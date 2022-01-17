Finer Than Youuu: The Finest Zetas In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)

Finer than youuu

It’s only right that we close out this momentous week by celebrating the Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated who’ve thrived for 102 years of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.

In 1920, five coeds founded the sorority on the campus of Howard University in a historic moment that would affect positive change, raise consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.

These women believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations and failed to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.

Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has continued its steady climb into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.

With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of 100,000+, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.

The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.

As the sorority moves toward its centennial, it retains its original zest for excellence by espousing the highest academic ideals resulting in members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.

Notable members of the storied organization include Zora Neale Hurston, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Vivica Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle, and more.

How are you celebrating the Zetas today?