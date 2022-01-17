News
Bill Belichick: Patriots improved in 2021, but ‘have a long way to go’
It’s a staple phrase for Bill Belichick during the regular season, but it’s never rang more true than it did Monday morning, roughly 36 hours after the Patriots’ latest season ended.
“We certainly made improvement from where we were last year, but we have a long way to go,” Belichick told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.
The Pats finished 10-8 after Saturday’s 47-17 Wild Card loss at Buffalo. That record marked a three-win jump from the previous season, improvement powered by the largest free-agent spending spree in NFL history and better quarterback play. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions a year after Cam Newton tossed eight touchdowns to a dozen picks.
The Patriots’ regular-season point differential also swung from minus-27 in 2020 to plus-159 this season, the largest improvement in the league. They finished as the NFL’s fourth-best team by Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, DVOA. Though, the Pats did go 1-5 against their top division rivals, Buffalo and Miami.
Since Saturday’s blowout, Belichick said his focus has been on preparing for Monday, when players will clean out their lockers and sit for exit interviews.
“A day like (Sunday) is a day where I needed a full day, and even more, before the players come in this afternoon to prepare for the things that directly affect these players and this team,” he said.
Belichick added he doesn’t know if or when certain members of his coaching or scouting staff will depart for other organizations. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will reportedly interview for head-coaching vacancies in Houston and Denver. Eliot Wolf, a senior consultant in the team’s personnel department, has also been requested to interview for the Bears’ general manager position.
As for Belichick, he reiterated his commitment to coaching in 2022.
“I enjoy the job. It’s challenging, but I enjoy all aspects of it,” he said. “Robert and Jonathan (Kraft) have been very supportive and they’ve given me great opportunity to try and do the things we need to do to have a good team.”
Belichick also dismissed any notion he’s taking his job “year to year.”
“Nobody ever said it was year to year or something else. I never said that.”
On MLK Day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US economy is unfair to Black people
ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.
Major events for the holiday also included the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, whose senior pastor, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, was hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians.
Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, remains one of the world’s most beloved figures. He considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
Yellen referred to King’s famous speech in remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network breakfast in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used when describing the founding fathers’ promises of equality.
King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that “America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” He called it ”a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe the bank of justice is bankrupt!”
“It is compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was a more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against. From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color,” Yellen said.
She said the administration of President Joe Biden has sought to ensure that no economic institution fails to work for people of color. Equity was built into the American Rescue Plan so that communities of color would get pandemic relief, and Treasury is injecting $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions traditionally poorly served by the financial sector.
“There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide,” she said.
The King Center said the 10 a.m. service, featuring a keynote by the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, would be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org. Atlanta’s planned events also included a march, a rally and a voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement. “This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community.”
Support flows to “changed” Texas synagogue after standoff
DALLAS — The tight-knit congregation at a Texas synagogue where four people were held hostage by an armed captor during a 10-hour standoff over the weekend traces its roots back to a gathering organized over 20 years ago by a handful of families who were new to the area.
“It was a Jewish holiday and we were just feeling kind of isolated and unsure who else was living here that was Jewish,” Anna Salton Eisen, a founder and former president of Congregation Beth Israel, said Sunday.
Since that start in 1998, the congregation in the Fort Worth suburb of Colleyville has grown to about 140 families, built its own synagogue and hired a rabbi known throughout the area for building bridges with other faiths.
Eisen said she has been bowled over by the intensity of the support the congregants have gotten during the hostage ordeal, but that she also has gotten a “painful awakening” that “our history is now going to be changed.”
Eisen, who noted security at their synagogue has been taken “very seriously, very seriously” for a long time, said a message of support from a member the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, where 11 worshippers were killed in a 2018 attack, made her realize “this is part of who we are and how we move forward and respond to this is something we have to think about.”
Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life, who survived the massacre there, America’s deadliest antisemitic attack, said in a statement that alongside the relief that the Texas hostages were safe, “my heart is heavy.”
“While everyone is physically safe, they are also forever changed,” Myers said. “My own community knows too well the pain, trauma and lost sense of security that comes when violence forces its way in, especially into our sacred spaces.”
The standoff in Texas ended around 9 p.m. Saturday when the last hostages ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. The captor, Malik Faisal Akram, 44, was killed.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the hostages, credited the security training his congregation had gotten over the years for getting him and the others though the ordeal.
He said in a statement they appreciated “all the love, prayers and support from our local community and throughout the world.”
“We are grateful for the outcome,” Cytron-Walker said. “We are resilient and we will recover.”
Andrew Marc Paley, a Dallas rabbi who was called to the scene to help families and hostages upon their release, said that by all accounts, Cytron-Walker was a calm and comforting presence during the ordeal.
“He made every effort to those who were with him to sort of remain calm and to, you know, diffuse the situation to the best they can,” he said.
Jawaid Alam, president of the Islamic Center of Southlake, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Cytron-Walker is a personal friend who has promoted peace and cooperation across faiths.
“He is a peace-loving person, a Rabbi and Jewish leader, but a true friend of the Muslim community,” Alam said.
Cytron-Walker has been the synagogue’s first full-time rabbi since 2006. The synagogue’s website says the married father of two loves welcoming everyone from “interfaith families to LGBT individuals and families to those seeking to find a spiritual home in Judaism, along with all others.”
“We have newcomers, we have people who have been here a longtime and have seen each other’s children grow up and have been together through all the ups and downs — the joys and hardships of life,” Eisen said. “We’re tight-knit, we’re not a very large congregation.”
Eisen said she knew they were welcome in the community, but didn’t quite realize how much until the outpouring came as the ordeal unfolded.
“Now I really feel welcome here. It was a life-changing thing,” she said.
Eisen, who has been cautious about going out during the pandemic to protect her mother, a Holocaust survivor who turns 100 on Saturday, said she started watching the Facebook livestream of the hostage-taking during the services when alerted by another member.
“It felt impossible to watch and impossible not to watch,” she said.
It was especially hard, she said, to tell her mother what had happened. “It was so difficult for me, because she thought this can’t happen here,” Eisen said.
Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, and Peter Smith in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.
