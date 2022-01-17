News
Colorado camping reservations get snatched up quickly: Plan now for June and early July
If you haven’t been thinking about your camping reservations for this summer, better start making plans now.
In fact, it may already be too late to reserve your favorite campground for Memorial Day weekend. Campground reservations for national parks, national forests and Colorado state parks can be made up to six months in advance. That means early birds have been able to make Memorial Day reservations since late November, and Fourth of July reservations have been available since last week.
Reservations for campgrounds in national parks and national forests are made through Recreation.gov, but reservations for state parks are made through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife camping home page.
The system for campground reservations at Rocky Mountain National Park this year is the same as last year, but the number of available campsites is returning to normal. Campgrounds there were limited to 50% of capacity last year because of COVID-19.
“We will be at full capacity at Moraine Park campground (244 sites) and Glacier Basin campground (150) this summer,” said Kyle Patterson, the park’s public affairs officer. “We had 50 percent open in those two campgrounds last year. Aspenglen campground, which has been closed the last two summers, is reopening (with) 52 sites.
The Timber Creek campground on the west side of the park (98 sites), which was closed last year due to the East Troublesome fire and staff housing issues caused by COVID, will reopen this year. Dates have yet to be determined, however. In previous years it was first-come, first-served, but this year, sites can be reserved.
As for wilderness backpacking camping, Rocky Mountain National Park officials haven’t yet finalized details for this year’s permit sales. Those permits typically go on sale in March. Last year they used an online lottery that had to be spread over several days to prevent server overloads. Details regarding this year’s system are expected to be announced by late January.
The best source for an overview of campgrounds in Colorado’s 11 national forests is the Interactive Visitor Map maintained by the U.S. Forest Service. Zoom in from the national map to Colorado and then hone in on specific areas around the state. From there you can click on various locations to find out which national forest they are in. From there you can click to specific campground information.
“All forests in Colorado that have reservable sites are required to use Recreation.gov for that purpose,” said Donna Nemeth, regional press officer for the forest service. “This does not mean that all sites can be reserved. Many campsites are still first-come, first-served sites, which are not under Recreation.gov.”
Camping in developed campgrounds isn’t your only option in national forests. There are two others:
“Dispersed camping” refers to pitching your tent in areas that aren’t developed, meaning they don’t have picnic tables, drinking water, fire grates or toilets. The forest service has an interactive Colorado map that allows you to click on specific national forests for a list of dispersed camping areas and rules for using them.
Overnight backpacking also is allowed. The forest service has an interactive map for backpacking locations in national forests, but that one takes you to lists of trails in each forest where you can hike and find places to rough it overnight in the wild.
Backpacking permits, which are required for camping in designated sites of the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area, will go on sale soon.
“If you are planning to visit the Indian Peaks Wilderness Area between June 1 and Sept. 15, permits are required for all overnight camping,” said Reid Armstrong, public affairs specialist for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests, which are the two closest to Front Range cities. “Permits will be available on Recreation.gov starting Feb. 1. Visitors will be able to view permit availability and plan their itineraries online.”
While this does not pertain to camping, Armstrong added that reservations will be required again this year to visit the Brainard Lake Recreation Area and the Mount Evans Highway. Those reservations will be made available at a date yet to be determined.
News
Dazzle Jazz almost closed during the pandemic. Now it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The pandemic has beaten so many artists and clubs into the ground that it’s tempting to think of it as the sort of highly pressurized environment that produces diamond-hard resolve.
That only happens if there’s enough support on all sides.
“In a weird way, it’s been good. It’s taught us to do what we do best, and push all that other stuff to the side,” said Donald Rossa, 62, the longtime owner of Dazzle, Denver’s flagship jazz club that’s celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2022.
Rossa is gracious in his assessment of the past couple of years, which have been as rough for Dazzle as for any other independent music venue. A lack of revenue, potentially crushing refund requests, furloughed employees and more could have swiftly driven the club into the ground early on.
But as one of the region’s most important jazz players, Dazzle has felt the community love since COVID-19 froze the music industry in its tracks in early 2020, with tens of thousands of dollars in donations and grants, in addition to volunteer work.
Not that it was easy, or automatic. The club has faced months-long stage blackouts, even as it continued to pay musicians for virtual concerts (a rarity over the last two years). It raised $40,000 for employees through GoFundMe, Westword reported, despite a near-total lack of cashflow during the shutdowns. And the club has provided for Denver musicians of all genres with its free-food program, which stocked an honest-to-God pantry with canned and dry goods, and fresh vegetables.
“We all started talking when the shows first stopped,” Rossa said of his peers in the Front Range jazz scene. “And it enraged us that they were cutting off a lifeline to these musicians. It was a bunch of bull(crap), so what were we going to do to fight for them?”
The pantry eventually was retired in favor of paying his musicians more, Rossa said. But that spirit continues to go both ways: Dazzle is now raising money for a different nonprofit each month by adding the option to donate through its ticketing system. (In January, the club is supporting the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation.)
“I was in awe of the whole place, and the scene,” said general manager and co-owner Matt Ruff, who joined Dazzle immediately after moving here from El Paso, Texas, in 2003. That was back when the club was a railroad car-shaped bar with an adjacent, upscale dinner stage, located at 930 Lincoln St.
“I had a really great (job) interview with Donald, and he invited me back that evening to see Future Jazz Project and Andrew Hudson’s Latin jazz band,” Ruff said. “I thought I was interviewing for a bartender or server position, but I came in as GM that first holiday season.”
Like Ruff, others found their way to Rossa thanks to the club’s reputation for booking freshly minted local acts as much as Grammy-winning touring artists. That includes the upcoming Christian McBride and Inside Straight shows (scheduled for May 10-12), hip trios such as The Bad Plus (a perennial Denver and Dazzle favorite), and boundary-pushing locals such as Los Mochochetes.
As a result, Dazzle has been consistently named the city’s best jazz club in critics’ and reader polls, and proven its mettle in roundups such as Downbeat’s “100 Best Jazz Clubs in the World.”
“The only thing I’ve said is, ‘We’ve got to make money to stay open for this next year,’ ” Rossa said. “And if we do that, we got another year. But the beauty of this business is that we’re all ages, and that jazz can be defined in a lot of ways.”
Denver’s jazz scene is compact but strong, and Rossa and his team are arguably the core of it. With the help of the nationally acclaimed KUVO Jazz station (89.3 FM) and other names such as the Live @ Jack’s production company (formerly Jazz @ Jack’s venue), Nocturne, The Mercury Cafe, Soiled Dove, Muse Performance Space, and the late, great El Chapultepec in Lower Downtown — among many other boosters — Dazzle has become a safe stop for top talent.
That’s also thanks to a long line of savvy bookers, Rossa said, thanking too many of them to list here, and the bar’s co-founders, Karen Storck and Miles Snyder (from whom Rossa bought Dazzle in 2003). Now located in a lofty, 9,000-square-foot space in the Baur’s building at 1512 Curtis St., Dazzle has continued to evolve — particularly after it decamped there from Lincoln Street in 2017, following potential renovation issues that would have pulled it under at Lincoln Streeet.
That’s when seasoned jazz singer Jan Cleveland joined the team.
“People like myself and Austin Andres came on board (as co-owners) with the hope that we could give Donald some energy to keep going,” said Cleveland, who’s also an attorney who has overseen Dazzle’s legal affairs since 2017.
“Jan and I were talking about opening a jazz club on our own, and then talking to Donald about maybe purchasing Dazzle at some point,” said Andres, who pitches in with talent buying and booking. “But Donald was really invested and invited us to partner with him.”
With Cleveland, Ruff and Andres’ support, Dazzle’s 25th anniversary shows kicked off Jan. 8 and 9, but the club will be celebrating all year, Rossa said. Jazz is a resilient, unique American art form that has navigated patches like this before. Whether we’re in a cultural tunnel or on the doorstep of the new Roaring ’20s, Rossa said he’s still working on behalf of his customers and musicians.
And they’re working for him. Only 10% of ticketholders for Dazzle’s canceled or postponed shows asked for refunds over the last couple of years, he said. Still, he decided to “give back all of that money,” adding: “We’re doing OK, and I think things like that are all about relationship-building with future and forever customers.
“But we don’t advertise ourselves, we advertise the artists,” he said. “We’re the ones who feed off their energy.”
Faces of the Front Range: Denver immigrant janitor-poet reflects on labor activism, meeting Obama
After 20 years cleaning metro Denver offices and now the massive Coors brewery, janitor-poet Juan Manuel Patraca is planning a return to impoverished rural Mexico — reversing the traditional immigrant flow.
He earns $17.20 an hour and has published four books.
He inspired other janitors in a movement that led to increased wages.
He spoke outside Congress and met with President Barack Obama in the White House.
“We’re human beings, not animals, and it is hard to live without justice,” Patraca, 57, said recently before riding a bus to his late shift at Coors.
But despite his successes, he’ll return to Mexico because an elderly uncle no longer can manage the farm he left as a boy. And Patraca for two decades hasn’t seen his daughter, now 28, or met his granddaughter, due to his fear that U.S. authorities wouldn’t re-admit him — the plight of millions of immigrant workers who aren’t legal residents.
“It’s been a huge sacrifice,” he said, “but life is formed with continuous separations and I’ve always maintained the hope that — someday — we’re going to gather together.”
He plans to leave in March 2023, instead of trying to become a legal U.S. resident, and revive the 20-acre farm, at Paso De La Venta, near Veracruz. He’ll grow chilis, tomatoes, lemons, mangoes and tamarinds to sell in local markets, he said. He also plans to produce a new book of poems called, “Without Borders,” about his travels looking for work.
Patraca is “emblematic of a pattern we are seeing with Mexicans choosing to leave the United States,” said Michelle Mittelstadt, spokeswoman for the Migration Policy Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C. The institute’s latest analysis of federal data shows that the 10.9 million Mexico-born population in the United States has decreased over the past decade by 780,000 as many voluntarily return to communities they left years ago to earn money.
He had no formal schooling. His father died when he was 5, forcing his mother to leave the farm with him to work in Veracruz. Her friend taught him to read and write, he said, and at 8 he wrote his first poem.
He worked for a blacksmith in Veracruz fanning flames. He shined shoes. He moved to Acapulco where, for seven years, he sold auto parts. He eventually moved north to a factory just south of the U.S. border, where he began to speak up as an activist.
“I love my country,” he said. “But the wages there are nothing.”
Factory colleagues helped him obtain a tourist visa. He entered the United States at Eagle Pass, Texas. “They gave me six months.” That was 2002.
At first in Denver, he hauled materials at a construction site. Then he settled into janitorial work.
He wrote poetry on bus rides from a $550-a-month apartment in Aurora to and from buildings he cleaned. He married, and later separated from his spouse, without securing his U.S. residency status. When landlords raised his rent to $1,200, he moved to the basement of a southwest Denver bungalow owned by a retired Denver Public Schools teacher. This accommodation, for $300 combined with chores such as snow shoveling, shortened his bus commute to 32 minutes.
For the past five years, he’s been cleaning and waxing the floors of the historic Coors brewery, established in 1873 by Adolph Coors — more than 1 million square feet, one of the largest breweries in the world.
It’s so big that it takes three months for his contractor-run team to clean all the floors before starting again. They scrub using a chemical stripper, vacuum, mop, dry and wax.
He tried to organize fellow janitors at the brewery to join the Service Employees International Union that, representing about 3,000 janitors around Denver, has pressed for higher wages, sick pay and vacation. They voted against unionizing, and Patraca said managers then voluntarily improved working conditions.
He writes in Spanish about workers and migrants. One poem that drew attention, “Justice for Janitors,” appeared in the first of his books, which were published by Icaro Editores in Spanish with translations into English. The poem celebrates the United States as “a beacon of social justice and peace” but with “a suspended dream waiting to be grasped.” It laments how “each time we pause,” owners of companies seemingly “invent new ways to work us harder.”
Other poems address people he met, detained migrants, and civil rights leaders including Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr. His books, sold over the internet, have earned about $4,000 in royalties, he said.
Labor union leaders invited him to “justice for janitors” rallies in Washington, D.C. He remembers how, reading his poems in conference halls, he hoped to awaken workers’ emotions. Instead, when fellow janitors stood up applauding before he had finished, “they triggered emotions in me.”
Those rallies led to a White House visit on the first day of spring 2010. Patraca carries a small photo of himself with Obama. “He put my book in the Library of Congress.”
His labor activist colleagues and workers who attend his periodic readings ask for guidance.
“He has inspired me to do a good job helping people and be humble,” said Pedro Carillo, 51, a union organizer and friend for 12 years.
Patraca advises education, particularly on the civil rights enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
“The best labor fight is when workers know their rights before confronting company owners,” he said. “With knowledge, there can be freedom.”
This story is part of The Denver Post’s Faces of the Front Range project, highlighting Coloradans with a unique story to share. Read more from this series here.
Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon: Nikola Jokic “not officiated the same way as everybody else”
In the aftermath of Sunday night’s 125-102 loss to the Jazz, Aaron Gordon offered perhaps the most forceful defense Nikola Jokic has ever received from a teammate regarding officiating.
“It’s crazy that Jok doesn’t get more free throws,” Gordon began. “Jok was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line. That’s unbelievable. … The fact that Jok was 3 for 3 from the free-throw line is just not even right. He’s fouled every play. Obviously, the refs aren’t going to call it every play. They’re all over his arms, they’re all over his body, they’re grabbing him. He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else.
“It’s not right,” Gordon continued. “He’s the reigning MVP of the league, and he’s getting three free throws a game, still doing what he’s doing. But he needs more foul calls because they’re fouling. It’s not like begging, it’s not asking for something that’s not there. We’re just asking for him to be officiated like everybody else is being officiated because that’s not right. He’s being fouled all the time. He needs more foul calls.”
In 37 minutes, Jokic got to the free-throw line three times, despite battling on the interior with Rudy Gobert for most of the night. As a team, the Nuggets got to the line only eight times total. Utah, on the other hand, took 29 trips to the charity stripe.
It wasn’t like the Nuggets weren’t playing inside, either. They finished with 52 points in the paint, two shy of Utah’s total. And Jokic, who finished with a 25-point, 15-rebound, 14-assist triple-double, was at the heart of Denver’s offense.
After Jokic’s first basket of the game, he came down the court and tugged on his jersey to show the refs what to monitor. Later, he bear-hugged Gordon at halfcourt to indicate how Utah was playing him.
Frustrated but diplomatic, Jokic said he was trying not to engage the referees because when he has in the past, he’s either gotten a technical foul or ejected.
“I don’t even try to talk to them anymore,” he said.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone acknowledged he was fighting on his team’s behalf all night.
“They have a hard job,” Malone said. “It’s a physical game, but that number (the free-throw disparity) jumps out to me.”
When Gordon was asked if he felt Jokic’s unique style made him difficult to officiate, he reinforced his earlier point.
“He’s one of the most unstoppable basketball players in the world,” Gordon said. “If you officiated him the way that he’s supposed to be officiated, who knows what type of numbers he would put up … But that’s the way it needs to go. They’re wrapping him up, they’re grabbing his jersey, they’re smacking his arms on rebounds. All that. The same calls that everybody else is getting, Jok gotta get them, too. That’s the way it goes. He needs to shoot more free throws because he’s getting fouled.”
