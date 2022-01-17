Boston clergy, activists invoke Martin Luther King Jr. Day to further ‘urgent’ push for voting rights reform

BOSTON MA January 16: The Reverend Kevin C. Peterson speaks urging the mayor to change the name of Faneuil Hall during a program celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday, Sunday, January 16, 2021, in front of Faneuil Hall in Boston. (Herald Photo By Jim Michaud/ Boston Herald)

Clergy and voting rights advocates gathered on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to make a push for the Voting Rights Act, now pending in Congress, arguing it should pass by simple majority and not be blocked by the Senate’s filibuster.

“We would be embarrassed if we do not follow the legacy of John Lewis and pass the Voting Rights Bill in Congress so that every American can enjoy the right to vote. The symbolism of this push on Dr. King’s birthday is appropriate and quite frankly, it’s urgent,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson of Metropolitan Baptist Church.

“Nothing is more important, I would say, for Dr. King than for this bill to enacted this week on his birthday,” Peterson added.

The massive 735-page bill named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year, is a compilation of two failed reform bills. The Democrat-led Congress passed the bill in a party-line vote on Thursday, and the bill will move to the Senate for a final showdown on voting rights on Tuesday.

But first, the Senate is engaged in a separate debate to amend or abolish the filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation — something U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., oppose.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., stumped in support of the bill in front of Faneuil Hall on Sunday.

“We must pass strong, comprehensive legislation to protect voting rights and to insulate elections from partisan subversion,” Auchincloss said. “Otherwise, we remain in default of Dr. King’s promissory note. We must act and 51 is a majority.”

Melrose Democrat and Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark was slated to attend the program but was unable to come.

Through Auchincloss, she said, “A war is being waged against the ballot box that threatens the very existence of our democracy,” and that means “ending the filibuster and passing voting rights protections.”

Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan said, “The promise of our democracy, The hope of our democracy and belief in our democracy are all on the line. In this urgent moment the values of this great American experiment of freedom, justice and equality are all on the mind.”

Peterson encouraged people to keep King’s message of love close “while our nation responds in a moment which seems so penetratingly dark. There is a bright side somewhere.”

Standing at the foot of the steps leading into Faneuil Hall — a place where slaves were once bought and sold, Peterson called on Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston city councilors to change the name of the landmark.

“If … Mississippi can change their racist symbols and better their state flag, we can surely change the name of Faneuil Hall in Boston,” Peterson said.

BREAKFAST PLANNED:

The city’s 52nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial breakfast will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. via Zoom for a second time as King’s birthday is celebrated amid the pandemic. People can register to attend virtually at https://bostonmlkbreakfast.org.