Aafia Siddiqui, the jailed terrorist at the center of synagogue hostage crisis, has Massachusetts ties; local Jewish community ‘on high alert’
The jailed terrorist at the center of the Texas synagogue hostage horror on Saturday has ties to Massachusetts, where she studied at prestigious institutions before becoming an al-Qaeda operative.
Meanwhile, the local Jewish community is “on high alert” following the horrifying hostage crisis during the synagogue’s Shabbat services, the leader of Anti-Defamation League New England told the Herald on Sunday.
“It’s a reminder that Jews and Jewish institutions continue to be a top target,” said Robert Trestan of ADL New England.
“The entire community is on high alert because we all know that it can happen anywhere,” he added. “It can happen at a Jewish day school, a synagogue, or a Jewish community center.”
The crisis started on Saturday when a man entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas during Shabbat services and took four hostages. The terrorist was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving 86 years in federal prison for the attempted murder and assault of U.S. nationals and U.S. officers in Afghanistan.
Siddiqui, before becoming radicalized, studied at MIT and Brandeis University.
“While Siddiqui received a PhD at Brandeis more than two decades ago, it should go without saying that the university has no connection to the attack in Texas, and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” a Brandeis spokesperson said in a statement. “The crimes for which Siddiqui was convicted took place years after she studied here.”
MIT officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Sunday.
Siddiqui has links to al-Qaeda, railed against Jews during her trial, and blamed her guilty verdict on Israel. She’s now being held in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Choosing a synagogue to take hostages is not random, it’s calculated,” Trestan said. “The choice of a synagogue connected to his apparent call for Siddiqui to be released … at the heart of it all is anti-Semitic.”
After the hours-long standoff on Saturday, Texas law enforcement and the FBI were able to safely return the hostages to their families.
The hostage-taker, 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in the standoff with police.
“At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the FBI Dallas division said in a statement.
A Facebook post on the Blackburn Muslim Community page, apparently written by Akram’s brother Gulbar, stated that Akram was “suffering from mental health issues.”
“There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender,” Gulbar wrote.
President Biden on Sunday called the synagogue hostage crisis “an act of terror.”
“I wanted to make sure we got the word out to synagogues and places of worship that we’re not going to tolerate this,” Biden told reporters.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted, “I am so relieved that the Congregation Beth Israel hostages are safe with their families today. But the violence & trauma of rising antisemitism is a threat to us all. To our Jewish communities in TX, Boston & around the world: We are with you.”
Trestan of the ADL said it’s important for the government to continue providing security grants for all religious institutions.
“We have a communal responsibility to ensure everyone has a safe place to worship,” he said.
The ADL, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Jewish Community Relations Council will hold a virtual community briefing with law enforcement called, “Convening on Texas Incident: What you Need to Know” on Tuesday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is set to be one of the speakers.
Izzy lashes the south with snow and ice
ATLANTA — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.
Highway patrols were reporting hundreds of vehicle accidents, and a tornado ripped through a trailer park in Florida. More than 1,200 Sunday flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled – more than 90% of the airport’s Sunday schedule, according to the flight tracking service flightaware.com.
Winter Storm Izzy, as it’s called, dumped as much as 10 inches of snow in some areas of western North Carolina as the system moved across the southeastern U.S., said Brian Hurley, a meteorologist with the Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Md.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox, a spokesman for the North Carolina Highway Patrol, said that by midafternoon, the agency had responded to 300 car crashes and nearly 800 calls for service.
Two people died Sunday when their car drove off the road and into trees in a median east of Raleigh, N.C. The driver and passenger, both 41-year-old South Carolina residents, were pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash. Knox said investigators believe the car was driving too fast for the conditions, described as mixed winter precipitation.
Meanwhile, North Carolina Transportation Secretary J. Eric Boyette said many roads in the central and western part of the state were covered with ice. He said the eastern part of the state was being hit with high winds and rain.
More than 260,000 customers were without power by midafternoon Sunday, according to poweroutage.us. Especially hard hit was North Carolina, with 90,000 outages. The remaining outages were in Georgia, South Carolina and Florida.
The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado with 118 mph winds struck southwest Florida. The weather service said the tornado was on the ground for almost two miles with a maximum path width of 125 yards. Thirty mobile homes were destroyed and 51 had major damage. Three minor injuries were reported.
Edward Murray, 81, told the Naples Daily News in southwest Florida that he was inside his mobile home Sunday morning when a tornado picked it up and tossed it on top of his neighbor’s home.
“That’s my house that’s turned upside down,” he told the newspaper. “The tornado took me off my feet, blew me toward the east wall and buried me under the sink, refrigerator, kitchen chairs and everything else.”
Murray and his daughter, Cokie, escaped unharmed, crawling from the wreckage.
“I was so happy when I saw the sky,” Murray said. “I said to the devil, ‘It’s not going to be today.’ “
Winter storm to pummel Massachusetts, damaging winds could spark power outages
A powerful winter storm is set to blast the Bay State on Monday, dumping several inches of snow on parts of the state and knocking out power for other regions where wind gusts will be whipping up to 70 mph.
The strong storm will bring up to a foot of heavy snow over the interior high terrain, while Boston and eastern Massachusetts will only see a few inches of snow before it turns to rain and downpours wash it away Monday morning. There will also be a chance for the rare January thunder with this storm.
Strong to damaging winds along the coast, as well as coastal flooding, will also impact the region.
“The gusty winds will be the main concern for southern New England,” said Bryce Williams, meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s Boston office.
“Between the wind gusts and the heavy rain, power outages are a possibility for sure,” he said.
The strongest winds are expected to hit Cape Cod and Cape Ann. The damaging winds could blow down tree limbs and power lines.
Local energy companies have been preparing for the powerful storm.
“We’ve been closely monitoring this storm and have secured additional overhead and forestry crews as part of our emergency response plan,” Michael McCallan, vice president of National Grid’s New England Electric Operations, said in a statement. “In the event of a power outage, our crews and support teams will be working for as long as needed to restore service as quickly as conditions allow.”
Eversource is also positioning line and tree crews to respond to any damage or outages caused by the weather.
“In preparation for hazardous conditions, we are strategically positioning hundreds of crews across the commonwealth to respond to any reported outages as quickly as safely possible,” an Eversource spokesperson said in a statement.
The snow jackpot will likely be in the northern Worcester Hills and Berkshires.
Across eastern Massachusetts, rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected to lead to some street flooding.
“I’d encourage people to take it slow if you have to be on the road,” said Williams of the National Weather Service. “The heavy downpours could cause some street flooding, so take it slow and give yourself some extra time if you have to be out in the morning.”
The rain should leave the region in the afternoon.
New Zealand sends flight to assess damage from Pacific volcano
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s military was able to send a surveillance flight Monday to Tonga to assess the extent of the damage from a huge undersea volcanic eruption.
A towering ash cloud had prevented the military from launching any flights earlier to the Pacific island nation.
People on Tonga described their country as looking like a moonscape as they began the task of cleaning up from the tsunami waves and ash fall caused by the eruption. Communications with the island nation remained limited after the internet was cut soon after the eruption on Saturday evening.
There were no reports of injuries or deaths, although concerns remained for the fate of people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano.
Meanwhile, scientists said they didn’t think the eruption would have a significant impact on the Earth’s climate.
Satellite images showed the spectacular undersea eruption Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific waters.
A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska and sent pressure shockwaves around the planet twice, altering atmospheric pressure that may have briefly helped clear out the fog in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. Large waves were detected as far as the Caribbean due to pressure changes generated by the eruption.
In Tonga it sent tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground.
With internet and phone lines down, friends and family members around the world were left anxiously trying to get in touch.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sunday there had not yet been any official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, but cautioned that authorities hadn’t yet made contact with some coastal areas and smaller islands.
“Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here,” Ardern said.
