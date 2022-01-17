News
Editorial: Biden’s child care plan raises costs, limits options
President Biden has made a New Year’s resolution of fighting for his expansive Build Back Better agenda, which flopped late last year thanks to resistance from members of his own party. A key piece of the package is affordable child care, and while that may sound good, the plan would likely raise costs and give parents fewer options.
The president claims more women could get back into the workforce if they had access to less costly child care and preschool. It’s true that women were especially hit during the pandemic (thus the “she-cession”). Not only were jobs women held most impacted by COVID lockdowns, but mothers often took on most of the burden of overseeing children learning at home during long periods of school closures.
For many, it was simply easier to quit their jobs. That gap between men and women still remains even as more Americans return to work.
Biden believes there’s a government fix. Last week, in a speech tied to the latest jobs report, the president stressed how the social welfare bill sets aside about $400 billion for child care and universal preschool.
“Right now, there are 2 million extremely qualified women who have not been able to return to work because they can’t find or can’t afford child care,” Biden said.
Biden had previously noted many Americans are paying “14,000 bucks a year” for child care, and that his plan would cut that cost in half.
Democrats want to cap what most parents spend on child care at 7% of their income. This subsidy would be phased in over time, so while it may initially benefit lower-income families, other families would very likely be stuck with a higher tab as child-care centers raise costs to meet new salary demands and other mandates in the bill.
Those costs would rise for all families, not just the ones who qualify for subsidies, meaning that for many Americans the financial burden of child care would actually increase.
Carrie Lukas, president of the free-market Independent Women’s Forum, says there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about a massive expansion of government control in early childhood education.
By holding the strings to such a significant investment, the federal government would also get to decide what is taught and who gets to teach, Lukas says. The added regulatory burden and oversight could push faith-based providers out of the market, an option that half the parents who use outside child care enjoy.
“The federal government would set the rules for what it means to be a ‘quality’ child care or preschool provider, and only government-approved providers would be eligible for the subsidies,” writes John Schoof, an expert in education policy at the Heritage Foundation. “This would put small, independent providers at a huge disadvantage.”
If Biden wants to help women get back to their jobs, he should make a definitive stand for getting K-12 schools back in person, regardless of COVID spikes. Certainty about the status of schools would encourage more women to return to work.
Such a massive and costly expansion of child care will only further fuel the inflation hurting families, and it could ultimately take away options parents currently enjoy.
— The Detroit News
Ferriabough Bolling: Keeping the dream alive this MLK day
It is hard for me not to feel saddened today on a day that I usually celebrate with pride the courage, resilience, determination and hard-fought victories of my people and those of all races who stood in lockstep with us against great obstacles to basic human and civil rights.
Today as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man revered the world over, I try to imagine how he might feel about the erosion and suppression of voting rights that he fought so hard for at ground zero.
I wonder how he might feel seeing the centerpiece of his work and a key tenet of what makes us a democracy — the right to vote — literally under attack
I believe he would be profoundly disappointed that we may not get to celebrate the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for one of his top lieutenants who was almost beaten to death at Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge and who later rose to be a congressman. Lewis’s election is a testament to Dr. King’s faith in the future of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
I believe if Dr. King were here, he might ask us to think back on that work that got us where we are today and think back to the courage it took to persevere in much more perilous times and conditions. Think of the Freedom Riders who boarded those buses knowing they could be taking their lives into their hands simply for helping to register our people to vote.
While it’s a new day thanks in huge measure to Dr. King’s efforts, I believe he would see through the attempts to water down and gut the intention of the voting rights bill and other not-so-covert attempts to diminish our hard-fought gains. He would see right through the many rehashes of Jim Crow tactics we see employed today because in his day he had to deal with them to get to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted.
I believe looking at the situation today, Dr. King would know the work ahead will not be easy. It never is. He would praise the successes we have gained from its passage.
We have more blacks in political power and holding office than ever before — even at one time occupying the highest office in the land. And they are using that power to change conditions. That would not have happened without his effort and the work of so many to change a system that sanctioned discrimination.
I am sure Dr. King encountered many political power plays along the way. And no doubt so will we on the road to victory.
It is hard to think of how we can possibly honor Dr. King’s legacy by dishonoring any of his work. I see today’s efforts for what they are … a watering down of our vote and using gerrymandering of the vote as a way to reprimand our people for continuing the work to change a system that doesn’t want to share power or allow us to wield too much of it. Dr. King’s home state and Rep. John Lewis’s congressional district of Georgia is getting hit the hardest on all fronts. Another downer.
President Biden said it just right as he continues his push against those who would limit or reconfigure our representation. He said: “As with all things to do with civil rights. We try again.”
Absolutely. It’s a lesson we learned a long time ago — one that Dr. King taught us that is as relevant today as it was decades ago during the civil rights era.
On this day that we honor Dr. King and his contributions to justice, equality, civil rights and the unobstructed right to vote, he would be proud of the hundreds of organizations and thousands who have rallied around those ideals.
I find some solace today in the fact that we will keep fighting for what’s right and that we shall overcome.
Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.
Moore: Save the children, fire the teachers unions
It started in Chicago, where an incredible 91% of union teachers voted to go on strike and refused to do what they get paid to do, which is teach. Then the union walkouts spread to Maryland, New Jersey and California.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a liberal Democrat, has attacked the Chicago teachers unions for “holding kids hostage.” She is right.
Why doesn’t she call a state of emergency and disband the union to save the children from the union terrorists? Or tear up the contract because the unions have violated it? If she did, she would be a hero.
President Joe Biden keeps talking about how much he and his fellow Democrats in Washington care about “the children.” Uh-huh. He has correctly stated that there is no health reason for closing schools. But in this latest episode of union child abuse waged against our school-age children, he does nothing. Maybe that is because more than 90% of the tens of millions of campaign dollars donated by the teacher unions go to Democrats.
It is time for a Ronald Reagan moment. In the first year of his presidency, in 1981, he fired thousands of illegally striking air traffic controllers. He broke the back of a militant union that put public safety at risk by refusing to show up to work. The airlines continued to operate, and the havoc that the unions were trying to impose on our national transportation system was averted thanks to Reagan’s bold decision.
Let me be clear: There is no health or safety excuse whatsoever for teachers and students not to be in the classroom, as the first wave of COVID-19 should have taught us.
The nearly incontrovertible evidence shows that school closures have no positive effect on the spread of COVID-19. Many studies have shown that keeping children at home can increase the spread when students and teachers not in school are instead in the community, where infections spread more quickly.
A Journal of Global Health systematic review of 90 studies found that “opening educational establishments may not predispose children and adolescents to a higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared to adults. On the contrary, children and adolescents were more than 2-fold greater risk of infection in household and community settings than in schools. The school attendance may serve as a protective factor, which reduces children’s chances of community contacts in a relatively isolated environment during school hours.”
But the emotional and educational progress to children from school closures can be devastating. McKinsey found that students ended the last school year, on average, five months behind in math and four months behind in reading.
Another study from the Ohio State University found that “districts with fully remote instruction experienced test scores declines up to three times greater than districts that had in-person instruction for the majority of the school year.”
The left loves to talk about social justice and income inequality. However, the children most adversely affected by the school lockdowns are poor, of a minority and below the median academic achievement. For top-achieving motivated students, remote learning can work just fine. For those who need schools the most, the underachieving, online learning is basically the same as no schooling.
What is to do? It is time for a national revolt against the evil empire of teachers unions that has become the worm in the apple of our education system. How outrageous it is that parents, taxpayers and politicians have to beg teachers to teach. The fact that more than 9 in 10 Chicago teachers don’t want to teach tells us of the dismal quality of the people we are putting in front of our children.
What is the solution? First, if teachers walk out on our children, they should be fired and banned from ever teaching in a public school again — just as happened with the illegally striking air traffic controllers.
Second, this is a school choice moment for America.
What is clear is that handing over political control of our schools to the unions has done irreparable damage to our children. They are the virus injuring the health and well-being of our children.
We need a heroic Reagan moment to end this tragedy. It stops now.
Free our children.
Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at Freedom Works. He is also author of the new book: “Govzilla: How The Relentless Growth of Government Is Devouring Our Economy.”
Skip the small talk when meeting someone new
Even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists, there’s hope that life will return to some level of normalcy in 2022. This includes more opportunities to meet new people and build friendships, a process that’s critical for mental and physical well-being.
This does not, however, mean that everyone will take advantage of these new chances to connect.
Even before fears of a virus compelled most people to stay physically distant, our research suggests that people were already keeping too much social distance from one another.
In particular, our forthcoming behavioral science research suggests that people tend to be overly pessimistic about how conversations with new acquaintances will play out.
Across a dozen experiments, participants consistently underestimated how much they would enjoy talking with strangers. This was especially true when we asked them to have the kinds of substantive conversations that actually foster friendships.
Because of these mistaken beliefs, it seems as though people reach out and connect with others less often and in less meaningful ways than they probably should.
People usually only disclose their deepest disappointments, proudest accomplishments and simmering anxieties to close friends and family. But our experiments tested the seemingly radical idea that deep conversations between strangers can end up being surprisingly satisfying.
In several experiments, the participants first reported how they expected to feel after discussing relatively weighty questions like, “What are you most grateful for in your life?” and “When is the last time you cried in front of another person?”
These participants believed they would feel somewhat awkward and only moderately happy discussing these topics with a stranger. But after we prompted them to actually do so, they reported that their conversations were less awkward than they had anticipated. Furthermore, they felt happier and more connected to the other person than they had assumed.
In other experiments, we asked people to write down questions they would normally discuss when first getting to know someone — “Weird weather we’re having these days, isn’t it?” — and then to write down deeper and more intimate questions than they would normally discuss, like asking whether the other person was happy with their life.
Again, we found that the participants were especially likely to overestimate how awkward the ensuing conversations about the more meaningful topics would be, while underestimating how happy those conversations would make them.
These mistaken beliefs matter because they can create a barrier to human connection. If you mistakenly think a substantive conversation will feel uncomfortable, you’re going to probably avoid it. And then you might never realize that your expectations are off the mark.
Yes, others do care
Misconceptions over the outcomes of deeper conversations may happen, in part, because we also underestimate how interested other people are in what we have to share. This makes us more reluctant to open up.
It turns out that, more often than not, strangers do want to hear you talk about more than the weather; they really do care about your fears, feelings, opinions and experiences.
The results were strikingly consistent. For the experiments, we recruited college students, online samples, strangers in a public park and even executives at financial services firms, and similar patterns played out within each group. Whether you’re an extrovert or an introvert, a man or a woman, you’re likely to underestimate how good you’ll feel after having a deep conversation with a stranger. The same results even occurred in conversations over Zoom.
In one telling demonstration, we had some people engage in both a relatively shallow and comparatively deeper conversation. People expected that they would prefer a shallow conversation to the deeper one before they took place. After the interactions occurred, they reported the opposite.
Moreover, the participants consistently told us that they wished they could have deeper conversations more often in their everyday lives.
The problem, then, is not a lack of interest in having more meaningful conversations. It’s the misguided pessimism about how these interactions will play out.
It’s possible, though, to learn from these positive experiences.
Think of the trepidation kids have of diving into the deep end of a swimming pool. The uneasiness is often unwarranted: Once they take the plunge, they end up having a lot more fun than they did in shallower waters.
Our data suggests that something similar can happen when it comes to topics of conversation. You might feel nervous before starting a deeper conversation with someone you barely know; yet once you do, you might actually enjoy digging a little deeper than you typically do.
The broader takeaway of our work is that these miscalibrated expectations can lead many people to be not quite social enough for their own good and the well-being of others.
Having deeper conversations joins a growing list of opportunities for social engagement — including expressing gratitude, sharing compliments and reaching out and talking to an old friend — that end up feeling a lot better than we might think.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.
