News

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data keeps dropping: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic’

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Boston-area coronavirus wastewater levels surge to record levels amid omicron variant: ‘We’re not done yet’
The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data continues to plunge, sparking a bit of continued optimism from local infectious disease experts that the region could be in store for a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases.

After the predictive wastewater tracker skyrocketed to unprecedented heights around the holidays, virus cases shot up to record-high levels across Massachusetts. But now the wastewater tracker keeps trending downward at a fast pace, leading to some positive vibes from epidemiologists, who are hopeful the omicron wave could be ending soon.

“I think it’s a great sign, and hopefully it continues to go down and we won’t see another peak of cases,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health. “I’m cautiously optimistic about this.”

The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.

The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID-19 shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 5,159 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 55% drop from the peak level in early January — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter recorded on Jan. 3.

The northern region daily average is now 3,043 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is about a 65% decrease from the northern region’s peak — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.

In South Africa and the U.K., omicron waves have “come really fast and infect the susceptible population much faster than delta,” noted Boston University epidemiology Professor Matthew Fox.

Then, the omicron waves have dropped just as fast as the cases rose, he added.

“So I’m optimistic we are headed for a sharp decline in cases with hospitalizations dropping a few weeks later,” Fox said. “We don’t know what comes next but I’m hopeful that this wave ends soon.”

