Embattled Boston Police sergeant, founder of anti-vax mandate group spars with police over vaccine passport
Embattled Boston Police sergeant and founder of an anti-vaccine mandate group, Shana Cottone, sparred with officers over her refusal to show proof of her vaccination status in a restaurant Saturday as the city’s new vaccination requirements took effect.
“I’m enjoying a product that I purchased here so you’re going to leave me alone or I’m going to sue you each individually,” Cottone said in an exchanged captured on video with two officers who asked to see her vaccine card while she sat with friends unmasked inside a Pizzeria Regina on Boylston Street.
During a nearly hourlong video, Cottone and several other woman sit and eat two large pizzas in violation of the city’s new vaccine policy. Cottone calls the officers a “disgrace” and “naughty boys” and says they’re “wasting taxpayer dollars” to “babysit.”
“History has shown, goose steppers like you trample on the rights of the innocent,” Cottone said.
Cottone was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this month amid an internal affairs investigation. A copy of the internal affairs file obtained by the Boston Herald lists four charges against her — three related to her handling of incidents involving the mayor.
Cottone has accused Mayor Michelle Wu of “retaliation” and said the charges against her were “cooked up” as she became increasingly vocal in her opposition to the city’s vaccine mandate for workers at most public indoor spaces.
Cottone, who is not vaccinated and has claimed a religious exemption, would have otherwise had to submit proof of at least one shot by Saturday and proof that she’s fully vaccinated by Feb. 15.
Wu issued the vaccine mandate for all 18,000 city workers barely a month into her tenure as mayor and has made her heightened COVID-19 response a major focus of her new administration. Her escalated vaccine mandate also applies to anyone entering most indoor spaces including, restaurants, nightclubs, museums, gyms, theaters and sports venues. Children will have to be vaccinated beginning March 1.
Wu defended her policy over the weekend, saying it’s “based on the science, that is based on the needs of our health care system to end this pandemic.”
“I am happy to be held accountable for that,” she said Saturday. Opponents of her policy have been holding daily protests outside her Roslindale home.
Wu has vowed to help small businesses during the transition as the new mandate takes effect, but Cottone said the mayor’s policy means first responders are “losing their jobs. Their families are losing everything.”
Speaking to police in the pizzeria, she implores them give up their badges and guns and “not participate in a corrupt system.”
The officers had little response to Cottone’s agitations, telling her they would wait for her to finish and escort her out.
Boston clergy, activists invoke Martin Luther King Jr. Day to further ‘urgent’ push for voting rights reform
Clergy and voting rights advocates gathered on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to make a push for the Voting Rights Act, now pending in Congress, arguing it should pass by simple majority and not be blocked by the Senate’s filibuster.
“We would be embarrassed if we do not follow the legacy of John Lewis and pass the Voting Rights Bill in Congress so that every American can enjoy the right to vote. The symbolism of this push on Dr. King’s birthday is appropriate and quite frankly, it’s urgent,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson of Metropolitan Baptist Church.
“Nothing is more important, I would say, for Dr. King than for this bill to enacted this week on his birthday,” Peterson added.
The massive 735-page bill named for the Georgia congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, who died last year, is a compilation of two failed reform bills. The Democrat-led Congress passed the bill in a party-line vote on Thursday, and the bill will move to the Senate for a final showdown on voting rights on Tuesday.
But first, the Senate is engaged in a separate debate to amend or abolish the filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation — something U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., oppose.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., stumped in support of the bill in front of Faneuil Hall on Sunday.
“We must pass strong, comprehensive legislation to protect voting rights and to insulate elections from partisan subversion,” Auchincloss said. “Otherwise, we remain in default of Dr. King’s promissory note. We must act and 51 is a majority.”
Melrose Democrat and Assistant Speaker of the House Katherine Clark was slated to attend the program but was unable to come.
Through Auchincloss, she said, “A war is being waged against the ballot box that threatens the very existence of our democracy,” and that means “ending the filibuster and passing voting rights protections.”
Boston NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan said, “The promise of our democracy, The hope of our democracy and belief in our democracy are all on the line. In this urgent moment the values of this great American experiment of freedom, justice and equality are all on the mind.”
Peterson encouraged people to keep King’s message of love close “while our nation responds in a moment which seems so penetratingly dark. There is a bright side somewhere.”
Standing at the foot of the steps leading into Faneuil Hall — a place where slaves were once bought and sold, Peterson called on Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston city councilors to change the name of the landmark.
“If … Mississippi can change their racist symbols and better their state flag, we can surely change the name of Faneuil Hall in Boston,” Peterson said.
BREAKFAST PLANNED:
The city’s 52nd annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day memorial breakfast will take place on Monday at 9 a.m. via Zoom for a second time as King’s birthday is celebrated amid the pandemic. People can register to attend virtually at https://bostonmlkbreakfast.org.
‘Grateful to be alive’: Rabbi expresses appreciation hours after rescue
DALLAS — The rabbi held hostage for more than 11 hours inside his synagogue took to social media early Sunday — just hours after his rescue — to thank the community for its support and express gratefulness for the peaceful resolution.
“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support,” Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said in a Facebook post. ” … I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive.”
Cytron-Walker was one of four people held captive Saturday inside Congregation Beth-Israel in Colleyville, about 30 miles north of Dallas. All four people were released unharmed after a daylong standoff between a hostage-taker and authorities.
The hostage-taker is dead. Officials identified the man as British national, Malik Faisal Akram, 44.
Cytron-Walker credited security training that his suburban Fort Worth congregation has received over the years for getting him and the other three hostages through the ordeal, which he described as traumatic.
“In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement. “Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself.”
Michael Finfer, the president of the congregation, said in a statement “there was a one in a million chance that the gunman picked our congregation.”
Texas resident Victoria Francis, who said she watched about an hour of the livestream, said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.
“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” Francis said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”
Central Synagogue in New York said in a message to its congregation that Senior Rabbi Angel Buchdahl was contacted by the hostage-taker, though she had no connection with him. “Rabbi Buchdahl immediately contacted law enforcement and followed their directions,” according to the statement, signed by President Shonni J. Silverberg and Executive Director Marcia Caban.
Little is known yet about Akram and how he gained entry into the synagogue.
Authorities said they didn’t have any information about why Congregation Beth-Israel was targeted.
Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, said Saturday night the hostage-taker was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not related to the Jewish community.
Reached outside his home Sunday, Cytron-Walker declined to speak at length about the episode. “It’s a little overwhelming as you can imagine. It was not fun yesterday,” he said.
Aafia Siddiqui, the jailed terrorist at the center of synagogue hostage crisis, has Massachusetts ties; local Jewish community ‘on high alert’
The jailed terrorist at the center of the Texas synagogue hostage horror on Saturday has ties to Massachusetts, where she studied at prestigious institutions before becoming an al-Qaeda operative.
Meanwhile, the local Jewish community is “on high alert” following the horrifying hostage crisis during the synagogue’s Shabbat services, the leader of Anti-Defamation League New England told the Herald on Sunday.
“It’s a reminder that Jews and Jewish institutions continue to be a top target,” said Robert Trestan of ADL New England.
“The entire community is on high alert because we all know that it can happen anywhere,” he added. “It can happen at a Jewish day school, a synagogue, or a Jewish community center.”
The crisis started on Saturday when a man entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas during Shabbat services and took four hostages. The terrorist was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving 86 years in federal prison for the attempted murder and assault of U.S. nationals and U.S. officers in Afghanistan.
Siddiqui, before becoming radicalized, studied at MIT and Brandeis University.
“While Siddiqui received a PhD at Brandeis more than two decades ago, it should go without saying that the university has no connection to the attack in Texas, and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” a Brandeis spokesperson said in a statement. “The crimes for which Siddiqui was convicted took place years after she studied here.”
MIT officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Sunday.
Siddiqui has links to al-Qaeda, railed against Jews during her trial, and blamed her guilty verdict on Israel. She’s now being held in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
“Choosing a synagogue to take hostages is not random, it’s calculated,” Trestan said. “The choice of a synagogue connected to his apparent call for Siddiqui to be released … at the heart of it all is anti-Semitic.”
After the hours-long standoff on Saturday, Texas law enforcement and the FBI were able to safely return the hostages to their families.
The hostage-taker, 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in the standoff with police.
“At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the FBI Dallas division said in a statement.
A Facebook post on the Blackburn Muslim Community page, apparently written by Akram’s brother Gulbar, stated that Akram was “suffering from mental health issues.”
“There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender,” Gulbar wrote.
President Biden on Sunday called the synagogue hostage crisis “an act of terror.”
“I wanted to make sure we got the word out to synagogues and places of worship that we’re not going to tolerate this,” Biden told reporters.
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted, “I am so relieved that the Congregation Beth Israel hostages are safe with their families today. But the violence & trauma of rising antisemitism is a threat to us all. To our Jewish communities in TX, Boston & around the world: We are with you.”
Trestan of the ADL said it’s important for the government to continue providing security grants for all religious institutions.
“We have a communal responsibility to ensure everyone has a safe place to worship,” he said.
The ADL, Combined Jewish Philanthropies, and Jewish Community Relations Council will hold a virtual community briefing with law enforcement called, “Convening on Texas Incident: What you Need to Know” on Tuesday. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins is set to be one of the speakers.
