Wrestling Notebook: Whitman-Hanson exceeding expectations
The future may be very bright for the Whitman-Hanson wrestling program, but the present isn’t exactly shabby.
The youthful Panthers have put together a solid 7-2 record coupled with strong showings at both the Sandwich and Whitman-Hanson tournament where they finished in the top three.
“We had a really good feeling about this season,” said Whitman-Hanson coach Gary Rabinovitz, who wrestled on the school’s first team under Ron Brown in 1977. “We knew we had a couple of freshmen coming in who excelled in our youth programs and we got a good transfer from North Carolina.”
The freshmen twins Rabinovitz was referring to are the Lussiers, Charlie and Cooper. Charlie Lussier is undefeated at 106 pounds with nine of his 15 wins coming via pin. Cooper Lussier has been equally as impressive at 152 pounds with a 14-2 record, while NC transfer Austin Gamber is 14-1 at 126 pounds.
Youth has been forced to serve Whitman-Hanson as the senior class hasn’t been on the mat often. Two of the three captains, Pat Collett (145) and Rocco Ruffini (220) were slated to have big years but haven’t had the opportunity due to injuries and illness. The other senior, Joe Boss, has done his part with a 12-2 record at 113 pounds.
The junior class has been very productive so far. Aidan Guiliani is undefeated at 132 pounds and won the Whitman-Hanson tournament. Braden Kain follows Guiliani in the lineup at 138 and is 10-4 on the season. Heavyweight Maddox Colclough is 8-4 and was second at the Whitman-Hanson tournament.
“We have a good squad and it is a lot of fun coaching them,” Rabinovitz said. “The kids are very competitive, they hang around together. Wrestling is like a family, these kids care about one another and pull for them.”
New look at Chelmsford
It’s never easy following in the footsteps of a legend and no one knows this more than Chris Piscione. He took over the Chelmsford program from the legendary Bruce Rich last year and guided the Lions through a tumultuous first year due in large part to the pandemic, an experience he feels was helpful.
“Coaching last year definitely helped,” Piscione said. “Going into a full season without experience would have been tougher. I made some mistakes (in the Fall 2 wrestling season) and definitely had a chance to learn from them.”
While Piscione is a novice at the top of the program, he is more than well-versed in Chelmsford wrestling. He competed in the youth programs in the community then went on to wrestle for Rich, an experience he wouldn’t trade for anything.
“What I learned from Coach Rich is to be consistent in everything you do,” said Piscione, who joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2016. “Be disciplined, motivated and innovative. One of the big reasons coach has been so successful throughout his 44 years was that he was able to stay current with the wrestling.”
Piscione quickly learned there is a big difference between coaching for Rich and actually taking over a program. The match itself is one of the minor parts of the business as Piscione discussed with a chuckle.
“Being an assistant coach is awesome because you only have to worry about wrestling,” Piscione said. “As the head coach, you really have to deal with everything. It’s not just the X’s and O’s, it’s grades, parents, injuries and now with COVID – it really is a lot of stuff.”
Tournament update
Checked in with MIAA Wrestling Committee chair Brendan Kent and MIAA assistant executive director Phil Napolitano last week regarding postseason venues. Both said it was tougher than normal due in large part to the pandemic and a school’s ability to host. Both were very optimistic that host sites would be nailed down very soon.
Vikings request interviews for seven coaching candidates, including Nathaniel Hackett, Dan Quinn
Before the NFL playoffs got underway Saturday, the Vikings were quite busy. They put in requests to talk to seven assistants on playoff teams for their opening for a head coach.
Among the requests made were for Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who is expected to interview on Sunday, and for Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was Atlanta’s head coach five years ago in Super Bowl LI.
Minnesota last Monday fired head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman after a second straight losing season. Owner and president Mark Wilf then said that the Vikings would look to hire a general manager before a head coach, and eight candidates were then lined up for general-manager interviews.
But the Vikings wanted to get in some requests for interviews for a head coach because it’s uncertain how long which teams will last in the playoffs.
The Vikings also have requested interviews with Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17, Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell and San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Hackett’s interview is expected to be Sunday since Green Bay has a first-round playoff bye, and that is the last day Hackett can interview until the season ends for the Packers. And that might not be until after Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
Quinn is the only former NFL head coach the Vikings have requested so far for an interview. He coached Atlanta from 2015-20, going 42-43 and leading the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, a 34-28 loss to New England in February 2017.
None of the teams with Minnesota candidates played on Saturday. The Eagles, Buccaneers, Cowboys and 49ers play on Sunday and the Rams on Monday night.
Burnsville’s city manager resigns abruptly, separation agreement planned
Burnsville City Manager Melanie Mesko Lee has resigned, the city announced Friday.
Lee’s resignation, effective Friday, will be formally accepted by the Burnsville City Council on Tuesday, according to a statement by the city.
City documents prepared for the upcoming meeting indicate the council also plans to move forward with a separation agreement, including six-month severance pay and payment of accrued leave and benefits.
Lee’s resignation letter does not provide a reason for her departure.
The council received the letter during a closed special meeting on Wednesday, when they reconvened to continue Lee’s performance evaluation.
“As discussed with you, I am resigning my position as Burnsville City Manager,” Lee wrote in the resignation letter.
“I am excited to see what is next for the City of Burnsville and I wish you, the community, and the organization continued success,” she concluded.
Lee, former city manager of Hastings, became Burnsville’s top administrator in 2019. Gregg Lindberg, Burnsville’s deputy city manager, will fill the role in the interim.
In the prepared statement, Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz thanked Lee for her leadership and service.
“Organizational change can be scary, but it also represents an opportunity,” Kautz said. “Burnsville is made up of hundreds of talented staff members who come to work every day with a singular goal of furthering our vision of being a vibrant city, boldly leading, welcoming to all. I’m confident that our staff will continue to serve Burnsville’s community with professionalism and excellence.”
COVID-19 testing sites ordered to cease after CDPHE investigation
The Center for COVID Control has been ordered to cease all testing operations in the state for failing to be properly certified by the federal government, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Saturday.
The AG’s office and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment determined that the Center for COVID Control also failed to report testing results and cases to the CDPHE as required by state law, according to a news release. Testing locations operated by Macagain Corp. were also ordered to halt operations.
“A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in the release. “Our consumer protection section also has received a significant number of complaints about safety conditions at their testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment. By violating these licensing requirements and ignoring health and safety protocols, the Center for COVID Control is putting Coloradans at risk and we’re taking action to protect public health.”
The following locations were issued a cease and desist order:
Locations operated by Center for COVID Control
- 6460 E. Yale Ave., Denver
- 4775 S. Broadway, Englewood
- 1750 Blake St., Denver
Locations operated by Macagain Corp.:
- 1546 28th St., Boulder
- 3250 W. 72nd St., Westminster
- 155 Cook St., Denver
- 620 Miller Court, Lakewood
- 1700 S. College Ave., Fort Collins
- 6830 S. Yosemite Court, Centennial
- 3629 Betty Drive, Colorado Springs
- 2910 Wood Ave., Colorado Springs
Investigators with the CDPHE found evidence that the company’s testing sites in the state are not lawfully certified under the federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments program, the release said. A CLIA certification is required by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for all non-research, non-forensic laboratory testing performed on people in the United States.
The Center for COVID Control has been ordered to stop operating each of its testing locations until it can demonstrate that the sites have all the necessary certifications and are following all legal requirements to operate in the state.
