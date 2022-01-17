News
Dear Abby: When grandparents can’t babysit
Dear Abby: How do you know when a grandparent is no longer capable of babysitting? Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit and, as usual, she babysat our toddler while I ran errands, went to the gym, etc.
When I returned, it was immediately obvious that my son had soiled his diaper, so I changed him. I could tell it had been some time since he had relieved himself. His water bottle and milk were out of his reach because she “didn’t want him to spill it,” so it had been hours since he had a sip of anything. There were smaller issues as well. I spoke with my husband about it, but he downplayed the situation.
Am I overreacting, or is my husband in denial about his mom’s diminishing capabilities? She’s planning another visit with us again soon, and I’m sure she expects solo babysitting time. Is this safe? Should I say something? If so, what? Of course I appreciate free babysitting and a loving grandmother, but not to the detriment of my son.
— Very Worried Mom in Colorado
Dear Mom: Ideally, you should have asked your mother-in-law why the diaper hadn’t been changed when you got home and realized it hadn’t been. Your husband may have minimized what happened because he can’t accept that his mother’s mental capacities may be diminishing. Denial is common when a parent is in the beginning stages of dementia because the symptoms can be subtle.
Having concerns about leaving your son alone with her is not “going overboard.” During her next visit, stay close to home and quietly monitor what she is — and isn’t — doing. If she is indeed slipping, she needs to be evaluated by a geriatrician, and may need supervision for herself.
Dear Abby: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn’t discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)
After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.
Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he’s afraid I’ll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn’t want to hurt her. Advice?
— Another Chance in Florida
Dear Another Chance: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn’t appear he will be coming back anytime soon — if ever.
Dear readers: Today we celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the visionary civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. So many of his words ring as true today as when they were first spoken: “All progress is precarious, and the solution of one problem brings us face-to-face with another problem.” (This applies to many aspects of life today.)
— Love, Abby
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
Editorial: Biden’s child care plan raises costs, limits options
President Biden has made a New Year’s resolution of fighting for his expansive Build Back Better agenda, which flopped late last year thanks to resistance from members of his own party. A key piece of the package is affordable child care, and while that may sound good, the plan would likely raise costs and give parents fewer options.
The president claims more women could get back into the workforce if they had access to less costly child care and preschool. It’s true that women were especially hit during the pandemic (thus the “she-cession”). Not only were jobs women held most impacted by COVID lockdowns, but mothers often took on most of the burden of overseeing children learning at home during long periods of school closures.
For many, it was simply easier to quit their jobs. That gap between men and women still remains even as more Americans return to work.
Biden believes there’s a government fix. Last week, in a speech tied to the latest jobs report, the president stressed how the social welfare bill sets aside about $400 billion for child care and universal preschool.
“Right now, there are 2 million extremely qualified women who have not been able to return to work because they can’t find or can’t afford child care,” Biden said.
Biden had previously noted many Americans are paying “14,000 bucks a year” for child care, and that his plan would cut that cost in half.
Democrats want to cap what most parents spend on child care at 7% of their income. This subsidy would be phased in over time, so while it may initially benefit lower-income families, other families would very likely be stuck with a higher tab as child-care centers raise costs to meet new salary demands and other mandates in the bill.
Those costs would rise for all families, not just the ones who qualify for subsidies, meaning that for many Americans the financial burden of child care would actually increase.
Carrie Lukas, president of the free-market Independent Women’s Forum, says there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about a massive expansion of government control in early childhood education.
By holding the strings to such a significant investment, the federal government would also get to decide what is taught and who gets to teach, Lukas says. The added regulatory burden and oversight could push faith-based providers out of the market, an option that half the parents who use outside child care enjoy.
“The federal government would set the rules for what it means to be a ‘quality’ child care or preschool provider, and only government-approved providers would be eligible for the subsidies,” writes John Schoof, an expert in education policy at the Heritage Foundation. “This would put small, independent providers at a huge disadvantage.”
If Biden wants to help women get back to their jobs, he should make a definitive stand for getting K-12 schools back in person, regardless of COVID spikes. Certainty about the status of schools would encourage more women to return to work.
Such a massive and costly expansion of child care will only further fuel the inflation hurting families, and it could ultimately take away options parents currently enjoy.
— The Detroit News
Ferriabough Bolling: Keeping the dream alive this MLK day
It is hard for me not to feel saddened today on a day that I usually celebrate with pride the courage, resilience, determination and hard-fought victories of my people and those of all races who stood in lockstep with us against great obstacles to basic human and civil rights.
Today as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man revered the world over, I try to imagine how he might feel about the erosion and suppression of voting rights that he fought so hard for at ground zero.
I wonder how he might feel seeing the centerpiece of his work and a key tenet of what makes us a democracy — the right to vote — literally under attack
I believe he would be profoundly disappointed that we may not get to celebrate the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for one of his top lieutenants who was almost beaten to death at Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge and who later rose to be a congressman. Lewis’s election is a testament to Dr. King’s faith in the future of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
I believe if Dr. King were here, he might ask us to think back on that work that got us where we are today and think back to the courage it took to persevere in much more perilous times and conditions. Think of the Freedom Riders who boarded those buses knowing they could be taking their lives into their hands simply for helping to register our people to vote.
While it’s a new day thanks in huge measure to Dr. King’s efforts, I believe he would see through the attempts to water down and gut the intention of the voting rights bill and other not-so-covert attempts to diminish our hard-fought gains. He would see right through the many rehashes of Jim Crow tactics we see employed today because in his day he had to deal with them to get to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted.
I believe looking at the situation today, Dr. King would know the work ahead will not be easy. It never is. He would praise the successes we have gained from its passage.
We have more blacks in political power and holding office than ever before — even at one time occupying the highest office in the land. And they are using that power to change conditions. That would not have happened without his effort and the work of so many to change a system that sanctioned discrimination.
I am sure Dr. King encountered many political power plays along the way. And no doubt so will we on the road to victory.
It is hard to think of how we can possibly honor Dr. King’s legacy by dishonoring any of his work. I see today’s efforts for what they are … a watering down of our vote and using gerrymandering of the vote as a way to reprimand our people for continuing the work to change a system that doesn’t want to share power or allow us to wield too much of it. Dr. King’s home state and Rep. John Lewis’s congressional district of Georgia is getting hit the hardest on all fronts. Another downer.
President Biden said it just right as he continues his push against those who would limit or reconfigure our representation. He said: “As with all things to do with civil rights. We try again.”
Absolutely. It’s a lesson we learned a long time ago — one that Dr. King taught us that is as relevant today as it was decades ago during the civil rights era.
On this day that we honor Dr. King and his contributions to justice, equality, civil rights and the unobstructed right to vote, he would be proud of the hundreds of organizations and thousands who have rallied around those ideals.
I find some solace today in the fact that we will keep fighting for what’s right and that we shall overcome.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
Moore: Save the children, fire the teachers unions
It started in Chicago, where an incredible 91% of union teachers voted to go on strike and refused to do what they get paid to do, which is teach. Then the union walkouts spread to Maryland, New Jersey and California.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a liberal Democrat, has attacked the Chicago teachers unions for “holding kids hostage.” She is right.
Why doesn’t she call a state of emergency and disband the union to save the children from the union terrorists? Or tear up the contract because the unions have violated it? If she did, she would be a hero.
President Joe Biden keeps talking about how much he and his fellow Democrats in Washington care about “the children.” Uh-huh. He has correctly stated that there is no health reason for closing schools. But in this latest episode of union child abuse waged against our school-age children, he does nothing. Maybe that is because more than 90% of the tens of millions of campaign dollars donated by the teacher unions go to Democrats.
It is time for a Ronald Reagan moment. In the first year of his presidency, in 1981, he fired thousands of illegally striking air traffic controllers. He broke the back of a militant union that put public safety at risk by refusing to show up to work. The airlines continued to operate, and the havoc that the unions were trying to impose on our national transportation system was averted thanks to Reagan’s bold decision.
Let me be clear: There is no health or safety excuse whatsoever for teachers and students not to be in the classroom, as the first wave of COVID-19 should have taught us.
The nearly incontrovertible evidence shows that school closures have no positive effect on the spread of COVID-19. Many studies have shown that keeping children at home can increase the spread when students and teachers not in school are instead in the community, where infections spread more quickly.
A Journal of Global Health systematic review of 90 studies found that “opening educational establishments may not predispose children and adolescents to a higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to adults. On the contrary, children and adolescents were more than 2-fold greater risk of infection in household and community settings than in schools. The school attendance may serve as a protective factor, which reduces children’s chances of community contacts in a relatively isolated environment during school hours.”
But the emotional and educational progress to children from school closures can be devastating. McKinsey found that students ended the last school year, on average, five months behind in math and four months behind in reading.
Another study from the Ohio State University found that “districts with fully remote instruction experienced test scores declines up to three times greater than districts that had in-person instruction for the majority of the school year.”
The left loves to talk about social justice and income inequality. However, the children most adversely affected by the school lockdowns are poor, of a minority and below the median academic achievement. For top-achieving motivated students, remote learning can work just fine. For those who need schools the most, the underachieving, online learning is basically the same as no schooling.
What is to do? It is time for a national revolt against the evil empire of teachers unions that has become the worm in the apple of our education system. How outrageous it is that parents, taxpayers and politicians have to beg teachers to teach. The fact that more than 9 in 10 Chicago teachers don’t want to teach tells us of the dismal quality of the people we are putting in front of our children.
What is the solution? First, if teachers walk out on our children, they should be fired and banned from ever teaching in a public school again — just as happened with the illegally striking air traffic controllers.
Second, this is a school choice moment for America.
What is clear is that handing over political control of our schools to the unions has done irreparable damage to our children. They are the virus injuring the health and well-being of our children.
We need a heroic Reagan moment to end this tragedy. It stops now.
Free our children.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at Freedom Works. He is also author of the new book: “Govzilla: How The Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”
