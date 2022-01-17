Connect with us

Atlanta church service will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

Atlanta church service will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor, Georgia’s governor and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are scheduled to attend the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at King’s old congregation, Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

The service at Ebenezer and other events surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day commemorate what would have been King’s 93rd birthday.

In a news release, the King Center in Atlanta said the 10 a.m. Monday service (9 a.m. CST) will be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org.

The Rev. Natosha Reid Rice and Pastor Sam Collier will preside over the service. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop and primate of The Episcopal Church.

Musical performances are also planned, including Keke Wyatt, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Pastor Mike Jr., Le’Andria Johnson, and Emanne Beasha.

“This year’s theme, ‘It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,’ reflects our belief that it is critical, and necessary for the survival of both humanity and Earth, that we shift our priorities for a strategic quest to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday March and Rally is also planned for Monday afternoon in downtown Atlanta. The march is scheduled to end on Auburn Avenue in front of The King Center, where a rally is planned. The King Center is also working with the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America on a voter registration drive Monday in Atlanta.

“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness. This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community,” Bernice King said in announcing the events.

Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.

King delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 and was assassinated in 1968 in Memphis while assisting a strike by underpaid sanitation workers. He was 39.

King’s example, and his insistence on nonviolent protest, continues to influence many activists pushing for civil rights and social change.

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation

January 17, 2022

Fund to preserve, assist Black churches gets $20M donation
By JAY REEVES

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A new effort to preserve historic Black churches in the United States has received a $20 million donation that will go to help congregations including one that was slammed during the tornado that killed more than 20 people in Mayfield, Kentucky, last month.

Lilly Endowment Inc., which supports religious, educational and charitable causes, contributed the money to the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund as seed funding for the Preserving Black Churches Project, according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which launched the fund.

The announcement about the donation from the Lilly Endowment was timed to coincide with the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday on Monday.

Rather than simply replacing broken windows or straightening rafters, the project will provide assistance with things including asset management and helping historic churches tell their own stories, said Brent Leggs, executive director of the fund.

St. James AME Church, founded in 1868 just three years after the Civil War and crumpled by the Mayfield twister, will receive $100,000 as the first recipient of the project’s special emergency funding, Leggs said.

With its sanctuary virtually destroyed and only 15 or so active members, all of whom are older, St. James AME needs all the help it can get, said the Rev. Ralph Johnson, presiding elder of a church district that includes the congregation. Black churches served a vital role after the war ended and Black people no longer were considered the property of white people.

“Once the slaves were freed one of the things they wanted to start was a church home. They wanted to work out their spiritual salvation and have a place to congregate, and they also were used as schools and other things,” he said.

Black churches have been a key element of the African American community through generations of faith and struggle, and preserving them isn’t just a brick-and-mortar issue but one of civil rights and racial justice, Leggs said in an interview.

“Historically Black churches deserve the same admiration and stewardship as the National Cathedral in Washington or New York’s Trinity Church,” he said. Trinity, where Alexander Hamilton and other historic figures are buried, was near Ground Zero and became a national touchstone after the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

In all, the project plans to assist more than 50 Black churches nationwide over the next three years, including some that are vacant or set for demolition or are struggling with inadequate funding, aging members and dwindling membership. While active congregations are the main priority, funding can also go to old church buildings that now house projects like community centers or treatment programs, Leggs said.

“It still stewards the legacy of the Black church but for a new purpose,” he said.

The fund previously has assisted congregations including Mother Emmanuel AME Church, where white supremacist killed nine parishioners during a Bible study in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015, and Bethel Baptist Church in Birmingham, a stalwart of the civil rights movement which was bombed in the 1950s.

The Action Fund, which has raised more than $70 million, has assisted with more than 200 preservation projects nationally. It was started by the National Trust for Historic Preservation after clashes between white supremacists and protesters during the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

The fund calls itself the largest-ever attempt to preserve sites linked to African American history.

___

Reeves is a member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team.

Ask Amy: Long-term grudge earns a penalty for "holding"

January 17, 2022

Ask Amy: Abusive ex-husband now wants to share cabin
Dear Amy: I am 50 years old. When I was 15 my father had an affair and left. My mother and I struggled for several years.

When I was 17, he had a child with another woman. My father and his new family lived within 30 minutes of us, however, I rarely saw him.

At one point when my children were teens, he apologized for not being in their lives, with the excuse that he was also raising a child.

I have a better relationship with the local grocery store clerk than I do with my father and my half-sister.

About eight months ago, I wrote him a heartfelt letter letting him know how I have felt for the past 35 years about the entire situation: leaving his family, excluding me from his new family, and not being around to see my kids grow up.

His response was “I am sorry you feel that way.”

I have since sent him messages on Facebook for holidays, but that is it.

My issue is that he still won’t take responsibility for what he did to peoples’ lives. His comment of, “I am sorry you feel that way” has me holding a bigger grudge now than before.

Any advice?

— Son Holding a Grudge

Dear Holding: You have done everything you can to try to bring your father to the table. And now you are learning that the guy who abandoned his wife and son many years ago also lacks the capacity to own his actions, apologize, and try to make things right for you or your kids.

Does Virgin Galactic Have a Cash Crisis? Shares Tumble 20% in Two Days

January 17, 2022

Does Virgin Galactic Have a Cash Crisis? Shares Tumble 20% in Two Days
Sir Richard Branson speaks after he flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime.” PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The billionaires-led space tourism industry is off to a bumpy start to 2022. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, the only publicly traded space tourism company in the market, has seen its stock tumble 28 percent since the beginning of the year. Much of the loss was logged in the past two days, after the company announced plans to raise up to $500 million in debt, sending a chilling signal to investors that the company might be running dry on cash.

Virgin Galactic said Thursday it will issue $425 million or more of convertible senior notes in a private offering. Convertible notes are a type of debt instrument that can be converted to a predefined amount of equity. A senior convertible note has priority over all other debt securities issued by the same organization. Convertible notes are a common fundraising tool used by both startups and established companies. But the downside is an increased risk of bankruptcy as the company may end up carrying excessive debt.

Virgin Galactic investors seem to have interpreted the move as a warning about the company’s cash situation. Shares are currently trading at $9.77, below its initial offering price in October 2019 and a far cry from its all-time high of $62.80 in early 2021.

In a statement, Virgin Galactic said it plans to “use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures to accelerate the development of its spacecraft fleet in order to facilitate high-volume commercial service.”

The company successfully launched its founder Branson, along with three Virgin employees, into suborbital space in a test flight in July 2021. But its commercial service has been delayed multiple times. Following Branson’s highly publicized flight, the Federal Aviation Administration launched a safety investigation into Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo spaceplane, which caused temporary grounding of all flights. The investigation concluded in September 2021, giving Virgin Galactic permission to resume flight.

But in October 2021, the company delayed commercial service again, citing unrelated technology upgrades. It’s now targeting October this year to fly the first paying customer.

