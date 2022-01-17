Bitcoin
Cloudname Launches Innovative Platform for Domain Tokenization and Trading
Zürich, Switzerland, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire
Cloudname, a pioneer NFT-based domain investing service, has announced the launch of its new innovative platform for the tokenization and trading of domain names to bring improved liquidity to the market and give the crypto world access to an asset class that is ripe for democratization.
Domain name investing is one of the internet’s oldest money-making machines, with web addresses being resold for thousands of dollars. Consulting firm BCG estimated that dot-com (.com) domain names, on average, sell for around $2,000 in the secondary market. That presents investors with attractive upside potential from the typical retail price of $10 to $16. Still, some high-end web addresses have been resold for millions of dollars. Electric carmaker Tesla Inc. famously bought the tesla.com domain name for roughly $11 million.
Despite the high potential returns, domain investing is popular only among a certain group of internet entrepreneurs because of challenges including liquidity, valuation and high price tags for premium domains. Low liquidity is a result of the reality that it takes domain investors months or years to find suitable buyers. Lack of liquidity generally discourages new entrants because many of them cannot afford to have their money locked in assets that cannot be readily converted to cash.
Democratizing Domain Investing With NFT
“Domains are the real estate of the virtual world and their value grows along with the wider digital economy. Current data suggests that the digital economy is growing rapidly, thanks to the acceleration of digitalization in different industries” Cloudname co-founder and CEO Davide Vicini said. “We are now using NFTs to democratize access market so that anyone can invest in both existing and new domain names, including blockchain domains like ENS and Handshake.”
The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform solves the problem of liquidity and high price tags for premium domains by allowing anybody to invest in a fraction, or the entirety, of a domain portfolio, using NFT. The platform also supports the trading of domains in real-time
Price Discovery for Domain Names
There are currently no standardized ways to determine the value of domains in real-time. The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform solves this problem by providing a suite of price discovery tools. The platform integrates with more than 20 third-party APIs to provide access to all the pricing factors of a domain name, including earlier similar transactions, third-party appraisal, social mentioning and semantic analytics & prediction tools
The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform also features revolutionary analytics and prediction tools for spotting trends that could help generate ideas for potentially high-value domains. The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from different social media channels to find market trends before they become a buzz.
Domain Investing Across Multiple Blockchains
Cloudname is coming to the market with the goal of democratizing domain investing for everyone. Therefore, the Cloudname Domain Trading Platform was built to run across multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Solana.
About Cloudname
Cloudname is a Web 3.0 marketplace for tokenizing, fractionalizing, investing and trading both traditional and blockchain domain names as NFTs. Cloudname provides simple, yet powerful tools for discovering new domain investment opportunities as well as meaningful data to help domainers make smart decisions.
Contacts
Win up to 3,000 USDT at LBank Exchange’s 100% Winning Lottery Event!
Isn’t it always nice to know that you are guaranteed to win? It’s not a dream as long as you participate in the latest lottery event hosted by LBank Exchange! With a 100% chance of winning, you may even end up bringing yourself great luck with the jackpot worth of 3,000 USDT as well as other exciting prizes!
This lottery event will start from Jan. 14th, 2022 and end on Feb. 2nd, 2022 (UTC+8). You will receive the lottery code by simply completing designated tasks. Prizes are as follows, come join in the event and win!
- Prize Type 1: 1 to 3,000 USDT or equivalent tokens
- Prize Type 2: Cashback Card worth of 20 USDT
- Prize Type 3: 200 USDT Earning Bonus
To participate in this lottery event, you need to complete some simple tasks. These tasks are super easy to complete and you can receive lottery codes once they’re done:
1) Join Official Group: Join LBank Exchange official Telegram community and check the PINNED message to get the lottery code (once only).
2) Share The Event: Share the lottery event page to get the lottery code (once only).
3) Deposit Crypto: Deposit the specified amount of designated crypto currency, the TXID (transaction ID) will be the lottery code. The specified deposit amount of designated crypto currencies are as follows:
BTC ≥ 0.0025
ETH ≥ 0.03
SHIB ≥ 3800000
BTT ≥ 40000
TRX ≥ 1500
SAITAMA ≥ 1600000000
MNG ≥ 1000
WOLVERINU ≥ 5000000000000
LMCSWAP ≥ 2100
LOVELY ≥ 1100000000
SHIRYOINU ≥ 2600000000000
Enter the lottery code on LBank Exchange’s lottery event page and celebrate your 100% win. Let’s share the event and win together!
Note: LBank Exchange reserves all rights for final explanation of the event.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
METABLAZE Announces Phase One of Its Emerging Metaverse Ecosystem Roadmap with Token Presale
Wilmington, Delaware, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire
METABLAZE has officially announced the upcoming Presale Offering of its unique BSC-based utility token, $MBLZ, which will begin on February 14, 2022. METABLAZE is an up-and-coming project with an emerging roadmap that is set to rock the cryptocurrency world.
What is METABLAZE?
METABLAZE is a fast-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) gaming and NFT platform that combines some of the most popular aspects of blockchain and introduces users to the world of Web 3.0. The platform resides on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures METABLAZE will provide a high-quality experience for its community members.
METABLAZE’s primary goal is to provide its holders with numerous ways to passively earn cryptocurrency and add value to their portfolio. It does this through its native $MBLZ token and a mechanism that allows holders to passively accumulate additional METABLAZE tokens with every transaction. In addition, its decentralized application (BLAZEdApp) adds another mechanism that allows the user to choose any BSC-based token as their reward. The token also incorporates an automatic deflationary process that burns tokens with every transaction, gradually reducing the token supply and helping to stabilize its price value over time.
The rewards-centric platform will feature an immersive play-to-earn RPG-based strategy game–BLAZIVERSE that provides additional ways to earn, spend, and passively generate additional tokens and in-game awards. The expansive project will be rolled out over the next several years, incrementally adding more utility and functionality for its users and token holders.
Token Presale Phases
The $MBLZ token has a total fixed supply of 420,000,000,000 tokens, 5% of which will be offered during the presale. Participants in the initial presale offering will receive a 20% discount on the $MBLZ token price, an additional 10% in bonus tokens, and Founders Club NFTs to anyone that contributes a minimum of $10,000 to the project.
Following the initial presale, METABLAZE begin a second presale offering phase. Participants will be rewarded with a 5% token bonus in this phase.
Tokens will be transferred via airdrop to presale participants BSC wallets, which will coincide with the end of the presale phases and adding liquidity to PancakeSwap.
METABLAZE NFTs
METABLAZE also incorporates one of the most popular Web 3.0 trends, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), which will be usable in the BLAZIVERSE game, and will be minted on OpenSea for open trading. The presale period introduces a limited-edition collection centered around 10,000 goblins, and new mystical creatures will be released each quarter.
To reward early contributors showing their confidence in the project, anyone that holds a highly exclusive Founders Club NFT will receive 10% of the royalties received for all secondary sales of METABLAZE NFTs sold on OpenSea, in perpetuity.
Future Plans
METABLAZE has a bright future ahead with ambitious plans. The development team is working on multiple initiatives that will provide more utility and accessibility for the community in both short-term and long-term goals. Upcoming features include listings on major centralized exchanges by year-end 2022, an NFT marketplace launching next year (2023), a deeply-immersive strategy game centered around a Metaverse of mystical creature NFTs, as well as their own blockchain: “BLAZECHAIN” offering never-before-seen utilities set to shake up the world of all things Metaverse.
Core Team
The METABLAZE project was developed around the core principles of honesty and transparency. With the prevalence of scams and failed projects, METABLAZE is dedicated to establishing a transparent and trustworthy project through constant communication and open records within its community.
The METABLAZE management team consists of six members with over 90 years of combined experience in the Entrepreneurial, Fintech, Banking, Information Technology, Graphic Design, Project Management, Marketing, and Software Development sectors.
The Future of DeFi and Web 3.0
With a blazing hot roadmap ahead, the presale of the $MBLZ token is just the initial phase of a growing platform. METABLAZE plans on incorporating upcoming technology and features never seen before in cryptocurrency and blockchain. With continued development, METABLAZE aims to be the go-to ecosystem for all, regardless of experience or funds.
About METABLAZE
METABLAZE is building a strong foundation to support and enhance the metaverse, creating new and exciting opportunities for people across the globe. METABLAZE’s platform will make it possible to construct a world that is anything you want it to be. METABLAZE’s robust roadmap will include P2E strategy-gaming, OpenSea minted NFTs, implementation of hologram NFT with real-world use cases and more.
The Importance of True Digital Ownership in An Age of Data Monetization
In our current digital age, data is king. Businesses of all sizes are increasingly looking to monetize user data in order to power their products and services. However, the way in which these businesses go about extracting value from data often lacks fairness and transparency.
Take Facebook, for example. The social media giant has come under fire in recent years for its business model, which is based on monetizing user data without giving anything back to the users themselves. This was most recently highlighted with the company’s rebranding to “Meta”, which signifies its concerning foray into the metaverse industry.
Google is another high-profile example of a company that has faced criticism for its monetization of user data. The search giant has been embroiled in a number of antitrust cases in Europe, with regulators accusing the company of abusing its dominant market position to prioritize its own products and services over those of its competitors.
Thankfully, blockchain technology offers a potential solution to this issue. Blockchain is a distributed database that allows for the creation of digital ownership and fair distribution of wealth through trustless and permissionless protocols. This makes it an ideal technology for enabling a more equitable data monetization model.
Enabling True Digital Ownership
One company that is taking advantage of blockchain to enable true digital ownership is Next Earth. Next Earth is a virtual land platform that allows users to own and lease virtual land. The company launched its own token, NXTT, on January 27th. All Platform Fees, Rewards, land purchases, marketplace sales are done in NXTT.
As Gabor Retfalvi, founder of Next Earth, explains, “We truly believe that we can help the world become a better place, with the democratization of the Metaverse; with true digital ownership by the community, by delivering an economy where users can monetize themselves, create not just wealth and value, but also the community-driven content of the Metaverse itself, and get appreciated for it.”
In other words, Next Earth’s platform gives users true digital ownership of their land, allowing them to control how it is used and who has access to it. Next Earth also provides transparency into the entire process, so users know exactly how their data is being monetized.
This creates a more equitable data model in which users are compensated and in control.
Can Blockchain Fix the Metaverse?
The idea of the metaverse isn’t new—in his 1992 novel “Snow Crash,” Neal Stephenson described a digital world in which people could interact and do business. From science fiction to the real world, startups like Second Life sprung up in the early 2000s to try and bring this vision to life. However, these efforts have fallen short due to a lack of fairness and transparency in their business models.
Next Earth is looking to change all that with its use of blockchain technology. With its platform and token, Next Earth is creating a more equitable system that will be essential for the success of the metaverse.
The future of the metaverse hinges on the ability of businesses to interact with user data in a fair and transparent manner. Blockchain technology holds the promise of enabling just that.
The idea of DAOs, or Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, takes this to a new level. This is why Retfalvi says that “the endgame of Next Earth is a fully DAO controlled state-of-the-art self-sustaining platform.” Ultimately, Next Earth will be fully user-controlled and will give back more and more to its users and the surrounding community.
Why True Virtual Land Ownership Matters
In the physical world, we own the land we live on and the things that are on it. We can use this land to build our homes, businesses, and other structures. We can also sell it, lease it, or give it away. This is a basic right that we have in the physical world and it is one that we should also have in the digital world.
Virtual land is a key part of the metaverse and it should be owned by the users who inhabit it. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality with its platform and token. With Next Earth, users will finally have true digital ownership of their land. This is a fundamental right that should be afforded to all users of the metaverse.
Ultimately, the current model of data monetization is unfair and it needs to change. Metaverse users should be rewarded for the data that they provide rather than having it taken away without anything given back in return. Next Earth is leading the charge in making this a reality and its platform and token will help to create a more fair and equitable metaverse.
Photo by Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash
