Here’s a listing of MLK Day events for the Twin Cities
Although the continuing pandemic may prevent many from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in person this year, a number of events will still take place virtually. Here’s a listing:
Sunday, Jan. 16
At 4 p.m., the University of Minnesota is hosting its 41th annual concert honoring Martin Luther King Jr. The special virtual tribute will be live-streamed from the Ted Mann Concert Hall, intermixing the words of King with musical performances from students and the greater Twin Cities community. The event will be hosted and curated by University of Minnesota School of Music alumnus G. Phillip Shoultz III of VocalEssence. The event can be viewed at https://diversity.umn.edu/events/martin-luther-king-jr-tribute.
Monday, Jan. 17
This year’s annual UNCF MLK Breakfast will take place virtually from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m., with the keynote speaker Laura Coates, CNN host and senior legal analyst. The event also will feature speaker Dr. Michael L. Lomax, moderator Angela Davis, emcee and spoken word artist H. Adam Harris and musical guest Known. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the UNCF Twin Cities. For tickets to view the event live and for more information, go to mlkbreakfast.com.
At 11 a.m., the 35th annual State of Minnesota Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration will take place live on the governor’s YouTube channel, hosted by Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. This year’s theme is “Beloved Community in Action.” During the event, Minnesotans will reflect on what MLK means to them and “how they’re building a thriving society that embodies love and justice and works to end racism and poverty.” The event also can be viewed on Facebook.
The 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration hosted by the Powderhorn Park Neighborhood Association in Minneapolis will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To attend in person, go to Powderhorn Park. Limited seats are available. The event can also be viewed on Facebook Live and YouTube through links at ppna.org. The event will showcase visual and performing artists.
The MLK Jr. Holiday Diversity Virtual Career Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event can virtually connect those seeking employment with employers looking to hire diverse candidates for jobs that can be done remotely or on-site. Registration for job seekers and employers can be found at https://events.prodivnet.com/events/the-mlk-jr-holiday-diversity-virtual-career-fair/.
The South St. Paul Faith Communities and the city of South St. Paul are holding their inaugural South St. Paul Commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. at 9 a.m. at Luther Memorial Church, 315 15th Ave. N. The Rev. Oliver White from Clark-Grace United Church of Christ is keynote speaker and will share his thoughts with the community. After the program, a light breakfast will be served in the social hall. To RSVP or for questions, contact Deb Griffith at Deb.griffith@southstpaul.org or 651-554-3230.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
Hamline University and neighboring communities will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at 112 Anderson Center on campus. The event will focus on Dr. King’s philosophy and pursuit of “The Beloved Community.” Hamline University President Fayneese Miller will be a featured speaker with remarks also from faculty, staff and students. The program will include musical selections from Sherri Orr, Billy Steel, Tonia Hughes-Kendricks and Sara Renner, and the announcement of the 2022 Beloved Community Awards. This event is free and open to members of the university and the off-campus community, including complimentary parking in the Anderson Center Garage. In addition to participating in person, university and community members may also join the event virtually at Hamline.edu/stream.
Airport snow plow drivers reached tentative deal on contract
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Workers who clear snow from runways, streets and sidewalks at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport have reached agreement on a tentative contract, union leaders said Saturday.
Teamsters 320 union representatives will present the contract to its members for a vote next week. The pact with the Metropolitan Airports Commission affects about 85 employees including those who work at Holman Field, Crystal, Airlake, Flying Cloud, Anoka County-Blaine and Lake Elmo airports.
Terms of the agreement were not released.
The last few weeks of negotiations, including a vote by union members to authorize a strike, have “been difficult for everyone involved,” Metropolitan Airports Commission Chair Rick King said.
“At the end of day, we all share the same goals: fair compensation for employees and unfettered operation of an airport system that creates tens of thousands of jobs and generates billions of dollars every year for the area economy,” King said.
The two sides had hit an impasse over pay raises and severance days. The commission said the pay varies by season. In 2019, the median gross pay was $103,280 with 48 employees earning more than $100,000. In 2020, the median gross pay was $89,601 with 18 employees making more than $100,000.
Union steward John Fredin said “we are pleased that we can continue to serve the public and keep the runways clear and safe for all travel.”
Business People: Wolves and Lynx appoint Marquise Watts chief experience officer
OF NOTE – SPORTS
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx professional basketball franchise announced the hire of Marquise Watts in the newly created position of chief experience officer. Watts most recently served as president of Brand Strategy for Klutch Sports Group. Watts will work across both basketball and business operations with a focus on premier player experience and establishing the organization as a talent destination.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Westwood Professional Services, Minnetonka, announced that Barry Morgan has joined the firm as senior director, North Region Land Division.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Securian Financial, a St. Paul-based insurance company, announced the following leadership promotions: Bruce Shay from executive vice president of Affinity Solutions to executive vice president of Employee Benefits Solutions; Sid Gandhi to senior vice president of Employee Benefits Solutions; Pete Berlute to senior vice president of Enterprise Technology; Bill Gould to executive vice president of Affinity Solutions; Mark Geldernick, vice president of Affinity Solutions, and Meagan Phillips to chief risk officer. … Bridgewater Bank, St. Louis Park, announced the appointment of Tom Grotbo as senior vice president, Commercial Lending.
FOOD
General Mills, Golden Valley, announced the retirement of John Church as chief transformation and enterprise services officer effective Jan. 31. General Mills’ consumer food brands include Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Yoplait.
GOVERNMENT
MNsure, the state of Minnesota’s public health insurance exchange, announced that Gov. Tim Walz has appointed Dr. Daniel Trajano to the MNsure board of directors. Trajano is founder and president of Pop Health Consulting and previously worked as the vice president and senior medical director for government markets for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota.
LAW
Twin Cities Diversity in Practice, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit consortium of law firms and corporate legal departments promoting diversity in the legal profession, announced the addition of
LaLinda Xiong as program manager of its anti-racism initiative, Wanton Injustice Legal Detail (WILD). Xiong previously worked at the Lake Street Council as the creative placemaking coordinator and was a program manager for the City of Minneapolis in the Division of Race and Equity.
MANUFACTURING
Graco, a Minneapolis-based manufacturer of fluid handling equipment for industry, announced that Inge Grasdal has been appointed to the newly created role of executive vice president, Corporate Development, effective Jan. 17. Grasdal previously was vice president of Corporate Development at Ecolab, St. Paul.
MEDIA
MinnPost, a Twin Cities-based nonprofit online news outlet, announced the hire of Harry Colbert, Jr., as managing editor. He replaces former Managing Editor Susan Albright, who retired in September.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Predictive Oncology, an Eagan-based developer of artificial intelligence for personalized cancer therapies, announced the hire of Pamela Bush as senior vice president of Strategic Sales and Business Development.
NONPROFITS
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, St. Paul, announced it has named Paul Slack to the newly-created position of vice president of Diversity, Inclusion and Social Justice; Slack previously served as LSS social justice advocate prior to being promoted to social justice advocacy manager. … Tiwahe Foundation, a Minneapolis-based organization serving the state’s Native American communities, announced the retirement of board Chair Nicole MartinRogers, the appointment of Wakinyan LaPointe as board chair for 2022, and the addition of board members Joe Hobot, Maggie Lorenz, Kelly Miller and Nigel Perrote. … Minneapolis-based Metropolitan Economic Development Association (Meda) announced the hire of Pamela Cannon as vice president chief of people officer. … BETA, a Minneapolis-based organization that provides early-stage business services to Minnesota-based startups, announced it has named Shelisa Demuth as executive director.
ORGANIZATIONS
Stillwater Sunrise Rotary announced that Ed Boeve, immediate past president, has been named the incoming governor elect for Rotary District 5960, encompassing 64 Clubs in eastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.
SPONSORSHIPS
Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America, Golden Valley, announced its sponsorship of two Minnesota-based Olympic Gold Medalists: cross-country skier Jessie Diggins and curling’s Team Shuster, led by skipper John Shuster.
EMAIL ITEMS to businessnews@pioneerpress.com.
Eastern Massachusetts scores and highlights from Saturday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Stang 70, Austin Prep 49
Brockton 85, Dartmouth 64
Milton Academy 78, Loomis Chaffee 60
Pembroke 42, Scituate 41
Plymouth North 83, Silver Lake 40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Austin Prep 52, Fontbonne 43
Brooks 91, Nobles 78
Dartmouth 53, Brockton 39
Sandwich 59, Abington 26
Westport 33, Greater New Bedford 31
GYMNASTICS
Beverly 135.5, Marblehad/Swampscott 135.45
Franklin 142.5, Canton 127.7
BOYS HOCKEY
Archbishop Williams 6, King Philip 2
Arlington 5, Reading 4
Austin Prep 4, St. Mary’s (L) 2
Bedford 2, Cambridge 2
Belmont 3, Woburn 2
Bishop Feehan 3, Brookline 1
Bishop Fenwick 2, Arlington Catholic 1
Bishop Stang 7, Bourne 0
Cardinal Spellman 8, St. Joseph Prep 2
Chelmsford 2, Andover 1 (ot)
Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nantucket 2
Duxbury 4, Plymouth South 1
Essex Tech 8, Northeast 0
Hingham 5, Braintree 4 (ot)
Hopkinton 3, Dedham 2
Lexington 2, Newton North 0
Lowell 5, Acton-Boxboro 4
Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 0
Marshfield 5, Hanover 0
Martha’s Vineyard 2, Mashpee/Monomoy 1 (ot)
Masconomet 3, Beverly 2
Medfield 5, DS/Weston 3
Medford 4, Somerville 4 (ot)
Medway 3, Norwood 0
Melrose 3, Wilmington 2
Methuen 2, Haverhill 1
Middleboro 3, East Bridgewater 2
Milton 4, Newburyport 3 (ot)
New Hampton 3, Tabor Academy 2
North Attleboro 3, Oliver Ames 0
North Reading 3, Triton 2
Pembroke 7, North Quincy 2
Pingree 2, Middlesex 0
Plymouth North 6, Whitman-Hanson 5
Pope Francis 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 1
St. Mark’s 3, Rivers 2
Sandwich 5, Grafton 1
Scituate 3, Quincy 1
Shawsheen 3, Rockport/ME 2
Shrewsbury 4, Westford Academy 2
South Shore Voke 6, Tri-County 0
Stoneham 3, Watertown 2
Upper Cape 6, Diman 5 (ot)
Wellesley 6, Framingham 4
Winthrop 9, Swampscott 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Andover 3, Billerica/Chelmsford 0
Arlington 3, Reading 0
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Fenwick 2
Braintree 2, King Philip 1
Canton 2, Westwood 1
Central Catholic 2, Cambridge 0
Framingham 5, DS/Hopkinton 2
HPNA 3, Acton-Boxboro 2 (ot)
Lawrence Academy 5, Brooks 3
Lexington 3, Winchester 1
Marshfield 3, Hanover 2
Martha’s Vineyard 8, Old Rochester 1
Masconomet 3, Shawsheen/Bedford 2
Matignon 3, St. Joseph 0
Medfield 3, Wellesley 2
Medway/Ashland 3, Franklin 3
Melrose 3, Medford 1
Newburyport 3, Marblehead 1
Norwood 3, Dedham 0
Notre Dame (H) 2, Natick 1
Pembroke 4, Hingham 2
Quincy/N. Quincy 10, Whitman-Hanson/SL 5
St. Mary’s (L) 5, Bishop Stang 2
St. Sebastian’s 5, Tabor Academy 1
Sandwich 7, Falmouth 2
Scituate 5, Malden Catholic 4 (ot)
Shrewsbury 8, Westford Academy 2
Wayland/Weston 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 3 (ot)
West/East Bridgewater 5, Nantucket 3
Winchester 3, Lexington 1
Winthrop 7, Gloucester 0
Woburn 4, Belmont 0
BOYS SWIMMING
Austin Prep 94, St. Mary’s 67
WRESTLING
Bellingham 42, Needham 33
Bristol-Plymouth 39, Cohasset 36
Brooks 42, Milton Academy 30
Central Catholic 45, Billerica 24
Central Catholic 55, Haverhill 21
Central Catholic 61, Lawrence 17
Cohasset 54, Canton 30
Cohasset 36, Nauset 9
Duxbury 45, Sandwich 21
Franklin 40, Algonquin 36
Franklin 66, Westford Academy 18
King Philip 60, Athol 24
King Philip 60, BC High 24
King Philip 60, Northbridge 24
King Philip 52, Windham (NH) 27
Hingham 54, Carver 15
Hingham 42, Foxboro 33
Hingham 30, Rockland 6
Hopkinton 60, Arlington 12
Hopkinton 48, Concord-Carlisle 21
Hopkinton 60, Lowell Catholic 17
Masconomet 63, Marlboro 12
Melrose 45, Holliston 18
Melrose 56, Wayland 23
Milford 45, Melrose 33
Nobles 60, Brooks 36
Nobles 66, Milton Academy 9
Nobles 63, Tabor 6
Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 48, Cambridge 36
Norwood 45, Milton 36
Norwood 47, Walpole 24
Oliver Ames 73, Excel Academy 6
Oliver Ames 47, Milton 33
Oliver Ames 48, Norwood 21
Oliver Ames 66, Walpole 18
Plymouth South 42, Sandwich 18
St. John’s Shrewsbury 36, Marlboro 12
St. John’s Shrewsbury 42, Masconomet 36
Sharon 54, Marlboro 21
Sharon 49, Masconomet 24
Sharon 57, St. John’s Shrewsbury 15
Shawsheen 60, Greater Lawrence 23
Tabor 36, Brooks 24
Westford Academy 48, Algonquin 30
ROUNDUP
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Morginn Kotchian scored 15 points as Austin Prep defeated Fontbonne Academy 52-43 in a nonleague contest. … Ryann Cobban put in 16 points as Sandwich took down Abington 59-26.
In the Independent School League, Brooks (9-0) beat Nobles 91-74 for the first time since 2001 as Taina Mair scored 35 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
Max Vieira and Dan Reddick scored the goals for Bishop Fenwick in their 2-1 victory over Catholic Central League foe Arlington Catholic. … Jacob Duval notched two scores as Austin Prep doubled up St. Mary’s of Lynn 4-2.
Chase Carney netted a hat trick as Lynnfield rolled past Pentucket 6-0 in the Cape Ann League.
David Egan tallied a goal and four assists as Essex Tech cruised to an 8-0 victory over Northeast in a Commonwealth Athletic Conference matchup.
Drew Morse, Ryan Teitel & Callum Greenwood all tallied a goal as Hopkinton earned a 3-2 victory over Dedham in a Tri-Valley League clash.
In nonleague play, Justin Gouveia netted a hat trick as Bishop Stang (8-0) blanked Bourne 7-0.
B.J. Anderson scored the game winning goal with 4:38 remaining as Lowell defeated Acton-Boxboro 5-4 in an MVC/DCL conference game
GIRLS HOCKEY
Itia Figueira scored two goals and added an assist as Melrose topped Medford/Malden 3-1 in a nonleague contest.
In the Middlesex League, ML Pineros scored twice to lift Woburn over Belmont 4-0.
Grace Nelson collected two tallies as Bishop Feehan edged Bishop Fenwick 3-2 in Catholic Central play.
