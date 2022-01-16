News
Ukraine says Russia behind cyberattack in ‘hybrid war’ move
By YURAS KARMANAU
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine said Sunday that Russia was behind a cyberattack that defaced its government websites and alleged that Russia is engaged in an increasing “hybrid war” against its neighbor.
The statement from the Ministry of Digital Development came a day after Microsoft said dozens of computer systems at an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies had been infected with destructive malware disguised as ransomware. That disclosure suggested the attention-grabbing defacement attack on official websites last week was a diversion.
“All evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack. Moscow continues to wage a hybrid war and is actively building up its forces in the information and cyberspaces,” the ministry statement said.
The attack comes as the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine looms and diplomatic talks to resolve the tense standoff appear stalled.
Microsoft said in a short blog post Saturday that it first detected the malware on Thursday. That would coincide with the attack that simultaneously took some 70 Ukrainian government websites temporarily offline.
Microsoft said in a different, technical post that the affected systems “span multiple government, non-profit, and information technology organizations.” It said it did not know how many more organizations in Ukraine or elsewhere might be affected but said it expected to learn of more infections.
On Sunday, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said U.S. and private-sector companies were still working to determine the source of the attacks. He said the United States has warned for months about the possibility of cyberattacks from Russia and has been working with Ukraine to improve that country’s defenses.
“This is part of the Russian playbook,” he said on CBS television’s “Face the Nation” program.
A top private sector cybersecurity executive in Kyiv, Oleh Derevianko, told The Associated Press that the intruders penetrated the government networks through a shared software supplier in a supply-chain attack like the 2020 SolarWinds Russian cyberespionage campaign that targeted the U.S. government.
In 2017, Russia targeted Ukraine with one of the most damaging cyberattacks on record with the NotPetya virus, causing more than $10 billion in damage globally. That virus, also disguised as ransomware, was a so-called “wiper” that erased entire networks.
In Friday’s mass web defacement, a message left by the attackers claimed they had destroyed data and placed it online, which Ukrainian authorities said had not happened.
The message told Ukrainians to “be afraid and expect the worst.”
Frank Bajak in Boston and Colleen Long in Philadelphia contributed to this story.
News
Funeral arrangements announced for St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson killed in roof collapse
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Firefighter Benjamin Polson who tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday when a roof collapsed as he was searching for people trapped in the fire.
Polson joined the St. Louis Fire Department in November of 2019. He was a 2007 graduate of St. John Vianney High School and a Missouri State Alumni. He graduated with an MBA from Drury and earned his law degree from UMKC.
There is a visitation being held for Polson on Wednesday, January 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Kutis Funereal Home at 110151 Gravois Road in St. Louis. Overflow parking and shuttle service will be available from Grant’s Farm.
There will be a uniformed member walk-through at 7:30 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will take place at Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis, 4431 Lindell Boulevard, on Thursday, January 20 at 10 a.m.
An Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery located at 6901 Mackenzie Road.
News
Annual Bowl for the Cure raises funds and awareness for breast cancer
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis United States Bowling Congress’s Annual Bowl for the Cure Tournament is back, and it hopes raise more funds for breast cancer research.
The tournament will take place at Tropicana Lanes Saturday morning.
Since Bowl for the Cure’s inception in 2000, bowlers across the States have helped raise more than $11 million to support the fight against breast cancer.
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest organization of breast cancer survivors and activists, having helped fuel the progress in breast cancer detection and treatment and lead one of the premier awareness efforts worldwide.
According to the CDC, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States.
Each year in the United States, about 255-thousand cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women.
About 42,000 women die each year from breast cancer.
News
Rudy Giuliani makes fundraising trip to St. Louis for Eric Greitens
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigned from office amidst scandal in 2018. Some political analysts now consider him a leading candidate in the Republican primary to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt.
“We’re winning this race because I care about the people of Missouri and I’m willing to fight for them,” said Greitens.
The former Navy Seal was joined by former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani for a campaign fundraiser in St. Louis Saturday.
“I was probably the second or third person to endorse him,” said Giuliani.
When asked to respond to some republican concerns that a Greitens victory in August could give democrats a better chance of winning in November, Giuliani laughed. He said, “You’re going to tell me Eric Greitens isn’t going to win this state?”
Giuliani pointed to the 2020 election. President Trump won Missouri by more than a 15% margin. The former New York mayor believes Greitens would easily win the general election. He also believes Greitens would be a consistent vote against liberal policies.
Greitens said, “I think Missouri has not only become a more republican state, but it’s become an America first state.”
Voters will have their say later this year. The primary will take place in August and the general election in November.
