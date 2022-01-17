Aafia Siddiqui, the jailed terrorist at the center of synagogue hostage crisis, has Massachusetts ties; local Jewish community ‘on high alert’

The jailed terrorist at the center of the Texas synagogue hostage horror on Saturday has ties to Massachusetts, where she studied at prestigious institutions before becoming an al-Qaeda operative.

Meanwhile, the local Jewish community is “on high alert” following the horrifying hostage crisis during the synagogue’s Shabbat services, the leader of Anti-Defamation League New England told the Herald on Sunday.

“It’s a reminder that Jews and Jewish institutions continue to be a top target,” said Robert Trestan of ADL New England.

“The entire community is on high alert because we all know that it can happen anywhere,” he added. “It can happen at a Jewish day school, a synagogue, or a Jewish community center.”

The crisis started on Saturday when a man entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas during Shabbat services and took four hostages. The terrorist was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving 86 years in federal prison for the attempted murder and assault of U.S. nationals and U.S. officers in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui, before becoming radicalized, studied at MIT and Brandeis University.

“While Siddiqui received a PhD at Brandeis more than two decades ago, it should go without saying that the university has no connection to the attack in Texas, and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” a Brandeis spokesperson said in a statement. “The crimes for which Siddiqui was convicted took place years after she studied here.”

MIT officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Sunday.

Siddiqui has links to al-Qaeda, railed against Jews during her trial, and blamed her guilty verdict on Israel. She’s now being held in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Choosing a synagogue to take hostages is not random, it’s calculated,” Trestan said. “The choice of a synagogue connected to his apparent call for Siddiqui to be released … at the heart of it all is anti-Semitic.”

After the hours-long standoff on Saturday, Texas law enforcement and the FBI were able to safely return the hostages to their families.

The hostage-taker, 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in the standoff with police.

“At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the FBI Dallas division said in a statement.

A Facebook post on the Blackburn Muslim Community page, apparently written by Akram’s brother Gulbar, stated that Akram was “suffering from mental health issues.”

“There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender,” Gulbar wrote.

President Biden on Sunday called the synagogue hostage crisis “an act of terror.”

“I wanted to make sure we got the word out to synagogues and places of worship that we’re not going to tolerate this,” Biden told reporters.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted, “I am so relieved that the Congregation Beth Israel hostages are safe with their families today. But the violence & trauma of rising antisemitism is a threat to us all. To our Jewish communities in TX, Boston & around the world: We are with you.”

Trestan of the ADL said it’s important for the government to continue providing security grants for all religious institutions.

“We have a communal responsibility to ensure everyone has a safe place to worship,” he said.

The ADL, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Jewish Community Relations Council will hold a virtual community briefing with law enforcement called, “Convening on Texas Incident: What you Need to Know” on Tuesday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is set to be one of the speakers.