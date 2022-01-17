DeFi Data Network Unmarshal Doubles Down on Solana, Signs Key Advisor

Bangalore, India, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire

since its launch in 2021, Unmarshal” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Unmarshal has continued to look for ways to improve its ecosystem to provide the best services to existing blockchains. Now in 2022, the DeFi network has added a key advisor, Brian D. Evans” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Brian D. Evans , to the team to strengthen the protocol.

Brian D. Evans is an Inc. 500 Entrepreneur, Forbes top digital marketer, investor, and blockchain/crypto industry veteran. With his wealth of experience and connections, Evans, who is also a Founder of ReBlock Ventures” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> ReBlock Ventures alongside Kenn.eth” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Kenn.eth boasts almost 1 million followers on his Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> his Twitter . Evans and ReBlock will help Unmarshal become industry dominant by suggesting key initiatives, and connecting high level players.

Speaking on the appointment, Evans said “They’ve managed to recruit top development talent, I can see this platform doing very well. I’m excited to open up my Rolodex and help them achieve large scale industry adoption.”

Unmarshal Boosts Its Query Mechanism for Apps on Solana

Aside from signing Evans, the multi-chain DeFi data network is strengthening its querying support for decentralized applications built using Solana’s API. The added support will provide safe real-time data to DApps.

The Solana Network” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Solana Network was one of the most deployed chains in 2021 due to its incredible throughput, ultra-low gas fees, and scalability. The chain can process over 50,000 transactions in a second, making it faster than all the blockchains in the industry. All these are made possible due to the network’s Proof of History and Proof of Stake consensus mechanisms.

The chain hosts over 1000 decentralized apps, including decentralized exchanges, GameFi projects, and NFT marketplaces. The trilemma – speed, scalability, and security led to the growth of the blockchain and its native cryptocurrency SOL.

With the chain agnostic solution improving its API for Solana, DApps can collect data effectively without creating codes. DeFi projects on Solana can work with our experts to form the correct data response and structure. The network’s data can also be queried.

API Can Perform a Wide Range of Applications

Aside from enabling a rapid querying support system for DApps on Solana, Unmarshal will add Solana onto the platform’s block explorer Xscan.io. The API will cater to a variety of use cases, such as NFTs, marketplaces, P2E gaming, and any other application on the Solana Network.

This API integration will allow the wallets to provide a clearer picture of token balances and the transfer history of the given asset and the entire wallet on the Solana chain. In addition, customers can get updated with instant alerts on any transactions that occur in their wallets.

The integration with Solana will also allow wallets to fetch data about transaction hash, status, timestamp, and get details on assets listed on Solana, including their prices. Finally, the API integration will collect data of wallet NFT balances on the chain.

About Unmarshal

Unmarshal” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Unmarshal is an agnostic chain solution launched in February, 2021. It’s a DeFi network that provides real-time data to dApps deployed on Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Ethereum, and so on. They are making moves to empower DApps on several Layer2 networks to have access to reliable on-chain data. The DeFi protocol offers convenient methods to query network data from supported chains and comprises powerful tools to support DeFi apps on any blockchain.

Contacts

CMO