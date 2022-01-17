‘Grateful to be alive’: Rabbi expresses appreciation hours after rescue

DALLAS — The rabbi held hostage for more than 11 hours inside his synagogue took to social media early Sunday — just hours after his rescue — to thank the community for its support and express gratefulness for the peaceful resolution.

“I am thankful and filled with appreciation for all of the vigils and prayers and love and support,” Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said in a Facebook post. ” … I am grateful that we made it out. I am grateful to be alive.”

Cytron-Walker was one of four people held captive Saturday inside Congregation Beth-Israel in Colleyville, about 30 miles north of Dallas. All four people were released unharmed after a daylong standoff between a hostage-taker and authorities.

The hostage-taker is dead. Officials identified the man as British national, Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

Cytron-Walker credited security training that his suburban Fort Worth congregation has received over the years for getting him and the other three hostages through the ordeal, which he described as traumatic.

“In the last hour of our hostage crisis, the gunman became increasingly belligerent and threatening,” Cytron-Walker said in a statement. “Without the instruction we received, we would not have been prepared to act and flee when the situation presented itself.”

Michael Finfer, the president of the congregation, said in a statement “there was a one in a million chance that the gunman picked our congregation.”

Texas resident Victoria Francis, who said she watched about an hour of the livestream, said she heard the man rant against America and claim he had a bomb.

“He was just all over the map. He was pretty irritated and the more irritated he got, he’d make more threats, like ‘I’m the guy with the bomb. If you make a mistake, this is all on you.’ And he’d laugh at that,” Francis said. “He was clearly in extreme distress.”

Central Synagogue in New York said in a message to its congregation that Senior Rabbi Angel Buchdahl was contacted by the hostage-taker, though she had no connection with him. “Rabbi Buchdahl immediately contacted law enforcement and followed their directions,” according to the statement, signed by President Shonni J. Silverberg and Executive Director Marcia Caban.

Little is known yet about Akram and how he gained entry into the synagogue.

Authorities said they didn’t have any information about why Congregation Beth-Israel was targeted.

Matthew DeSarno, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, said Saturday night the hostage-taker was “singularly focused on one issue” that was not related to the Jewish community.

Reached outside his home Sunday, Cytron-Walker declined to speak at length about the episode. “It’s a little overwhelming as you can imagine. It was not fun yesterday,” he said.