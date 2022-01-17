News
Dangerously thin Mystic River ice stops Weymouth man as he flees Arlington Police
A Weymouth man running from Arlington Police officers fell through the dangerously thin Mystic River ice and into frigid water on Saturday, helping lead to his arrest.
A police dog pursuing 30-year-old Joseph Kahler also fell through the ice during the chase.
Kahler was arrested and has been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, and possession of a Class C substance.
He was also held on four active warrants out of Boston District Court, Quincy District Court and Weymouth District Court.
Arlington Police officers at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday responded to a home on Mystic Lake Drive for a report of a breaking and entering. A homeowner arrived home with their children and found their kitchen window open — and saw a man walking through their yard to a U-Haul truck on the street.
Officers tracked down the U-Haul, which then stopped on Coral Street. That’s when Kahler and a woman passenger got out of the U-Haul, and tried to get away from police. The woman was quickly taken into custody.
Police continued searching for Kahler, who bystanders reported was walking along the bank of the Mystic River. Officers ordered Kahler to stop, but he refused to comply. Arlington Police K9 Eiko was deployed as a result.
Kahler then ran onto the ice, where both he and Eiko fell through and into the water. Eiko did not make contact with Kahler, and was called back to the river bank.
Kahler refused multiple orders to come out of the water, and would not grab a safety line that police threw to him. An officer was eventually able to reach him, and pulled him out of the water.
Paramedics from the Arlington and Medford fire departments provided treatment to Kahler for cold exposure.
Police later learned that the U-Haul truck was allegedly stolen. During an inventory of the U-Haul truck, officers also located a substance that is believed to be heroin.
News
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data keeps dropping: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic’
The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data continues to plunge, sparking a bit of continued optimism from local infectious disease experts that the region could be in store for a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases.
After the predictive wastewater tracker skyrocketed to unprecedented heights around the holidays, virus cases shot up to record-high levels across Massachusetts. But now the wastewater tracker keeps trending downward at a fast pace, leading to some positive vibes from epidemiologists, who are hopeful the omicron wave could be ending soon.
“I think it’s a great sign, and hopefully it continues to go down and we won’t see another peak of cases,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health. “I’m cautiously optimistic about this.”
The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID-19 shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 5,159 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 55% drop from the peak level in early January — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter recorded on Jan. 3.
The northern region daily average is now 3,043 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is about a 65% decrease from the northern region’s peak — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.
In South Africa and the U.K., omicron waves have “come really fast and infect the susceptible population much faster than delta,” noted Boston University epidemiology Professor Matthew Fox.
Then, the omicron waves have dropped just as fast as the cases rose, he added.
“So I’m optimistic we are headed for a sharp decline in cases with hospitalizations dropping a few weeks later,” Fox said. “We don’t know what comes next but I’m hopeful that this wave ends soon.”
Ellerin cautioned that a lot of the winter is still in front of us — and people still need to get vaccinated and boosted, along with masking up.
“As things head in the right direction, we don’t want to give the virus unnecessary opportunities to come back,” he said. “We know what to do to defend against the virus, and we want to keep doing that as things decline. We don’t want to relax our guards, especially in the middle of winter.”
News
Embattled Boston Police sergeant, founder of anti-vax mandate group spars with police over vaccine passport
Embattled Boston Police sergeant and founder of an anti-vaccine mandate group, Shana Cottone, sparred with officers over her refusal to show proof of her vaccination status in a restaurant Saturday as the city’s new vaccination requirements took effect.
“I’m enjoying a product that I purchased here so you’re going to leave me alone or I’m going to sue you each individually,” Cottone said in an exchanged captured on video with two officers who asked to see her vaccine card while she sat with friends unmasked inside a Pizzeria Regina on Boylston Street.
During a nearly hourlong video, Cottone and several other woman sit and eat two large pizzas in violation of the city’s new vaccine policy. Cottone calls the officers a “disgrace” and “naughty boys” and says they’re “wasting taxpayer dollars” to “babysit.”
“History has shown, goose steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent,” Cottone said.
Cottone was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month amid an internal affairs investigation. A copy of the internal affairs file obtained by the Boston Herald lists four charges against her — three related to her handling of incidents involving the mayor.
Cottone has accused Mayor Michelle Wu of “retaliation” and said the charges against her were “cooked up” as she became increasingly vocal in her opposition to the city’s vaccine mandate for workers at most public indoor spaces.
Cottone, who is not vaccinated and has claimed a religious exemption, would have otherwise had to submit proof of at least one shot by Saturday and proof that she’s fully vaccinated by Feb. 15.
Wu issued the vaccine mandate for all 18,000 city workers barely a month into her tenure as mayor and has made her heightened COVID-19 response a major focus of her new administration. Her escalated vaccine mandate also applies to anyone entering most indoor spaces including, restaurants, nightclubs, museums, gyms, theaters and sports venues. Children will have to be vaccinated beginning March 1.
Wu defended her policy over the weekend, saying it’s “based on the science, that is based on the needs of our health care system to end this pandemic.”
“I am happy to be held accountable for that,” she said Saturday. Opponents of her policy have been holding daily protests outside her Roslindale home.
Wu has vowed to help small businesses during the transition as the new mandate takes effect, but Cottone said the mayor’s policy means first responders are “losing their jobs. Their families are losing everything.”
Speaking to police in the pizzeria, she implores them give up their badges and guns and “not participate in a corrupt system.”
The officers had little response to Cottone’s agitations, telling her they would wait for her to finish and escort her out.
News
Boston clergy, activists invoke Martin Luther King Jr. Day to further ‘urgent’ push for voting rights reform
Clergy and voting rights advocates gathered on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to make a push for the Voting Rights Act, now pending in Congress, arguing it should pass by simple majority and not be blocked by the Senate’s filibuster.
“We would be embarrassed if we do not follow the legacy of John Lewis and pass the Voting Rights Bill in Congress so that every American can enjoy the right to vote. The symbolism of this push on Dr. King’s birthday is appropriate and quite frankly, it’s urgent,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson of Metropolitan Baptist Church.
“Nothing is more important, I would say, for Dr. King than for this bill to enacted this week on his birthday,” Peterson added.
The massive 735-page bill named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year, is a compilation of two failed reform bills. The Democrat-led Congress passed the bill in a party-line vote on Thursday, and the bill will move to the Senate for a final showdown on voting rights on Tuesday.
But first, the Senate is engaged in a separate debate to amend or abolish the filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation — something U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., oppose.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., stumped in support of the bill in front of Faneuil Hall on Sunday.
“We must pass strong, comprehensive legislation to protect voting rights and to insulate elections from partisan subversion,” Auchincloss said. “Otherwise, we remain in default of Dr. King’s promissory note. We must act and 51 is a majority.”
Melrose Democrat and Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark was slated to attend the program but was unable to come.
Through Auchincloss, she said, “A war is being waged against the ballot box that threatens the very existence of our democracy,” and that means “ending the filibuster and passing voting rights protections.”
Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan said, “The promise of our democracy, The hope of our democracy and belief in our democracy are all on the line. In this urgent moment the values of this great American experiment of freedom, justice and equality are all on the mind.”
Peterson encouraged people to keep King’s message of love close “while our nation responds in a moment which seems so penetratingly dark. There is a bright side somewhere.”
Standing at the foot of the steps leading into Faneuil Hall — a place where slaves were once bought and sold, Peterson called on Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston city councilors to change the name of the landmark.
“If … Mississippi can change their racist symbols and better their state flag, we can surely change the name of Faneuil Hall in Boston,” Peterson said.
BREAKFAST PLANNED:
The city’s 52nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial breakfast will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. via Zoom for a second time as King’s birthday is celebrated amid the pandemic. People can register to attend virtually at https://bostonmlkbreakfast.org.
