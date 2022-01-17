News
Bill Belichick returning with a ‘longer view’ approach to fixing the Patriots
Bill Belichick is already on to the 2022 season.
After conducting his season-ending video conference with reporters Sunday morning, the Patriots head coach reaffirmed his desire to continue coaching, and sounded eager to get his team back in the hunt next year.
Even though the team was knocked out of the playoffs Saturday night in embarrassing fashion, with Buffalo trouncing the Patriots, 47-17, in the Wild Card round, Belichick didn’t question the efforts of the players or his coaching staff.
“This group has worked extremely hard. They’ve given their best. We all gave our best. It obviously didn’t work out for us the way we wanted it to last night, and ultimately the results of the season,” he said. “But, the effort and cooperation and ability to adjust and professionally do things, and do things the right way was very much appreciated by me.
“We had our ups and downs in the season,” he continued. “Slower start, some higher points in the middle of the season. It didn’t finish the way we wanted it to. I think we need to go back and take a longer view of just everything.
“Last night’s game was important. I’m not in any way trying to minimize that, but at the same time, there were 17 other meaningful games, 18 in all that we really need to look at, and see how we can do a better job of everything. Coaching, playing, schematically, whatever adjustments we need to make there and so forth, and in-season planning for next year.”
Asked if Sunday night’s epic beat down by the Bills was an aberration or something more concerning, Belichick pointed to next season for the answer.
“You could argue there were elements of last night’s game in some other games, but last night’s game was the least competitive we played last year,” he said. “Is that what we are, or a bad night? We’ll see when we start playing next year, I guess.”
Belichick said the Patriots would “evaluate everything we do,” but right now, with the season just ending, wasn’t the time to be looking at player or personnel decisions regarding free agents, etc. Those will happen in time.
“We all need to step back, catch our breath, take a longer view of things,” said Belichick. “At some point, we’ll talk about certain situations, players who aren’t under contract, players, whatever their future is . . . those will all be dealt with at a later point in time.”
Of note, the Patriots have a large group of notable players who are due to be unrestricted free agents, with Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower, J.C. Jackson, Matthew Slater, James White and Nick Folk leading the mix. They also have a group of restricted free agents, led by Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.
Slater and McCourty are likely pondering retirement. Ditto Dont’a Hightower.
“There are some things, looking at next year, at the big picture, there are some things that we’ll be able to control,” said Belichick. “There are certain to be some changes, and things we’ll have to adjust to. There will be some unknowns, like there are every year, like there were this year and the year before . . . just understand that there will be some things going forward that we can’t plan for.”
The latter runs the gamut from losing players in free agency, losing assistants to better job opportunities, to dealing with whatever COVID-19 protocols are in place.
Belichick was asked specifically about Patriots assistants getting requested for interviews with other teams. Inside linebacker’s coach Jerod Mayo is already set to interview with Denver and said to be a leading candidate in Houston, while offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also sure to speak with teams about their perspective head coach jobs.
“We have a lot of good coaches. It’s not surprising other teams would be interested in talking with them,” said Belichick. “If something happens, we’ll adjust to it.”
Belichick lauded the leadership on the team, namely Slater, McCourty, Hightower, White, David Andrews, Brandon Bolden. He’s also looking forward to Year 2 with quarterback Mac Jones, who has a promising future.
“Mac helped us a lot. I look forward to working with him next year,” said Belichick. “We all have things we need to work on, that goes for every player. That’ll be part of the conversation with every player and for the coaching staff, what we all individually and collectively need to improve on.”
Pembroke holds off Scituate, remains undefeated
While the game on the floor may have appeared ugly to those in the stands, for Pembroke it was a work of art.
Brady Spencer scored 17 points, Connor Lockhart connected on a late runner, and the Titans came through with a key late defensive stop as they edged out Scituate, 42-41, on Saturday afternoon in a Patriot League Fisher battle.
The win culminated an impressive 24-hour stretch for Pembroke, who won a key road contest against North Quincy Friday night before beating the Sailors on the road. Saturday’s win over Scituate not only improves the Titans to 8-0 but also puts them in the driver’s seat for the Patriot League Fisher crown with a battle against fellow unbeaten foe Plymouth South looming on Friday.
“This is a benchmark for us,” Pembroke coach Matt Vincenzi said. “Coming into the weekend playing at North Quincy and at Scituate you’re hoping to get one of two, but to get both is tremendous.”
Pembroke appeared in control when a Spencer triple and a Joey Dwyer three-point play gave them a 40-33 lead with just over three minutes remaining. The Sailors came charging back with Johnny Kinsley connecting on a put-back before drilling a corner three to put the Sailors within one. Scituate took the lead moments later when Michael Gantt went coast-to-coast to give the Sailors a 41-40 lead with 1:30 to play.
Lockhart and the Titans answered, however, as the senior guard hit a tough runner in the lane to give Pembroke a one-point advantage. At the other end of the floor the Sailors had a pair of opportunities, but the Titans stingy 2-3 matchup zone stood tall coming through with two stops including one with just seven seconds remaining to seal the win.
“You have to weather the storm when a team like Scituate makes a run and we did that,” Vincenzi said. “We ran some solid sets in the second half that opened a few things up offensively.”
British man identified as hostage-taker at Texas synagogue
By JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities on Sunday identified a 44-year-old British national as the man who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue for 10 hours before an FBI SWAT team stormed the building, ending a tense standoff that President Joe Biden called “an act of terror.”
Malik Faisal Akram was shot and killed after the last of the hostages got out at around 9 p.m. Saturday at Congregation Beth Israel near Fort Worth. In a statement, the FBI said there was no indication that anyone else was involved, but it didn’t provide a possible motive.
Akram could be heard ranting on a Facebook livestream of the services and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. Speaking to reporters in Philadelphia on Sunday, Biden said Akram allegedly purchased a weapon on the streets and might have been in the U.S. for only a few weeks.
Video from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it. Moments later, several rounds of gunfire could be heard, followed by the sound of an explosion.
“Rest assured, we are focused,” Biden said. “The attorney general is focused and making sure that we deal with these kinds of acts.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately respond to questions Sunday about Akram’s immigration status and history. London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement that its counter-terrorism police were liaising with U.S. authorities about the incident.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said the hostage-taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community, and there was no immediate indication that the man was part of any broader plan. It wasn’t clear why Akram chose the synagogue.
The FBI and police spokeswomen declined to answer questions Saturday night about who shot Akram when the standoff ended.
Law enforcement officials who were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity earlier said the hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida who is in a federal prison in Texas. He also said he wanted to be able to speak with her, according to the officials.
Authorities said police were first called to the synagogue around 11 a.m. and people were evacuated from the surrounding neighborhood soon afterward.
Saturday’s services were being livestreamed on the synagogue’s Facebook page for a time. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the livestream, which didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.
Shortly before 2 p.m., the man said, “You got to do something. I don’t want to see this guy dead.” Moments later, the feed cut out. A spokesperson for Meta Platforms Inc., the corporate successor to Facebook Inc., later confirmed that Facebook had removed the video.
Multiple people heard the hostage-taker refer to Siddiqui as his “sister” on the livestream. But John Floyd, board chair for the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations — the nation’s largest Muslim advocacy group — said Siddiqui’s brother, Mohammad Siddiqui, was not involved.
“We want the assailant to know that his actions are wicked and directly undermine those of us who are seeking justice for Dr. Aafia,” said Floyd, who also is legal counsel for Mohammad Siddiqui.
Texas resident Victoria Francis, who said she watched about an hour of the livestream, said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb. Biden said Sunday that there were apparently no explosives, despite the threats.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” Francis said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Colleyville, a community of about 26,000 people, is about 15 miles (23 kilometers) northeast of Fort Worth. By Sunday morning, the police perimeter around the synagogue had shrunk to half a block in either direction and FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the building. A sign saying “Love” — with the “o” replaced with a Star of David — was planted in a neighbor’s lawn.
Congregation Beth Israel is led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the four hostages. He declined to speak at length to a reporter outside his home on Sunday, telling an Associated Press reporter: “It’s a little overwhelming as your can imagine. It was not fun yesterday.”
Andrew Marc Paley, a Dallas rabbi who was called to the scene to help families and hostages upon their release, said Cytron-Walker acted as a calm and comforting presence. The first hostage was released shortly after 5 p.m. That was around the time food was delivered to those inside the synagogue, but Paley said he did not know if it was part of the negotiations.
“He appeared a little unfazed, actually, but I don’t know if that was sort of shock or just the moment,” Paley said of the first hostage after his release. “He was calm and grateful to law enforcement and Rabbi Charlie.”
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter that “this event is a stark reminder that antisemitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide.”
The standoff led authorities to tighten security in other places, including New York City, where police said that they increased their presence “at key Jewish institutions” out of an abundance of caution.
___
Tucker reported from Washington, D.C. Also contributing to this reporter were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Michael Balsamo in Washington; Colleen Long in Philadelphia; Jennifer McDermott in Providence, Rhode Island; Michael R. Sisak in New York; Holly Meyer in Nashville, Tenn.; and Issac Scharf in Jerusalem.
Here’s a listing of MLK Day events for the Twin Cities
Although the continuing pandemic may prevent many from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in person this year, a number of events will still take place virtually. Here’s a listing:
Sunday, Jan. 16
At 4 p.m., the University of Minnesota is hosting its 41th annual concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The special virtual tribute will be live-streamed from the Ted Mann Concert Hall, intermixing the words of King with musical performances from students and the greater Twin Cities community. The event will be hosted and curated by University of Minnesota School of Music alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz III of VocalEssence. The event can be viewed at https://diversity.umn.edu/events/martin-luther-king-jr-tribute.
Monday, Jan. 17
This year’s annual UNCF MLK Breakfast will take place virtually from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., with the keynote speaker Laura Coates, CNN host and senior legal analyst. The event also will feature speaker Dr. Michael L. Lomax, moderator Angela Davis, emcee and spoken word artist H. Adam Harris and musical guest Known. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the UNCF Twin Cities. For tickets to view the event live and for more information, go to mlkbreakfast.com.
At 11 a.m., the 35th annual State of Minnesota Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will take place live on the governor’s YouTube channel, hosted by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. This year’s theme is “Beloved Community in Action.” During the event, Minnesotans will reflect on what MLK means to them and “how they’re building a thriving society that embodies love and justice and works to end racism and poverty.” The event also can be viewed on Facebook.
The 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association in Minneapolis will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To attend in person, go to Powderhorn Park. Limited seats are available. The event can also be viewed on Facebook Live and YouTube through links at ppna.org. The event will showcase visual and performing artists.
The MLK Jr. Holiday Diversity Virtual Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event can virtually connect those seeking employment with employers looking to hire diverse candidates for jobs that can be done remotely or on-site. Registration for job seekers and employers can be found at https://events.prodivnet.com/events/the-mlk-jr-holiday-diversity-virtual-career-fair/.
The South St. Paul Faith Communities and the city of South St. Paul are holding their inaugural South St. Paul Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at 9 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 315 15th Ave. N. The Rev. Oliver White from Clark-Grace United Church of Christ is keynote speaker and will share his thoughts with the community. After the program, a light breakfast will be served in the social hall. To RSVP or for questions, contact Deb Griffith at Deb.griffith@southstpaul.org or 651-554-3230.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Hamline University and neighboring communities will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 112 Anderson Center on campus. The event will focus on Dr. King’s philosophy and pursuit of “The Beloved Community.” Hamline University President Fayneese Miller will be a featured speaker with remarks also from faculty, staff and students. The program will include musical selections from Sherri Orr, Billy Steel, Tonia Hughes-Kendricks and Sara Renner, and the announcement of the 2022 Beloved Community Awards. This event is free and open to members of the university and the off-campus community, including complimentary parking in the Anderson Center Garage. In addition to participating in person, university and community members may also join the event virtually at Hamline.edu/stream.
