News

3-star OL Van Wells commits to CU Buffs

Published

49 seconds ago

on

CU Buffs football early National Signing Day class of 2022
Colorado has added some muscle to its 2022 football recruiting class.

News

After big road win, CU Buffs men's basketball turns focus to critical homestand

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

After big road win, CU Buffs men’s basketball turns focus to critical homestand
PHOENIX — Sometimes, a coach can take a preseason glance at the schedule and immediately identify a few must-wins on the slate.

One of those dates arrived on Saturday when the Colorado Buffaloes visited Arizona State.

It wasn’t a must-win in the sense that the Buffs are battling the Sun Devils for any Pac-12 Conference superiority, as they are two programs trending in opposite directions. Yet given Saturday’s game was the lone outlier in consecutive weekends featuring three out of four games against top-six opponents, CU needed an addition to the win column.

The Buffs got that win, their first in a true road game this season, with a thorough 75-57 decision. Now CU can turn its attention to the opportunity at hand this week, as the Buffs host No. 5 USC on Thursday and No. 3 UCLA on Saturday.

Both squads are likely to experience a dip when the latest AP top 25 is released on Monday after Oregon defeated both teams in Los Angeles over the weekend. USC also began the week with a loss at Stanford.

“When you look at the schedule, you say OK, we have to get this one, because the others are going to be difficult,” CU head coach Tad Boyle said. “Obviously we didn’t really compete against Arizona. Now we’ve got USC and we’d better be ready to rock and roll. They’re a good team and they’re a nationally-ranked team, a talented team, so here we go.

“The margin for error goes down when you’re playing teams like USC and UCLA. We’ll be ready to play mentally and emotionally and physically. I don’t know how well we’ll play, but we’ll be ready to play. And we’re going to need to play well, obviously, against both those teams to give ourselves a chance.”

Just 48 hours after Arizona handed CU a loss by dominating the second half, the Buffs put together one of their finest all-around performances of the season at ASU.

Offensively, the Buffs went 10-for-25 from 3-point range after entering the game with a miserable .217 mark from the arc in their previous five games away from home. CU posted its highest 40-minute scoring total in six games away from home (the Buffs scored 68 points in regulation against Duquesne in November before finishing with 84 in an overtime win). For just the fifth time this season, CU recorded more assists (a season-high-matching 17) than turnovers (11).

Defensively, the Buffs may have benefited from a rusty Sun Devils squad playing for the first time in two weeks, as ASU missed 10 of its first 11 shots. ASU’s final .238 mark on 3-pointers tied for the third-lowest by a CU foe this season, and CU outrebounded the Sun Devils 46-31 after getting outrebounded by 11 two nights earlier at Arizona.

Despite picking up the road win, defeating a struggling ASU team didn’t provide much juice in the NET rankings, as Saturday’s results from around the nation and the league allowed the Buffs to move up only four spots to No. 91 on Sunday. That shouldn’t be cause for alarm yet in the Buffs’ NCAA Tournament aspirations, and CU obviously has a big opportunity at home this week to make significant NET gains.

“If you drop one, it’s always big to pick that next one up so you don’t end up on a losing streak,” CU sophomore forward Jabari Walker said. “Now we’ve got our confidence back, our mojo back, and now we get to go back home. We wanted a road kill. We hadn’t experienced it yet. It was my first time playing (at ASU) so we wanted to get this win. The crowd was rowdy and it felt great.”

News

Vikings conduct first interview for GM job, speaking with Titans' Monti Ossenfort

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Vikings to interview for GM job Catherine Raiche, NFL’s highest-ranking personnel executive
The Vikings conducted their first interview for their open general manager job on Sunday, speaking with Tennessee Titans’ director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

The Vikings are looking for a replacement for Rick Spielman, who was fired last Monday. They also fired head coach Mike Zimmer, and owner and president Mark Wilf has said the team will hire a general manager before a coach.

Ossenfort, 43, is a Luverne native who is a former University of Minnesota-Morris quarterback. He was an intern at Vikings training camp in Mankato in 2001.

Others expected to be interviewed by the Vikings for general manager include Philadelphia vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

News

Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Australia deports Novak Djokovic for being unvaccinated
MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

A masked Djokovic was photographed in a Melbourne airport lounge with two government officials in black uniforms before he left for Dubai. It’s not clear where he will go from there. Among the possibilities are Spain, Monaco or his native Serbia, where he has an almost iconic status and would likely be greeted with a hero’s welcome.

The No. 1-ranked tennis star has spent the past 10 days at the center of a dizzying drama over his vaccination status that has polarized opinion worldwide and struck a chord in Australia, where coronavirus cases are surging.

The 34-year-old said he was “extremely disappointed” by a court’s decision Sunday that led to his deportation. But he added that he respected the ruling and would cooperate with authorities.

The saga began when Djokovic was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open. That exemption, based on evidence that he recently recovered from COVID-19, apparently allowed him to receive a visa to enter Australia. But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.

The ensuing back-and-forth raised questions of whether Djokovic was unfairly given special treatment or unfairly singled out because of his celebrity status and saw many complain that the drawn-out battle at the very least made Australia look bad.

A court initially ruled on procedural grounds that Djokovic could stay, but Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who has wide powers, later decided to deport him. In addition to not being inoculated against the coronavirus, Djokovic is a vocal vaccine skeptic, and the government said his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiments.

Three Federal Court judges unanimously upheld the immigration minister’s decision.

Djokovic said he was “uncomfortable” that the focus had been on him since his visa was first canceled on Jan. 6.

“I hope that we can all now focus on the game and tournament I love,” he said. “I will now be taking some time to rest and to recuperate, before making any further comments beyond this.”

The decision dashes Djokovic’s hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title. He is currently tied with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam singles trophies in men’s tennis.

