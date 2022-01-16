News
Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square
NEW YORK — A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City’s streets and trains.
The man believed responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference with Mayor Eric Adams at the station.
The 40-year-old victim, identified as Michelle Alyssa Go of New York, was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.
“This incident was unprovoked, and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.
A second woman told police the man had approached her minutes earlier and she feared he would push her onto the tracks.
“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” Assistant Chief Jason Wilcox said, describing the earlier encounter. “She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”
Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as 61-year-old Simon Martial. Martial, who police said is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder. It was not immediately known whether he had an attorney who could comment.
Wilcox said Martial has a criminal history and has been on parole.
“He does have in the past three emotionally disturbed encounters with us that we have documented,” he said.
Subway conditions and safety have become a worry for many New Yorkers during the pandemic. Although police statistics show major felonies in the subways have dropped over the past two years, so has ridership, making it difficult to compare.
And some recent attacks have gotten public attention and raised alarms. In September, three transit employees were assaulted in separate incidents on one day. Several riders were slashed and assaulted by a group of attackers on a train in lower Manhattan in May, and four separate stabbings — two of them fatal — happened within a few hours on a single subway line in February.
In recent months there have been several instances of people being stabbed, assaulted or shoved onto the tracks at stations in the Bronx, Brooklyn and at Times Square.
Saturday’s attack against Go, who was of Asian descent, also raised concerns amid a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country. Police officials said the killing, including whether it was a hate crime, was under investigation, but noted that the first woman Martial allegedly approached was not Asian. Martial is Black.
“This latest attack causing the death of an Asian American woman in the Times Square subway station is particularly horrifying for our community,” Margaret Fung, executive director of the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, said. She said the community was still mourning the Dec. 31 death of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who was attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem.
“These attacks have left Asian Americans across the city and across the country feeling vulnerable and they must stop,” Fung said in a statement.
Adams, who has been mayor for two weeks, has noted that a perception of danger could drive more people to eschew the subway, complicating the city’s economic recovery as it tries to draw people back to offices, tourist attractions and more.
“We want to continue to highlight how imperative it is that people receive the right mental health services, particularly on our subway system,” the mayor said Saturday. “To lose a New Yorker in this fashion will only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system.”
“Our recovery is dependent on the public safety in this city and in the subway system,” Adams said.
Under his predecessor, Bill de Blasio, the city repeatedly said it was deploying more police to subways after attacks last year and pressure from transit officials. The agency that runs the subway system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, sped up work to install security cameras in all 472 subway stations citywide, finishing that project in September.
However, the city also has repeatedly faced complaints in recent years about heavy-handed policing in subways. Protests erupted, for example, after police were seen on bystander video handcuffing a woman they said was selling churros without a license at subway stations in 2019 and punching a Black teenager during a brawl on a subway platform that same year.
Six police officers were assigned to the station Saturday, authorities said.
Joining Adams last week to discuss the state of the subways, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was planning to put together five teams of social workers and medical professionals to help the city guide people living on streets and subways to shelter, housing and services.
Both Hochul and Adams are Democrats.
___
Thompson reported from Buffalo, N.Y. Associated Press reporter Dave Porter contributed from Newark, N.J.
Gophers women’s hockey team’s OT loss to Mankato ends 53-game win streak
The Minnesota State Mankato women’s hockey team ended a 53-game losing streak against the Gophers with a 5-4 overtime victory at Ridder Arena.
In Mankato’s first win over Minnesota since 2007, Kelsey King scored the winning goal with 71 seconds left on the clock.
Mankato (10-11-1, 6-11-1 WCHA) dominated the game from the beginning, racing out to a 3-1 first-period lead on two goals from Charlotte Akervik and one from Kennedy Bobyck.
Minnesota (17-6-1, 12-5-1 WCHA), ranked No. 4 going into the game, tied the score 3-3 in the second period on goals from Savannah Norcross and Catie Skaja. Mankato went back up 4-3 on Jessica Kondas’ goal before Minnesota tied it 4-4 on Abigail Boreen’s second goal of the day. Both of her goals came on the power play.
“A good opportunity for us to learn from tonight’s result,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “When you go down 3-1 in the first period, it’s hard to come back. Our team battled back and got it to 3-3. After getting down 4-3, we got the equalizer to make it 4-4 and for one reason or another, couldn’t find the go-ahead go there. Once you get into overtime, anything can happen. We need to learn from it and get better. We plan to do that this week.”
Lauren Bench started in goal for Minnesota, but was relieved by Makayla Pahl at the start of the second period. Pahl stopped 22 of 24 shots in relief. Minnesota State’s Calla Frank, a junior from Hugo who played at White Bear Lake in high school, made 41 saves in the win.
The Gophers beat the Mavericks 7-2 on Friday night in Mankato in the first meeting of the two-game series.
Tommies-Badgers canceled: St. Thomas’ weekend series vs. No. 1-ranked Wisconsin was canceled because of COVID19 concerns with the Tommies. Games were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the St. Thomas Ice Arena.
St. Thomas is 4-15-1 overall, 2-13-1 in the WCHA. The Badgers (18-1-2, 13-1-1) will travel to Minnesota next weekend to play the Gophers at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Tommies 4, Ferris State 3: John Schuldt scored the winning goal in the third period as St. Thomas (2-22, 2-16 CCHA) won in Big Rapids, Mich., to end a 16-game losing streak in the school’s first season of Division I hockey.
Tim Piechowski scored two goals, and Cameron Recchi added one for the Tommies, who took a 3-0 lead into the final period before Ferris State (7-17, 5-11 CCHA) rallied. It was St. Thomas’ first win since Oct. 23, when the Tommies beat Ferris State 5-2 in St. Paul.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tommies postponed: St. Thomas’ game scheduled for Saturday against North Dakota in Grand Forks, N.D., was postponed earlier this week because of COVID-19 protocols with the Tommies program. The game will be rescheduled. St. Thomas is 8-8 overall, 2-2 in the Summit League.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
North Dakota 66, St. Thomas 55: Freshman guard Jade Hill scored a team-high 19 points, but the Tommies (6-9, 3-2 Summit) fell to the Fighting Hawks (10-8, 4-3) at Schoenecker Arena.
It was Hill’s second-most productive scoring game of her career; she scored a season-high 22 points in Thursday’s 11-point win over North Dakota State. Poor shooting doomed St. Thomas, which made just 22 of 65 (34 percent) shots from the field and 5 of 22 (23 percent) on three-point attempts.
WRESTLING
Gophers 19, Nebraska 13: No. 4-ranked Brayton Lee decisioned No. 5 Peyton Robb 4-0 in the final match of the night to lift the 14th-ranked Gophers (3-2, 2-1) past the 10th-ranked Cornhuskers (3-2, 0-2) in a Big Ten dual meet late Friday.
Minnesota won six of the individual 10 bouts, including No. 1-ranked Gable Steveson’s 18-6 major decision over 11th-ranked Christian Lance at heavyweight. Steveson, the 2021 NCAA and Olympic champion from Apple Valley, is 5-0 on the season and 72-2 over his four-year college career.
Troy Natus, former Winter Carnival prince, dies at age 41 from COVID
A former St. Paul Winter Carnival prince has died following a difficult battle with COVID-19.
Troy Natus, 41, of Maplewood, the 2010 Titan Prince of the North Wind, died Jan. 13 at the Mayo Clinic.
“He was six feet six inches tall, a big man,” said his mother Lynn Natus. “But he always had a smile and a hug for everybody.”
Natus became ill with COVID in mid-December and was admitted to Mayo on Dec. 18 after becoming severely dehydrated. The virus exacerbated issues with his heart and kidneys. Natus had a heart transplant nearly 18 years ago after a virus destroyed his heart, and he later was diagnosed with kidney cancer.
“Troy touched more lives than we’ll ever know,” his family wrote in his obituary. “He was a kind and gentle giant that always had time and a smile for all. He was the most compassionate friend.”
Lynn Natus spoke of her son over a boisterous crowd Saturday. Members of the Winter Carnival family gathered at Mama T’s Castle Tap, a sports bar in Little Canada that she managed with Troy. She got the nickname “Mama T” when trying to explain that she was the mother of a Titan.
“They’re here telling stories about when they met Troy,” she said. “They’re telling about the love that he gave them. They truly are a family. When you put out the alarm, they come running.”
Natus was born Jan. 28, 1980, in Roseville to Ted and Lynn Natus. He had three sisters, Christi Finken, Brenda Hocum and Amy Kissner. After graduating Roseville High School in 1998, he joined the family business, Hamernicks Interior Solutions on Rice Street. He worked with his father for 26 years, becoming vice president of the company.
In October 2013 he married Monette Moorman whom he met through the Winter Carnival. She was the 2012 East Wind Princess. They couldn’t have children, so they loved on their three dogs and two cats, Lynn Natus said.
After his appointment as Prince of the North Wind, he remained active in the St. Paul Winter Carnival and Titan Organization, which is an association of the former princes. His father, Ted Natus, was King Boreas LXXVII in 2013.
“Though he battled through years of health issues and had his own mountains to climb, he never complained or failed to put others ahead of himself,” the family wrote in the obituary. “His hug could heal a broken spirit and it did for so many.”
Despite COVID protocols, Lynn was adamant about being by his side at the end.
“I told them I was there the day he was born, and I will be there the day he leaves me,” she said.
She and Troy’s wife, Monette, sat on either side of him holding his hands as died.
Natus’ funeral will be noon Jan. 18 at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center, 4600 Greenhaven Drive in White Bear Lake. Visitation starts at 10:30 a.m. Following the funeral, everyone is invited to Mama T’s where there will be an open mic for friends to share their memories, Lynn said.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Gift of Life Transplant house in Rochester.
Buckeyes pull away from Gophers, 83-75
Minnesota was hanging with Ohio State through most of three quarters Saturday, but a disastrous end to the third quarter derailed the Gophers’ chance to beat a top-tier Big Ten team.
Jacy Sheldon scored 32 points, and Taylor Mikesell added 17 to lead the Buckeyes to an 83-75 victory at Williams Arena. Sheldon shot 58 percent from the floor, made was 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and made 10 of 11 free throws, finishing one point off her season high.
Sara Scalia scored 23 points, and Deja Winters added 20 points for Minnesota, which took a one-point lead midway through the third quarter before the wheels fell off.
Ohio State has won five of its past six games to improve to 13-3 overall, 5-2 in conference play. Minnesota fell to 9-9, 2-4.
The Gophers were within 55-49 on a Rose Micheaux free throw with 1:27 left in the third quarter before the Buckeyes closed with a 9-0 run started by Gabby Hutcherson’s 3-pointer. Ohio State then scored six points in the final 36 seconds, made possible after Winters was called for an intentional foul on Tanaya Beacham’s transition bucket with 36 seconds left.
Sheldon made the two free throws for a 62-49 lead, then hit a running jumper with 13 seconds left to give the Buckeyes a 15-point lead that was never seriously threatened.
Scalia’s layup with 1:05 remaining cut the Buckeyes’ lead to 78-69, but Sheldon essentially sealed Ohio State’s victory with a three-point play off a drive for an 81-69 lead with 44 seconds left.
Scalia had three second-quarter 3-pointers as the Gophers rallied to trail by one, 38-37, at halftime but didn’t make another 3 until midway through the fourth quarter, cutting the Buckeyes’ lead to 74-58.
The Gophers struggled from the floor out of the gate, locked down by a Buckeyes halftime defense that forced five desperate heaves as the shot clock expired – none of them on the mark. On the other end, Ohio State was getting good looks from the post and hitting 3-pointers, shooting 69 percent on the way to a 23-14 lead.
Minnesota changed the momentum in the second quarter, tightening its halfcourt defense and forcing eight turnovers. Scalia, meanwhile, started heating up. She made two 3-pointers during a 12-4 run that cut Ohio State’s lead to 29-27 with 4:12 left in the half, and her bank shot off a drive gave Minnesota a brief lead, 30-29 with 3:13 to go.
Micheaux and Kadi Sissoko each pulled down seven rebounds for Minnesota.
The Gophers are host to Iowa on Thursday in a 7 p.m. tip at Williams Arena.
