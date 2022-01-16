News
Unlivable San Francisco home sells for nearly $2M
SAN FRANCISCO – A hazardous, unlivable house in San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million.
“The property could have fallen in on itself if there was an earthquake,” said Todd Wiley, one-half of the home’s realty team.
The home, located on Day St. in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood, was listed for $995,000 — but eventually sold during an auction for much, much more.
“Someone had to really want this property to want to take it where they took it. There wasn’t a whole lot of data that suggested it would sell that high,” Wiley told Nexstar’s KRON4.
A cash buyer ultimately won the bid for $1,970,000.
A conservator had taken over the property on 320 Day St. Conservatorship sales go through a different process compared to traditional real estate sales, said Wiley, which included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.
Todd and partner Kim Wiley, who have experience in trust and probate sales, originally expected that the home would close for around $1.6 million following the sale, which, in this case, went through a different process because a conservator had taken over the property. (Wiley said the conservatorship sale included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.)
“The property should have been condemned,” Wiley said.
The conservatee, or the original homeowner, “had removed rooms downstairs. Anything that existed downstairs was completely torn out and had been that way for decades,” he said. This person also “physically removed chunks of the foundation and put in his own supports, it was structurally unsound.”
There were also concerns that the old, peeling paint was hazardous to the neighborhood, he added.
The first round of bidding got 11 offers, the highest being $1.5 million. But a final bidding war that attracted 38 potential buyers in court and ultimately “took it to a level that no one expected,” Wiley said.
The property’s listing called it “the worst house on the best block.” It’s surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, some worth between $2.8-$3.4 million. A massive, new construction nearby sold for about $9 million, Wiley said.
The Wileys said they continued to market the property before the final auction, which was managed by a judge and probate court. Wiley confirmed the buyer is a developer and will likely resell the home, whether it’s flipped or completely redeveloped.
St. Louis County Police search for missing 38-year-old woman
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are searching for a 38-year-old woman who went missing Friday morning.
April Muckerman was last seen around 7 a.m. leaving a friend’s residence in the 200 block of Northport Hills in North County. She left her purse and belongings behind, according to police.
Muckerman is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 115 lbs, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and a blue T-shirt under her sweatshirt.
Muckerman has a medical diagnosis that requires medication and she is without her medication. She has not been in contact with her friends since she was last seen, according to police.
Muckerman is not from the St. Louis area and police are concerned for her well-being due to her medical condition and extreme weather.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
Patriots vs. Bills live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL wild-card game at Highmark Stadium
Joe Nguyen
Snowfall leads to some challenges for workers, travelers at St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS – The first significant snowfall of the season has led to challenges for both workers and travelers at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Workers were busy deicing planes and keeping runways and other areas clear. Passengers were dealing with some delays and cancelations, but they are also had to navigate slick roads to get to the airport.
Airport spokesperson Roger Lotz said workers were trying to be as safe as possible, making sure that the planes were ready to take to the air. Crews moved slushy snow that fell to keep the runways clear.
Salt trucks laid down salt and removed snow when necessary in areas including the pickup and drop-off zones. There was also equipment removing snow from parking lots as well.
While there were some weather-related delays and cancelations, Lotz said, for the most part, the storm’s direct impact on Lambert’s operations was relatively minimal. He added that sometimes delays and cancelations can be a result of weather issues from other parts of the country.
Passengers told Fox 2’s Chris Regnier that one big challenge for them was just navigating slick roads to get here.
“About 60 miles outside of St. Louis, we started to have that really wet, heavy snow,” said Laura Tavernier, who drove from Fort Leonard Wood. “So, that actually froze on the bridges and some of the deceleration, acceleration ramps. It was unpredictable and intermittently treacherous.”
Another traveler said Missouri Route 367 was “really slushy.”
“We gave ourselves lots of time. We took it slow, have no issues,” said Guy Spangler, who drove from Brighton, Illinois. “Our flight was delayed already 30 minutes, so we’re hoping it’s going to be on time after that.”
Lotz says his biggest message for travelers on this day or really any day is to check with your carrier about your flight status, so you can always have the best and most current information.
