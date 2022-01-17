News
Councilwoman insists she didn’t change her position on mandatory mask mandate because she caught COVID
CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County councilwoman wants to clear up any misconception that she changed her position on mandatory mask mandates because she herself caught COVID.
Councilwoman Shalonda Webb once opposed County Executive Sam Page’s attempts to pass a mask mandate in the county. That measure failed. But she recently voted for the mask mandate, which passed. The vote came after Webb contracted COVID.
What made Webb change her mind?
“…I never was against masking. As I mentioned before, it’s always been political hurdles, policies, and procedures that got us back into a corner where we couldn’t just come out and vote, and this was a situation where we didn’t have those hurdles,” she said. “That we could go forth and make a vote. I wish it would have came six months ago.”
Did catching Sars-CoV-2 influence her decision to support a mandatory mask mandate?
“I wouldn’t say it gave me an extra push because I was always concerned about making sure we were masked,” Webb said. “It’s just been a lot of policies and procedures that probably got in the way at certain times but we needed to be masked. What gave me the greater push is how these numbers are astronomically ramping up and it doesn’t seem to be flattening anytime soon.”
Webb and Council Chairwoman Rita Days both previously opposed the mask mandates, joining with the Republicans on the county council to defeat previous attempts to pass a mandate.
But Webb and Days ran into a torrent of opposition from their north St. Louis County constituents, who back mask mandates as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Rita Days said she decided to support the mandates because that’s what her community wanted. Shalonda Webb, who had been vaccinated, said getting COVID herself has been a learning experience.
“It has no respect of no person. We all need to be vaccinated and masked, not that I didn’t know that before, but after going through this bout I told this to my husband, ‘It’s like you’re afraid to be around people,’” she said. “You’re very conscious of who was I exposed to in order to see how I got it. But then I’m like, ‘Let me call everybody that I was exposed to cause I didn’t know I was contagious.’ So it’s definitely a mental hurdle in my opinion, dealing with that and then dealing with the sickness itself.”
The issue isn’t settled yet. Despite the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has gone to court to try to overturn the county’s mask mandate.
Suggest a Correction
News
St. Louis region honors MLK’s legacy
ST. LOUIS – From southern Illinois to St. Louis County, the life and legacy civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is being honored.
Festivities began at Fountain Park in St. Louis with the annual MLK Peace Walk. Many will likely stop by the park Monday to admire the lone statue of Dr. King in Missouri.
The Urban League will lead an event on Monday starting at its headquarters. After the event, there will be another large-scale food, toiletries, and PPE distribution event to serve more than 2,000 families.
The MLK 5k Walk returns to Heman Park in University City on Monday morning as well.
There’s a name change for one event – the MLK Motorcade is now the MLK Votercade this year. That celebration will still be held at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.
While St. Louis Public Schools will be closed, Kirkwood schools will recognize Dr. King with a drive-through event.
Suggest a Correction
News
Space heater believed to be source of deadly Ferguson fire
FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Fire Department believes a space heater is to blame for a deadly fire on Ruggles Road on Saturday afternoon. An elderly man was rescued but his son did not survive.
Neighbors said the family used a space heater underneath a back deck to keep their dog warm.
“We believe the source of this fire was, in fact, a space heater,” Ferguson Fire Department Assistant Chief Jeremy Corcoran said.
Corcoran said the home was also lacking working smoke detectors.
Firefighters were able to help both men exit the home but the son died later from some inhalation. Neighbors said the elderly father was caring for his son, who had been receiving hospice care.
The rescue comes the same week St. Louis firefighter Benjamin Polson died. He was killed entering a vacant house fire while making sure no one was trapped inside.
“It’s on all of our minds,” Corcoran said.
He said Saturday’s call is a reminder of why firefighters do what they do.
“We will continue to do what we do and serve the people that count on us to protect them,” Corcoran said. “That’s what firefighters do on a day-in, day-out basis.”
He credited Captain Aaron Brockhorst and firefighter Chad Mezzera for saving the elderly man’s life.
“They made quick and decisive actions to find and retrieve both of those gentlemen and get them out of the house,” Corcoran said.
He hopes the public will follow the manufacturer’s instructions if using a space heater. He said to make sure nothing is near them that could catch fire. Avoid using space heaters in areas where a child or pet could knock them over and avoid using extension cords that could overheat.
The family dog survived. The pet was revived by using a specially-designed oxygen mask. The Ferguson Fire Department has been equipped with those masks for approximately 10 years.
Suggest a Correction
News
Family of Amazon worker killed in Edwardsville tornado expected to file lawsuit Monday
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Lawyers will file a lawsuit Monday against online retailer Amazon on behalf of the family of delivery driver Austin McEwen, who was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the facility where he was working.
The tornado, with top winds estimated at 155 miles per hour, ripped the roof off the Amazon facility just after 8:30 p.m. and caused the building to collapse on itself.
McEwen was one of six people killed when the Amazon distribution center collapsed.
The other fives victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; and46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois.
Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
The lawsuit accuses Amazon of forcing McEwen and others to work when management knew conditions were unsafe after tornado warnings had been issued. McEwen was also told to continue working instead of evacuating when the possibility of a serious tornado was apparent, the suit alleges.
In the aftermath of the tornado, Amazon officials said there was a designated shelter in the warehouse where workers could take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building. However, seven people, including McEwen gathered in a bathroom on the south side of the facility.
Attorneys for the McEwen family claim the facility had no basement shelter and no safety plan or adequate emergency plan as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
OSHA launched an investigation into the building collapse and workplace safety within days of the tragedy.
Suggest a Correction
‘Sister Wives’: Janelle Admits It Would Be ‘Easy’ To Leave Kody Amidst ‘Strained’ Marriage
Councilwoman insists she didn’t change her position on mandatory mask mandate because she caught COVID
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Breaks Down The Finale’s ‘Painful’ Death & Shauna’s ‘Guilt’
St. Louis region honors MLK’s legacy
Space heater believed to be source of deadly Ferguson fire
Family of Amazon worker killed in Edwardsville tornado expected to file lawsuit Monday
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Nate & Cassie Continue To Sneak Around Behind Maddy’s Back
Jazz snap Nuggets’ two-game winning streak, spoil Nikola Jokic’s 9th triple-double
TA: Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Break above $43.5K Is The Key
Police: Man, dog shot in south St. Louis County
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore