Betty White Then & Now: See ‘Golden Girls’ Icon Through The Years In Honor Of Her 100th Birthday

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday on January 17. In honor of her legendary life and career, take a look back at photos of the ‘Golden Girls’ star through the years. ‘
A legend remembered. Betty White would have turned 100 on Jan. 17. In celebration of the late star, who passed away Dec. 31, 2021, let’s a look back at photos of the beloved actress throughout her impressive career, which spans over seven decades.
Betty’s career started off with a bang in the 1950s when she landed the starring role in the sitcom Life with Elizabeth. Full of charisma, Betty played the titular housewife in the comedy about a married couple that frequently broke the fourth wall. A classic of its time! She was a sought-after actress, starring in projects such as Date with the Angels, but it wasn’t until landing the role of Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show in 1973 that she became a household name.
From there, her star power only grew stronger. The sweet brunette had a fiercely funny streak that landed her The Betty White Show in 1977 after departing Mary Tyler Moore, and, of course, Golden Girls in 1985. Rose Nylund in Golden Girls is arguably Betty’s most iconic role to date — and one that she’s said in the past she would absolutely be willing to reprise if a reboot were to ever happen. We’re still waiting for her to dance it out in a sequel to The Proposal one day, though.
For her 99th birthday, Betty has plenty in the works. “What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released,” Betty told ET, referencing the 1970s animal series she hosted. “And feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day.” Sounds like a plan!
To see more gorgeous photos of Betty White over the years, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Hot in Cleveland, and beyond, scroll through our gallery above. Here’s to many more years filled with Betty!
Prada called on actors Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan to bookend its catwalk on Sunday afternoon, bringing a close to a quiet menswear fashion week that saw multiple brands cancel their shows in light of increasing Covid cases across Europe.
Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the runway show that featured eight other actors, chosen by the designers to represent “real men, recognized figures,” enhancing reality.
Both wore long overcoats. Goldblum’s was set off dramatically with furry trim, while MacLachlan’s was contrasted with shimmering pants and shirt in light blue. Closing the show, Goldblum emerged hilariously from a purple-lit tunnel, as if surprised to find himself on a runway, then sashayed merrily along.
Where Goldblum has long been vocal about his love of Prada, MacLachlan was outed as a Raf Simons stan when he showed up front row at Calvin Klein’s AW18 show.
Also walking this season were the likes of Asa Butterfield, who you might just know from a little show called Sex Education, Moonlight’s Ashton Sanders, We Are Who We Are’s Tom Mercier, Snowfall‘s Damson Idris, and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, aka the little boy from Love Actually who’s now all grown up.
The whole thing harks back to Prada’s legendary AW12 show, when actors including Willem Dafoe, Adrian Brody, and Gary Oldman all made an appearance on Miuccia Prada’s runway.
The collection itself was a celebration of working uniforms and the men who wear them – from those going out to work in more relatable roles, to the Hollywood actors who portray them – and turned the act of putting on one’s uniform into an event.
Traumatizing and fraud. Two words that come up repeatedly on this episode of The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City. A gifted trip to the ladies turns into nothing but drama and Meredith and Mary are walking targets.
Can we all agree that the black sprinter van deserves the 8th snowflake in this franchise? That poor driver has seen it ALL these past two trips. On the ride from hell, the ladies (minus Meredith and Mary) are heading to Vail and are also trying to de-escalate a fight between Jen and Lisa. Jen is in Lisa’s face screaming about who knows what and Lisa is trying to (unsuccessfully) remain calm. Thank goodness for the producer jumping in to separate the madness. Lisa yells at Jen for essentially calling her a bad friend, but Jen just wants to figure out what Lisa Barlow is about. Heather sits quietly in the corner and silently promises to join Meredith and Mary on a flight for the next girls’ trip.
After many deep breaths, Jen looks like she is no longer seeing red, but blurts out that, “Mary Cosby and Meredith did something! This is my life…this is my kids.” Although Lisa doesn’t like that Jen tried to murder her, she also knows that Jen needs a friend right now. Lisa practically sits on Jen’s lap and apologizes. The best is when Lisa tells Jen she COULD BEAT HER UP if that makes her feel better…don’t threaten Jen with a good time, amiright?
Once the drama has subsided, Jen is told she can pick the best room because she just lost her damn marbles. Good thing this villa does not disappoint. The women waste no time popping champagne and toasting their “sweet” husbands for setting up this event. Although this group seems to have worked through their differences, Meredith and Mary have not even shown up to the house yet…God only knows what sh*t is gonna hit the fan since they appear to be the villains.
Not only is Jen hurting, but she is also bombed. She has been drinking the whole day and so Heather and Whitney realize the tricky situation Meredith and Mary will be walking into. The day wears on and the women lounge by the pool to kill some time. Jennie shares with the group that she doesn’t know how to swim, but Jen pushes her around on the float and then Whitney and Jen proceed to rip out Jen’s extensions and throw them at Lisa. #mature.
The spiritual ceremony this evening is a chance for the ladies to start new…should be interesting to see Mary dealing with an energy healer. Also interesting to see Wheather lock the door when Mary and Meredith finally arrive at the house…as they put it, they just aren’t ready to face the duo. Eventually, they talk with Mary and Meredith is shocked to hear about the physical altercation between Lisa and Jen.
The last time this group tried a spiritual healer, it did not go well, so hopefully this time around, things will be a little different. Meredith is so bothered that she is being rushed to the event, considering she just got there, and she is holding the whole show up. According to Jen, “she is licking Mary’s a*s right now,” which would explain why she is not ready on time.
Meredith is a not a “participant” in the group, as she is not adhering to the all-white dress code, since she did not have time to change. When time continues to tick and the sun continues to dwindle, they decide to leave without Mary. Everyone is in their whites for the labyrinth walk…well, everyone except Meredith, who is still in her Canadian tuxedo. Whitney has hopes that this will bring everyone back together and will cleanse the group of the drama.
Mary finally arrives 34 minutes late *however, she WAS left behind* and just in time for the drumming of the names. She has zero interest in participating, since she is loyal to her God. She stands outside the circle, and she does not partake. Perhaps Mary should have simply skipped this event altogether?
Back at the villa, Heather feels rejuvenated by the love and they sit down to dine for their 5-course meal. Jen and Meredith run off to change and Jen returns in a slinky snakeskin dress…which is symbolic if you ask me. Whitney makes a few digs during her toast and wants to make sure everything is okay with Meredith. She asks outright why Meredith did not go on the bus with them and Meredith claims her husband had a doctor’s appointment…and Mary, well she didn’t even TRY to come up with an excuse to skip the bus.
Meredith half a*ss apologizes to Whitney for “screwing up” her plan, but Mary Cosby is not saying sorry. Jen states she believes Mary is just being honest and Meredith is just saying what she thinks everyone wants to hear. Meredith tells Jen she doesn’t even know who she is as a person. Meredith declares that there was some “cumulative” tension and hostility, and she just did not want to subject herself to that. She is feeling like everyone just wants to attack her for no reason.
Meredith reminds Jennie that she called Jen a criminal and to that, Jennie tries realllly hard to backtrack. Jennie stutters that she stated, “If she committed those acts, then I do not want to be affiliated with a criminal.” Jennie denies calling Jen a criminal and Jen excuses herself angrily from the table. Meredith is doing a swell job of twisting Jennie’s words to fit the narrative, huh?
Meredith sits back and states that she is disgusted and claims that Mary has been nothing but kind to her. Meredith further states that Lisa made choices that have hurt her and that opens the gates to the big question: why are Lisa and Jen suddenly BFF? Whitney jumps on this friendship bandwagon and wants to know why Mary does not want to be her friend.
As the ladies fight it out and try to figure out who is friends/defending who, Jen is inside stuffing her face. Jennie tries to get the group to focus on Mary’s racial commentary and is curious why Meredith did not support Jennie in that moment. Everyone’s getting sick of Meredith always defending Mary and Meredith is sick of getting attacked. She gets teary and disengages from the situation because she is overwhelmed.
Whitney won’t let it go until she finds out more answers from Meredith and the group pushes Mary to be the one to bring Meredith back to the table. Meredith explains to Mary that she feels “traumatized” around Jen, but Mary holds up her end of the deal: Meredith comes back. Things are awkward and tense and it seems like no one can really get along. Mary states that she doesn’t have the “mental capacity” and chooses to shut up since she cannot give Whitney what she is looking for in a friendship.
Since everyone is being honest, Jen jumps in to question Meredith why she would ever hire a private investigator to research her. Meredith clarifies that she did so to figure out why her family was receiving threats. Jen tells Jennie that she gave her false information…seems like Jennie’s words are getting all sorts of turned around this dinner. Meredith explains that the investigator looked into the entire group, but was sure with 90% certainty that the threats were coming from Jen.
Andddd the vagina issue comes up again. Jen gets in Meredith’s face, questioning if Meredith was the reason for all of Jen’s recent legal troubles. She calls Meredith a fraud and Meredith calmly retorts, “Who’s calling who a fraud? Love you baby.” Meredith makes it clear that she has nothing to do with the charges against Jen and reminds Jen that she is not “revolting” like her. Jen, unsure how to ruffle Meredith’s feathers as she disengages, yells out that Meredith has “ten mother*cking other boyfriends.” Interesting, and yet, Meredith does not flinch. So much for that spiritual healing…
After losing her mother on the Jan. 16 episode of ‘Sister Wives,’ Janelle Brown starts reflecting about whether or not she still wants to be in a plural marriage with Kody.
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have had different views about how strict to be with COVID protocols throughout this entire season of Sister Wives. Janelle even spent Thanksgiving away from Kody when she and her kids decided they would not be able to comply with his rules. Her feelings about the difficulty of this situation came to a head during the Jan. 16 episode, as she began questioning whether or not she was still happy in her marriage.
“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks reflecting and being like, ‘Do I still choose plural marriage?’” Janelle told Robyn Brown. “Yeah, i still choose it, but I’ve had to have this conscious decision with myself.” In a confessional, she added, “I’ve had to really think — my children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children. But with Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty strained. It’d be really easy to walk away.”
COVID has taken a toll on the entire family. While Robyn and Meri Brown have agreed to stick to Kody’s strict COVID rules, Janelle and Christine Brown have been living their lives a bit differently. Like Janelle, Christine has been open about how she disagrees with Kody’s stance on the situation, and she also began wondering if she should leave. “What I hope polygamy to be when I was younger ended up being something very different from what I actually lived,” she admitted. “But we’re heading into Christmas and I need to be present and be grateful for the family that I have. I am who I am today because of polygamy. Because I lived it.”
Leading up to Christmas 2020, Janelle, Christine and their families agreed to quarantine and follow Kody’s rules so that the family could all be together. The whole group finally was able to reunite in one place for the first time since COVID first hit the previous March. Unfortunately, despite the exciting occasion, Kody was still upset with how some of his relationships were panning out. “We’ve had a lot of struggles this year with COVID and relationships, and as a result, I’m a little blue,” he shared. ‘I’m not really feeling that joyful this Christmas.”
However, Janelle seemed to leave the holiday celebration with a more positive outlook. “I think we’ve damaged some relationships [this year],” she said. “But I think it’s time to get back to the normalcy and see if we can smooth things out.” As fans know, though, Christine was unable to smooth things out enough to stay — she and Kody split in the fall of 2021.