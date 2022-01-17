Connect with us

Bitcoin

4 DeFi Projects That Will Rock 2022

Published

3 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

As the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry continues to grow and expand, many newbies and experienced users still don’t understand the core drivers of the sector’s growth. It is also why mainstream finance still has a hold on the world. Project utility is rising and will create a foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond.

DeFi projects exist in virtually every sector of the finance world, and more. Use-cases have taken over as the world has fallen in love with web3 technologies and their various advantages. Here are a few projects that will rock 2022 and beyond.

Alkemi Network Sets Standard For Institutional DeFi

Alkemi Network, a compliant DeFi liquidity platform fit for institutions, has changed how liquid ecosystems work within the DeFi space.

Liquidity pools have been one mainstay of the DeFi space. So much so that projects have dotted the landscape with a good deal of liquidity-based concepts. Alkemi Network offers dual options. It has permissioned and permissionless liquidity pools that are governed by a single token. That is a first for the DeFi space.

KYC-liquidity pools allow institutions and professional traders to access the unique investment opportunities available in the nascent DeFi space while still remaining compliant to financial regulations, aka the best of both worlds. Compliant Institutional DeFi nullifies the notion presented by the centralized finance industry that DeFi liquidity projects can’t have trusted spaces.

Alkemi’s Earn dApp allows both retail and institutional investors to lend & borrow USDC, WBTC, ETH, & DAI – all with the peace of mind that comes with permissioned pools and institutional-grade reporting features.

ClubRare Ties NFTs to The Real World

ClubRare has shaken things up in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space by introducing physical items available for auction. Before now, NFTs only worked within the virtual space. By being the first physical goods marketplace backed by NFTs, ClubRare has found a new niche that changes the utility focus of NFT platforms.

On the ClubRare platform, handbags, watches, jewelry, art, food, and sneakers are all available for sale. Real-world value gets expressed via NFTs in the ClubRare space.

Creating virtual-only platforms is simple. Any developer can get things going and create a virtual NFT marketplace project. A physical goods NFT marketplace is a different animal. But, it is a niche that will make people beat paths to doorsteps.

Manta Network Takes DeFi Privacy to New Levels

Before now, DeFi privacy solutions needed hardware layers to work. The Manta Network took things to a whole new level and deploys zk-SNARK cryptographic technology to solve problems. Built off substrate, Manta ensures privacy for Polkadot Parachain auctions and gives users the sovereignty they want.

Privacy within the DeFi industry comes with many benefits. One of these is the prevention of hacking. Even if vulnerabilities exist within a project’s code, the hacker can’t do much damage until the code gets patched. User anonymity ensures that hackers and malicious individuals don’t have access to wallet addresses and transaction hashes, thus creating another layer of security within the web3 space.

It also creates a new paradigm for web3 users who don’t want pseudonymous transactions, which has its limitations, as proven by elliptical analysis and other methods. Complete privacy is vital, and the industry shall see more of Manta within the DeFi space.

Exotic Markets Enables Decentralized Wealth Management

Exotic Markets, a Solana-based DeFi wealth management solution, has given the web3 space a new paradigm for portfolio management tools. Exotic Markets has introduced an exotic assistant to help users develop the best DeFi investment strategies for their portfolios.

Using three basic operational principles for products, Exotic Markets came up with patterns that generate profits regardless of how the DeFi markets behave. Using risk tolerance, market view, and investment maturity, Exotic Markets guides users for profit optimization.

The team at Exotic Markets has taken this further by opening up its architecture to allow developers to deploy their projects with all kinds of advantages. The platform allows developers to create path-dependent products, single product offerings, and vehicles.

With innovations such as yield-generating stablecoins, Exotic Markets will continue to be at the forefront of making wealth creation tools available to everyone.

What Does 2022 and Beyond Hold For The DeFi Space?

As the DeFi space continues to grow and mature, humanity will see the rise of DeFi in different sectors of life. 2022 holds the potential to be the year that the DeFi industry will explode and lead the charge in the adoption of web3 technologies.

The world is shifting from web2.0 to web3.0. Even big tech wants a piece of the action, and these companies are trying to get a piece of the DeFi pie. The problem is that decentralization rules the web3 space, and centralized organizations can’t unbundle themselves into this state.

It puts the web3 industry at a strategic advantage and reduces the red tape that has stifled the innovation of centralized technologies. 2022 and beyond shall prove to be the highest growth phase of the industry yet.

New users shall onboard into the space, and that age of massive adoption of web3 technologies shall then happen. DeFi projects shall lead this new age.

 

Photo by Makarios Tang on Unsplash

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Bitcoin

Multiple Reasons Stand Behind the Recent Crypto Market Fall

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks the Crucial $42.5K Price Range
google news
Bitcoin News
  • On January 2nd, the internet in Kazakhstan was shut down.
  • Recent crackdown barred all crypto transactions and mining inside China.

It’s been a year of record highs and profits for cryptocurrencies, but the market is in a state of intense panic now. Several significant events have occurred recently that needs consideration.

China’s crackdown on the sector, the Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates, and a political crisis in Kazakhstan have all taken a toll on the crypto market. For years, the Chinese government restricted the usage of digital currencies, but its most recent crackdown barred all crypto transactions and mining inside the nation.

ICOs, block exchanges, and speculation have been targeted by new Chinese legislation. China has ordered the halt of Bitcoin mining in Sichuan province and told banks to cease facilitating crypto transactions in its latest step to limit cryptos. The country’s central bank has banned all cryptocurrency transactions.

12% of Bitcoin’s Global Computing Capacity Lost

Miners from China’s exiled mining community have been flocking to Kazakhstan, a nation welcoming them with open arms since 2019. The government of Kazakhstan had anticipated that the mining sector would attract global miners, and a new source of income would be generated by the country’s cheap and plentiful coal power.

Read More: Bitcoin Price Prediction

During the revolt that began on January 2nd, the internet in Kazakhstan was shut down, creating a drop in Bitcoin’s computational capacity. According to reports, about 12 percent of Bitcoin’s global computing capacity was lost within hours of the outage. Hashrate has reverted to normal as the country’s internet connectivity was mostly restored. It is too early to say how the market would turn out this year.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

TON Blockchain Aims To Bring True Financial Freedom To The World In 2022

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

TON Blockchain Aims To Bring True Financial Freedom To The World In 2022
google news

The TON blockchain created by Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov is promising big things will happen this year, setting itself a goal that no other blockchain has yet been able to achieve – it’s aiming for nothing less than mass adoption.

TON was created by Durov and his brother Nikolai back in 2017. It’s one of the most ambitious blockchain projects of all and all the more so when we consider its tumultuous past. Designed to be vastly superior to Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of speed and scalability, TON got off to a good start, raising almost $1.7 billion from investors through an initial coin offering.

However, things quickly unraveled for Telegram when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to halt the sale in October 2019, claiming that TON’s GRAM tokens were unregistered securities. That move ultimately led Telegram to drop the TON project, handing over the work it had done to the open-source community, which has since rebranded GRAM as Toncoin.

With Telegram washing its hands off of the TON project, very little was heard about it during the intervening months. It had, in effect, become one of a growing number of forgotten blockchains that promised so much only to fade away into obscurity.

That all changed last month though, when Durov suddenly announced on Telegram the TON project is not only still “alive” but moreover, “evolving” fast. TON quickly followed up, announcing a partnership with Donate, enabling users to send donations and pay for subscriptions in Toncoin.

Then came this week’s promise from TON:

“After four years of blood, sweat, tears, and active development from some of the most brilliant engineering talent on the globe, we’re finally at the cusp of something great,” the TON community announced. “Something that has eluded all others, even as they reach untold heights, successes, and trillion-dollar valuations. Mass adoption.”

It’s a bold promise but it’s one TON has the means to live up to, as 2022 looks to be a breakout year for the project that aims to unite all other blockchains into a single, decentralized network with blazing fast transaction speeds and low costs.

TON is building nothing less than the foundation of web3, with components including decentralized storage, an anonymous network, DNS, instant payments and support for various decentralized services. Much of that groundwork has already been done, with TON launching The Open Network, a stable and extremely scalable multi-blockchain that can handle millions of transactions per second early last year. TON has also completed work on its all-important TON-ETH bridge, making it possible for Toncoins to be transferred back and forth between it and the Ethereum blockchain with ease. As evidenced by the partnership with Donate, TON payments were also finally enabled in Q4 of last year, completing another key milestone.

The roadmap for 2022 doesn’t let up, and by the time the year is out TON will have everything it needs to support web3.  Q1 will be especially frantic, with TON set to launch its DNS service that assigns human-readable names to accounts, smart contracts, services and network nodes on its blockchain, making it as easy to browse as the world wide web. Other milestones include the launch of the TON Proxy, TON DeFi and the TON Developers Program.

With those developments out the way, TON’s final tasks will be to complete its distributed file-storage system Ton Storage, and launch its much-vaunted TON Workchains that promise to bridge all existing blockchains into one giant, unified decentralized network.

Getting everything in place is one thing – achieving its goal of mass adoption will be quite another. But TON has all the necessary ingredients in place to make it happen, with true decentralization, fast but low-cost transactions and an intuitive user interface the perfect recipe for anyone to buy, sell and transfer assets quickly and conveniently. Through in the DeFi apps on top and financial freedom becomes a reality at last.

Now, it’s no longer a question of whether or not TON can live up to its promise. The question now is whether or not the world is truly ready for a fair and unprejudiced financial system that’s free from censorship and accessible to all?

Time will tell, but if the answer is affirmative, 2022 is going to be one hell of a year for TON.

google news
Continue Reading

Bitcoin

Crypto.com (CRO) Restricts Withdrawals For All Users After Succumbing To Hack

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Crypto.com gets hacked
google news

Crypto.com has fallen victim to a hack. The crypto exchange announced this in the early hours of Monday after users complained of suspicious activity on their accounts. It is the first centralized exchange to succumb to a hack for the year 2022 coming out of the year 2021 which was riddled with numerous hacks that saw exchanges and users alike lose billions.

Crypto.com (CRO) Gets Hacked

Users of the Crypto.com exchange began experiencing issues with their accounts. Subsequently, these users realized that their accounts had been hacked and they were missing cryptocurrencies from their balances. In some cases, the hacker had made off with all of the funds in the accounts.

Related Reading | Highlighting Risk: These Crypto Coins Carry The Most Leverage

Crypto.com took to Twitter to address these issues. In response to reports of the hack, the crypto exchange had promptly announced that it was restricting withdrawals for all users on the platform while assuring the community that all of their funds were safe.

The tweet noted that only a small number of users had been affected by the hack. However, users of the platform rolled out en masse to say that this was not so. The number of complaints regarding funds being lost by users in the hack had grown continuously on social media. Most had had a significant amount of crypto stolen and called for the exchange to do something about the attack.

Applying Caution Going Forward

Following news of the hack, Crypto.com had promptly restricted all withdrawals on its platform. Users were unable to carry out any withdrawals and those with pending withdrawals could not complete their transactions. This was done in an effort to prevent the hacker(s) from being able to perform any more withdrawals from the accounts of the affected users.

Related Reading | Crypto Market Is Still In The Early Stages, Says Ric Edelman

The attack is speculated to have occurred after the attackers found a way to bypass the 2FA security measures on the exchange. This has prompted Crypto.com to alert users to reset their 2FA information, as well as having to log back into the platform to regain access to their accounts.

The crypto exchange announced that this update will be rolled out gradually to users. Upon completion, withdrawals will then be enabled and users will be able to send their funds out of the exchange. “We understand this may be an inconvenience, but security comes first,” the exchange said.

CRO price falls following hack | Source: CROUSD on TradingView.com
Chart from TradingView.com

google news
Continue Reading

Trending