News

Does Virgin Galactic Have a Cash Crisis? Shares Tumble 20% in Two Days

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Sir Richard Branson speaks after he flew into space aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the “experience of a lifetime.” PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

The billionaires-led space tourism industry is off to a bumpy start to 2022. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, the only publicly traded space tourism company in the market, has seen its stock tumble 28 percent since the beginning of the year. Much of the loss was logged in the past two days, after the company announced plans to raise up to $500 million in debt, sending a chilling signal to investors that the company might be running dry on cash.

Virgin Galactic said Thursday it will issue $425 million or more of convertible senior notes in a private offering. Convertible notes are a type of debt instrument that can be converted to a predefined amount of equity. A senior convertible note has priority over all other debt securities issued by the same organization. Convertible notes are a common fundraising tool used by both startups and established companies. But the downside is an increased risk of bankruptcy as the company may end up carrying excessive debt.

Virgin Galactic investors seem to have interpreted the move as a warning about the company’s cash situation. Shares are currently trading at $9.77, below its initial offering price in October 2019 and a far cry from its all-time high of $62.80 in early 2021.

In a statement, Virgin Galactic said it plans to “use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures to accelerate the development of its spacecraft fleet in order to facilitate high-volume commercial service.”

The company successfully launched its founder Branson, along with three Virgin employees, into suborbital space in a test flight in July 2021. But its commercial service has been delayed multiple times. Following Branson’s highly publicized flight, the Federal Aviation Administration launched a safety investigation into Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity SpaceShipTwo spaceplane, which caused temporary grounding of all flights. The investigation concluded in September 2021, giving Virgin Galactic permission to resume flight.

But in October 2021, the company delayed commercial service again, citing unrelated technology upgrades. It’s now targeting October this year to fly the first paying customer.

News

‘The Silent Sea’: Netflix Sci-Fi Series Drowns In Its Running Length

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Gong Yoo and Bae Doona Han Sejun | Netflix

As the streaming era continues to blur the line between film and television, it’s natural that the compromise between the two forms, the limited series, would be thriving. Nearly every streaming platform worth its salt released a buzzworthy miniseries in 2021, from Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, to Hulu’s Dopesick, to HBO Max’s Station Eleven. Netflix dominated the conversation last year with Squid Game, which writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk had originally pitched as a two-hour film before expanding it into an eight-hour miniseries. For Squid Game, the extra time investment paid off big time, but not every premise benefits from a luxurious runtime. In the case of Choi Hang-yong’s The Silent Sea, the new Netflix miniseries based on his 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, less might actually have been more. The Silent Sea boasts strong performances and an imaginative premise, but spends much of its 360 minutes treading water.

The Silent Sea is set in the late 2060s, a decade into a global drought. Lakes, rivers, and reservoirs around the world have dried up and desalination plants can’t produce enough drinkable water to meet demand, leading governments to enact harsh, unjustly stratified rationing measures. (The show’s depiction of a massive water crisis in this century is a dramatization, but not an invention; this is an issue you should be worried about.) Against this backdrop, astrobiologist Dr. Song Ji-an (Bae Doona, Kingdom) is recruited to participate in a salvage mission at Balhae Station, the lunar outpost where her sister was killed in an accident five years earlier. Dr. Song and a crew of 10 other astronauts led by straight-laced Captain Han Yoon-jae (Gong Yoo, Train to Busan) journey to the derelict moon base, only to find that nothing they’ve been told about their mission is true. 

Bae Doona is at home as an expert scientist whose stillness portrays both firm professional confidence and deep, soul-sucking depression. Dr. Song is single-minded in her pursuit of the truth, but her investigation is also an act of mourning. Five years and an unlimited clean water pass have done little to console the pain of her sister’s loss, but understanding the death might finally give her closure. Standing in her way is Captain Han, who wants to complete the mission as instructed and get back home so he can use the water supply he’s been promised to tend to his ailing daughter. The stakes change for both of them when the crew discovers something aboard Balhae Station that could end the drought. Or drown all of humanity. 

The sci-fi conceit of The Silent Sea marries the kissing cousins of space horror and submarine thriller. Outer space and deep water are similar settings loaded with similar fears, isolating characters in enclosures that are both claustrophobic but only protection from an environment that can kill them very, very quickly. Except the vacuum of space has a true weakness as a film antagonist: it’s invisible. Director Choi Hang-yong and screenwriter Park Eun-kyo devise a threat (the nature of which I won’t spoil) that lets water stand in as a more visually interesting hazard even in a space setting, mixing in some nasty body horror elements for good measure. The Silent Sea certainly owes a debt to Alien (as practically every spaceborne thriller does) but that’s just one of many ingredients in its imaginative recipe. 

But the series falls short as a thriller. To work well, a thriller depends on the interplay of suspense and surprise, on the storytellers’ careful parseling of information to both the characters and to the audience. If the audience knows something before the protagonists, it should heighten the danger and create suspense. Will the hero realize there’s a bomb under their seat before it goes off? What is the villain hiding in that head-sized box? The problem with The Silent Sea’s mystery is that the audience and the protagonists receive most of the important information at the same time, and the story plods along at such a deliberate pace that the audience has far too much time to consider the evidence and draw conclusions, sometimes hours before the characters have caught up.

It’s not that The Silent Sea isn’t worthy of eight 45-minute episodes—in fact there’s a good deal of untapped story potential in the miniseries. Of the 11-strong crew that arrives at Balhae Station, only two (Dr. Song and Captain Han) receive flashbacks to their life before the mission. Most of the characters are introduced via a single clumsy scene that allows everyone to shake hands and give a single line of backstory. Their training together as a team is skipped over, presumably to get us into the plot sooner, but then it all decompresses as if Choi and Park were struggling to meet an expected length. A subplot of political intrigue back on Earth gets glancing attention, and a shady corporate antagonist is spoken of but never seen. Perhaps the production didn’t have the budget to manifest these ideas on screen, but they definitely had the time.

Would The Silent Sea worked better as a six-part miniseries, rather than eight? Should it have been a three- or four-hour movie, instead? Is there a practical difference between these two options in a streaming context? Cinema, either digested whole or in chapters, has never been more malleable, and one hopes that platforms like Netflix will encourage storytellers to fit the medium to their message rather than vice-versa.

News

Editors on Wikipedia Don’t Believe NFTs Count As Art

Published

24 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

An NFT art piece by Mario Klingemann at Miami Beach Convention Center on November 30, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Since NFTs came to dominate conversations in the art world regarding the future of ownership, digital creation and shifting aesthetic goalposts, auction houses and collectors alike have scrambled to get on the token train before it leaves the station. Earlier this week, however, a conversation came to a boil on the Wikipedia page for the “List of most expensive artworks by living artists” that indicates just how divided the discourse still is on the topic of whether NFTs should be classified as art at all. As of Friday, five of the six Wikipedia editors working on the page voted to “Oppose” the concept of of NFTs being art, a stance that prominent figures in the crypto space are ardently taking issue with.

Despite this debate, also as of Friday, Beeple’s NFT Everydays: The First 500 Days, which Christie’s sold last March for $69,346,250, remains on the aforementioned Wikipedia page between Jasper Johns’ False Start, which sold for $80 million in 2006, and Sacha Jafri’s The Journey of Humanity, which sold for $62 million in 2021.

“I don’t think society has figured out if NFTs are by themselves visual artworks, coding, or a contractual document, and sources alone probably can’t decide as existing sources will be all over the place,” one of the editors wrote during the Wikipedia debate. “Since opinions are mixed, maybe give it a month or six.”

Last November, Sotheby’s hosted an auction of NFT art to raise funds for healthcare workers. Foundation, an exclusive digital art platform, is home base for many who make NFT art in the cryptoartist community. Conversations establishing NFTs as art have already going on for quite a long time. NFTs were the stars of Art Basel Miami, which took place just last month.

“Anyone with a bit of common sense knows that artists who create NFTs are artists, and that saying an NFT artwork shouldn’t be included on a list of artworks is just because it is an NFT is arbitrary and wrong,” Duncan Cock Foster, co-founder of the digital art auction platform Nifty Gateway, told Observer on Friday.

News

Guregian: Identifying what’s missing and what the Patriots need to fix in 2022

Published

35 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

The Patriots spent an unprecedented amount of money trying to fix what was broken after last season.

Robert Kraft loosened the purse strings and Bill Belichick spent over $160 million in guaranteed money in free agency to add depth, patch gaping holes at certain positions, and put a more competitive team on the football field in 2021.

To a degree, it helped.

Between free agency and the draft, where they landed quarterback Mac Jones, along with cornerstone pieces Christian Barmore and Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots were certainly more competitive, finishing at 10-8.

From the standpoint of finding a franchise quarterback and moving in the right direction, the Patriots’ season can be viewed as a success.

But the tape doesn’t lie.

They were woefully short on both sides of the ball when it came to competing with the AFC East’s new power, the Buffalo Bills, as well as other elite teams in the league.

After suffering an epic 47-17 beatdown to the Josh Allen-led Bills Saturday night in the Wild Card round, Belichick has to go back to the drawing board.

During his end-of-season video call with reporters, Belichick said he wanted to take a “longer view” while “evaluating everything we do.”

Ultimately, the goal now is to build a team capable of taking down the Bills, as well as other offensive-driven teams in the AFC.

With that in mind, what should the primary areas of focus be going forward? What’s missing from this team?

The answer remains plenty, but we’ll narrow it down to several categories below.

Speed on defense

The Patriots need to get younger, quicker and more athletic all across the board, but especially at linebacker. Their age and lack of speed was on full display against the Bills. None of the linebackers could catch Allen when he took off. They also couldn’t catch any of the receivers with swing passes coming out of the backfield.

Wideout Isaiah McKenzie once again burned them for significant gains.

Dont’a Hightower has had a career worthy of the Patriots Hall of Fame, but he often couldn’t keep up with the quarterbacks or backs, missing a number of tackles. He’s due to be a free agent. So is Ja’Whaun Bentley, who’s younger, but also not fleet of foot. Veterans Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins also had their issues dealing with the speed of opposing offenses.

Clearly, the area needs to be addressed, considering they’re going to have to face Allen at least twice a year for a very long time. Slow and old is a recipe for more embarrassing losses in years to come against the high-powered offenses they’ll face next season and beyond.

Matthew Judon solved some of the speed issue up front, but he disappeared down the stretch. The suspicion is he was hampered by a rib injury suffered Week 13 against the Bills. Whatever the case, Belichick is going to have to make some tough decisions, particularly with Hightower and Bentley.

Rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone, their 2021 fifth-round draft pick out of Michigan, profiles as an upgrade speed-wise, if he’s able to make the team next year. He basically had a red-shirt year, coming off a torn ACL in November.

The safeties are in better shape with Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger, while it remains to be seen what 34-year-old Devin McCourty, another free agent, decides with respect to his future.

The Patriots also have rookie sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe, who should compete for a spot in the secondary.

But the point comes back to whittling away some of his tortoise-footed linebackers and replacing them with faster, speedier versions capable of handling mobile quarterbacks, along with their speedy weapons. The defense won’t improve otherwise.

Top corner

J.C. Jackson is an unrestricted free agent. The belief here is the Patriots will apply the franchise tag to keep him at least another year.

With or without him, the Patriots are missing viable depth in terms of boundary corners.

Jonathan Jones, lost for the year with a shoulder injury, will return and capably handle the slot corner position next season. He was sorely missed against the Bills and other teams with multiple weapons.

More than anything, the outside needs help.

Jalen Mills performed admirably playing out of position, but Belichick was still forced to play much more zone coverage to make up for teams taking advantage of man-to-man situations.

Whether it was Mills, Joejuan Williams, rookie reserve Shaun Wade, special-teamer Justin Bethel, DeVante Bausby, D’Angelo Ross or whoever was trotted out there, the better teams exploited the weakness.

Allen picked them apart no matter what coverage they were in.

Corner will be a priority in the draft.

Wide receiver upgrade

The Patriots don’t have a high-powered offense capable of erasing large deficits. Jones will continue to grow and improve next year, but it would help if Belichick added at least one difference-making receiver.

Allen’s game didn’t really take off until the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs. In an offense-driven league, it’s important to build around the quarterback.

The Patriots tried to upgrade last offseason by signing tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, as well as wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

Of the lot, Henry proved a valuable asset to Jones in the red zone, while Bourne turned into their only big play threat. Against Buffalo, he caught seven passes for 77 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jones needs more.

Whether it’s bringing in a legitimate slot corner, or a game-changer like Diggs, the Patriots have to get up to speed with the current NFL. They have to be able to score points, and go toe-to-toe with the league’s offensive heavyweights.

Cutting ties with former first-round pick N’Keal Harry would be addition by subtraction.

As for other underachievers, it’s tougher to let Smith and Agholor walk given the hefty contracts both signed. The Pats would have to stomach significant cap hits if the Patriots dumped either one.

Smith was a virtual no-show in the passing game. The Patriots have to make better use of his talents. Ditto Agholor.

But since they pretty much have a collection of third receivers, the Patriots need to upgrade the talent in the arsenal, whether it’s in free agency, the draft, or via trade.

