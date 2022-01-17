Binance To Setup Exchange in Thailand, Partners With Thai Billionaire!

Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi is the brains behind Gulf Energy.
A deal has been reached between Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, and a Thai billionaire’s company to build a digital asset exchange. Global operations of Binance are to be formalized by an agreement with Gulf Energy Development PCL, which the company announced on Monday. Billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi is the brains behind Gulf Energy. According to the letter sent to the Thai Stock Exchange, the alliance was spurred on by Thailand’s digital infrastructure’s expected “rapid growth” in the future years.
Binance spokesperson said:
“Our goal is to work with government, regulators, and innovative companies to develop the crypto and blockchain ecosystem in Thailand.”
Thailand Regulator Filed Criminal Complaint
Last year, the Thailand regulator filed a criminal complaint against Binance for running the exchange without a license. SEC Thailand sent a warning letter in April 2021 but got no response from the digital asset trading platform Binance. A criminal complaint was filed with Thai police as a result of this.
According to a report in the Bangkok Post, despite the accusations against Binance, users continue to trade on the platform, doubting the government’s ability to stop them. Complaints filed by the SEC against Binance contained:
Penalties range from two to five years in jail.
A fine of $6,000 to $15,000.
Extra fines of up to 10,000 baht for every day the violation persists.
It’s not clear whether the exchange was penalized. However, Binance’s Thai Binance Facebook group still has more than 250,000 members.
Read More: Binance Coin Price Prediction
Binance has been under growing regulatory scrutiny in the US and UK in recent months. After receiving a warning from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), banks including Barclays and Santander have barred fiat withdrawals from the Binance exchange.
Built with an emphasis on simplicity and ease of use, Polygon (previously Matic) is designed to let organizations and businesses create and deploy their own decentralized applications (dApps). The platform serves as a layer-2 scaling solution that addresses the scalability and rising gas costs of Ethereum and other EMV-compatible networks. Additionally, it also works as a fully-functional chain on its own, thereby cementing itself as a preferred choice for a diverse range of blockchain-based projects.
The Polygon development team is also tapping into the NFT and blockchain gaming ecosystems to expand its offering footprint even further. As part of its efforts to bridge Web2 and Web3, Polygon recently launched Polygon Studios, a new initiative that will focus on NFT and blockchain gaming. As of date, Polygon has bloomed into a vibrant ecosystem with more than 100,000 active gamers on its network. More than 3,000 dApps are already harnessing the power of the Polygon network as the platform inches closer towards becoming the go-to layer-2 destination for blockchain gaming, DeFi, and NFTs atop Ethereum.
Polygon’s multichain infrastructure offers many features, including one-click deployment, extended modules for developing custom networks, and interoperability with Ethereum and other individual chains. In 2021, Polygon announced its intention to leverage the growth of NFTs by investing in Colexion, Asia’s biggest NFTs marketplace. The platform also highlighted that it would finance 50% of all development costs for projects on GameOn, one of the leading Asian game tech startups, to help bring NFT games on its network.
In the meantime, the Polygon team has also launched grants to support promising projects building on its network. Recently, blockchain game Gaia EverWorld, built on the Polygon technology stack, received an undisclosed amount from the Polygon Foundation via a grant. Harnessing Polygon’s unmatched speed and low gas fees, Gaia EverWorld unlocks unlimited opportunities for users in the metaverse.
The Gaia EverWorld project is backed by some of the biggest names within the crypto ecosystem, including Binance, BSCStation, AU21, Panda Capital, and others. The platform completed a successful $3.7 million funding round set to be allocated towards expanding into Binance Smart Chain via its NFT collection launch on the Binance NFT platform.
As the blockchain gaming and NFT markets continue their upward trajectory, users often face issues like slow throughputs and sky-high gas costs. Polygon combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into an attractive feature set, making it one of the most preferred platforms for up-and-coming projects.
While there are hundreds of projects harnessing the power of Polygon, two NFT gaming use cases stand out for their potential to play crucial roles in the nascent blockchain gaming industry’s evolution amid the transition to Web3 and the metaverse.
Facilitating A Diverse Range Of Use Cases
XAYA, the blockchain game development studio behind the first-ever blockchain game Huntercoin (2014), is bringing over its experience and innovative game development product suite to Polygon. Per a recent announcement, Autonomous Worlds, the company behind XAYA, has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Polygon to bring its decentralized gaming infrastructure onto the layer-2 scaling network.
As part of this partnership, Autonomous Worlds will integrate XAYA into Polygon, enabling the development of new blockchain and NFT games on the EVM-compatible sidechain. By leveraging XAYA’s Game Channels technology and Polygon’s inherent features, the next wave of blockchain games can finally deliver unprecedented levels of scalability and interoperability alongside instant settlement and unlimited transaction capability.
Jelurida, the company behind Ardor, Ignis, and Nxt chains, has also announced an integration with Polygon. Even though the Ardor and Ignis chains offer the first-of-its-kind parent-child chain architecture merged with native support for NFTs, high speed, and low costs, projects built atop these chains aren’t currently directly compatible with Ethereum or other EVM-compatible chains.
Through this integration, Ardor-based NFT game Mythical Beings will be able to expand its reach by tapping into Ethereum and other chains while ensuring that users (and projects) benefit from Polygon’s built-in features. Mythical Beings will use the Polygon bridge to bring its NFT collection on OpenSea, the largest secondary NFT marketplace on Ethereum.
The Mythical Beings development team will replicate all NFTs minted on the Ignis chain on the Polygon network via ERC-1155 tokens. Jelurida has already developed an open-source smart contract that will connect users’ Ignis and Polygon accounts via a bridge, enabling users to send all Ignis-based NFTs to Polygon. Once transferred, users can easily list them on OpenSea and other Ethereum-based marketplaces and trade using MATIC, ETH, and USDC tokens on the Ignis chain.
Besides facilitating a range of unique projects, the Polygon team is also expanding its footprint in the evolving blockchain ecosystem. In November 2021, the Polygon team introduced the network’s own community-driven and trustless IDO (Initial DEX Offering) launchpad called Polygen.
To overcome the problems of existing launchpads whereby whales get the most priority and the core goals of the participating projects are often overshadowed, the Polygen decentralized launchpad is designed to offer participating projects complete freedom. Projects can directly set the amount they want to raise, choose their preferred auction format, and manage their offerings. The Polygen launchpad also enables projects to implement multiple individual rounds and interconnected rounds for seed, private, and public funding campaigns.
While most traditional launchpads follow the “gatekeeper” system whereby only a few select projects are launched each month, primarily focused on short-term gains, the Polygen launchpad intends to facilitate the long-term success of promising projects.
With so much happening in the cryptoverse, Polygon, Ethereum’s “internet of blockchains,” is rapidly forging a presence across all domains. Now home to more than 3,000 dApps, the platform ranks among the fastest-growing ecosystems in the blockchain ecosystem. Accordingly, all eyes are on Polygon, as it positions itself to support the next wave of blockchain and NFT gaming.
LEO bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $2.053.
In LEO Token’s (LEO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about LEO to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
LEO Token Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of LEO is $3.77 with a 24-hour trading volume of $392,689 at the time of writing. However, LEO has increased nearly 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, LEO has a circulating supply of 937,719,425 LEO. Currently, LEO trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKEx, FTX, Gate.io, BTSE, and LBank.
What is LEO Token (LEO)?
LEO Token, a cryptocurrency which bills itself as “the utility token at the heart of the iFinex ecosystem.” It is intended for use on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange to reduce trading, lending, and other exchange fees.
LEO is a token which runs on the Ethereum platform. A utility token created to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility to those seeking to gain the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform.
LEO Token (LEO) Price Prediction 2022
LEO Token holds the 49th position on CoinGecko right now. LEO price prediction 2022 is explained below with an hourly time frame.
The price action contained between two parallel upward sloping lines defined as an ascending channel. Higher highs and lower lows distinguish this price pattern. An ascending channel formed by connecting the swing lows with a lower trend line and the swing highs with an upper channel line.
A breakout above an ascending channel may indicate that the upward trend will continue, whereas a breakdown below an ascending channel may indicate that the trend will change.
Currently, LEO is in the range of $3.77. If the pattern continues, the price of LEO might reach the resistance level of $4.008. If the trend reverses, then the price of LEO may fall to $3.186.
LEO Token (LEO) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of LEO.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of LEO.
Resistance Level 1 – $3.276
Resistance Level 2 – $4.042
Resistance Level 3 – $4.471
Support Level 1 – $2.721
Support Level 2 – $2.053
The charts show that LEO has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, LEO might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.471.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the LEO might plummet to almost $2.053, a bearish signal.
LEO Token Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of LEO is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of LEO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the LEO’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, LEO is in a bullish state. Notably, the LEO price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LEO at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the LEO is at level 53.02. This means that LEO is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of LEO may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
LEO Token Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at LEO Token’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of LEO Tokens. Currently, LEO lies in the range of 42.286, so it indicates a strong trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of LEO. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of LEO lies above the 50 levels, indicating that the direction of volatility is high. In fact, LEO’s RSI is at 53.02 level thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of LEO with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and LEO Token.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the LEO is moving at the upward trend. But, the recent trend of BTC and ETH moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the LEO Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for LEO. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of LEO Token in 2022 is $4.471. On the other hand, the bearish LEO price prediction for 2022 is $2.053.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the LEO ecosystem, the performance of LEO would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) $4 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that LEO is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is LEO Token?
The LEO Token (LEO) is a utility token used in Bitfinex Exchange and other trading platforms managed by its parent company iFinex.
2. Where can you purchase LEO?
LEO has listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKEx, FTX, Gate.io, BTSE, and LBank.
3. Will LEO reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the LEO platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of LEO Token?
On May 14, 2021, LEO reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.95 .
5. Is LEO a good investment in 2022?
LEO Token (LEO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of LEO in the past few months, LEO is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can LEO Token (LEO) reach $5?
LEO Token (LEO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then LEO Token (LEO) will hit $5 soon.
7. What will be the LEO price by 2023?
LEO Token (LEO) price is expected to reach $10 by 2023.
8. What will be the LEO price by 2024?
LEO Token (LEO) price is expected to reach $16 by 2024.
9. What will be the LEO price by 2025?
LEO Token (LEO) price is expected to reach $23 by 2025.
10. What will be the LEO price by 2026
LEO Token (LEO) price is expected to reach $30 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
As the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry continues to grow and expand, many newbies and experienced users still don’t understand the core drivers of the sector’s growth. It is also why mainstream finance still has a hold on the world. Project utility is rising and will create a foundation for growth in 2022 and beyond.
DeFi projects exist in virtually every sector of the finance world, and more. Use-cases have taken over as the world has fallen in love with web3 technologies and their various advantages. Here are a few projects that will rock 2022 and beyond.
Alkemi Network Sets Standard For Institutional DeFi
Alkemi Network, a compliant DeFi liquidity platform fit for institutions, has changed how liquid ecosystems work within the DeFi space.
Liquidity pools have been one mainstay of the DeFi space. So much so that projects have dotted the landscape with a good deal of liquidity-based concepts. Alkemi Network offers dual options. It has permissioned and permissionless liquidity pools that are governed by a single token. That is a first for the DeFi space.
KYC-liquidity pools allow institutions and professional traders to access the unique investment opportunities available in the nascent DeFi space while still remaining compliant to financial regulations, aka the best of both worlds. Compliant Institutional DeFi nullifies the notion presented by the centralized finance industry that DeFi liquidity projects can’t have trusted spaces.
Alkemi’s Earn dApp allows both retail and institutional investors to lend & borrow USDC, WBTC, ETH, & DAI – all with the peace of mind that comes with permissioned pools and institutional-grade reporting features.
ClubRare Ties NFTs to The Real World
ClubRare has shaken things up in the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) space by introducing physical items available for auction. Before now, NFTs only worked within the virtual space. By being the first physical goods marketplace backed by NFTs, ClubRare has found a new niche that changes the utility focus of NFT platforms.
On the ClubRare platform, handbags, watches, jewelry, art, food, and sneakers are all available for sale. Real-world value gets expressed via NFTs in the ClubRare space.
Creating virtual-only platforms is simple. Any developer can get things going and create a virtual NFT marketplace project. A physical goods NFT marketplace is a different animal. But, it is a niche that will make people beat paths to doorsteps.
Manta Network Takes DeFi Privacy to New Levels
Before now, DeFi privacy solutions needed hardware layers to work. The Manta Network took things to a whole new level and deploys zk-SNARK cryptographic technology to solve problems. Built off substrate, Manta ensures privacy for Polkadot Parachain auctions and gives users the sovereignty they want.
Privacy within the DeFi industry comes with many benefits. One of these is the prevention of hacking. Even if vulnerabilities exist within a project’s code, the hacker can’t do much damage until the code gets patched. User anonymity ensures that hackers and malicious individuals don’t have access to wallet addresses and transaction hashes, thus creating another layer of security within the web3 space.
It also creates a new paradigm for web3 users who don’t want pseudonymous transactions, which has its limitations, as proven by elliptical analysis and other methods. Complete privacy is vital, and the industry shall see more of Manta within the DeFi space.
Exotic Markets, a Solana-based DeFi wealth management solution, has given the web3 space a new paradigm for portfolio management tools. Exotic Markets has introduced an exotic assistant to help users develop the best DeFi investment strategies for their portfolios.
Using three basic operational principles for products, Exotic Markets came up with patterns that generate profits regardless of how the DeFi markets behave. Using risk tolerance, market view, and investment maturity, Exotic Markets guides users for profit optimization.
The team at Exotic Markets has taken this further by opening up its architecture to allow developers to deploy their projects with all kinds of advantages. The platform allows developers to create path-dependent products, single product offerings, and vehicles.
With innovations such as yield-generating stablecoins, Exotic Markets will continue to be at the forefront of making wealth creation tools available to everyone.
What Does 2022 and Beyond Hold For The DeFi Space?
As the DeFi space continues to grow and mature, humanity will see the rise of DeFi in different sectors of life. 2022 holds the potential to be the year that the DeFi industry will explode and lead the charge in the adoption of web3 technologies.
The world is shifting from web2.0 to web3.0. Even big tech wants a piece of the action, and these companies are trying to get a piece of the DeFi pie. The problem is that decentralization rules the web3 space, and centralized organizations can’t unbundle themselves into this state.
It puts the web3 industry at a strategic advantage and reduces the red tape that has stifled the innovation of centralized technologies. 2022 and beyond shall prove to be the highest growth phase of the industry yet.
New users shall onboard into the space, and that age of massive adoption of web3 technologies shall then happen. DeFi projects shall lead this new age.