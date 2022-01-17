Connect with us

News

Embattled Boston Police sergeant, founder of anti-vax mandate group spars with police over vaccine passport

Published

1 min ago

on

Embattled Boston Police sergeant, founder of anti-vax mandate group spars with police over vaccine passport
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Embattled Boston Police sergeant and founder of an anti-vaccine mandate group, Shana Cottone, sparred with officers over her refusal to show proof of her vaccination status in a restaurant Saturday as the city’s new vaccination requirements took effect.

“I’m enjoying a product that I purchased here so you’re going to leave me alone or I’m going to sue you each individually,” Cottone said in an exchanged captured on video with two officers who asked to see her vaccine card while she sat with friends unmasked inside a Pizzeria Regina on Boylston Street.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Boston clergy, activists invoke Martin Luther King Jr. Day to further ‘urgent’ push for voting rights reform

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Boston clergy, activists invoke Martin Luther King Jr. Day to further ‘urgent’ push for voting rights reform
google news

Clergy and voting rights advocates gathered on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to make a push for the Voting Rights Act, now pending in Congress, arguing it should pass by simple majority and not be blocked by the Senate’s filibuster.

“We would be embarrassed if we do not follow the legacy of John Lewis and pass the Voting Rights Bill in Congress so that every American can enjoy the right to vote. The symbolism of this push on Dr. King’s birthday is appropriate and quite frankly, it’s urgent,” said the Rev. Kevin Peterson of Metropolitan Baptist Church.

“Nothing is more important, I would say, for Dr. King than for this bill to enacted this week on his birthday,” Peterson added.

google news
Continue Reading

News

‘Grateful to be alive’: Rabbi expresses appreciation hours after rescue

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

‘Grateful to be alive’: Rabbi expresses appreciation hours after rescue
google news

DALLAS — The rabbi held hostage for more than 11 hours inside his synagogue took to social media early Sunday — just hours after his rescue — to thank the community for its support and express gratefulness for the peaceful resolution.

“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support,” Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said in a Facebook post. ” … I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive.”

Cytron-Walker was one of four people held captive Saturday inside Congregation Beth-Israel in Colleyville, about 30 miles north of Dallas. All four people were released unharmed after a daylong standoff between a hostage-taker and authorities.

The hostage-taker is dead. Officials identified the man as British national, Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

Cytron-Walker credited security training that his suburban Fort Worth congregation has received over the years for getting him and the other three hostages through the ordeal, which he described as traumatic.

“In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement. “Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself.”

Michael Finfer, the president of the congregation, said in a statement “there was a one in a million chance that the gunman picked our congregation.”

Texas resident Victoria Francis, who said she watched about an hour of the livestream, said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.

“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” Francis said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”

Central Synagogue in New York said in a message to its congregation that Senior Rabbi Angel Buchdahl was contacted by the hostage-taker, though she had no connection with him. “Rabbi Buchdahl immediately contacted law enforcement and followed their directions,” according to the statement, signed by President Shonni J. Silverberg and Executive Director Marcia Caban.

Little is known yet about Akram and how he gained entry into the synagogue.

Authorities said they didn’t have any information about why Congregation Beth-Israel was targeted.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, said Saturday night the hostage-taker was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not related to the Jewish community.

Reached outside his home Sunday, Cytron-Walker declined to speak at length about the episode. “It’s a little overwhelming as you can imagine. It was not fun yesterday,” he said.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Aafia Siddiqui, the jailed terrorist at the center of synagogue hostage crisis, has Massachusetts ties; local Jewish community ‘on high alert’

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Aafia Siddiqui, the jailed terrorist at the center of synagogue hostage crisis, has Massachusetts ties; local Jewish community ‘on high alert’
google news

The jailed terrorist at the center of the Texas synagogue hostage horror on Saturday has ties to Massachusetts, where she studied at prestigious institutions before becoming an al-Qaeda operative.

Meanwhile, the local Jewish community is “on high alert” following the horrifying hostage crisis during the synagogue’s Shabbat services, the leader of Anti-Defamation League New England told the Herald on Sunday.

“It’s a reminder that Jews and Jewish institutions continue to be a top target,” said Robert Trestan of ADL New England.

“The entire community is on high alert because we all know that it can happen anywhere,” he added. “It can happen at a Jewish day school, a synagogue, or a Jewish community center.”

The crisis started on Saturday when a man entered Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas during Shabbat services and took four hostages. The terrorist was demanding the release of convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving 86 years in federal prison for the attempted murder and assault of U.S. nationals and U.S. officers in Afghanistan.

Siddiqui, before becoming radicalized, studied at MIT and Brandeis University.

“While Siddiqui received a PhD at Brandeis more than two decades ago, it should go without saying that the university has no connection to the attack in Texas, and condemns it in the strongest possible terms,” a Brandeis spokesperson said in a statement. “The crimes for which Siddiqui was convicted took place years after she studied here.”

MIT officials did not immediately respond to a request for a comment on Sunday.

Siddiqui has links to al-Qaeda, railed against Jews during her trial, and blamed her guilty verdict on Israel. She’s now being held in the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Choosing a synagogue to take hostages is not random, it’s calculated,” Trestan said. “The choice of a synagogue connected to his apparent call for Siddiqui to be released … at the heart of it all is anti-Semitic.”

After the hours-long standoff on Saturday, Texas law enforcement and the FBI were able to safely return the hostages to their families.

The hostage-taker, 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, was killed in the standoff with police.

“At this time, there is no indication that other individuals are involved,” the FBI Dallas division said in a statement.

A Facebook post on the Blackburn Muslim Community page, apparently written by Akram’s brother Gulbar, stated that Akram was “suffering from mental health issues.”

“There was nothing we could have said to him or done that would have convinced him to surrender,” Gulbar wrote.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending