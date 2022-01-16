News
Troy Natus, former Winter Carnival prince, dies at age 41 from COVID
A former St. Paul Winter Carnival prince has died following a difficult battle with COVID-19.
Troy Natus, 41, of Maplewood, the 2010 Titan Prince of the North Wind, died Jan. 13 at the Mayo Clinic.
“He was six feet six inches tall, a big man,” said his mother Lynn Natus. “But he always had a smile and a hug for everybody.”
Natus became ill with COVID in mid-December and was admitted to Mayo on Dec. 18 after becoming severely dehydrated. The virus exacerbated issues with his heart and kidneys. Natus had a heart transplant nearly 18 years ago after a virus destroyed his heart, and he later was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
“Troy touched more lives than we’ll ever know,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He was a kind and gentle giant that always had time and a smile for all. He was the most compassionate friend.”
Lynn Natus spoke of her son over a boisterous crowd Saturday. Members of the Winter Carnival family gathered at Mama T’s Castle Tap, a sports bar in Little Canada that she managed with Troy. She got the nickname “Mama T” when trying to explain that she was the mother of a Titan.
“They’re here telling stories about when they met Troy,” she said. “They’re telling about the love that he gave them. They truly are a family. When you put out the alarm, they come running.”
Natus was born Jan. 28, 1980, in Roseville to Ted and Lynn Natus. He had three sisters, Christi Finken, Brenda Hocum and Amy Kissner. After graduating Roseville High School in 1998, he joined the family business, Hamernicks Interior Solutions on Rice Street. He worked with his father for 26 years, becoming vice president of the company.
In October 2013 he married Monette Moorman whom he met through the Winter Carnival. She was the 2012 East Wind Princess. They couldn’t have children, so they loved on their three dogs and two cats, Lynn Natus said.
After his appointment as Prince of the North Wind, he remained active in the St. Paul Winter Carnival and Titan Organization, which is an association of the former princes. His father, Ted Natus, was King Boreas LXXVII in 2013.
“Though he battled through years of health issues and had his own mountains to climb, he never complained or failed to put others ahead of himself,” the family wrote in the obituary. “His hug could heal a broken spirit and it did for so many.”
Despite COVID protocols, Lynn was adamant about being by his side at the end.
“I told them I was there the day he was born, and I will be there the day he leaves me,” she said.
She and Troy’s wife, Monette, sat on either side of him holding his hands as died.
Natus’ funeral will be noon Jan. 18 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive in White Bear Lake. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. Following the funeral, everyone is invited to Mama T’s where there will be an open mic for friends to share their memories, Lynn said.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Gift of Life Transplant house in Rochester.
Buckeyes pull away from Gophers, 83-75
Minnesota was hanging with Ohio State through most of three quarters Saturday, but a disastrous end to the third quarter derailed the Gophers’ chance to beat a top-tier Big Ten team.
Jacy Sheldon scored 32 points, and Taylor Mikesell added 17 to lead the Buckeyes to an 83-75 victory at Williams Arena. Sheldon shot 58 percent from the floor, made was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and made 10 of 11 free throws, finishing one point off her season high.
Sara Scalia scored 23 points, and Deja Winters added 20 points for Minnesota, which took a one-point lead midway through the third quarter before the wheels fell off.
Ohio State has won five of its past six games to improve to 13-3 overall, 5-2 in conference play. Minnesota fell to 9-9, 2-4.
The Gophers were within 55-49 on a Rose Micheaux free throw with 1:27 left in the third quarter before the Buckeyes closed with a 9-0 run started by Gabby Hutcherson’s 3-pointer. Ohio State then scored six points in the final 36 seconds, made possible after Winters was called for an intentional foul on Tanaya Beacham’s transition bucket with 36 seconds left.
Sheldon made the two free throws for a 62-49 lead, then hit a running jumper with 13 seconds left to give the Buckeyes a 15-point lead that was never seriously threatened.
Scalia’s layup with 1:05 remaining cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 78-69, but Sheldon essentially sealed Ohio State’s victory with a three-point play off a drive for an 81-69 lead with 44 seconds left.
Scalia had three second-quarter 3-pointers as the Gophers rallied to trail by one, 38-37, at halftime but didn’t make another 3 until midway through the fourth quarter, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to 74-58.
The Gophers struggled from the floor out of the gate, locked down by a Buckeyes halftime defense that forced five desperate heaves as the shot clock expired – none of them on the mark. On the other end, Ohio State was getting good looks from the post and hitting 3-pointers, shooting 69 percent on the way to a 23-14 lead.
Minnesota changed the momentum in the second quarter, tightening its halfcourt defense and forcing eight turnovers. Scalia, meanwhile, started heating up. She made two 3-pointers during a 12-4 run that cut Ohio State’s lead to 29-27 with 4:12 left in the half, and her bank shot off a drive gave Minnesota a brief lead, 30-29 with 3:13 to go.
Micheaux and Kadi Sissoko each pulled down seven rebounds for Minnesota.
The Gophers are host to Iowa on Thursday in a 7 p.m. tip at Williams Arena.
Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday’s wild-card game.
It was a victory three decades in the making for the Bengals (11-7). After going from worst to first in the AFC North with a generally young roster, they ended an embarrassing long postseason drought that spanned 31 years and eight consecutive defeats.
“Who Dey” indeed.
Their next opponent will depend on results in the other two AFC wild-card games this weekend.
The Bengals had to survive a Raiders drive to the 9-yard line, but Derek Carr was intercepted on fourth down by Germaine Pratt.
Helped by some problematic officiating by Jerome Boger’s crew that might have allowed Burrow’s touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd to count when it shouldn’t have, the Bengals also extended a lengthy postseason drought for the Raiders (10-8).
Las Vegas, which won its final four games to squeeze into the playoffs, last won in the postseason in the 2002 AFC championship game.
Cincinnati made it 4 for 4 on scoring drives late in the first half, though with some controversy. Burrow rolled right to avoid pressure and threw from close to the sideline. Play continued despite an erroneous whistle by an official, who thought Burrow stepped out of bounds. Boyd caught the 10-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a 20-6 lead. The play counted, to protests from the Raiders, who cited the rule that the ball should be returned to the previous spot.
And Las Vegas lost by seven points.
After Daniel Carlson, the league’s top scorer, made a 47-yard field goal to get Las Vegas off well on the opening possession, the Bengals countered. And kept scoring, though mostly field goals. Burrow took Cincinnati 75 yards in 10 plays, connecting with C.J. Uzomah in the front of the end zone on third down from the 7 to make it 7-3. Burrow threw for 65 yards on the drive and Uzomah celebrated his score with the Ickey Shuffle.
Then the Bengals’ defense stepped up with their sacks leader, T rey Hendrickson, stripping Carr of the ball and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi rumbling 11 yards with it to the Raiders 10. But Las Vegas held and Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal.
The mistakes kept coming for the visitors. Peyton Barber touched a botched kickoff heading out of bounds at the Raiders 2, putting them in a hole they couldn’t climb from when Carr was sacked at his 1. All-Pro punter A.J. Cole got off a 58-yarder, but Trent Taylor’s 14-yard return set up Cincinnati once more in prime position.
Ja’Marr Chase, who had nine receptions for 116 yards, kept victimizing the Raiders, his 38-yard reception getting the Bengals to the 6 before they stalled. McPherson made a 30-yarder for a 13-3 lead. It soon was 13-6 as the Raiders did two things right, at last: Josh Jacobs runs of 14 and 35 yards that led to Carlson’s 28-yard field goal.
The Raiders’ impressive two-minute drill covering 80 yards, capped by Carr’s 14-yard pass to Zay Jones with 13 seconds remaining in the second quarter made it 20-13. McPherson, a fifth-round draft pick last April, made two more second-half field goals, as did Carlson.
The crowd of 66,277 fans hungry for some playoff gold had to hold their breath before getting it.
INJURIES
Raiders: LB Divine Deablo (concussion) left in the second quarter moments after being beaten by Uzomah on a 29-yard pass play. DT Quinton Jefferson hurt his foot. CB Brandon Facyson left with a concussion.
Bengals: DT Mike Daniels injured his groin in the first quarter and did not return. Ogunjobi was carted off early in the third period with a foot injury. Hendrickson went out with a concussion in the third quarter.
UP NEXT
The Raiders head home to contemplate missed opportunities.
The Bengals move into the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.
Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed
By JAKE BLEIBERG
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities said a man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where the suspect could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
At least four hostages were initially believed to be inside the synagogue, according to two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. The synagogue’s rabbi was believed to be among the hostages, one of the officials said. A law enforcement official said the man claimed to be armed but authorities have not confirmed whether he is.
The Colleyville Police Department said one hostage was released uninjured shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday. The man was expected to be reunited with his family and did not require medical attention.
Authorities are still trying to discern a precise motive for the attack. The hostage-taker was heard demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaeda, who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. military officers while in custody in Afghanistan, the officials said. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials. Siddiqui is in federal prison in Texas.
The officials said investigators have not positively identified the man and cautioned that the information was based on a preliminary investigation as the situation was still rapidly developing.
A rabbi in New York City received a call from the rabbi believed to be held hostage in the synagogue to demand Siddiqui’s release, a law enforcement official said. The rabbi in New York City called 911 to report the call.
Police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon after that, FBI Dallas spokesperson Katie Chaumont said. There have been no reported injuries, Chaumont said.
“It’s an evolving situation, and we have a lot of law enforcement personnel on scene,” Chaumont said.
The services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A Meta company spokesperson later confirmed that Facebook removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream, but Faizan Syed, the executive director of Council on American-Islamic Relations in Dallas Fort-Worth Texas, told The Associated Press that Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved. Syed said CAIR’s support and prayers were with the people being held in the synagogue.
Texas resident Victoria Francis told the AP that she watched about an hour of the livestream before it cut out. She said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” she said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Francis, who lives in Rhome, Texas and grew up near Colleyville, tuned in after she read about the hostage situation. She said it sounded like the man was talking to the police department on the phone, with the rabbi and another person trying to help with the negotiations.
When the livestream cut out, the man was getting pretty irate, Francis said.
“It’s a scary situation. I’m hopeful it ends the best way it can, obviously with no one hurt,” she said. “Especially in this area, you never think something like this is going to hit home until it does.”
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday evening that President Joe Biden had been briefed and was receiving updates from senior officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he was monitoring the situation closely. “We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” he wrote on Twitter.
CAIR, the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group, condemned the attack Saturday.
“This latest antisemitic attack at a house of worship is an unacceptable act of evil,” CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the Jewish community, and we pray that law enforcement authorities are able to swiftly and safely free the hostages. No cause can justify or excuse this crime.”
Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist with advanced degrees from Brandeis University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, was sentenced in 2010 to 86 years in prison on charges that she assaulted and shot at U.S. Army officers after being detained in Afghanistan two years earlier. The punishment sparked outrage in Pakistan among political leaders and her supporters, who viewed her as victimized by the American criminal justice system.
In the years since, Pakistan officials have expressed interest publicly in any sort of deal or swap that could result in her release from U.S. custody, and her case has continued to draw attention from supporters. In 2018, for instance, an Ohio man who prosecutors say planned to fly to Texas and attack the prison where Siddiqui is being held in an attempt to free her was sentenced to 22 years in prison.
___
Associated Press writers Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo in Washington, D.C.; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem contributed to this report.
