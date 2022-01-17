Connect with us

News

Family of Amazon worker killed in Edwardsville tornado expected to file lawsuit Monday

Published

32 seconds ago

on

Family of Amazon worker killed in Edwardsville tornado expected to file lawsuit Monday
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Lawyers will file a lawsuit Monday against online retailer Amazon on behalf of the family of delivery driver Austin McEwen, who was killed Dec. 10, 2021, when a tornado struck the facility where he was working.

The tornado, with top winds estimated at 155 miles per hour, ripped the roof off the Amazon facility just after 8:30 p.m. and caused the building to collapse on itself.

McEwen was one of six people killed when the Amazon distribution center collapsed.

The other fives victims are 28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis; 62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, Illinois; 29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, Illinois; 34-year-old Etheria S. Hebb of St. Louis; and46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, Illinois.

Forty-five Amazon workers were able to get out of the warehouse safely, with one airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The lawsuit accuses Amazon of forcing McEwen and others to work when management knew conditions were unsafe after tornado warnings had been issued. McEwen was also told to continue working instead of evacuating when the possibility of a serious tornado was apparent, the suit alleges.

In the aftermath of the tornado, Amazon officials said there was a designated shelter in the warehouse where workers could take cover. Kelly Nantel, director of media relations for Amazon, said generally it is an interior spot where there are no windows. She said 39 people gathered in that area on the north side of the building. However, seven people, including McEwen gathered in a bathroom on the south side of the facility.

Attorneys for the McEwen family claim the facility had no basement shelter and no safety plan or adequate emergency plan as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA launched an investigation into the building collapse and workplace safety within days of the tragedy.

Related Topics:
News

Jazz snap Nuggets' two-game winning streak, spoil Nikola Jokic's 9th triple-double

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Jazz snap Nuggets' two-game winning streak, spoil Nikola Jokic's 9th triple-double
Rested and ready, the Jazz showed out.

Having not played a game since Wednesday, Utah had the finishing fourth-quarter kick to seize Sunday’s contest, 125-102. The Nuggets, playing their third game in four nights, didn’t have the legs to keep up.

While Donovan Mitchell rained in four 3-pointers and sliced through Denver’s defense, his supporting cast of Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic more than held their own. Mitchell paced Utah with 31 points, and Gobert added 18 points and 19 rebounds.

The Jazz outscored the Nuggets, 34-14, in the fourth quarter to render Nikola Jokic’s ninth triple-double of the season meaningless. With 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists, Jokic exited the game tied with Russell Westbrook for the NBA lead in triple-doubles. Not that it mattered to the reigning MVP, whose displeasure and frustration was obvious throughout the night.

Aaron Gordon helped combat waves of Utah’s production with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Bones Hyland offered 13 points off the bench, but on just 5-of-14 shooting.

Utah’s bench outscored Denver’s 36-24, exposing the depth and the difference between both teams at the halfway mark of the season.

The Nuggets fell to 22-20 on the season and snapped a two-game win streak. They’ll be back at it on Wednesday against the Clippers.

The Jazz cruised to a 73-60 lead to open the third quarter, threatening to bust the game wide open. But the Nuggets responded with a 20-7 run of their own, fueled by an aggressive, attacking mindset and a connected defense. Will Barton and Gordon were at the center of the charge.

If it wasn’t Barton playing downhill, finishing inside and getting to the line, then it was Gordon cleaning up on the glass. Jokic, who secured his second triple-double in as many games late in the third quarter, did his part in facilitating the comeback. The 30-23 quarter sawed away Utah’s double-digit lead, and the Nuggets entered the fourth down just 91-88.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the Nuggets had logged back-to-back games of 20+ 3-pointers for the first time in franchise history.

“It’s not just the threes that we’re making, but what kind of shots are we generating?” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, praising their ability to find corner 3-pointers.

““I think the other important part of that is how we’re getting those,” Malone said. “I think the ball movement, 35 assists in back-to-back games, is an incredible number.”

One of the primary reasons for their long-range assault has been Hyland. Following a recent rut, Malone chatted with his precocious rookie and encouraged him to be himself. But he also wanted him to find a balance between blowing kisses to the crowd and going silent when the game turned sideways for him.

News

Police: Man, dog shot in south St. Louis County

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Police: Man, dog shot in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Detectives and animal control officers are investigating a shooting in south St. Louis County that left a man and dog injured.

According to a county police spokesperson, the shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. Officers arrived to find an adult male and a dog with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to a local hospital. There’s been no additional update on his condition.

There’s no word on the dog, either.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information when it becomes available.

News

Ticker: Netflix upping US, Canada prices; DirecTV to drop OAN 

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Ticker: Netflix upping US, Canada prices; DirecTV to drop OAN 
Netflix is raising prices for its video streaming customers in the U.S. and Canada, less than a year and a half since its last price increase.

The Los Gatos, Calif., company said that prices are going up by $1 to $2, depending on the plan. The “standard” plan that most people take is increasing by $1.50, to $15.50. The Canadian version is going up by the same amount in local currency, to $16.50 Canadian dollars.

Price increases are becoming more of a regular feature at Netflix, which is facing saturation in the U.S. market. Of Netflix’s 213.5 million subscribers, some 74 million are in the U.S. and Canada. It got an influx of global subscribers early in the pandemic, but is investing in video games as it looks beyond movies and TV for growth.

In the U.S., Netflix’s most expensive plan is increasing by $2, to $20; its basic plan is up $1, to $10. The plans vary based on variables like the number of screens users can watch Netflix on at the same time and the number of phones or tablets that can have downloads.

DirecTV to drop OAN 

DirecTV plans to drop One America News Network, significantly shrinking the reach of the right-wing TV channel friendly to Donald Trump.

The satellite television provider said over the weekend that it has informed OAN’s owner, Herring Networks Inc., that it will no longer carry its two channels when their contract expires. The other, AWA, is a lifestyle channel. The decision is believed to remove OAN from millions of homes.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a DirecTV spokesman said in an emailed statement.

 

 

