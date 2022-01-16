Wrestling Notebook: Whitman-Hanson exceeding expectations

The future may be very bright for the Whitman-Hanson wrestling program, but the present isn’t exactly shabby.

The youthful Panthers have put together a solid 7-2 record coupled with strong showings at both the Sandwich and Whitman-Hanson tournament where they finished in the top three.

“We had a really good feeling about this season,” said Whitman-Hanson coach Gary Rabinovitz, who wrestled on the school’s first team under Ron Brown in 1977. “We knew we had a couple of freshmen coming in who excelled in our youth programs and we got a good transfer from North Carolina.”

The freshmen twins Rabinovitz was referring to are the Lussiers, Charlie and Cooper. Charlie Lussier is undefeated at 106 pounds with nine of his 15 wins coming via pin. Cooper Lussier has been equally as impressive at 152 pounds with a 14-2 record, while NC transfer Austin Gamber is 14-1 at 126 pounds.

Youth has been forced to serve Whitman-Hanson as the senior class hasn’t been on the mat often. Two of the three captains, Pat Collett (145) and Rocco Ruffini (220) were slated to have big years but haven’t had the opportunity due to injuries and illness. The other senior, Joe Boss, has done his part with a 12-2 record at 113 pounds.

The junior class has been very productive so far. Aidan Guiliani is undefeated at 132 pounds and won the Whitman-Hanson tournament. Braden Kain follows Guiliani in the lineup at 138 and is 10-4 on the season. Heavyweight Maddox Colclough is 8-4 and was second at the Whitman-Hanson tournament.

“We have a good squad and it is a lot of fun coaching them,” Rabinovitz said. “The kids are very competitive, they hang around together. Wrestling is like a family, these kids care about one another and pull for them.”

New look at Chelmsford

It’s never easy following in the footsteps of a legend and no one knows this more than Chris Piscione. He took over the Chelmsford program from the legendary Bruce Rich last year and guided the Lions through a tumultuous first year due in large part to the pandemic, an experience he feels was helpful.

“Coaching last year definitely helped,” Piscione said. “Going into a full season without experience would have been tougher. I made some mistakes (in the Fall 2 wrestling season) and definitely had a chance to learn from them.”

While Piscione is a novice at the top of the program, he is more than well-versed in Chelmsford wrestling. He competed in the youth programs in the community then went on to wrestle for Rich, an experience he wouldn’t trade for anything.

“What I learned from Coach Rich is to be consistent in everything you do,” said Piscione, who joined the coaching staff as an assistant in 2016. “Be disciplined, motivated and innovative. One of the big reasons coach has been so successful throughout his 44 years was that he was able to stay current with the wrestling.”

Piscione quickly learned there is a big difference between coaching for Rich and actually taking over a program. The match itself is one of the minor parts of the business as Piscione discussed with a chuckle.

“Being an assistant coach is awesome because you only have to worry about wrestling,” Piscione said. “As the head coach, you really have to deal with everything. It’s not just the X’s and O’s, it’s grades, parents, injuries and now with COVID – it really is a lot of stuff.”

Tournament update

Checked in with MIAA Wrestling Committee chair Brendan Kent and MIAA assistant executive director Phil Napolitano last week regarding postseason venues. Both said it was tougher than normal due in large part to the pandemic and a school’s ability to host. Both were very optimistic that host sites would be nailed down very soon.