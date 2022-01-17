News
Events in the St. Louis area celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
ST. LOUIS – The life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be honored Monday across the St. Louis region.
One of the events honoring King’s life is the annual MLK Day 5K run and walk at Heman Park in University City. It is set to begin at 8 a.m.
Festivities began Sunday at Fountain Park in St. Louis with the annual MLK Peace Walk. Many will likely stop by the park Monday to admire the lone statue in Missouri of Dr. King.
There’s a name change for one event. The MLK Motorcade is now the MLK Votercade. That celebration will still be held at the Old Courthouse in St. Louis.
While St. Louis Public Schools will be closed, Kirkwood schools will recognize Dr. King with a drive-through event.
The Urban League will lead an event as well that starts at its headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway Blvd. They’ll serve up to 2,500 families with food, toiletries, and PPE materials from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Other events celebrating MLK Day include:
- MLK Day Little Libraries will be placed along the greenway on the Hodiamont Tracks in seven North Central neighborhoods: Vandeventer, Academy, Fountain Park, Visitation, Lewis Place, West End, Covenant-Blu Grand Center by the Saint Louis Association of Community Organizations.
- UMSL hosts a virtual event at 11 a.m. celebrating MLK Day. Click here to join.
- The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Committee, in partnership with East St. Louis School District 189 will host a virtual celebration at 12 p.m. Click here to join.
- Gateway Pet Guardians are participating in a community-wide clean-up from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their Pet Resource Center in East St. Louis.
- Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra hosts free community concert. Click here for tickets.
Suggest a Correction
News
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga back at No. 1, CSU Rams earns votes
A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.
Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.
Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona, Purdue and Baylor rounded out the top five.
Gonzaga (14-2, 3-0 West Coast) continued its roll since losing to Alabama on Dec. 4, stretching its winning streak to seven games with blowouts over BYU and Santa Clara last week.
The rest of the AP Top 25 didn’t fare quite as well, with 13 teams losing, including nine on Saturday. Eight teams lost to unranked opponents.
Baylor’s tenure at the top ended with losses to No. 18 Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. It was the first time the Bears lost consecutive home games in nearly six years and ended the reigning national champions’ winning streak at 21 games.
No. 16 Southern California also saw its undefeated season come to a crashing end with losses to Stanford and Oregon sandwiched around a win over Oregon State. Seton Hall dropped out of the poll from No. 20 after losing to DePaul and Marquette.
“They’re not very happy,” Bears senior Matthew Mayer said when asked the mood of the Baylor coaches.
Neither are UCLA’s. The Bruins climbed to No. 3 in last week’s poll and dropped six spots this week after losing 84-81 to Oregon in overtime. The win was the 700th of Ducks coach Dana Altman’s career and dropped UCLA six spots to No. 9 in this week’s poll.
“You’re either humbled and hungry like they were trying to pull off the so-called upset, or you’re arrogant without cause because we’ve won nothing,” an incensed UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.
ARIZONA’S RISE
Arizona wasn’t expected to be among the Pac-12’s elite in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd, picked to finish tied for fourth in the preseason poll.
The Wildcats (14-2, 4-0 Pac-12) have surpassed those expectations and put themselves among the nation’s top teams with a free-flowing offense that can beat teams in multiple ways.
The nation’s highest-scoring team shot 51% and had 20 assists on 29 field goals in a 76-55 win over Colorado last Thursday. The Wildcats then overpowered Utah inside, outscoring the Utes 56-28 in the paint during an 82-64 win on Saturday.
Arizona climbed three spots in this week’s poll to No. 3, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2017-18.
“Obviously, they’re very, very talented, play super connected and are super athletic,” Utah coach Craig Smith said.
RISING AND FALLING
No. 17 Illinois had the week’s biggest climb, moving up eight spots after beating Nebraska and Michigan. No. 12 Kentucky climbed six spots after beating Vanderbilt 78-66 and blowing out No. 24 Tennessee 107-79.
No. 8 Wisconsin moved up five places following a 78-68 win over No. 19 Ohio State.
No. 16 USC had the biggest drop, losing 11 places and UCLA was next at six.
IN AND OUT
No. 22 Loyola Chicago moved into the poll for the first time this season following wins over Valparaiso and Indiana State. UConn moved back into the poll at No. 25 after beating St. John’s 86-78.
Alabama dropped out from No. 24 with losses to Auburn and Mississippi State. Seton Hall didn’t receive a single vote following its two losses to unranked opponents.
CONFERENCE WATCH
The Big Ten and Big 12 had five ranked teams each, followed by the SEC and Big East with four each. The Pac-12 had three ranked teams, with the ACC, American Athletic, West Coast and Missouri Valley notching one each.
AP college basketball poll
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. Gonzaga (25)
|14-2
|1,486
|2
|2. Auburn (36)
|16-1
|1,482
|4
|3. Arizona
|14-1
|1,320
|6
|4. Purdue
|14-2
|1,255
|7
|5. Baylor
|15-2
|1,238
|1
|6. Duke
|14-2
|1,205
|8
|7. Kansas
|14-2
|1,192
|9
|8. Wisconsin
|14-2
|1,056
|13
|9. UCLA
|11-2
|1,041
|3
|10. Houston
|15-2
|1,036
|11
|11. Villanova
|13-4
|908
|14
|12. Kentucky
|14-3
|804
|18
|13. LSU
|15-2
|738
|12
|14. Michigan State
|14-3
|681
|10
|15. Iowa State
|14-3
|665
|15
|16. USC
|14-2
|618
|5
|17. Illinois
|13-3
|521
|25
|18. Texas Tech
|13-4
|509
|19
|19. Ohio State
|11-4
|465
|16
|20. Xavier
|13-3
|427
|17
|21. Providence
|14-2
|350
|23
|22. Loyola Chicago
|13-2
|193
|–
|23. Texas
|13-4
|185
|21
|24. Tennessee
|11-5
|98
|22
|25. Connecticut
|11-4
|73
|–
|
|Dropped out of rankings: Seton Hall (20), Alabama (24).
|
|Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.
News
Best South Africa Online Casinos and Gambling Sites
South Africa is one of the best countries in the world when it comes to casino sites – and we’ve rounded up a selection of the best online casinos in South Africa just for you.
We’ve carefully vetted each online casino to make sure it stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of its licensing, game selection and welcome bonuses.
In this article, we’ll be outlining why each casino site has made it onto our list of the top 11, and we’ll be weighing up its pros, cons, game selection, bonus variety – and more.
Sound good? Let’s get started, then!
Best Casino Sites in South Africa, Ranked & Reviewed
1. Casino Tropez – Best Online Casino Overall in South Africa
Pros:
- 900+ casino games
- Established in 2001
- Generous welcome offer & other promos like daily leaderboards
- 40+ roulette variants
Cons:
- No crypto options
- Dated design
- Slow loading
Casino Tropez has been servicing South African players since 2001, which means it’s got 20+ years of experience in the industry – and it shows. This is an online casino giant that’s trustworthy, safe, and secure to use, as well as fully licensed.
The game selection is excellent, and you can take your pick from over 900 casino games here. These include hundreds of slots, such as Pink Panther and Age of the Gods, as well as a number of blackjack and roulette variants (including 3D roulette and almost 40 other variants).
Live dealer games are well-covered, and there are 33 of them at the time of writing. These include French Roulette, Quantum Blackjack, Sic Bo, as well as live game shows and more.
The welcome offer is super generous, too, and there’s a separate one for casual players and high rollers.
Payment methods are overall good and include the likes of MasterCard, Visa, PaySafeCard, and Skrill, but some players might be disappointed to learn that Casino Tropez still hasn’t added cryptos to their selection of banking options.
Withdrawals are usually processed quickly, while customer support can be reached via email, live chat, or telephone.
2. Springbok Casino – Best Mobile Casino in South Africa
Pros:
- Excellent mobile app
- 150 mobile casino games
- Exceptional graphics on mobile
- Exclusive South Africa theme
Cons:
- No live dealer games
- No specialty games like Keno
- Limited banking options
Springbok Casino is a dedicated casino in South Africa aimed squarely at SA players. It currently has over 300 table games and 150 mobile games, and it’s one of the few established online casinos that have been designed with the SA user experience in mind.
To that end, the green and yellow color scheme and overall branding should appeal directly to SA players. Payment methods, meanwhile, include the likes of EasyEFT and ecoPayz, among other options.
Springbok Casino especially excels when it comes to mobile play. Its mobile casino has been around since 2018, and you can access the games either in your mobile browser or via the mobile app.
The mobile version of the site is responsively designed and loads quickly, and mobile games are compatible with Android and iOS.
What games can you play at Springbok Casino?
Most of the classic casino games are here, including slots, poker, blackjack, and roulette. Live dealer games are missing, though, as is baccarat and keno, while the number of blackjack and roulette are on the slender side.
Other than that, we like the fact that Springbok offers you a ‘tips and strategy’ guide to help get you started, the graphics are excellent, and the games are provided by a wealth of established developers, including RTG.
3. PlayOJO – Best for No Wagering Requirements
Pros:
- No wagering welcome bonus
- 1,900+ online casino games
- Live dealer games by Authentic Gaming, Evolution, and Pragmatic Play
- Consistent quality ongoing promotions
Cons:
- Deposit fees for e-wallets
- Mobile site can be glitchy
- Limited table games
PlayOJO is one of the best online casinos in Europe – and it’s now available for South African players to sign up to.
And the good news is that, unlike many other online gambling sites, PlayOJO’s welcome bonus comes with zero wagering requirements. This means that any bonus winnings are yours to collect regardless of whether you play with any of your own money or not.
Moreover, PlayOJO delivers subsequent no-wagering bonuses and promos to keep the fun going. There are lots of ongoing specials, too.
Games-wise, PlayOJO doesn’t fail to deliver. It covers the width and breadth of online gaming, and there are almost two thousand casino games here. These include over 1,800 slots, live games, and a good selection of blackjack, roulette, and blackjack variants. Bingo is available, too.
Its user layout, meanwhile, is colourful and easy to get the hang of.
Any cons?
eWallets come with deposit fees, which is a tad unusual. However, payment methods are varied, which means you can choose alternative methods, the site is safe and secure to use, and withdrawals are processed quickly.
4. Mansion Casino – Best for High Rollers in South Africa
Pros:
- High limit tables
- VIP program
- 750+ games
- Reasonable wagering requirements
Cons:
- Dated design
- Slow withdrawal times
- No search function
For any South African players who enjoy placing bigger bets, Mansion Casino might be worth checking out. They typically don’t limit winners, they have lots of high limit tables, and withdrawal limits are even higher for VIP members. There’s a high roller welcome bonus, as well.
Casual players are welcome, too, of course, with min and max table stakes ranging from very small to very high.
Overall, Mansion is a fully-established online casino site that boasts a professional user layout, a generous loyalty scheme, and an excellent selection of over 750 games. There’s also a mobile app.
Some players might feel that Mansion could do with an update in terms of how it looks, but its professional design will certainly be suited to those who are looking for a sophisticated online gambling experience.
5. Genesis Casino – Top Pick for Jackpots
Pros:
- 1,100+ online casino games
- Progressive jackpot slots like Super Lion
- Online since 2018
- Big jackpots
Cons:
- High minimum stakes
- No live casino for South African players
- Dated design
Genesis Casino is another highly-established European casino for South African players. Having been around for a number of years, Genesis knows exactly what players want:
Enormous game variety, high-quality games, big jackpots, a seamless user experience, and a variety of payment methods.
Its welcome bonus is a treat, total jackpots often go above eight figures, and the user layout is slickly designed. It’s both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional.
What games can you play here?
For starters, there are well over a thousand to choose from. Most of these are made up of online slots, including popular titles like Book of Dead, Pirate Pays, and Gemix. There are also progressive jackpots available to play in demo mode, including Super Lion and Super Wolf.
That said, the minimum stake for some jackpots slots is sometimes rather high, which means high rollers are welcome.
Casual players shouldn’t be deterred, however, as there are plenty of low-stakes casino games at Genesis. Alongside slots, you can also try your luck at a number of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and poker variants.
Sadly, Genesis’s live casino games aren’t available to South African players.
On the flip side, the welcome offer and subsequent bonuses are attractive and frequent, and the wagering requirements are fair. Overall, Genesis Casino is a highly polished and highly trustworthy online casino.
6. Yeti Casino – Best Online Slots in South Africa
Pros:
- 500+ high-quality online slots
- Withdrawals processed within 24 hours
- Easygoing user interface
- Varied payment methods
Cons:
- Certain games unavailable to SA players
- Limited table games
- High withdrawal limits
Yeti Casino is known widely as one of the top-rated casino sites with an arsenal of games.
However, while it still offers an excellent user experience to South African players, we’ll first get the bad news out of the way straight away: a number of games and categories are unavailable to SA players.
Worry not, though, because you can still have a go at over 500 games, the bulk of which is made up of slots. There are, in fact, around 502 slots available to play at the time of writing, and these include a range of high RTP slots, as well as some of the latest and greatest slots.
Moreover, the games are provided by a range of world-class online gaming developers, including NetEnt and Evolution, and the site works well on desktop and mobile.
Payment methods are varied and include EasyEFT, ecoPayz, Visa, MasterCard, and more.
We won’t bend the truth, though: There are only a limited number of poker, blackjack, and roulette variants.
However, slots fans should have a reason to fall in love with the site, and if you do have any questions or concerns, Yeti’s customer support is helpful and prompt. You can contact them via live chat, telephone, or email.
It’s also worth mentioning that Yeti takes your personal safety seriously. The site is SSL-encrypted, and there are safer gambling tools available whenever you need them.
7. Punt Casino – Best for Poker in South Africa
Pros:
- 8 poker variants
- Created specifically for SA players
- 24/7 live chat functionality
- Accepts crypto
Cons:
- Small game library
- Relatively new
- Limited withdrawal options
If you fancy taking a punt at a South African online casino that’s still relatively new and establishing itself, Punt Casino is worth a look.
Its focus is on quality over quantity, and to that end, it currently has just over 140 games in its library. These are provided by some big-hitting software developers, the graphics are on-point, and playability is perfect.
And while most of them are slot games, the fact that there are 8 different video poker variants here means that Punt Casino should especially appeal to SA poker players. You can play the likes of Deuces Wild, Tri Card Poker, and Joker Poker.
Blackjack is available, too, as well as roulette – French, American, and European.
Payment methods are good in terms of their withdrawal times (most take under 2 days), and Bitcoin is available. We also have praise for the friendly customer service, the generous welcome offer, and it’s also worth mentioning that Punt Casino was created specifically for SA players.
8. Europa Casino – Top South African Live Dealer Games
Pros:
- 60+ live dealer games
- High rollers welcome
- 400+ games overall
- Special V.I.P. lounge
Cons:
- Derivative design
- No live chat
- Limited customer service opening hours
Europa Casino is one of Europe’s premier casino sites that recently opened its doors to SA players. And fans of live dealer games will be especially thankful that they did, as there are over 60 live games that you can play here.
Live games include Unlimited Blackjack (ideal for high rollers), game shows such as Spin & Win, as well as a variety of roulette and baccarat games that vary in stakes. Presentation and authenticity are top-notch, and latency is good.
Europa Casino also has a generous welcome bonus that’s available to new players. While its user layout is hardly what we’d call original, it is at least well-organized, and everything is super easy to find.
Speaking of high rollers, there’s a VIP lounge that – in addition to netting you a range of perks and prizes – gives you access to things like higher betting limits and higher withdrawals.
9. Thunderbolt Casino – Top Casino Bonuses in South Africa
Pros:
- Generous welcome bonus
- Bitcoin-friendly
- Good game variety
- Fair wagering requirements
Cons:
- Limited amount of games
- Very dated design
- Confusing and crowded interface
If you want to get your new online casino career off to the best possible start, we have to direct your attention to Thunderbolt’s welcome bonus.
It’s one of the best we’ve seen at online casinos in South Africa, not just in terms of its size and the games you can use it on, but also in terms of its very fair wagering requirements.
After that, Thunderbolt unloads promo after promo on existing players, and these include weekend deals, generous cashback offers, as well as the chance to earn points each time you place a bet.
We also have to give Thunderbolt major thumbs up when it comes to its game variety. All the usual games are here, including slots, blackjack, and roulette, but Thunderbolt has a number of otherwise hard-to-find games, such as scratch cards.
The only minor downside we have is that, since Thunderbolt is actually part of the Springbok group of online gambling sites, it doesn’t have quite the same vast selection of games as some of Springbok’s most treasured names. As a standalone South African casino site, however, it’s got pretty much everything a casual player is looking for.
10. Yebo Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino for South African Players
Pros:
- Instant Bitcoin transactions
- Good variety of games
- Keno, lottery games available
- Fair wagering requirements
Cons:
- Relatively new to the industry
- Overwhelming loyalty program
- Small library of games
Yebo Casino is exclusively available to SA players. It’s only been around for a handful of years, but it’s quickly grown its reputation to become one of the hottest and best new online casinos in South Africa.
Its reputation has been honed from a few things: A good mix of games, high-quality slots with high RTP’s, a range of payment methods including Bitcoin, excellent customer service, and enhanced security.
It’s also a Real Time Gaming gambling site, which is to say all of its games are provided by RT Gaming. As such, you can expect top-notch graphics and playability, as well as big jackpots.
Alongside all the classic games such as poker, blackjack, and roulette variants, you can also play keno games and lottery at Yebo.
If we could have a minor criticism, it’s that the loyalty program is a tad overwhelming compared to rival sites. On the other hand, the welcome bonus comes with very fair wagering requirements and is a great way to kickstart gameplay at Yebo.
Best Gambling Sites in South Africa: FAQ
Are Online Casinos in South Africa Safe?
The easiest way to answer this question is to say that some SA online casinos are safe, some aren’t – and some might be.
How do you tell the difference?
The best thing to do is to check an online casino site’s license. If it’s fully licensed, you can be sure that it’s safe to use.
How Do I Sign Up to an Online Casino in SA?
Signing up with an online casino couldn’t be simpler. You just need to pop over to the casino site and enter your basic information, such as your name, your username, and a password.
You will then need to link a payment account.
Some casinos in South Africa prefer to verify your identity, which can take a few minutes. Once this is done, your account will be up and running.
Do Casinos in South Africa Have High Payouts?
Some casino sites in South Africa certainly do have high payouts. However, payouts vary from site to site. If high-payout casinos are something you’re looking for, you will need to check the RTP (Return to Player) of a casino’s games before you sign up and play for real money.
How Do I Choose an Online Gambling Site?
If you live in SA, the first thing you need to look for when choosing casino sites is their licensing situation. If they’re fully licensed in South Africa, you can then compare them with other online casinos in South Africa in terms of the things that matter to you the most.
For instance, does it have the games and the game variants you most want to play? Is its user interface easy to navigate, or is it too clunky? Does the casino site have a high or low payout rate? Does it have the payment method you usually use, and what is it like on the security front?
Related reading: The best gambling sites in Canada
Can I Play With Bitcoin at Casinos in South Africa?
Bitcoin is perfectly legal to gamble within South Africa, but whether online casino sites accept it is a different story. Some of the best SA casinos accept Bitcoin and other cryptos these days, but not nearly enough compared to Bitcoin casinos in other countries – just yet.
What Games Can I Play at South African Casinos?
You can play any and all games! From slots, poker, roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and more, nothing is off-limits.
That said, you’ll need to check each casino site carefully before you sign up to make sure it has the exact games and the exact types of games you want. For instance, an online casino might have poker games, but it might not have Caribbean Stud Poker that happens to be your favorite.
South African Online Casinos: Final Thoughts
We’ve rounded up the best online casinos available to SA players right now. Each casino on our list is fully-licensed and bursting with entertainment.
Naturally, each one stands out for different reasons. Some are perfect for no wagering bonuses, some are ideal for poker games, while others are all-rounders.
When choosing your next casino site, just choose it based on the things that matter the most to you. But always remember to gamble responsibly – and to have fun!
If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the Gamblers Anonymous at 0800 006 008 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.
We are committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Our website is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website’s guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.
Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources in Canada:
https://responsiblegambling.org.za/
https://www.ngb.org.za/organisational-areas/national-responsible-gambling-programme/responsible-gambling.aspx
The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.
This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.
News
Broncos Journal: Why hasn’t Buffalo play-caller Brian Daboll been included in coaching search yet?
Fifteen things about the Broncos’ coaching search and the opening weekend of the playoffs:
1. Last week, Broncos general manager George Paton filed 10 head-coaching interview requests and has completed meetings with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy. Why is there no official interest in Buffalo offensive coordinator Brian Daboll?
2. Daboll directed the Bills’ offense to a 47-17 demolition of New England’s second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday night, becoming the first team in NFL playoff history to have no punts, turnovers or field goals in a game. The Bills scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and ended the game with a kneel-down possession. Daboll has been interviewed by Chicago and Miami.
3. Daboll, 46, is a branch of the Bill Belichick Coaching Tree, but what is more intriguing about his resume is his experience with different organizations (Cleveland, the Jets, Kansas City and Miami) around his two Patriots stints, calling the plays for Alabama (2017 national championship) and helping develop quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo. Make a call to Buffalo, George.
4. The Broncos’ coaching search hit a scheduled holding pattern after arriving back in the Denver area on Saturday afternoon. It appears Paton prefers in-person meetings with candidates, which is the best course compared to the sterile video conference approach. Even though Philadelphia’s Jonathan Gannon, New England’s Jerod Mayo and Dallas’ Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore are available without restrictions, Paton may want them to go through their teams’ exit meetings and give them time to prepare for the Broncos before scheduling an interview.
5. Paton can be patient … for now. Not counting Las Vegas, there are seven openings. The Giants, Minnesota and Chicago are also looking for a new general manager, an advantage for the Broncos if those teams hire that person first. But as soon as one team makes a hire, the dominos start to quickly tumble. Paton may have to pick up the pace if he fears one of his top choices is on the cusp of taking another job.
6. It was a tough playoff weekend for the aforementioned coaching quartet. Mayo: The Patriots had no answers for Buffalo. Quinn: San Francisco rushed for 169 yards and the Cowboys’ defense had six penalties. Moore: The Cowboys rushed for only 77 yards and had that last-second debacle (more on that in a second). Gannon: The Eagles allowed Tampa Bay scoring drives of 75, 70 and 53 yards in the first 21 minutes.
7. The emphasis on interviewing/requesting candidates who don’t currently call plays (Hackett, Getsy, Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy, the Los Angeles Rams’ Kevin O’Connell, Cincinnati’s Brian Callahan and Mayo, whose role is semi-undefined) continues to be a sign the Broncos are also vetting potential coordinators to pair with a coach.
8. The Cowboys’ debacle-of-a-loss to San Francisco put the spotlight on Moore. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s keeper … up the middle of the field … with no timeouts remaining … and under 20 seconds remaining, was a called play. Yes, Prescott should have slid earlier and the official should have been quicker to spot the football, but it was still an error in judgment and a self-created gamble to run that play at that time of the game.
9. The cash grab of a seventh playoff team continues to produce putrid football. In the four No. 7 vs. No. 2 games since the new format was introduced, only one game (Buffalo 27, Indianapolis 24 last year) has been close. New Orleans beat Chicago 21-9 last year and on Sunday, it was Tampa Bay 31-15 over Philadelphia (led 31-0) and Kansas City 42-21 over Pittsburgh (led 35-7). But we’ll keep watching, right?
10. The by-product of another money maneuver: Short weeks. Because the Arizona-Rams game was the selected Monday night game, the winner will travel cross country to Tampa Bay on Sunday. San Francisco won Sunday in Dallas and must travel back to the Central Time Zone to play Green Bay on Saturday.
11. Buffalo-Kansas City coming up Sunday night is a rematch of last year’s AFC title game; the teams are meeting one round earlier this time around because they both lost to Tennessee.
12. Because the Patriots-Bills game was such a snoozer Saturday night, I charted out how the 14 playoff teams acquired their quarterback, top running back and left tackle in comparison to the Broncos.
13. Quarterbacks: First round (seven still with original team), second round (two), rounds 3-7 (one) and trade/free agency (four). The Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater was acquired in a trade.
14. Running backs: First round (three), second round (three), rounds 3-7 (four), undrafted free agent (one) and trade/free agency (three). The Broncos’ Melvin Gordon was signed as a free agent and Javonte Williams was a second-round pick.
15. Left tackle: First round (six), second round (two), rounds 3-7 (three) and trade/free agency (three). The Broncos’ Garett Bolles was a first-round pick.
Events in the St. Louis area celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Binance To Setup Exchange in Thailand, Partners With Thai Billionaire!
Mucus Ministry: Pastor Mike Todd Psalms Swipes Spit Across Parishioner’s Face, Questions About Leviticus Loogies Loom
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga back at No. 1, CSU Rams earns votes
Polygon Expands Its Footprint As Evolving NFT And Gaming Ecosystems Seek Ethereum Alternatives
Best South Africa Online Casinos and Gambling Sites
LEO Token Price Prediction 2022 – Will LEO Hit $5 Soon?
Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Eerily Like Jennifer Aniston In No Make-Up Selfie: Photo
Broncos Journal: Why hasn’t Buffalo play-caller Brian Daboll been included in coaching search yet?
4 DeFi Projects That Will Rock 2022
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
What is the Best Air Purifier for Cough Symptoms?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma