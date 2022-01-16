News
Vikings request interviews for seven coaching candidates, including Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn
Before the NFL playoffs got underway Saturday, the Vikings were quite busy. They put in requests to talk to seven assistants on playoff teams for their opening for a head coach.
Among the requests made were for Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is expected to interview on Sunday, and for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s head coach five years ago in Super Bowl LI.
Minnesota last Monday fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after a second straight losing season. Owner and president Mark Wilf then said that the Vikings would look to hire a general manager before a head coach, and eight candidates were then lined up for general-manager interviews.
But the Vikings wanted to get in some requests for interviews for a head coach because it’s uncertain how long which teams will last in the playoffs.
The Vikings also have requested interviews with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Hackett’s interview is expected to be Sunday since Green Bay has a first-round playoff bye, and that is the last day Hackett can interview until the season ends for the Packers. And that might not be until after Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
Quinn is the only former NFL head coach the Vikings have requested so far for an interview. He coached Atlanta from 2015-20, going 42-43 and leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, a 34-28 loss to New England in February 2017.
None of the teams with Minnesota candidates played on Saturday. The Eagles, Buccaneers, Cowboys and 49ers play on Sunday and the Rams on Monday night.
Burnsville’s city manager resigns abruptly, separation agreement planned
Burnsville City Manager Melanie Mesko Lee has resigned, the city announced Friday.
Lee’s resignation, effective Friday, will be formally accepted by the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday, according to a statement by the city.
City documents prepared for the upcoming meeting indicate the council also plans to move forward with a separation agreement, including six-month severance pay and payment of accrued leave and benefits.
Lee’s resignation letter does not provide a reason for her departure.
The council received the letter during a closed special meeting on Wednesday, when they reconvened to continue Lee’s performance evaluation.
“As discussed with you, I am resigning my position as Burnsville City Manager,” Lee wrote in the resignation letter.
“I am excited to see what is next for the City of Burnsville and I wish you, the community, and the organization continued success,” she concluded.
Lee, former city manager of Hastings, became Burnsville’s top administrator in 2019. Gregg Lindberg, Burnsville’s deputy city manager, will fill the role in the interim.
In the prepared statement, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz thanked Lee for her leadership and service.
“Organizational change can be scary, but it also represents an opportunity,” Kautz said. “Burnsville is made up of hundreds of talented staff members who come to work every day with a singular goal of furthering our vision of being a vibrant city, boldly leading, welcoming to all. I’m confident that our staff will continue to serve Burnsville’s community with professionalism and excellence.”
COVID-19 testing sites ordered to cease after CDPHE investigation
The Center for COVID Control has been ordered to cease all testing operations in the state for failing to be properly certified by the federal government, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Saturday.
The AG’s office and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment determined that the Center for COVID Control also failed to report testing results and cases to the CDPHE as required by state law, according to a news release. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corp. were also ordered to halt operations.
“A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. “Our consumer protection section also has received a significant number of complaints about safety conditions at their testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment. By violating these licensing requirements and ignoring health and safety protocols, the Center for COVID Control is putting Coloradans at risk and we’re taking action to protect public health.”
The following locations were issued a cease and desist order:
Locations operated by Center for COVID Control
- 6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver
- 4775 S. Broadway, Englewood
- 1750 Blake St., Denver
Locations operated by Macagain Corp.:
- 1546 28th St., Boulder
- 3250 W. 72nd St., Westminster
- 155 Cook St., Denver
- 620 Miller Court, Lakewood
- 1700 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
- 6830 S. Yosemite Court, Centennial
- 3629 Betty Drive, Colorado Springs
- 2910 Wood Ave., Colorado Springs
Investigators with the CDPHE found evidence that the company’s testing sites in the state are not lawfully certified under the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program, the release said. A CLIA certification is required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for all non-research, non-forensic laboratory testing performed on people in the United States.
The Center for COVID Control has been ordered to stop operating each of its testing locations until it can demonstrate that the sites have all the necessary certifications and are following all legal requirements to operate in the state.
A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles
When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. No more problems with borrowed tablets. No more days of missed lessons because her kids couldn’t connect to their virtual schooling.
But coronavirus cases in her children’s New York City classrooms, and the subsequent quarantines, sent her kids back to learning from home. Without personal devices for each child, Schneider said they were largely left to do nothing while stuck at home.
“So there you go again, with no computer, and you’re back to square one as if COVID just begun all over again in a smaller form,” Schneider said.
As more families pivot back to remote learning amid quarantines and school closures, reliable, consistent access to devices and home internet remains elusive for many students who need them to keep up with their schoolwork. Home internet access for students has improved since the onset of the pandemic with help from philanthropy, federal relief funding and other efforts — but obstacles linger, including a lack of devices, slow speeds and financial hurdles.
Concerns around the digital divide have shifted toward families that are “underconnected” and able to access the internet only sporadically, said Vikki Katz, a communication professor at Rutgers University.
“It’s about whether or not you can withstand the disruptions of these quick pivots in ways that don’t derail your learning,” she said.
In two studies, one conducted in 2015 and another in 2021, Katz and other researchers surveyed low-income families with young children. While rates of home internet access and computer ownership are up significantly, the proportion of lower-income families whose internet access is unreliable or insufficient remained roughly the same.
A year into the pandemic, more than half the families Katz surveyed reported that their children’s ability to tune into online classes had been disrupted in some way.
Racial and income divides persist in home internet access, according to data from the Pew Research Center. One survey conducted in April of 2020 found that during the initial school closures, 59% of lower-income families faced digital barriers, such as having to log on from a smartphone, not having a device or having to use a public network because their home network was not reliable enough.
About 34% of households making less than $30,000 reported having trouble paying for their home internet bill, as did 25% of those making between $30,000 and $50,000. Compared to white households, Black and Latino families were less likely to have access to broadband and a computer at home.
For Schneider’s children, not having enough working devices at home during the previous school year for remote learning meant missing assignments and classes. The kids struggled to focus on their work, even if they received paper assignments. During quarantine periods this year, she said, they were largely unable to participate in any instruction at all.
“Without the equipment … their experience was that they were more off than on,” Schneider said. “As soon as they said school was going to back up … I just had to take my chances and send them. They needed not to be out of school any longer.”
Even before the pandemic sent most schools to some form of remote learning, classrooms have increasingly embraced the role of technology in teaching, creating a “homework gap” between those who do and do not have access to internet and devices at home. Roughly 2.9 million school children lived in households without internet access, according to pre-pandemic Census data, and about 2.1 million lived in households without a laptop or desktop computer.
Some families are frustrated more hasn’t been done to close the gap.
When her grandchildren’s Pittsburgh school moved to online learning in March of 2020, Janice Myers and her four grandchildren shared a single laptop. One month, she struggled to afford the internet bill on her fixed retirement income. She tried to access the company’s $10 monthly rate designed to keep low-income kids connected during the pandemic, but said she was told she did not qualify because she was an existing customer.
This school year, the children were adjusting well to in-person learning until a quarantine sent them home for a week, Myers said. Around Thanksgiving, the school shut down in-person classes again, this time for nearly three weeks. Both times, the school did not send the children home with tablets, leaving them with little instruction except a thin packet of worksheets, she said.
“To my mind, you had an entire school year to learn how to be better prepared, and how to be proactive and how to incorporate a Plan B at the drop of a hat,” she said. “There was no reason why every student, when they returned to school, didn’t receive or keep their laptop.”
