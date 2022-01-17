Bitcoin
DeFi Data Network Unmarshal Doubles Down on Solana, Signs Key Advisor
Bangalore, India, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire
since its launch in 2021, Unmarshal” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Unmarshal has continued to look for ways to improve its ecosystem to provide the best services to existing blockchains. Now in 2022, the DeFi network has added a key advisor, Brian D. Evans” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Brian D. Evans, to the team to strengthen the protocol.
Brian D. Evans is an Inc. 500 Entrepreneur, Forbes top digital marketer, investor, and blockchain/crypto industry veteran. With his wealth of experience and connections, Evans, who is also a Founder of ReBlock Ventures” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>ReBlock Ventures alongside Kenn.eth” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Kenn.eth boasts almost 1 million followers on his Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>his Twitter. Evans and ReBlock will help Unmarshal become industry dominant by suggesting key initiatives, and connecting high level players.
Speaking on the appointment, Evans said “They’ve managed to recruit top development talent, I can see this platform doing very well. I’m excited to open up my Rolodex and help them achieve large scale industry adoption.”
Unmarshal Boosts Its Query Mechanism for Apps on Solana
Aside from signing Evans, the multi-chain DeFi data network is strengthening its querying support for decentralized applications built using Solana’s API. The added support will provide safe real-time data to DApps.
The Solana Network” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Solana Network was one of the most deployed chains in 2021 due to its incredible throughput, ultra-low gas fees, and scalability. The chain can process over 50,000 transactions in a second, making it faster than all the blockchains in the industry. All these are made possible due to the network’s Proof of History and Proof of Stake consensus mechanisms.
The chain hosts over 1000 decentralized apps, including decentralized exchanges, GameFi projects, and NFT marketplaces. The trilemma – speed, scalability, and security led to the growth of the blockchain and its native cryptocurrency SOL.
With the chain agnostic solution improving its API for Solana, DApps can collect data effectively without creating codes. DeFi projects on Solana can work with our experts to form the correct data response and structure. The network’s data can also be queried.
API Can Perform a Wide Range of Applications
Aside from enabling a rapid querying support system for DApps on Solana, Unmarshal will add Solana onto the platform’s block explorer Xscan.io. The API will cater to a variety of use cases, such as NFTs, marketplaces, P2E gaming, and any other application on the Solana Network.
This API integration will allow the wallets to provide a clearer picture of token balances and the transfer history of the given asset and the entire wallet on the Solana chain. In addition, customers can get updated with instant alerts on any transactions that occur in their wallets.
The integration with Solana will also allow wallets to fetch data about transaction hash, status, timestamp, and get details on assets listed on Solana, including their prices. Finally, the API integration will collect data of wallet NFT balances on the chain.
About Unmarshal
Unmarshal” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Unmarshal is an agnostic chain solution launched in February, 2021. It’s a DeFi network that provides real-time data to dApps deployed on Solana, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot, Ethereum, and so on. They are making moves to empower DApps on several Layer2 networks to have access to reliable on-chain data. The DeFi protocol offers convenient methods to query network data from supported chains and comprises powerful tools to support DeFi apps on any blockchain.
Contacts
CMO
Bitcoin
Chingari’s $GARI Token To Make Historic Debut On 6 Top Crypto Exchanges
Mumbai, India, 17th January, 2022,
Chingari, the leading video sharing app in India, has achieved another first with the historic parallel listing of its native $GARI token on six of the world’s leading centralized cryptocurrency exchanges.
Breaking new ground yet again, $GARI has become the world’s first cryptocurrency to launch simultaneously on six trading platforms – Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate io, OKEx and MEXC Global.
$GARI is the native cryptocurrency token of Chingari, a short-video sharing platform that now ranks as the number one social media application in India on the Google Play store. The $GARI token was launched in October 2021 amid great fanfare by the company’s Bollywood superstar brand ambassador Salman Khan, and followed up with a record-breaking IDO via its Initial DEX offering on the SolRazr launchpad last month.
The $GARI token is built on Solana, an Indian-developed alternative to the Ethereum blockchain that offers the advantage of much faster transaction speeds and lower associated costs. $GARI is a social token that will empower creators on the Chingari platform to set up their own ecommerce spaces, where they can sell physical merchandise, create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and enable fans to fund their favorite artists.
The aim is to drive a digital economy, in which users will also be able to obtain $GARI tokens for creating or watching content on the platform.
Chingari is the most popular social media app to experiment with cryptocurrency so far. The app has been downloaded more than 100 million times and counts over 32 million active monthly users, meaning $GARI has the key advantage of being able to tap into Chingari’s enormous existing audience. To date, few other cryptocurrency tokens have had such a large potential user base at launch.
$GARI’s listing on some of the world’s leading centralized crypto exchanges will generate yet more buzz around Chingari’s innovative project. Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin and Gate are all ranked among the world’s top ten exchanges in terms of volume traded, traffic and liquidity, while OKEx ranked in the top 20 and MEXC Global sits in 26th place.
“Chingari is bringing the web3 revolution to the creator economy with its $GARI token,” Chingari CEO Sumit Ghosh said in a statement. “$GARI will enable 30 million monthly active users of the Chingari Short video app to get on-chain. For the first time in the history of blockchain, an app will onboard millions of users on-chain from the day of its launch. The Chingari and $GARI teams and the entire community are super excited about its launch and listing!”
Traders will be able to buy and sell $GARI tokens on Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Gate , OKex and MEXC Global from 13:00 UTC on January 18, 2022.
About Chingari
Chingari is a short video sharing app built to cater to Indian audiences that allows users to create and share videos with incredible filters and games, shop for merchandise, send messages and more. With more than 85 million downloads and 32 million active users, Chingari is one of India’s fastest-growing social media platforms and the most popular app of its kind.
Contacts
Bitcoin
Cloudname Launches Innovative Platform for Domain Tokenization and Trading
Zürich, Switzerland, 17th January, 2022, Chainwire
Cloudname, a pioneer NFT-based domain investing service, has announced the launch of its new innovative platform for the tokenization and trading of domain names to bring improved liquidity to the market and give the crypto world access to an asset class that is ripe for democratization.
Domain name investing is one of the internet’s oldest money-making machines, with web addresses being resold for thousands of dollars. Consulting firm BCG estimated that dot-com (.com) domain names, on average, sell for around $2,000 in the secondary market. That presents investors with attractive upside potential from the typical retail price of $10 to $16. Still, some high-end web addresses have been resold for millions of dollars. Electric carmaker Tesla Inc. famously bought the tesla.com domain name for roughly $11 million.
Despite the high potential returns, domain investing is popular only among a certain group of internet entrepreneurs because of challenges including liquidity, valuation and high price tags for premium domains. Low liquidity is a result of the reality that it takes domain investors months or years to find suitable buyers. Lack of liquidity generally discourages new entrants because many of them cannot afford to have their money locked in assets that cannot be readily converted to cash.
Democratizing Domain Investing With NFT
“Domains are the real estate of the virtual world and their value grows along with the wider digital economy. Current data suggests that the digital economy is growing rapidly, thanks to the acceleration of digitalization in different industries” Cloudname co-founder and CEO Davide Vicini said. “We are now using NFTs to democratize access market so that anyone can invest in both existing and new domain names, including blockchain domains like ENS and Handshake.”
The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform solves the problem of liquidity and high price tags for premium domains by allowing anybody to invest in a fraction, or the entirety, of a domain portfolio, using NFT. The platform also supports the trading of domains in real-time
Price Discovery for Domain Names
There are currently no standardized ways to determine the value of domains in real-time. The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform solves this problem by providing a suite of price discovery tools. The platform integrates with more than 20 third-party APIs to provide access to all the pricing factors of a domain name, including earlier similar transactions, third-party appraisal, social mentioning and semantic analytics & prediction tools
The Cloudname Domain Trading Platform also features revolutionary analytics and prediction tools for spotting trends that could help generate ideas for potentially high-value domains. The platform uses artificial intelligence to analyze data from different social media channels to find market trends before they become a buzz.
Domain Investing Across Multiple Blockchains
Cloudname is coming to the market with the goal of democratizing domain investing for everyone. Therefore, the Cloudname Domain Trading Platform was built to run across multiple blockchain networks including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon and Solana.
About Cloudname
Cloudname is a Web 3.0 marketplace for tokenizing, fractionalizing, investing and trading both traditional and blockchain domain names as NFTs. Cloudname provides simple, yet powerful tools for discovering new domain investment opportunities as well as meaningful data to help domainers make smart decisions.
Website | Telegram | Discord | Twitter
Contacts
Bitcoin
Win up to 3,000 USDT at LBank Exchange’s 100% Winning Lottery Event!
Isn’t it always nice to know that you are guaranteed to win? It’s not a dream as long as you participate in the latest lottery event hosted by LBank Exchange! With a 100% chance of winning, you may even end up bringing yourself great luck with the jackpot worth of 3,000 USDT as well as other exciting prizes!
This lottery event will start from Jan. 14th, 2022 and end on Feb. 2nd, 2022 (UTC+8). You will receive the lottery code by simply completing designated tasks. Prizes are as follows, come join in the event and win!
- Prize Type 1: 1 to 3,000 USDT or equivalent tokens
- Prize Type 2: Cashback Card worth of 20 USDT
- Prize Type 3: 200 USDT Earning Bonus
To participate in this lottery event, you need to complete some simple tasks. These tasks are super easy to complete and you can receive lottery codes once they’re done:
1) Join Official Group: Join LBank Exchange official Telegram community and check the PINNED message to get the lottery code (once only).
2) Share The Event: Share the lottery event page to get the lottery code (once only).
3) Deposit Crypto: Deposit the specified amount of designated crypto currency, the TXID (transaction ID) will be the lottery code. The specified deposit amount of designated crypto currencies are as follows:
BTC ≥ 0.0025
ETH ≥ 0.03
SHIB ≥ 3800000
BTT ≥ 40000
TRX ≥ 1500
SAITAMA ≥ 1600000000
MNG ≥ 1000
WOLVERINU ≥ 5000000000000
LMCSWAP ≥ 2100
LOVELY ≥ 1100000000
SHIRYOINU ≥ 2600000000000
Enter the lottery code on LBank Exchange’s lottery event page and celebrate your 100% win. Let’s share the event and win together!
Note: LBank Exchange reserves all rights for final explanation of the event.
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
Community & Social Media:
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
[email protected]
DeFi Data Network Unmarshal Doubles Down on Solana, Signs Key Advisor
Chingari's $GARI Token To Make Historic Debut On 6 Top Crypto Exchanges
Cloudname Launches Innovative Platform for Domain Tokenization and Trading
