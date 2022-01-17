Here’s a listing of MLK Day events for the Twin Cities

Although the continuing pandemic may prevent many from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in person this year, a number of events will still take place virtually. Here’s a listing:

Sunday, Jan. 16

At 4 p.m., the University of Minnesota is hosting its 41th annual concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The special virtual tribute will be live-streamed from the Ted Mann Concert Hall, intermixing the words of King with musical performances from students and the greater Twin Cities community. The event will be hosted and curated by University of Minnesota School of Music alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz III of VocalEssence. The event can be viewed at https://diversity.umn.edu/events/martin-luther-king-jr-tribute.

Monday, Jan. 17

This year’s annual UNCF MLK Breakfast will take place virtually from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., with the keynote speaker Laura Coates, CNN host and senior legal analyst. The event also will feature speaker Dr. Michael L. Lomax, moderator Angela Davis, emcee and spoken word artist H. Adam Harris and musical guest Known. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the UNCF Twin Cities. For tickets to view the event live and for more information, go to mlkbreakfast.com.

At 11 a.m., the 35th annual State of Minnesota Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will take place live on the governor’s YouTube channel, hosted by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. This year’s theme is “Beloved Community in Action.” During the event, Minnesotans will reflect on what MLK means to them and “how they’re building a thriving society that embodies love and justice and works to end racism and poverty.” The event also can be viewed on Facebook.

The 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association in Minneapolis will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To attend in person, go to Powderhorn Park. Limited seats are available. The event can also be viewed on Facebook Live and YouTube through links at ppna.org. The event will showcase visual and performing artists.

The MLK Jr. Holiday Diversity Virtual Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event can virtually connect those seeking employment with employers looking to hire diverse candidates for jobs that can be done remotely or on-site. Registration for job seekers and employers can be found at https://events.prodivnet.com/events/the-mlk-jr-holiday-diversity-virtual-career-fair/.

The South St. Paul Faith Communities and the city of South St. Paul are holding their inaugural South St. Paul Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at 9 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 315 15th Ave. N. The Rev. Oliver White from Clark-Grace United Church of Christ is keynote speaker and will share his thoughts with the community. After the program, a light breakfast will be served in the social hall. To RSVP or for questions, contact Deb Griffith at Deb.griffith@southstpaul.org or 651-554-3230.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Hamline University and neighboring communities will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 112 Anderson Center on campus. The event will focus on Dr. King’s philosophy and pursuit of “The Beloved Community.” Hamline University President Fayneese Miller will be a featured speaker with remarks also from faculty, staff and students. The program will include musical selections from Sherri Orr, Billy Steel, Tonia Hughes-Kendricks and Sara Renner, and the announcement of the 2022 Beloved Community Awards. This event is free and open to members of the university and the off-campus community, including complimentary parking in the Anderson Center Garage. In addition to participating in person, university and community members may also join the event virtually at Hamline.edu/stream.