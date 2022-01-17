Celebrities
Chris Pratt Bonds With Son Jack & Daughter Lyla At Farmers Market With Katherine Schwarzenegger
Proud papa! Chris Pratt had his hands full while bonding with his daughter Lyla and son Jack at the Farmers Market.
Family man! Chris Pratt, 42, oozed Average Joe-charm while taking his family to the Brentwood Farmers Market on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Guardians Of The Galaxy star wasn’t alone for the trip, seen alongside wife Katherine Schwarzenegger on the breezy Southern California day. Katherine, who is reportedly expecting her 2nd child with Chris, lead the way while looking comfy chic in a black puffy vest and white long sleeve shirt. Continuing the low-key look, she topped off her warm brunette tresses with a black baseball hat and kept safe by masking up.
The couple was casual as they made their way through the stalls looking at the food and produce while picking up several things along the way. Katherine balanced her golden-haired, 18-month-old daughter Lyla on her hip as she carried a bottle of coffee around the market. All the while Chris, who donned a grey hoodie and shorts, carried the bulk of the groceries behind her. Following along was the actor’s son Jack, 9, who he shares with ex Anna Faris, 45. The tot looked adorable with his glasses and a cool orange tee-shirt.
Chris’ happy family outing comes about a month after reports he and Katherine were adding another baby to the bunch emerged. The Parks And Recreation star and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger wed in Jun. 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyla in Aug. 2020.
Chris gushed over his wife while celebrating her birthday on Dec. 13, just days before news of baby #2. He wrote, “You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you. You’re beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you’re a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything.”
‘After The 90 Days’: Annie’s Aunt Calls David ‘Unhealthy’ After He Struggles On A Hike
David tries to hike up a mountain this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘After the 90 Days,’ and he gets winded quickly. Annie’s aunt says that David is ‘fat’ and ‘unhealthy.’
David really wants to impress Annie’s family, and he thinks he can do that by leading the pack on this trail. “As I’m going up the mountain, all of a sudden, gravity is now catching up to me. My mind says one thing, and my ass is telling me another,” David says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 17 episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days.
David begins struggling to breathe as the hike continues. He starts lagging in the back. “You are so slow. If you take the kids with you, how will you be able to take care of them?” Lom, Annie’s aunt, asks David after they reach the top.
Lom doesn’t hold back on David when it comes to her concerns for Amber and Jordan. “They are going to get fat like you and become unhealthy,” Lom tells David straight-up.
Annie gives some context for Lom’s worries about David. “Lom very concerned because Amber and Jordan is the youngest generation there for the family, who they look after. For Lom, it’s kind of like you’re taking their baby away too,” Annie says.
David doesn’t want Lom or the rest of the family to feel this way at all. He wants them to feel like Amber and Jordan are in a good spot. “I don’t know what I can do to prove to Annie’s family that I have the ability to take care of Amber and Jordan,” David admits.
On David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the couple is trying to bring Jordan and Amber, Annie’s brother and cousin, to America. They’ve traveled all the way to Thailand to get them, but they’ve been faced with a number of challenges ever since they got there, especially when it comes to Annie’s family. The 90 Day Fiance spinoff series airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.
Jax Taylor Reveals He’s Had COVID 3 Times, and Misses Vanderpump Rules
Jax Taylor has come down with COVID-19 not once, but three times.
Just over a week after throwing a New Year’s Eve party with wife Brittany Cartwright for their friends, including some of their Vanderpump Rules cast mates, Jax was caught admitting to contracting the virus multiples times in a comment shared and deleted on Instagram.
After Gary Janetti, a Bravo super fan and the husband of celebrity stylist Brad Goreski, seemingly joked about the many who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 multiple times, saying that if you get the virus three times “they should give you like a car or something,” Jax weighed in.
“I’ve had it three times, I’ll take the car. Fricking miserable. Hope you have a great new year,” Jax replied.
Although Jax appeared to delete the comment soon after it was written, the screenshot below was shared on Reddit.
Jax’s revelation comes after he and Brittany hosted their New Year’s Eve bash at their $1.9 million home in Los Angeles.
“Don’t worry, we all tested negative,” Jax said at the time, via Heavy.
In March 2020, Jax vented about the pandemic on Twitter, suggesting that the virus was “punishment from the man upstairs.”
“I really think he’s tired of the way we treat people, he’s tired of how we treat the planet, probably thinks some of us are ungrateful. I mean I could go on and on.. but this is like a serious ‘time out’ for the world,” he stated. “When we come out of this, we need to change for the better. All of us need a wake up call, we need to change our ways because obviously it wasn’t working and we needed a punishment and this is it… the true test will be how we come out of this, and when we do, remember what it was like when our freedom was taken from us. Let’s show the man upstairs that we can do better for ourselves and humanity. He’d done so much for us, it’s time to pay him back.”
Also on social media recently, during a Q&A with fans at the end of last month, Jax was asked a number of questions in regard to Pump Rules. And, when one particular person asked him if he missed the show, Jax admitted he misses certain parts.
“I miss the first couple [of] years… we had a lot of fun,” Jax explained, via Heavy.
Then, after a second fan wondered, “What do you think of season 9 of Vanderpump Rules?,” Jax confirmed, “I don’t watch it.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
#MLKDay: Dr. Bernice King Encourages Everyone To ‘Shift Priorities’ Ahead Of Today’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service, Shares Facts & Photos Of Her Father
Today, the nation is commemorating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and in Atlanta in particular, his home church will be filled with dignitaries and community leaders honoring his legacy.
Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting the annual MLK Day Commemorative Service a.k.a. “The Beloved Community Commemorative Service” which begins at 10 a.m.
Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the keynote speaker will be the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church
Additional speakers during the service will include Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Director Marcia L. Fudge, former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance.
Also on hand will be MLK’s daughter Dr. Bernice King who’s been tweeting about her father all weekend leading up to today.
She has graciously shared rare photos and quotes from her dad, and Dr. King says she wants the world to “shift priorities” in her father’s honor.
With that, she’s encouraging everyone to course correct so we can “create the beloved community” via respect, agape love, intergrity, justice, empathy and more.
Dr. Bernice King will share more on that during today’s service.
Ahead of the MLK Day service, we’re remembering the actual history of the freedom fighter who many have revised to fit a more palatbale narrative, something Dr. Bernice King says happens often. We all know the basics about Dr. King; his civil rights work, sit-ins, and speeches. We’ve learned about him since we first learned how to read.
But there are some interesting facts about his life that the school books don’t teach you. With that, take a look below and learn some interesting and surprising facts about the only non-President to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.
Mike Check? – Until he was five, Martin’s name was Michael on his birth certificate. Some accounts say his name was changed to Martin after a trip to Germany convinced his father to change the name to Martin Luther as inspired by Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther. History.com reports that as a result, King Sr. changed his own name as well as that of his 5-year-old son.
Choir Boy – On Thursday, Thursday, December 14, 1939, MLK was part of the choir for the grand opening of Gone With The Wind. A 6-year-old King was part of the negro boys choir from his father’s Ebeneezer Baptist Church. Ironic especially considering how incredibly racist that movie is.
Source
No High School? – Dr. King started at Morehouse at the age of 15 because he skipped 9th and 12 grade. But since he skipped, he wasn’t officially recognized as graduating high school student. He went to Morehouse in 1944 and although he was the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Baptist ministers, he was reluctant to become a Pastor.
He was convinced however by Dr. Benjamin E Mays and ordained before graduating college with a sociology degree.
Source
Freestyle King – According to legend, the infamous “I Have A Dream” speech was mostly improvised on the spot. Forbes reports that the second-half of the speech was largely “riffed” and in the video of the speech you’ll see he rarely looks down at the page. The “I have a dream” refrain was improvised as well.
That beats any freestyle rap your favorite rapper could spit.
Reparations – Dr. King expressed the belief that African Americans should get repaid somewhat for slavery. It was a sign of a more radical King.
“At the very same time that America refused to give the Negro any land,” King argues, “through an act of Congress our government was giving away millions of acres of land in the West and the Midwest, which meant it was willing to undergird its white peasants from Europe with an economic floor.” Building a full head of steam, King rolls his rhetoric down the track of just compensation for blacks by contrasting even more sharply the unequal treatment of the races in education, agriculture, and subsidies.
“But not only did they give them land,” King’s indictment speeds on, “they built land grant colleges with government money to teach them how to farm. Not only that, they provided county agents to further their expertise in farming. Not only that, they provided low interest rates in order that they could mechanize their farms.”
King links white privilege and governmental support directly to black suffering, and thus underscores the hypocrisy of whites who have been helped demanding that blacks thrive through self-help.
“Now, when we come to Washington in this campaign, we are coming to get our check.”
Source
He didn’t fear death- In a Playboy interview with writer Alex Haley, King said he wasn’t afraid to die and knew it would help fuel the movement. “I have a job to do,” said King.
Haley: Haven’t both the White Citizens’ Council and the Ku Klux Klan been implicated in connection with plots against your life?
King: It’s difficult to trace the authorship of these death threats. I seldom go through a day without one. Some are telephoned anonymously to my office; others are sent—unsigned, of course—through the mails. Drew Pearson wrote not long ago about one group of unknown affiliation that was committed to assassinate not only me but also Chief Justice Warren and President Johnson. And not long ago, when I was about to visit in Mississippi, I received some very urgent calls from Negro leaders in Mobile, who had been told by a very reliable source that a sort of guerrilla group led by a retired major was plotting to take my life during the visit. I was strongly urged to cancel the trip, but when I thought about it, I decided that I had no alternative but to go on into Mississippi.
Haley: Why?
King: Because I have a job to do. If I were constantly worried about death, I couldn’t function. After a while, if your life is more or less constantly in peril, you come to a point where you accept the possibility philosophically. I must face the fact, as all others in positions of leadership must do, that America today is an extremely sick nation, and that something could well happen to me at any time. I feel, though, that my cause is so right, so moral, that if I should lose my life, in some way it would aid the cause.
Grammy Award-Winner – In 1971 King won a posthumous Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for “Why I Am Opposed To The War In Vietnam.”
Dude even had a Grammy?! That’s impressive.
Thanks, Reagan? – Ronald Reagan of all people signed the bill to make MLK day an official holiday back in 1983. In 1987 he also gave this speech slamming racism:
Good to know he did a smidgen of something right.
Arizona…Of Course – The last state to recognize MLK day was, of course, old racist Arizona. They only acknowledged the holiday because the NFL wouldn’t bring its Super Bowl there without the acknowledgment.
Arizona isn’t new to this racist thing.
—daviddtss
