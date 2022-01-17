Celebrities
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Nate & Cassie Continue To Sneak Around Behind Maddy’s Back
The New Year’s Eve party has repercussions for everyone. Jules realizes there’s something going on between Rue and Elliot, while Nate and Cassie’s relationship continues to grow in secret.
Nate is taken to the hospital after Fezco’s brutal attack. Maddy drives him while Cassie is in the back holding his hand. This whole Cassie situation isn’t just a blip. He’s apparently in love with her. Nate thinks that he’ll be able to “fully surrender himself” to Cassie, whereas with Maddy everything was always a game. He believes Cassie can bring out the best in him. He fantasizes about a life with her Cassie, but he knows it can never be because Maddy has that disk.
Rue Is Caught Between Jules & Elliot
The first day of school after the new year arrives, and Rue has everything she wants. She’s back with Jules, but is it enough? While kissing Jules, she spots Elliot at school. She doesn’t want Elliot to mention drugs to Jules. Elliot introduces himself to Jules while saying hi to Rue. Turns out, Rue has been hanging out with Elliot and doing drugs. Jules clearly knows something’s happened here and walks away with tears in her eyes.
Since New Year’s, Cassie has been in the midst of low-grade depression. She can barely get out of bed. At one point, Lexi points out that Cassie still has Nate’s blood on her legs. Cassie never would have hooked up with Nate if he and Maddy had still been together.
Meanwhile, Maddy isn’t sleeping. As much as she won’t admit it, she wants to be with Nate. Nate ends up texting Maddy thanking her for taking care of him. He also says he’ll love her “always and forever.” Later, Maddy tells Cassie that Nate sent her the most “beautiful text message,” which devastates Cassie.
Nate Ends Things With Cassie
Nate is released from the hospital and tells his dad that he doesn’t know who beat him up. Cal knows that Nate knows and will not let it go. Nate finally calls Cassie and says that no one can know about what happened. He mentions that if Maddy finds out she will actually kill Cassie, which leaves Cassie terrified. Cassie texts Nate that she thinks having sex was a mistake, and he immediately calls her and tells her to “never” put that in writing again.
Cal wants answers and goes to Cassie’s house to get them. He interrogates Cassie, and she finally caves. She tells Cal that it was Fezco who beat up Nate. Lexi is furious that Cassie told Cal that it was Fez. Lexi has been conflicted about Fez since the party. He had been so nice to her, and then so violent with Nate. Lexi goes to see Fezco, but she has no idea that Cal is following her.
Jules thinks Rue has a crush on Elliot. Even though she’s aware that she shouldn’t, Rue continues to spend more time with Elliot. She’s doing more drugs with him and keeping it a secret from Jules. He wonders if it’s a good idea that they’re friends. “I just feel like we might not bring out the best in each other,” Elliot says. Rue replies, “I feel like I’m OK with that.”
Kat and Ethan are seemingly happy to everyone around them, but their relationship isn’t what she thought it would be. She wants more passion than she’s getting from Ethan. Ethan loves Kat, but she doesn’t love him. She’s depressed over not feeling the same way as he does. Kat decides to invite Jules and Maddy to bowl with her and Ethan. That’s not what Ethan had in mind.
Nate & Cassie Hook Up Again
On her way to a meeting, Rue sees Cassie running to Nate’s car for another hookup. Maddy calls while they’re together. Nate doesn’t answer. Maddy tries to FaceTime them both, and they both ignore her. Nate takes Cassie to a secluded area to tell her that they can’t be together. “I wish that things could be different,” he tells her. Nate says their hookup was a mistake, and they should never do it again. A heartbroken Cassie gets out of the car and runs away. Nate goes looking for her, and they end up hooking up again. He asks her how she’s ever going to be able to look Maddy in the eye again.
Lexi goes to see Fez at the gas station. Faye is there and Lexi immediately thinks they’re together. Cal shows up after following Lexi. You can cut the tension with a knife. Lexi has a look on her face of pure fear. Fez is sending signals to Ashtray to be ready for anything. Cal starts asking questions. Ashtray is ready to strike. Cal doesn’t make a move — this time. Fez isn’t taking any chances from now on. He sets his security system and keeps his guns nearby.
At the bowling alley, Maddy gets a front-row seat to Kat and Ethan’s relationship. Maddy comments on how there’s no “darkness” with Kate and Ethan. Their relationship is sweet. Maddy doesn’t know if a sweet relationship with no darkness would be enough for her. Later, Maddy tells Jules that she doesn’t think she can help herself. She’s probably going to get back together with Nate.
Nate Tells Cal He Knows About The Tape
Rue shows up to a meeting high, and Ali sees that she’s still on her “suicide mission.” Ali takes Rue home and introduces himself to Rue’s mom. When Nate gets home from his latest hookup with Cassie, Cal confronts him about the Fezco beatdown. Nate gets the upper hand and brings up Jules. He reveals that Jules started telling people and now it’s getting around. Cal tries to apologize but Nate doesn’t care for it. He brings up that Jules did not know their encounter was filmed. Cal asks Nate if he has the tape, and that’s where the episode ends.
Celebrities
Jeff Goldblum, 69, & Kyle MacLachlan, 62, Look Sexier Than Ever Walking Prada Runway — Photos
The veteran actors looked like pros as they stomped the Prada runway in some fierce, high-fashion garb!
Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan proved they’ve got the goods to start a new career! The Jurassic Park alum, 68, and the Twin Peaks star, 62, gave all the young models a run for their money as they strutted their stuff on the Prada catwalk in Milan, Italy on Sunday, January 16. Both silver foxes looked like they were pros, with each one stomping down the stretch with impressive self-confidence.
Jeff carried himself with poise as he rocked a long black overcoat that featured oversized puffs of fringe around both the sleeves and hemline. He paired the stylish look with a black turtleneck, matching pants and a set of shiny black loafers. Kyle brought up the rear in a sophisticated, dark overcoat with even darker lapels. His ensemble underneath was a bit more casual with what appeared to be a striped turtleneck, a light blue polo shirt and matching, baggy denim pants. He also donned light blue gloves for his catwalk cruise.
Jeff and Kyle weren’t the only Hollywood heavyweights that got a chance to show off their modeling skills. Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield turned heads in a shiny navy suit with a black wool top. And Maze Runner’s Thomas Brodie-Sangster stole the spotlight as he walked down the Prada runway in a chic black pea coat.
Meanwhile, Kyle has been busy in Queensland, Australia filming Peacock’s upcoming Joe Exotic TV series, which is based on journalist Robert Moor‘s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. He will be playing Howard Baskin, the second husband of controversial CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon has transformed herself to play the role of the wild animal enthusiast.
John Cameron Mitchell will star opposite Kate and Kyle as the convicted felon Joe Exotic himself. Rounding out the cast are Brian Van Holt as John Reinke, Nat Wolff as Travis Maldonado, Sam Keeley as John Finlay, William Fichtne as Rick Kirkham, and Dean Winters as Jeff Lowe. A release date has yet to be confirmed.
Celebrities
‘RHOSLC’ Whitney Rose on Why She Believes Meredith Was Tipped Off About Jen Shah Investigation
Whitney Rose thinks Meredith Marks was tipped off about the investigation into Jen Shah‘s alleged telemarking scheme — and she believes she knows who the information may have come from.
Following the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, which featured Jen getting physical with Lisa Barlow for failing to speak out against Meredith’s supposed slandering of her name, Whitney posed some telling questions as Jen revealed the moment from season two that made her say, “Ah-ha!”
“My biggest question is… if you hire a private investigator, could they stumble across a federal investigation? Because an investigation, by nature, is secretive right? Could that P.I. have uncovered that there was an investigation on Jen? Is it possible that she could have known something was coming for Jen?” Whitney wondered on the January 9 episode of the RHOSLC: After Show.
As RHOSLC fans heard earlier this season, Meredith hired a P.I. to investigate harassing messages that had been sent to her son, Brooks Marks, and later revealed that the P.I. believed there was a good chance that the messages had come from Jen. However, after butting heads in the early episodes of season two, Meredith did her best to get things to a cordial place with Jen.
“Basically, after her apology to Brooks, we were in a very neutral zone, in my view,” Meredith explained. “We’re not friends, we’re not friends. [But] I felt like Jen was in a position where she believed that we were going to move forward from a zero to being friends, and I’m not criticizing her. I understand why she believed that. For me, though, in order to actually move off of that zero, I had to be able to have some level of trust, and I didn’t.”
During another segment of the RHOSLC: After Show, Jen looked back on the chat she had with Heather Gay on Sunday’s episode, noting the scene as the start of her suspicions about Meredith and Mary Cosby and their potential involvement in her arrest.
“This was my ah-ha moment,” Jen revealed. “I did think it was weird when we got the thing that Meredith wasn’t coming [to Vail]. Because it’s your, you’re hosting this event, and she was like, ‘Oh, I’m already here.’”
According to Jen, it didn’t make sense that Meredith didn’t say she would be in Vail when they arrived and instead canceled on their bus trip hours before their departure.
“Then the fact that [Meredith and Mary] did it together and then I kept hearing the things that were said at Vail… It’s making me think more like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense, and how did they know I was at Beauty Lab?’” Jen admitted.
Heather also weighed in on the odd behavior of Meredith and Mary, saying that “all signs are pointing to them knowing something.”
“It was a last-minute decision for us all to be there as a group to leave for the trip. The location to meet for that morning had switched at like 1 am so there was a very very limited group that knew that we were going to, instead of meeting at Mary’s house, we were going to meet at Beauty Lab,” she explained.
RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram/JenShah
Celebrities
Prince Harry Says He Is Not Safe In U.K. As He Attempts To Pay For Police Security After Being Denied
The Duke of Sussex, his wife Meghan Markle and their children have reportedly been ‘subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats.’
Prince Harry is trying to protect his family. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex has said he does not feel safe in his U.K. homeland and has threatened legal action if his family doesn’t get the security they need while travelling there, per Page Six. The young royal even claimed he attempted to pay for more guards — but was denied.
“The Duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham. That offer was dismissed. He remains willing to cover the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer,” read a statement obtained by the outlet “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk.”
Harry’s law team said he, his wife Meghan Markle, their two-year-old son Archie Harrison, and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana have been “subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” according to the statement. Back in September, the lawyers gave notice to the Queen’s Bench Division of the High Court that Harry will seek a judicial review if the family does not receive the proper security protocols, per Page Six sources. Prince Harry’s security “was compromised due to the absence of police protection” during his last visit to the UK, his lawyers added.
Meanwhile, the family is getting used to their new life in California, since they up and left their royal duties back in England. Showing how happily they are settling in, Harry and Meghan sent out Christmas cards over the holidays with a photograph of the entire family. The gesture marked the family’s first public photo of their little girl Lilibet! In the photo, the clan is all smiles, as Meghan is seen lifting Lilibet up in the air, while papa Harry holds on tightly to his adorable young son. The card featured a simple message of “Happy Holidays.”
‘Euphoria’ Recap: Nate & Cassie Continue To Sneak Around Behind Maddy’s Back
Jazz snap Nuggets’ two-game winning streak, spoil Nikola Jokic’s 9th triple-double
TA: Bitcoin Price Consolidates, Why Break above $43.5K Is The Key
Police: Man, dog shot in south St. Louis County
Ticker: Netflix upping US, Canada prices; DirecTV to drop OAN
Military flights sent to assess damage from Pacific volcano
Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
Timberwolves coaching staff had COVID-19 related absences, too
Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai after deportation from Australia
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore