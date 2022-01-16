Wild goaltender Cam Talbot on mend after injury spoiled his Winter Classic

Suggest a Correction
Whenever he hangs up the skates for good, chances are, Wild goaltender Cam Talbot will look back on the Winter Classic more fondly than he does right now.
He will remember the once-in-a-lifetime family skate at Target Field with his wife Kelly and his twins Landon and Sloane. He will remember standing in the crease during the game with nearly 40,000 fans cheering in the background. He will remember how the temperature almost comically hovered around minus-10 degrees for most of the night.
As of right now, though, the only thing the 34-year-old Talbot can think about is the fact that he lost the game and suffered a lower-body injury in the process.
“I’m a competitor and I want to win games, and we didn’t win that game,” Talbot said. “It just kind of sours the experience. Especially when I had to come out of the game itself. Looking back on my career later on, I’m sure I’ll see it as a time where family got to come and I got to share the experience with them. But right now it just goes as a loss and I’m not really happy with it.”
The good news for Talbot? He seems to be getting closer to returning to the lineup. He has skated on and off with his teammates over the past few days, and if everything goes according to plan, he will get into a full practice some time next week.
In a past life, Talbot might have rushed back from the injury, running the risk of making it even worse. He admitted that earlier in his career he almost felt obligated to say he was ready to go even if he was not.
“I think the older I get the more confident I get in knowing my body,” Talbot said. “Just being able to take a step back and focus on the bigger picture. Obviously missing a few weeks right now isn’t a huge deal because the games are so spread out. It’s probably as good a time as any and be able to take my time and come back from it.”
On top of returning to the lineup in the very near future, Talbot learned on Thursday that he had been named an NHL All Star for the first time in his career. He will join star winger Kirill Kaprizov in representing the Wild at All-Star Weekend from Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.
“Humbled,” Talbot said. “It’s an honor. It’s a testament to the team as well. Anytime anyone’s nominated to an All-Star Game, it’s a collective effort, I believe, and obviously I couldn’t do it without the guys in front of me.”
While he’s certainly looking forward to the All-Star Weekend, the top priority for Talbot is helping the Wild make a run at the Stanley Cup. He believes this group has what it takes to do something special.
“You could see from the start of the season, when we were a healthy team, we were right up there with the top teams in the league,” Talbot said. “I believe that’s where this team belongs. We are just going through a stretch that every team goes through during a season. You get a few injuries and obviously right now with COVID and stuff like that. The best teams in the league come out of it on the other side stronger. And I believe this team can do that.”
GRAFTON, Ill. – Parts of Illinois saw over three inches of snow today plus inches. Grafton still has a nice coat of snow on the ground with parks, neighborhoods, and trees covered in white.
Folks in Alton only got about an inch of snow but the ice was visible. One business owner downtown shovels his sidewalk making sure to get the ice off the ground before temperatures drop again.
“I got out here a little bit later than I hoped so it’s a little bit icy. I am trying to scrape the rest of it off. It’s not bad, we’ve gotten a lot worse,” said Mike Kelley, owner of Alton Cracker Factory.
The St. Louis area saw around 2.5” of snow with a little more north and west. There is more winter coming with a chilly wind tonight and Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO – A hazardous, unlivable house in San Francisco has sold for nearly $2 million.
“The property could have fallen in on itself if there was an earthquake,” said Todd Wiley, one-half of the home’s realty team.
The home, located on Day St. in the city’s Noe Valley neighborhood, was listed for $995,000 — but eventually sold during an auction for much, much more.
“Someone had to really want this property to want to take it where they took it. There wasn’t a whole lot of data that suggested it would sell that high,” Wiley told Nexstar’s KRON4.
A cash buyer ultimately won the bid for $1,970,000.
A conservator had taken over the property on 320 Day St. Conservatorship sales go through a different process compared to traditional real estate sales, said Wiley, which included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.
Todd and partner Kim Wiley, who have experience in trust and probate sales, originally expected that the home would close for around $1.6 million following the sale, which, in this case, went through a different process because a conservator had taken over the property. (Wiley said the conservatorship sale included court confirmation and two rounds of bidding.)
“The property should have been condemned,” Wiley said.
The conservatee, or the original homeowner, “had removed rooms downstairs. Anything that existed downstairs was completely torn out and had been that way for decades,” he said. This person also “physically removed chunks of the foundation and put in his own supports, it was structurally unsound.”
There were also concerns that the old, peeling paint was hazardous to the neighborhood, he added.
The first round of bidding got 11 offers, the highest being $1.5 million. But a final bidding war that attracted 38 potential buyers in court and ultimately “took it to a level that no one expected,” Wiley said.
The property’s listing called it “the worst house on the best block.” It’s surrounded by multi-million dollar homes, some worth between $2.8-$3.4 million. A massive, new construction nearby sold for about $9 million, Wiley said.
The Wileys said they continued to market the property before the final auction, which was managed by a judge and probate court. Wiley confirmed the buyer is a developer and will likely resell the home, whether it’s flipped or completely redeveloped.
