Celebrities
‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Celebrates ‘Legend’ Bob Saget With Heartfelt Tribute — Watch
‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ honored Bob Saget with a montage from his days as host. Current host Alfonso Ribeiro also shared kind words about the late comedian.
America’s Funniest Home Videos opened Sunday’s episode with a touching tribute to former host Bob Saget. Before a montage played from Bob’s time as host from 1989 to 1997, current host Alfonso Ribeiro, 50, talked fondly about the beloved actor and comedian, who unexpectedly passed away on January 9 of unknown causes.
“As you’ve heard, the world lost a legend this week. And AFV lost a family member,” Alfonso said. “Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day. This show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit. Take a look back at Bob being Bob.”
The 1-and-half minute-long montage featured footage of Bob doing some pretty hilarious skits as AFV host. He drove around a small toy car in one old snippet of footage, while another showed Bob hosting with a monkey on his shoulder. The montage also showed Bob chatting with Tom Bergeron, who succeeded Bob as host of AFV. The pair chatted about how Bob would use various voices for the show’s voiceovers.
AFV also shared the tribute to YouTube, where they asked fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation in Bob’s memory. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone onto entertain not only America, but the world,” the show said. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, often times, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.”
Bob was found dead at age 65 in his hotel on at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, where he was staying for his comedy tour. His funeral was held on Friday, Jan. 14, with a guest list that included his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Other celebrity friends like Dave Chappelle, Judd Apatow, Kathy Griffin, and John Mayer were also in attendance. The service was small, with only close family and friends in present, and the burial was held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A.
Since Bob’s death, many celebrities and comedians have shared their devastation over losing the TV icon so unexpectedly and so young. Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo and his 3 daughters — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — have also shared touching tributes. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Kelly shared in her statement to Hollywoodlife on her husband’s passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”
Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Lisa Vanderpump Offers Update Amid COVID-19 Battle, Shares Photo of Home Office
Lisa Vanderpump shared an update on her COVID-19 battle on Instagram over the weekend.
After revealing on January 11 that the highly-contractable virus “finally got” her, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum returned to her social media page, where she revealed she is still “recovering” and shared a photo of the view from the Los Angeles mansion she shares with husband Ken Todd, Villa Rosa.
“Loving my office at [Villa Rosa],” Lisa wrote in the caption of her January 16 photo, also adding that she is “recovering [COVID-19].”
Following the post, a number of Lisa’s online audience members pointed out that there was none of Lisa’s signature pink seen in the photo. Instead, there was blue.
“No pink?” one person asked.
“Villa Blu?” wondered someone else.
“Is that blue in your home? Lol I hope you’re feeling better,” said a third.
Another person suggested that the presence of blue was in honor of her new grandson.
“Switched out the pink for blue! Prince Teddy is becoming an influence!” the fan stated, giving a nod to Pandora Sabo and Jason Sabo‘s first child, who arrived in November 2021.
In a second Instagram post, Lisa gave fans a look at the exterior of her spacious abode, which featured a gorgeous wheeling tree and other lush landscaping.
“And this is the view behind me .. blessed. Creating a beautiful space is my joy,” Lisa told her fans and followers in her second caption, which included the hashtag for her and Nick Alain‘s home decor line.
Earlier this month, Lisa confirmed her positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Agh it finally got me… [COVID-19,” she shared.
As RHOBH fans may have heard, Lisa confirmed plans to team up with Nick on an all-new restaurant and bar in Las Vegas (she already owns the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Caesar’s Palace) in July of last year.
“We are so excited to be expanding in Las Vegas, and Vanderpump à Paris has been a passion project of ours for a long time. Vanderpump Cocktail Garden has been such a huge success and working with Caesars has been a wonderful experience; we can’t wait to bring another concept to life under their umbrella,” Lisa said in a statement, confirming she and Nick will be designing the space together.
“After living in France for many years, it has been such an incredible journey to make our ideas a reality and, working with our extraordinary design partner Nick Alain, we have created a design unlike anything we’ve ever seen, with epic visual statements – it is our hope to bring the stunning visuals of Paris into the heart of Las Vegas,” she continued. “The food will be sexy and delicious, the cocktails exquisite and unique, and the overall experience will be one that is unforgettable! It’s really been a labor of love and we can’t wait to share it with you.”
Lisa appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the series’ first nine seasons.
Photo Credit: Faye`s Vision/Cover Images/INSTARimages
Celebrities
Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack & Daughter Lyla At Farmers Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Proud papa! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Farmers Market.
Family man! Chris Pratt, 42, oozed Average Joe-charm while taking his family to the Brentwood Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star wasn’t alone for the trip, seen alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the breezy Southern California day. Katherine, who is reportedly expecting her 2nd child with Chris, lead the way while looking comfy chic in a black puffy vest and white long sleeve shirt. Continuing the low-key look, she topped off her warm brunette tresses with a black baseball hat and kept safe by masking up.
The couple was casual as they made their way through the stalls looking at the food and produce while picking up several things along the way. Katherine balanced her golden-haired, 18-month-old daughter Lyla on her hip as she carried a bottle of coffee around the market. All the while Chris, who donned a grey hoodie and shorts, carried the bulk of the groceries behind her. Following along was the actor’s son Jack, 9, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, 45. The tot looked adorable with his glasses and a cool orange tee-shirt.
Chris’ happy family outing comes about a month after reports he and Katherine were adding another baby to the bunch emerged. The Parks And Recreation star and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wed in Jun. 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla in Aug. 2020.
Chris gushed over his wife while celebrating her birthday on Dec. 13, just days before news of baby #2. He wrote, “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”
Celebrities
‘After The 90 Days’: Annie’s Aunt Calls David ‘Unhealthy’ After He Struggles On A Hike
David tries to hike up a mountain this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘After the 90 Days,’ and he gets winded quickly. Annie’s aunt says that David is ‘fat’ and ‘unhealthy.’
David really wants to impress Annie’s family, and he thinks he can do that by leading the pack on this trail. “As I’m going up the mountain, all of a sudden, gravity is now catching up to me. My mind says one thing, and my ass is telling me another,” David says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 17 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.
David begins struggling to breathe as the hike continues. He starts lagging in the back. “You are so slow. If you take the kids with you, how will you be able to take care of them?” Lom, Annie’s aunt, asks David after they reach the top.
Lom doesn’t hold back on David when it comes to her concerns for Amber and Jordan. “They are going to get fat like you and become unhealthy,” Lom tells David straight-up.
Annie gives some context for Lom’s worries about David. “Lom very concerned because Amber and Jordan is the youngest generation there for the family, who they look after. For Lom, it’s kind of like you’re taking their baby away too,” Annie says.
David doesn’t want Lom or the rest of the family to feel this way at all. He wants them to feel like Amber and Jordan are in a good spot. “I don’t know what I can do to prove to Annie’s family that I have the ability to take care of Amber and Jordan,” David admits.
On David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple is trying to bring Jordan and Amber, Annie’s brother and cousin, to America. They’ve traveled all the way to Thailand to get them, but they’ve been faced with a number of challenges ever since they got there, especially when it comes to Annie’s family. The 90 Day Fiance spinoff series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
