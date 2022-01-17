Connect with us

Jewish Museum Workers Are Organizing a Union with Local 2110

Jewish Museum. 1109 Fifth Avenue and 92nd Street. Tel 212-423-3200. (Photo by: Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

On Monday, January 10, workers at New York City’s Jewish Museum petitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election. The union would include curators, art handlers, and educators, among other employees. They seek to join UAW Local 2110, a union that covers thousands of workers in cultural and educational institutions, including workers at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Workers at the Jewish Museum are unionizing for wage increases, better working conditions, and improved transparency from museum management.

The Jewish Museum’s petition follows in the wake of several New York City museums that have unionized with 2110 in just the last six months, including the Brooklyn Museum, the Whitney Museum, and the Guggenheim. March 2020 pandemic lockdowns brought about museum closures and the furloughing or permanent layoffs of museum workers nationally. Workers who have returned to work now face short staffing and pay cuts. According to Local 2110, workers across museums have cited low pay, “lack of job security, and little or no transparency about institutional planning throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic” as their impetus to unionize. Further COVID variants may well bring more museum shutdowns and workers are rightfully concerned for their job security. Unionization has increasingly become a necessity for many workers in the industry who want to stay in the industry.  

Bryan Cook, a part-time Art Handler at the Jewish Museum and a member of the union organizing committee, told Observer that while every other institution he works for has given him a raise in the last two years, the Jewish Museum has not. He hopes the union can fight for bread-and-butter issues, like wage increases, benefits, and improved working conditions, alongside basic dignity in the workplace. 

“We want to be able to speak up about safety and equality and advancement,” Cook told Observer. “Or even sometimes just offer basic opinions about job functions without facing abuse and retaliation. That alone would make the Jewish Museum a better place to work and a stronger museum.” 

The desire to improve the museum itself was a common thread among the union organizing committee members who spoke with Observer. For art handlers like Bryan Cook, better working conditions and improved worker safety will make for a better museum overall. As an art handler, Cook packs and unpacks art objects, installs them, and ensures that they are handled safely. Cook and his colleagues literally touch the art more than anyone else ever will. They protect the art from damage and protect the museum from insurance claims. However, as in any industry that relies on hands-on labor, accidents happen when workers are stressed and overworked. When art handlers are forced to rush and skip their breaks to meet deadlines (such as an opening or a museum function), the museum risks artwork getting damaged.

Cook is fighting for a union because he wants to do his job safely and capably. He would like to see his break schedule formalized and adhered to, partially to prevent accidents from happening. According to Cook, art handlers at the Jewish Museum sometimes must give up their breaks because of disorganized scheduling on the part of senior management. 

“It’s always beat into you as an art handler, especially when you’re learning, take your time, be careful, don’t get stressed, don’t get rushed,” Cook told Observer. “Unfortunately, that happens sometimes at the Jewish Museum and unionization would really help.”

He additionally would like to be able to address issues of worker safety with management without fear of not being called back for the next show—an unfortunately common occurrence for art handlers, who often work seasonally or project-to-project.  

Rebecca Shaykin, Associate Curator and union organizing committee member, described workers’ desire to unionize as coming from a deep love of the Jewish Museum. She cited workers being undervalued by the very institution that they love as being part of their reason for unionizing. 

“There’s this outdated notion that people should be willing to make sacrifices for a job that they’re passionate about,” Shaykin told Observer. “I really believe that this idea is hurting our staff and our whole field in general. Museums won’t be able to retain top talent if they can’t adapt to the expectations of my peers and younger generations of workers.” 

Like many cultural and educational institutions, museums often pay highly skilled professionals low wages. They rely on a surplus labor pool of young workers willing and able to work for substandard pay at a prestigious institution in a very expensive city. Mass unionization of the industry has the potential to change this exploitative dynamic. With higher wages and better benefits, museum workers are more likely to stay in their jobs, allowing institutions to retain these workers’ skills, honed through years of experience. By valuing museum labor as it should be valued, museums will also be able to attract more diverse workers and de-homogenize an overwhelmingly white and structurally racist industry.

Since the start of the pandemic, museum workers have been lining up to unionize with Local 2110. On January 11, the day after the Jewish Museum Union submitted their petition to the NLRB, workers at the Art Institute of Chicago joined the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles in unionizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31. This groundswell of union activity has the potential to transform the lives of museum workers for the better, and to reshape American museums from the bottom up.

Dear Abby: When grandparents can't babysit

January 17, 2022

Dear Abby
Dear Abby: How do you know when a grandparent is no longer capable of babysitting? Recently, my mother-in-law came to visit and, as usual, she babysat our toddler while I ran errands, went to the gym, etc.

When I returned, it was immediately obvious that my son had soiled his diaper, so I changed him. I could tell it had been some time since he had relieved himself. His water bottle and milk were out of his reach because she “didn’t want him to spill it,” so it had been hours since he had a sip of anything. There were smaller issues as well. I spoke with my husband about it, but he downplayed the situation.

Am I overreacting, or is my husband in denial about his mom’s diminishing capabilities? She’s planning another visit with us again soon, and I’m sure she expects solo babysitting time. Is this safe? Should I say something? If so, what? Of course I appreciate free babysitting and a loving grandmother, but not to the detriment of my son.

— Very Worried Mom in Colorado

Dear Mom: Ideally, you should have asked your mother-in-law why the diaper hadn’t been changed when you got home and realized it hadn’t been. Your husband may have minimized what happened because he can’t accept that his mother’s mental capacities may be diminishing. Denial is common when a parent is in the beginning stages of dementia because the symptoms can be subtle.

Having concerns about leaving your son alone with her is not “going overboard.” During her next visit, stay close to home and quietly monitor what she is — and isn’t — doing. If she is indeed slipping, she needs to be evaluated by a geriatrician, and may need supervision for herself.

Dear Abby: Three weeks after I met my love, he proposed. We were married four months later. We hadn’t discussed finances, but he did know my income was higher than his. (We are both retired and were widowed when we met.)

After nine months of marriage, we got into some financial problems, and instead of sitting down to discuss it with him, I did what I usually do when I get scared: I bolted. I asked him to leave and filed for divorce.

Since then, I have realized that I still love him and want him in the last chapter of my life. I know I hurt him, and I want to make it up to him, but he’s afraid I’ll ask him to leave again. I also love his family and miss them all very much. I would never hurt him again. We have been talking, and he has a girlfriend and doesn’t want to hurt her. Advice?

— Another Chance in Florida

Dear Another Chance: You blew it. Your former husband has moved on since the divorce, as evidenced by the fact that he has a new lady in his life. Learn from his example and move on with yours, because it doesn’t appear he will be coming back anytime soon — if ever.

Dear readers: Today we celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., the visionary civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. So many of his words ring as true today as when they were first spoken: “All progress is precarious, and the solution of one problem brings us face-to-face with another problem.” (This applies to many aspects of life today.)

— Love, Abby

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.

Editorial: Biden's child care plan raises costs, limits options

January 17, 2022

Editorial: Biden's child care plan raises costs, limits options
President Biden has made a New Year’s resolution of fighting for his expansive Build Back Better agenda, which flopped late last year thanks to resistance from members of his own party. A key piece of the package is affordable child care, and while that may sound good, the plan would likely raise costs and give parents fewer options.

The president claims more women could get back into the workforce if they had access to less costly child care and preschool. It’s true that women were especially hit during the pandemic (thus the “she-cession”). Not only were jobs women held most impacted by COVID lockdowns, but mothers often took on most of the burden of overseeing children learning at home during long periods of school closures.

For many, it was simply easier to quit their jobs. That gap between men and women still remains even as more Americans return to work.

Biden believes there’s a government fix. Last week, in a speech tied to the latest jobs report, the president stressed how the social welfare bill sets aside about $400 billion for child care and universal preschool.

“Right now, there are 2 million extremely qualified women who have not been able to return to work because they can’t find or can’t afford child care,” Biden said.

Biden had previously noted many Americans are paying “14,000 bucks a year” for child care, and that his plan would cut that cost in half.

Democrats want to cap what most parents spend on child care at 7% of their income. This subsidy would be phased in over time, so while it may initially benefit lower-income families, other families would very likely be stuck with a higher tab as child-care centers raise costs to meet new salary demands and other mandates in the bill.

Those costs would rise for all families, not just the ones who qualify for subsidies, meaning that for many Americans the financial burden of child care would actually increase.

Carrie Lukas, president of the free-market Independent Women’s Forum, says there’s plenty of reason to be skeptical about a massive expansion of government control in early childhood education.

By holding the strings to such a significant investment, the federal government would also get to decide what is taught and who gets to teach, Lukas says. The added regulatory burden and oversight could push faith-based providers out of the market, an option that half the parents who use outside child care enjoy.

“The federal government would set the rules for what it means to be a ‘quality’ child care or preschool provider, and only government-approved providers would be eligible for the subsidies,” writes John Schoof, an expert in education policy at the Heritage Foundation. “This would put small, independent providers at a huge disadvantage.”

If Biden wants to help women get back to their jobs, he should make a definitive stand for getting K-12 schools back in person, regardless of COVID spikes. Certainty about the status of schools would encourage more women to return to work.

Such a massive and costly expansion of child care will only further fuel the inflation hurting families, and it could ultimately take away options parents currently enjoy.

— The Detroit News

Ferriabough Bolling: Keeping the dream alive this MLK day

January 17, 2022

Ferriabough Bolling: Keeping the dream alive this MLK day
It is hard for me not to feel saddened today on a day that I usually celebrate with pride the courage, resilience, determination and hard-fought victories of my people and those of all races who stood in lockstep with us against great obstacles to basic human and civil rights.

Today as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man revered the world over, I try to imagine how he might feel about the erosion and suppression of voting rights that he fought so hard for at ground zero.

I wonder how he might feel seeing the centerpiece of his work and a key tenet of what makes us a democracy — the right to vote — literally under attack

I believe he would be profoundly disappointed that we may not get to celebrate the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for one of his top lieutenants who was almost beaten to death at Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge and who later rose to be a congressman. Lewis’s election is a testament to Dr. King’s faith in the future of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

I believe if Dr. King were here, he might ask us to think back on that work that got us where we are today and think back to the courage it took to persevere in much more perilous times and conditions. Think of the Freedom Riders who boarded those buses knowing they could be taking their lives into their hands simply for helping to register our people to vote.

While it’s a new day thanks in huge measure to Dr. King’s efforts, I believe he would see through the attempts to water down and gut the intention of the voting rights bill and other not-so-covert attempts to diminish our hard-fought gains. He would see right through the many rehashes of Jim Crow tactics we see employed today because in his day he had to deal with them to get to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 enacted.

I believe looking at the situation today, Dr. King would know the work ahead will not be easy. It never is. He would praise the successes we have gained from its passage.

We have more blacks in political power and holding office than ever before — even at one time occupying the highest office in the land. And they are using that power to change conditions. That would not have happened without his effort and the work of so many to change a system that sanctioned discrimination.

I am sure Dr. King encountered many political power plays along the way. And no doubt so will we on the road to victory.

It is hard to think of how we can possibly honor Dr. King’s legacy by dishonoring any of his work. I see today’s efforts for what they are … a watering down of our vote and using gerrymandering of the vote as a way to reprimand our people for continuing the work to change a system that doesn’t want to share power or allow us to wield too much of it. Dr. King’s home state and Rep. John Lewis’s congressional district of Georgia is getting hit the hardest on all fronts. Another downer.

President Biden said it just right as he continues his push against those who would limit or reconfigure our representation. He said: “As with all things to do with civil rights. We try again.”

Absolutely. It’s a lesson we learned a long time ago — one that Dr. King taught us that is as relevant today as it was decades ago during the civil rights era.

On this day that we honor Dr. King and his contributions to justice, equality, civil rights and the unobstructed right to vote, he would be proud of the hundreds of organizations and thousands who have rallied around those ideals.

I find some solace today in the fact that we will keep fighting for what’s right and that we shall overcome.

Joyce Ferriabough Bolling is a media and political strategist and communications specialist.

