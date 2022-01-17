Celebrities
Finer Than Youuu: The Finest Zetas In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
Finer than youuu
It’s only right that we close out this momentous week by celebrating the Finer Women of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated who’ve thrived for 102 years of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood.
In 1920, five coeds founded the sorority on the campus of Howard University in a historic moment that would affect positive change, raise consciousness of their people, encourage the highest standards of scholastic achievement, and foster a greater sense of unity among its members.
These women believed that sorority elitism and socializing overshadowed the real mission for progressive organizations and failed to address fully the societal mores, ills, prejudices, and poverty affecting humanity in general and the Black community in particular.
Since its inception, Zeta Phi Beta has continued its steady climb into the national spotlight with programs demonstrating concern for the human condition both nationally and internationally.
With hundreds of chapters worldwide and a membership of 100,000+, the organization made history as the first National Pan-Hellenic Council organization to centralize its operations in a national headquarters, first to charter a chapter in Africa, first to form auxiliary groups, and first to be constitutionally bound to a fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
The sorority takes pride in transforming communities through volunteer services from members and its auxiliaries via outreach services and support of multiple affiliate organizations.
As the sorority moves toward its centennial, it retains its original zest for excellence by espousing the highest academic ideals resulting in members serving in groundbreaking roles in all fields of endeavor.
Notable members of the storied organization include Zora Neale Hurston, Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick, Vivica Fox, Sheryl Underwood, Towanda Braxton, Gwendolyn Brooks, Syleena Johnson, Sarah Vaughn, Anita Hill, Esther Rolle, and more.
How are you celebrating the Zetas today? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of the Finest Zetas in the game on the flip.
Celebrities
Scott Disick Leaves Club Solo Amid Rumored Romance With Hana Cross – Photos
The reality star kept a low profile as he dashed out of the bar while his rumored new GF, Hana, was nowhere to be seen.
Party of one! Scott Disick, was spotted leaving a nightclub in Los Angeles all by his lonesome self! The 38-year-old reality star kept a very low profile on Saturday, January 16 as he dashed out the doors of the Hollywood hotspot without any sight of his rumored new girlfriend, Hana Cross. The ex of Kourtney Kardashian kept his head down as he sported a black baseball cap, puffy winter jacket and dark green pants.
The outing comes after Scott was seen living it up and soaking in the sun in St. Barts in December with his ex-girlfriend Bella Banos, which had fans totally wondering who he is actually dating since he was first linked to Hana in November. A source close to Scott revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is still just “casually dating here and there.”
Scott would like to settle down — but family comes first, according to the source. “While Scott enjoys vacationing and going out at night, at the end of the day his kids are his number one priority,” the insider explained. “Besides his kids, Scott is focused on his career by filming for the reality show, working on Talentless, and pursuing his passion for real estate.”.
Hana, who split from Brooklyn Beckham in 2019, was also spotted out enjoying a date with someone else recently. The gorgeous model was reportedly seen “kissing and cuddling” actor Rafferty Law, 25, at the All Points East festival in East London. “They are 100% dating. They were in the Hyprr Guest Area at All Points East on Saturday, and despite being with two other friends, were all over each other,” a source told Daily Mail at the time.
Meanwhile, Scott is still a co-parenting champ with Kourtney, as the pair share three children together: sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope. Kourtney is also busy with her new beau, Travis Barker, as the It couple recently got engaged.
Celebrities
Jennifer Lopez Holds 13-Year-Old Daughter Emme’s Hand On Shopping Trip — Photos
J.Lo and Emme twinned in denim as they made their way through the famed outdoor mall, checking out several shops.
Jennifer Lopez, 52, held hands with her daughter Emme Muniz, 13, on a shopping date! The mother-daughter duo were spotted at famous Los Angeles mall The Grove on Saturday, Jan. 15 as they checked out several shops in the themed, outdoor complex. Jennifer sweetly held her daughter’s hand as they walked around outside, at one point taking a call as they exited what one retailer.
Jennifer and Emme twinned in denim, with J.Lo rocking a patchwork jean skirt and her daughter opting for a menswear inspired pair of bottoms. The On The 6 singer rarely re-wars items, however, she was spotted in the same Ralph Lauren piece while out with her son (and Emme’s twin brother) Max, also 13, back in June! This time, she paired it with a cropped beige turtleneck sweater, seemingly accounting for the chillier winter weather. The Bronx native finished the look with an equestrian flare, adding a black fringe bag and booties, along with her signature wire sunglasses.
Meanwhile, Emme was right on trend with TikTok and Gen-Z fashion in her oversized white crew neck sweatshirt. She kept the vintage ’90s vibe going with her jeans and white Converse sneakers. The brunette kept her curly hair out, and appeared to be listening to something as a pair of Apple’s white wired headphones were placed in both ears.
Shopping appears to be J.Lo and Emme’s go-to activity: the fierce mother-daughter duo were spotted hitting up shops in various neighborhoods ahead of Christmas! On Dec. 17, the teenager joined her superstar mom for a last minute excursion to seemingly pick up gifts in Beverly Hills. Stylish J.Lo was quick to hit up some of her favorite luxury brands, looking around Dior and Valentino on Rodeo Drive with Emme in tow (earlier in the day, however, the “Marry Me” songstress was seen at the more sensible Bed, Bath and Beyond). Marc Anthony‘s daughter once again proved her love for throwback denim, wearing ripped jeans and a black t-shirt for the shopping and dinner date.
Celebrities
‘British Vogue’ & Edward Enninful Get Mixed Reviews For Historic February Issue, Critics Claim Cover Is ‘Poorly Lit’, Melanated Models Look ‘Reverse Bleached’
British Vogue is taking some heat for publishing a historic cover.
The publication has been trending in recent days for celebrating the rise of African models in its February 2022 cover that features nine black women who are “redefining what it means to be a model.”
Starring models Adut Akech, Amar Akway, Majesty Amare, Akon Changkou, Maty Fall, Janet Jumbo, Abény Nhial, Nyagua Ruea, and Anok Yai, the stunning cover was styled by British Vogue’s Editor-In-Chief Edward Enninful OBE.
This is Vogue’s first time featuring a group of black women this size on the cover, and while many including Lupita Nyong’o have sent praises British Vogue’s way…
a few others have criticized the creative team for “catering” to the “white gaze.”
Outside of February being recognized as Black History Month, it’s also fashion month, and what better time than to publish a cover like this one?
Vogue appointed Mr. Enninful editor of British Vogue in 2017, taking over from Alexandra Shulman, after the publication was criticized for a lack of diversity, and promptly assembled a woke squad of 15 women to bring diversity into editions across Europe.
It seems like Enninful is doing his job and making the fashion industry a little more inclusive.
However, not everyone feels this way and Enninful has received backlash online, with dozens of fans saying the “poorly lit” image appeared to darken the models, who have a range of skin tones to a point where they were unrecognizable and look like mannequins.
Here are the ladies behind the scenes at the shoot.
One user online wrote, “Look I am a fan of British Vogue since Mr Enninful became EIC but I’m honestly not sure why this cover is not well-lit and why the models are made to be mannequinn-esque and we lose their features and beauty.”
While another user said, “I don’t care, I don’t care. You took the most beautiful women on the planet and made sure we couldn’t see them on an issue about visibility? @BritishVogue, shaking my head.”
When explaining the inspiration behind the shoot Edward said, “I saw all these incredible models from across Africa who were just so vivacious and smart.”
He continued, “These girls are redefining what it is to be a fashion model. We need to ensure these girls last. We have to invest in them, nurture them and support them with editorial, with advertising, with shows. It’s sad and heart-breaking for me to see girls who are on the rise suddenly taper off. We need to ensure these girls last. We have to invest in them, nurture them and support them with editorial, with advertising, with shows. It has to be 360. Alek Wek didn’t suddenly become Alek Wek. There was a group of us behind girls like her, propelling them forward. This is what we have to do in all our different roles. There was a group of us behind girls like her, propelling them forward. This is what we have to do in all our different roles.”
South Sudan comedian, Akau Jambo, weighed in on the topic and went more into depth about her disappointment in the British Vogue February Issue.
“I am South Sudanese. I have lived here probably longer than these models and I can assure you that there is nobody moving around looking like this. As an artist, I can also assure you that this is not art. This is Black Skin Porn. Black Fetish. Reverse Bleaching.”
Akau’s tweets prompted Model Iwani Mawocha to weigh in on her experience when shooting with Vogue. She also explained that this current aesthetic in fashion is nothing new.
Is it a trend? Is it art? Perhaps a fetish, only time will truly tell.
What are your thoughts on the cover? Do you love it or hate it? Let us know below!
See the full feature in the February issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, January, 18th.
Finer Than Youuu: The Finest Zetas In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
Texas rabbi: Captor grew “belligerent” late in standoff
Scott Disick Leaves Club Solo Amid Rumored Romance With Hana Cross – Photos
Whicker: Rams try to postpone the future when they face Kyler Murray’s quick feet Monday night
Jennifer Lopez Holds 13-Year-Old Daughter Emme’s Hand On Shopping Trip — Photos
Prince Harry files court claim over UK police protection
Former Everett, Georgia star Lewis Cine headed for NFL
‘British Vogue’ & Edward Enninful Get Mixed Reviews For Historic February Issue, Critics Claim Cover Is ‘Poorly Lit’, Melanated Models Look ‘Reverse Bleached’
Everett rolls to fast 800 win at Northeast Invitational
By the numbers: Stats that tell story of Biden’s first year
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News2 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News4 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore