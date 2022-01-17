News
A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’
If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. Yet as his night came to a close, Belichick was humbled, conquered, obviously frustrated. His top-five defense had been slaughtered by the Buffalo Bills, smashed to pieces like a rotten pumpkin in a 47-17 loss in the wild-card round of the AFC playoffs.
“We just couldn’t keep up with them tonight,” Belichick said. “They certainly deserved to win. Well-coached. They executed well and we just couldn’t do much of anything.”
Belichick’s blank expression and curt, monotone delivery were hardly new. He often responds this way even after impressive triumphs.
But the level of his humiliation was certainly rare. Belichick’s previous 11 postseason losses with the Patriots came by an average of nine points. On Saturday, the Patriots trailed for good after the game’s first possession and lost by 30.
Thirty!
Somewhere in Lake Forest, the quintet of leaders guiding the Bears searches should have been scribbling notes with Belichick’s impressions of the Bills offense led by coordinator Brian Daboll, who was on the Bears’ interview itinerary for Sunday.
Bears Chairman George McCaskey should have had a pen and legal pad to document Belichick’s disappointment.
We just couldn’t do much of anything.
“They were too much for us tonight,” Belichick added.
Around the bend in the underbelly of Highmark Stadium, Bills quarterback Josh Allen was a bit more emotive. Sitting beside running back Devin Singletary, Allen’s satisfaction with the night’s results was apparent. How could it not have been after a trouncing like that?
Allen noted how well the Bills prepared to play a familiar opponent.
“Guys were dialed in,” he said. “We practiced hard. We put together a really good game plan. And Daboll lit it up.”
You don’t have to be a sophisticated football evaluator to understand what the Bills did Saturday night was extraordinary and rare. They possessed the ball eight times and assembled an eye-popping drive chart: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, “victory formation.”
The Bills amassed 489 total yards and 29 first downs. Their offense didn’t turn the ball over, never punted and didn’t allow a sack. Fifteen of their 54 plays went for at least 15 yards. Only two produced negative yardage — a pair of Mitch Trubisky kneel-downs to kill the final minute off the clock.
All of this in a playoff game. Against a stingy, Belichick-led defense.
For some of the Bills’ most influential leaders, the timing of the romp couldn’t have been better. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has two head coaching interviews scheduled — one was with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, with his meeting with the Bears pushed back to later this week. Bills assistant director of player personnel Joe Schoen was also set to meet with the Bears about their GM opening.
Strike while the iron’s hot, right? This is the very definition of that. And particularly for Daboll, who had Saturday’s offensive masterpiece to present to the Bears as evidence that he has the aptitude and vision to catalyze a long-awaited awakening in Chicago.
Daboll’s work with Allen over the last four seasons has to be Exhibit A in his sales pitch for a head coaching gig, particularly as it relates to his ability to bring out the best in a young, uber-talented quarterback.
The Bears’ mission to develop Justin Fields into a star is at the center of this newest reboot. Nothing is more important to the long-term prospects of the organization than the effort to get Fields to reach his full potential.
In Buffalo, Daboll has found answers over the last four years to a similar challenge. Allen was the third quarterback selected in the 2018 draft, taken at No. 9 after the Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield first and the New York Jets followed two picks later by grabbing Sam Darnold.
Like Fields, Allen wasn’t great as a rookie. He started 11 games and had 10 touchdown passes, 14 turnovers and a 67.9 passer rating. Fields started 10 games this season with seven TD passes, 15 turnovers and a 73.2 rating.
Yet three years later, Allen has climbed his way onto the top shelf of NFL quarterbacks while pushing his team into Super Bowl contention for the second consecutive season. He threw for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2020. Both marks would have shattered the Bears single-season records. Allen followed this season with 4,407 yards and 36 TDs.
At this stage, no one in the league would be surprised if the Bills were in the Super Bowl in four weeks — especially after Saturday night’s trouncing of the Patriots.
Daboll’s fingerprints are all over Allen’s growth. Around the NFL, there has been praise for how Daboll not only has tapped into his quarterback’s greatest strengths, but also has worked to polish Allen’s weaknesses, developing his touch and improving his savvy in seeing the field.
The connection between the two has been evident, with Daboll helping Allen build command and take ownership of the Bills offense while also understanding how to utilize the team’s weapons to Allen’s liking.
Allen has praised Daboll as a leader he loves dearly. And he has taken to Daboll’s teaching in a way that has produced championship results. The Bills have won the AFC East for two years in a row and will play either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs with a berth in the conference championship game on the line.
So much was on display Saturday. The Bills showed how calculated they can be in using play action; how they can mix in an effective screen game; how they can establish a reliable running game and stress even a top-tier NFL defense in so many different ways. Allen threw for 308 yards with five touchdown passes. The Bills added 174 rushing yards with Singletary scoring twice.
Now add this to that legal pad of notes at Halas Hall: Before 2020, the Bills had not won a playoff game since 1995 and during one stretch went 18 years between playoff appearances. Now they have three playoff victories in the last 13 months and appear to have a window lodged open to chase a Super Bowl for at least the next four or five years.
Sounds fun, right?
Certainly conversations with Daboll, Frazier and Schoen should provide the Bears with valuable insight into the kind of turnaround they are again attempting to make.
But if those Zoom interviews aren’t quite enough, there’s now a 2-hour, 56-minute fireworks show the Halas Hall leaders can watch.
Bills 47, Patriots 17.
Touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, “victory formation.”
“Coach Daboll is dialing it up,” Singletary said.
For what it’s worth, Daboll’s first NFL job came as a quality control coach in New England during Belichick’s first season coaching the Patriots.
So, yes, Belichick had more than a little familiarity with the man at the controls of the Bills explosion Saturday. In years past, Belichick has publicly praised Daboll for keeping his offenses fundamentally sound, for understanding the personnel he has to work with, for finding creative or sometimes basic ways of creating mismatches.
On Saturday, Belichick witnessed what it looks like when it all comes together. And Daboll had a new opportunity to strike while the iron is hot.
This meat-free back-alley pizza may well be the best bite of food in Denver right now
Editor’s note: This is part of The Know’s series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We’ll also let you in on some hidden gems).
Let’s get this part out of the way first: Yes, Redeemer Pizza is painfully cool — it’s impossible not to be with the back alley pizza window, street art-filled location in RiNo and pizza-themed religious iconography. But make no mistake: This Larimer Street pizzeria, an offshoot of service industry-favorite Dio Mio Pasta a few blocks away, makes the most simple yet memorable piece of pizza I’ve had in Denver.
In fact, there’s a meat-free pie on the current menu that may just be the best bite of food in the entire Denver metro right now.
Redeemer’s All the Mushrooms ($25 for an approximately 16-inch pizza) is slathered with garlic cream sauce and topped with roasted oyster mushrooms, pickled beech mushrooms and a perfectly stretchy cheese blend. The roasted mushrooms have an almost meat-like quality and endless umami flavor, while the acidic bite from the pickled beech mushrooms brightens the entire slice. Every bite is utterly perfect and perfectly balanced. (If you’re an onion fan, I like to add red onion to this pie.)
But what really takes this pizza to the next level is its naturally leavened sourdough base, the brainchild of chefs Spencer White and Alex Figura. The high-hydration dough, made with house-milled wheat, is put through a lengthy fermentation process, resulting in a perfectly crusty, chewy dough that, unlike franchise pizza, leaves you feeling full and not fatigued. Finally, a pizza that doesn’t make you feel gross after indulging.
As one of thousands of Americans who developed GI issues during the pandemic — anxiety-related reflux, in my case — I thought my days of late-night slices were over. But then I followed a neon slice of pizza in an art-filled alley and had my mind blown and my belly filled with a deeply satisfying meal.
Add a Caesar salad with addictive house-made croutons — and maybe a bottle of biodynamic wine — and you’ve got a perfect dinner for two.
Redeemer Pizza, 2705 Larimer St., 720-780-1379, redeemerpizza.com
Atlanta church service will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor, Georgia’s governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are scheduled to attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at King’s old congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.
The service at Ebenezer and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday.
In a news release, the King Center in Atlanta said the 10 a.m. Monday service (9 a.m. CST) will be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org.
The Rev. Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Sam Collier will preside over the service. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church.
Musical performances are also planned, including Keke Wyatt, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pastor Mike Jr., Le’Andria Johnson, and Emanne Beasha.
“This year’s theme, ‘It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,’ reflects our belief that it is critical, and necessary for the survival of both humanity and Earth, that we shift our priorities for a strategic quest to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta. The march is scheduled to end on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where a rally is planned. The King Center is also working with the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America on a voter registration drive Monday in Atlanta.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness. This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community,” Bernice King said in announcing the events.
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.
King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis while assisting a strike by underpaid sanitation workers. He was 39.
King’s example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation
By JAY REEVES
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month.
Lilly Endowment Inc., which supports religious, educational and charitable causes, contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund as seed funding for the Preserving Black Churches Project, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which launched the fund.
The announcement about the donation from the Lilly Endowment was timed to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday on Monday.
Rather than simply replacing broken windows or straightening rafters, the project will provide assistance with things including asset management and helping historic churches tell their own stories, said Brent Leggs, executive director of the fund.
St. James AME Church, founded in 1868 just three years after the Civil War and crumpled by the Mayfield twister, will receive $100,000 as the first recipient of the project’s special emergency funding, Leggs said.
With its sanctuary virtually destroyed and only 15 or so active members, all of whom are older, St. James AME needs all the help it can get, said the Rev. Ralph Johnson, presiding elder of a church district that includes the congregation. Black churches served a vital role after the war ended and Black people no longer were considered the property of white people.
“Once the slaves were freed one of the things they wanted to start was a church home. They wanted to work out their spiritual salvation and have a place to congregate, and they also were used as schools and other things,” he said.
Black churches have been a key element of the African American community through generations of faith and struggle, and preserving them isn’t just a brick-and-mortar issue but one of civil rights and racial justice, Leggs said in an interview.
“Historically Black churches deserve the same admiration and stewardship as the National Cathedral in Washington or New York’s Trinity Church,” he said. Trinity, where Alexander Hamilton and other historic figures are buried, was near Ground Zero and became a national touchstone after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
In all, the project plans to assist more than 50 Black churches nationwide over the next three years, including some that are vacant or set for demolition or are struggling with inadequate funding, aging members and dwindling membership. While active congregations are the main priority, funding can also go to old church buildings that now house projects like community centers or treatment programs, Leggs said.
“It still stewards the legacy of the Black church but for a new purpose,” he said.
The fund previously has assisted congregations including Mother Emmanuel AME Church, where white supremacist killed nine parishioners during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, a stalwart of the civil rights movement which was bombed in the 1950s.
The Action Fund, which has raised more than $70 million, has assisted with more than 200 preservation projects nationally. It was started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation after clashes between white supremacists and protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.
The fund calls itself the largest-ever attempt to preserve sites linked to African American history.
___
Reeves is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.
