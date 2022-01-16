News
Who will the Chicago Bears hire as their new coach and GM? Here’s what to know about the searches — including the latest interviews.
The Chicago Bears are in the market for a new general manager and head coach.
While the move to fire coach Matt Nagy was expected as the losses piled up in his fourth season, GM Ryan Pace’s fate after seven years in his role seemed less clear over the last month.
Ultimately after the 6-11 season, Bears Chairman George McCaskey also cut ties with Pace, whose teams posted a 48-65 record, qualified for the postseason twice and failed to record a playoff victory.
So who will the Bears hire? We’ve got possible head coaching and general manager candidates to keep an eye one, plus the latest moves and interview requests from around the NFL.
Coach interviews
GM interviews
- Joe Schoen: What to know about the Bills’ assistant director of player personnel
- Monti Ossenfort: What to know about the Titans director of player personnel
- Jeff Ireland: What to know about the Saints assistant general manager
- Champ Kelly: What to know about the team’s assistant director of player personnel
- Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: What to know about the Browns VP of football operations
- Glenn Cook: What to know about the Browns VP of player personnel
For the latest Bears news, follow Brad Biggs, Colleen Kane and Dan Wiederer — and sign up for our free alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox.
Here’s what to know about the search for a new Bears coach and general manager.
‘The roster needs work.’ How does the Bears coaching job stack up with the other NFL openings? A look at how attractive each team is.
How attractive is the Bears coaching job? Quarterback Justin Fields is considered a young player with upside. Ownership has supported its football operation, recently pouring a ton of money into a renovation of Halas Hall. The Bears are considered an attractive home and have some young talent on the roster.
The Tribune polled 19 league executives, coaches and veteran agents with knowledge of rosters and how teams operate, asking them to rank the seven openings, which assumes the Raiders job opens.
>>> Read the full story here
How will the Bears conduct their searches for a new GM and coach? And what do we know about the search committee?
While George McCaskey said he ultimately will make the decision on the next GM and coach, the Bears assembled a five-person search committee — McCaskey, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, Phillips, vice president of player engagement LaMar “Soup” Campbell and senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade.
>>> Read the full story here
Why the NFL’s ‘socialistic enterprise’ means the Bears win at the bank — even when they lose on the field
When the Bears lowered the lid on another disappointing season, it was easy to view them as an NFL franchise in disarray. But when you look at things another way, the Bears are doing just fine.
Every home game was a sellout, or close to it. TV ratings remained high. And when Forbes released its annual list of estimated team values, the Bears had shot up 16% year-over-year, to $4.1 billion. Only six NFL teams are worth more.
That’s not even counting the new stadium the Bears appear ready to build in Arlington Heights.
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey promises a ‘thorough, diligent and exhaustive’ search for the next Bears GM and coach after firing Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy
During an hourlong video conference, George McCaskey said he consulted “a number of people” in NFL circles before making the decisions and finalizing his conclusion Sunday night. He said Bears owner Virginia McCaskey, 99, also was consulted as part of the team’s board of directors.
“Everybody wants to win one for her,” McCaskey said. “And we’re doing everything we can to make that happen. At one point in our conversations, I asked her for her assessment of our season, and she said, as only a mother can, ‘I’m very, very disappointed.’”
>>> Read the full story here
George McCaskey’s inability to recall when the Bears united with Bill Polian is peculiar. But Polian’s influence on the upcoming coach and GM searches is now paramount.
The revelation came subtly from Bears Chairman George McCaskey.
Bill Polian had been tabbed to jump into the driver’s seat for the upcoming coach and general manager searches. And, boy, were the most important leaders at Halas Hall pumped.
Yet McCaskey also seemed to be suffering from a bit of selective amnesia. He couldn’t remember exactly when Polian linked up with the team. “At some point during the season,” McCaskey said. “I can’t recall when.”
>>> Read the full story here
‘This is a results-driven league’: Bears players react to the firings of coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace
Running back David Montgomery acknowledged that he was emotional. Given the news that Bears coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace had been fired a day after the team finished its 6-11 season, Montgomery couldn’t wall off a combination of disappointment, sadness and sentimentality.
“It’s pretty emotional for me,” he said.
Pace was the GM who traded up in the 2019 draft to select Montgomery at No. 73 in the third round. Nagy was the energetic coach with whom Montgomery developed a close bond during their three seasons working together.
Even if the news wasn’t all that stunning to anyone inside or outside of Halas Hall, the finality still packed a punch.
>>> Read the full story here
From George Halas to Matt Nagy: What was said about each Bears coach when they were hired
The day a new Bears coach is introduced can be one of the most thrilling for fans.
As the search to find the next coach of the Bears begins, here’s a look back at when each of the team’s previous 16 coaches were introduced by team management.
>>> Read the full story here
How Matt Nagy’s 34-31 record stacks up with other Bears coaches
With a loss to the Vikings in the last game of the 2021 season, Bears coach Matt Nagy ended his fourth — and final — season with the team with a 34-31 record.
Here’s a look back at how Nagy’s coaching record compares, season-by-season and amongst 15 former Bears coaches.
>>> Read the full story here
The Bears are seeking their 17th head coach. Here’s a look at how past coaches fared — and when they left the franchise.
The Bears will be looking for their 17th head coach in the franchise’s 100-plus-year history. Some of the previous 16 were significantly more successful than others, but either way, the Bears never have fired a coach midseason — nice work if you can get it.
Here’s a look at how Bears coaches fared and what the circumstances were when they left the franchise.
>>> Read the full story here
The Chicago Bears will interview Joe Schoen for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills’ assistant director of player personnel.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Joe Schoen will interview for the general manager position Sunday.
Joe Schoen
Age: 42
Title: Buffalo Bills assistant general manager
Experience
Schoen has been in his current role for the past five seasons, working closely with GM Brandon Beane. Prior to arriving in Buffalo, he climbed the ladder in the Miami Dolphins scouting department, spending the final three of his eight seasons in that organization as director of player personnel. He also spent extended time in the scouting department of the Carolina Panthers.
You should know
Schoen’s entry into the NFL came through the Panthers ticket office shortly after he graduated college. His biggest break came in 2008 when Bill Parcells, then the executive vice president of football operations with the Dolphins, hired Schoen into the scouting department in Miami.
Chicago connection
Schoen grew up just a couple hours outside Chicago in Elkhart, Ind., where he attended Memorial High School. He went on to play Division III college football at DePauw University, where he was an all-conference receiver.
What’s been said
“He’s going to be a GM. The thing about him is that he’s smart enough to know that he’s still learning and growing, and he’s trying to get stronger at his craft. … Instead of just rushing to the seat and then trying to figure it out, Joe’s that guy who wants to have all the answers to the test before he goes and sits down. Very few people are like that. There’s so many people in this business that are just trying to get into that head coach seat, that GM seat, and maybe they’re not ready for it. I have no doubt he’s going to be ready for it. He’s a great communicator. He understands people. You’re not going to outwork him.” — Bills GM Brandon Beane (to The Athletic in 2019)
The Chicago Bears will interview Brian Daboll for their coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager candidates and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the interview process, we’re looking at each of the prospective hires.
Brian Daboll will interviewed for the coach opening Sunday.
Brian Daboll
Title: Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator
Age: 46
Experience
Daboll has been the Bills offensive coordinator for four seasons and was the AP Assistant Coach of the Year in 2020 as he guided quarterback Josh Allen to a Pro Bowl season. In the last two seasons combined, Allen has thrown for 8,951 yards, 73 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.
Daboll also has been an offensive coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Miami Dolphins (2011) and Cleveland Browns (2009-10), was the New York Jets quarterbacks coach in Brett Favre’s season there and was an assistant with the New England Patriots for 11 seasons and five Super Bowl teams.
You should know
Daboll began his career as a graduate assistant at Michigan State on Nick Saban’s staff and rejoined Saban to be the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach during the 2017 season at Alabama. He coached quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who stepped in during the national championship game to lead a second-half comeback.
Daboll is also interviewing for the Dolphins job to potentially work with Tagovailoa again.
Chicago connection
The Bills backup quarterback this season was former Bear Mitch Trubisky, who joined the team with the idea he could reboot his career. Trubisky, however, wasn’t needed much. He completed 6 of 8 passes for 43 yards and an interception and ran 13 times for 24 yards and a touchdown.
What has been said
“I hate to keep giving him so much credit because I don’t want anyone to steal him from me,” wide receiver Stefon Diggs told ESPN last January. “He’s a guy that knows what he’s doing, he knows the flow of the game, knows when to call what. We just trust him, whatever he calls, I’m running it. … He always has our back and I ain’t seen him miss yet.”
“He knows offense to the core,” former NFL executive Scott Pioli told the Bills website. “He comes from a family of coaching that’s founded in discipline, detail and the basics and fundamentals of the game. Brian was also in a lot of places where there was an emphasis put on accentuating the positive and limiting the negatives. He knows that their best football player is Josh Allen, and everything has to try to be centered around him and his strengths.”
The Chicago Bears will interview Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy. Here’s what to know about the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 13 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Leslie Frazier will interview for the head coaching position Sunday.
Leslie Frazier
Age: 62
Title: Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator
Experience
Frazier has been coaching in the NFL since 1999, including a stint as the Minnesota Vikings head coach which began on an interim basis for the final six games of the 2010 season. Frazier was then hired full-time and coached the Vikings for the next three seasons, posting a 21-32-1 record during that span. In the eight years since, he has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. He has been the Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach under Sean McDermott since 2017.
You should know
Under Frazier’s watch, the Bills defense led the NFL in total yardage allowed during the regular season (272.8 per game). The Bills also tied for third with 30 takeaways, finishing in the top 10 of that category for the fifth consecutive season.
Chicago connection
Frazier entered the NFL with the Bears as an undrafted defensive back out of Alcorn State in 1981 and was an invaluable piece in the vaunted defense that coordinator Buddy Ryan built. During the Bears’ iconic 1985 season, Frazier recorded a team-high six interceptions and finished in the top 10 in the league in that category as the Bears recorded 61 takeaways and held opponents to 12.4 points per game. Frazier tore his ACL during a trick punt return in Super Bowl XX and never played again.
What’s been said: “Leslie is special. With his connection to the Bears and knowing that city, the organization and the mentality there, I don’t know how you couldn’t give him serious consideration. … Les knows how to galvanize people. He brings players together. And he has always had a good vision for how to get the most out of people.” — Hall of Fame coach and NBC analyst Tony Dungy
