understanding of what opponents are going to do, what we need to do to have success, and then he goes out and implements that in his game and executes,” Bednar said. “As good of a skater as he is, he has good vision, good hands. All the things that you need to be a good player in this league, he has them.”
Toews played for three years at Quinnipiac University, one of the few NCAA programs that recruited him out of British Columbia. Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold said Toews was probably his best player on the Bobcats’ team that lost in the 2016 NCAA championship game to North Dakota to end Toews’ junior year.
Pecknold watched closely as Toews developed for nearby Bridgeport (Conn.) of the American Hockey League for 2 1/2 seasons before the Islanders finally called him up. Toews’ trade to the Avalanche in 2020 was the best thing that could happen to him at the time, Pecknold said. Toews was a restricted free agent coming off a modest $700,000 salary, and the Islanders said they couldn’t afford the inevitable hefty raise. After the trade, he signed a four-year, $16.4 million deal ($4.1 million annual cap hit) with the Avs.
“I thought he was really good with the Islanders, but with (Islanders coach Barry) Trotz, one of the better coaches in the NHL in my opinion, Trotz kind of already had his veterans and Toews was kind of his third-pairing guy,” Pecknold said. “The trade to Colorado allowed him to blossom. I give Jared Bednar all the credit in the world because he gave Devon a chance — an opportunity to be more than a third-pairing guy. Obviously, he’s getting rewarded for it now.”
The trade was finalized Oct. 12, 2020, two days after Toews married Kerry, his sweetheart from Quinnipiac.
Toews was initially lukewarm about the deal. He was coming off his first full NHL season and deemed a rising star for the Islanders, who advanced to the 2020 Eastern Conference final. He didn’t want to leave New York, and he wasn’t thrilled about going west — despite knowing the Avs were Stanley Cup favorites entering the shortened 2021 season.
“The trade itself, that was crazy. We were still in the wedding mode, happy about all that, and the trade was kind of a shock to the system,” Toews told The Post. “Obviously, it worked out. We’re happy about it. But at the time, not so happy about it — just because we were very comfortable.
“My wife’s family is from Jersey, so they were always close. We’ve both been on the East Coast the last five, six years. So there was a lot of comfortability there.”
Since the trade, Toews has connected well with teammates in Colorado, just as he did at previous stops in his career. He once honored former Quinnipiac teammate Sam Anas and the memory of Anas’ late mother at his wedding. And he’s brought that kind of love to the Avs’ locker room.
“Just a really easy-going, good teammate — a valuable guy that’s really easy to be around,” said Avs defenseman Erik Johnson, the team’s most senior player. “It’s only his second year here, but he’s fit in really, really well. Heck of a trade too. He’s very rare, very good. So that was a great find by Joe (Sakic) and his staff and he’s fit in great — really big addition for us.”
If there’s anyone who isn’t surprised, it’s Pecknold.
The Quinnipiac coach had long been convinced Toews was a big-time player. Advanced analytics such as Corsi, which measures puck possession time and the ability to score more goals than you allow, indicated the defenseman’s understated value all the way back in college.
“Devon was a Corsi machine. His last year, we were No. 1 in the nation almost the entire year. We had a great team but Devon was probably our best player,” Pecknold said. “He flew under the radar because he doesn’t put up huge numbers. It was like, if he’s on the ice, we have the puck. It’s that simple.”
That recipe has been translated quite well to Colorado, too.
