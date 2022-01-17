News
Bruins place Karson Kuhlman on waivers
The Bruins placed reserve right wing Karson Kuhlman on waivers on Sunday.
The 26-year-old Kuhlman, who signed with the B’s as a free agent out of Minnesota-Duluth in 2018, has a goal and an assist in 19 games this year. He’s got 7-8-15 totals in 75 career NHL games.
The move suggests that Trent Frederic and/or Nick Foligno are close to being activated off injured reserve. Foligno appeared to have dodged a serious injury after getting tangled up with an opponent and awkwardly falling on a net-front play in the B’s victory in Tampa on January 8. He resumed skating last Friday. Frederic suffered an upper body injury in Washington on Jan. 10.
Oskar Steen, meanwhile, has been in the lineup for the past eight games since being called up from Providence. He’s got a goal and an assist and, in Saturday’s physical 4-3 wn over Nashville, he dished out six hits.
We’ll find out at 2 p.m. Monday if a team puts a claim in on Kuhlman, who has a salary of $725,000 and will be a restricted free agent in the summer.
For red-hot Wild, ice-cold Winter Classic was a turning point
On the heels of arguably their worst loss of the season — the Wild fell 6-4 to the St. Louis Blues at the Winter Classic in a game that wasn’t even that close — veteran winger Mats Zuccarello held everyone accountable postgame.
Not only was he embarrassed by the performance put forth by the Wild with nearly 40,000 fans struggling to stay warm in the stands at Target Field, he was well aware the upcoming stretch had a chance to make or break this season.
Now, a couple of weeks later, Zuccarello is proud of the way the Wild responded in the face of adversity. Though they are still heavily depleted due to injuries, the Wild have won three straight heading into a marquee matchup with the rival Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon in Denver.
Was the Winter Classic a turning point?
“Yeah,” Zuccarello said. “Everyone was pissed off.”
Ask anyone on the Wild roster and they would agree with that succinct statement.
“I think after that, I think that’s a good assessment,” coach Dean Evason said. “It was a big stage. The guys knew that we didn’t do what we do to have success, regardless of what the venue was or the weather was. We didn’t do what we do to have success. For the most part, we’ve got back to it.”
As alternate captain Marcus Foligno put it, that loss at the Winter Classic could’ve sent the Wild spiraling down the standings. Instead, they bounced back with a gutsy win over the Boston Bruins, a shootout win over the Washington Capitals and a blowout win over the Anaheim Ducks.
“Here we are now three wins later,” Foligno said. “That’s just the character in this group. Yeah. It was a turning point.”
The fact the Wild managed to snag three wins in the past week and a half will go a long way in their playoff push. It helped them keep their head above water with guys like captain Jared Spurgeon, top center Joel Eriksson Ek, star defenseman Jonas Brodin and No. 1 goaltender Cam Talbot on the shelf.
“We lose those three games and we’re behind a lot more,” Foligno said. “Maybe when we’re approaching the playoffs, trying to get in, we look back at these three games. That’s six points right there that might separate us from the next team.
“There’s always those little gaps in the season where we can look back and say, ‘Well this made us or this broke us.’ We definitely want to be looking back at this come playoff time saying we did the right thing and we came together at the right time.”
As for the game against the Avalanche, the Wild know that will serve as a good measuring stick. It’s been that way for the past few seasons.
“We have to be intense and ready to go,” Foligno said. “They are probably the hottest team in the league right now. They just have that core that’s been with each other a while now and always seems to produce. No different. We just have to come up with more intensity and play them hard and make it feel like a playoff game. We want to go in there and take two points.”
That won’t be an easy task considering the Avalanche boast an 8-1-1 record in the past 10 games. They are firing on all cylinders with the top line of Nathan MacKinnon centering Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen.
“It’s about minimizing those waves of attack that they produce,” Foligno said. “Just have to play those guys mean and be hard on sticks and block shots and things like that and make it hard on them generating speed through the neutral zone.”
If the Wild can do that, they might have a chance. If not, the Avalanche might run them out of the building.
“Just a quality hockey club with quality hockey players,” Evason said. “They have a lot of different elements to their game. Obviously they have special people in their lineup that we all know and their system is real good. They compete their butts off. They do a lot of right things. It’s going to be a good challenge for us.”
Vikings start interview process, speaking with Nathaniel Hackett, Monti Ossenfort
Six days after firing head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the Vikings on Sunday began the interview process in the search for replacements.
The Vikings interviewed Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for head coach and Tennessee director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort for general manager.
After Zimmer and Spielman were ousted last Monday, owner and president Mark Wilf said the Vikings would hire a general manager first and then a head coach. The thinking is that a new general manager will have input on who the new coach will be.
Hackett, 42, was interviewed Sunday because it was the last day he would be available to talk until after the Packers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have their final playoff game. They might be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13.
Hackett is in his third season with the Packers. He is the son of former University of Pittsburgh and USC head coach and NFL assistant Paul Hackett.
Ossenfort, 43, is a Luverne native who is a former University of Minnesota-Morris quarterback. He was an intern at Vikings training camp in Mankato in 2001.
Others expected to be interviewed by the Vikings for general manager include Philadelphia vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche, Eagles director of player personnel Brandon Brown, Tampa Bay vice president of player personnel John Spytek, Cleveland vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of player personnel Glenn Cook, New England player personnel consultant Eliot Wolf and Kansas City director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
In addition to Hackett, the Vikings on Saturday requested permission to interview six other assistants on teams in the NFL playoffs. They also requested interviews with Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon was Minnesota’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014-17,
3-star OL Van Wells commits to CU Buffs
Colorado has added some muscle to its 2022 football recruiting class.
On Sunday, Van Wells, an offensive lineman from Houston, announced his verbal commitment to the Buffaloes after spending the weekend in Boulder on an official visit.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds on his 247Sports.com profile, Wells is an interior offensive lineman from C.E. King High School.
A three-star prospect, he is rated by 247Sports.com as a top-75 interior lineman nationally in the 2022 class. He has 19 total scholarship offers, including from Air Force, Houston and Maryland.
Wells is the third lineman in CU’s class, joining tackles Carter Edwards and Travis Gray.
