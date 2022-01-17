Connect with us

Celebrities

Julia Fox Reportedly In Talks To Play Debi Mazar In Madonna Biopic Amid Kanye West Romance

Published

33 seconds ago

on

Julia Fox Reportedly In Talks To Play Debi Mazar In Madonna Biopic Amid Kanye West Romance
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

It turns out Julia Fox had a pretty big reason for having dinner with Madonna (and Kanye) on Jan. 13: they’re reportedly talking about a major film role.

Julia Fox is best known for her sexy role in Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler — but another major movie role involving Madonna may be in her future. The 31-year-old model and actress made headlines after a star-studded dinner that included the “Material Girl” singer, who is interested in Julia for the role of her close friend Debi Mazar in an upcoming biopic movie, Entertainment Weekly reports. HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Madonna was “talking” to Julia about “professional projects” prior to her romance with Kanye.

The film, titled Blonde Ambition, was announced back in April 2017 by Variety. The project has seemingly been in the works since, with various updates here and there: in Sept. 2020, it was confirmed that Madonna would actually direct the project written by Diablo Cody. Debi would naturally be a part of the story, striking up a friendship with the “Papa Don’t Preach” when she worked as an operator at NYC club Danceteria back in the ’80s. Over the years, Debi, 57, has popped up in music videos like “Music” and “True Blue” with her BFF.

Julia Fox is in talks to play Debi Mazar in a Madonna biopic. ( Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock)

Debi is also known as an actress in her own right with roles in shows like HBO’s Entourage, Younger with Hilary Duff and Goodfellas. Julia and Debi notably look alike, which fans noticed after the release of Uncut Gems. While Debi and Julia have never met in person, the two did participate in a joint interview with Document over Zoom in August 2021. Julia said, “We’ve spoken over text and DM, but never in person. I’m sorry, I’m, like, starstruck!” before adding that Debi looked “so gorgeous.” The 57-year-old actress felt similarly about Julia after watching her film with Adam as she recovered from COVID-19.

1642361843 32 Julia Fox Reportedly In Talks To Play Debi Mazar In
Debi Mazar is one of Madonna’s oldest friends. (Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection)

In addition to Madonna, Julia’s new beau Kanye West, 44, was at the dinner, along with Floyd Mayweather and football player Antonio Brown. Naturally, the Yeezy designer brought a photographer along to document the evening — which included several sexy shots of Madonna posing with a leather clad Julia on a sofa.

As for the movie,  Madonna has previously said she wants to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken on her on” to global pop stardom. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she said in a 2020 statement to Variety.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Shocking And Sad: Atlanta’s Transit System CEO Jeffrey Parker Dies By Suicide At MARTA Station

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Shocking And Sad: Atlanta’s Transit System CEO Jeffrey Parker Dies By Suicide At MARTA Station
google news

We never know the silent battles that other people are fighting.

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

In a tragic turn of events, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that General Manager and CEO of Atlanta’s MARTA public transportation system Jeffrey Parker died late Friday night. The transit agency confirmed that the 56-year-old committed suicide by stepping in front of one of his own trains. The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is unable to release further details about Parker’s passing until after the investigation is finished.

“The MARTA Board of Directors grieves the shocking death of our GM/CEO Jeff Parker who has died by suicide. He was an outstanding leader and steward of MARTA whose passing leaves us all heartbroken,” Chairwoman Rita Scott said in a statement on Saturday.

“As chairwoman and on behalf of my fellow MARTA board members, we are devastated at this loss as we valued Jeff’s leadership and looked forward to him bringing his vision for transit to fruition,” Scott said. “The entire metro Atlanta region owes him a debt of gratitude for his transformational efforts and we will not stop working to build on the foundation he created.”

Since Parker became MARTA’s General Manager and CEO in 2018, he oversaw the most ambitious expansion plans in the system’s history, handled the overwhelming crowds during the 2019 Super Bowl, helped negotiate 3% annual raises for workers, and kept the buses and trains running throughout the pandemic. He was recognized for championing the rights of workers and the communities that relied on the MARTA system the most.

“Jeff understood that MARTA is more than just a transportation system—it represents connectivity for residents and visitors of our great city and region,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement. My thoughts and prayers are with Jeff’s family and friends, and with the staff and board at MARTA, during this very difficult time.

“As we struggle to understand the complexity of this tragedy, we grieve with and for his wife Erin, his daughters and all of Jeff’s family and friends as well as his MARTA family,” Chairwoman Scott said. “As we continue to grieve, we want you to know that suicide is preventable and help is available to you. For access to services and immediate crisis help, call the Georgia Crisis & Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225, available 24/7.”

MARTA’s board of directors named Collie Greenwood, the current Deputy General Manager, as MARTA’s interim CEO at an emergency meeting.

Our hearts go out to Jeff Parker’s loved ones.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Raquel Leviss Reveals Mistake She Made With Ex James Amid His Appearance on WWHL With Lala

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Reveals Mistake She Made, Talks Going to Bed Mad Amid James Kennedy's Appearance on WWHL With Lala Kent
google news

Raquel Leviss sparked some concern on her Instagram Story amid her ex-fiancé James Kennedy‘s appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

As the DJ appeared alongside his one-time flame Lala Kent, and discussed a potential rekindling of their romance, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and model took to her social media page, where she revealed a mistake she made after sharing a post about never going to bed mad.

Along with a meme, that read, “Take more pictures. Always say I love you. Never go to bed mad. Just first, think second. Love harder. Love deeper. Life is too short,” Raquel said she didn’t completely agree with the message at hand.

“I took that ‘never go to bed mad’ advise too seriously and ended up here… If someone makes you mad, you should go to bed mad,” she wrote in a caption of her own. “If you guys can work it out the next day, that’s more testimonial to your relationship than sucking it up for the sake of never going to be mad… Relish in the madness.”

Vanderpump Rules Raquel Leviss Takes a Stand for Going to Bed Mad

Although some might have assumed that Raquel was upset about James saying he would “never say never” to dating Lala after their December 2021 split, Raquel ultimately returned to her Story, where she confirmed she was not mad at that moment, but rather had been triggered by a message someone else had shared.

“By the way regarding the last slide because I know you guys overanalyze everything. I’m not mad right now,” Raquel assured fans in a video.

Vanderpump Rues Raquel Leviss Denies Being Mad After Post About Going to Bed Upset

Then, continuing on, she added, “But my friend posted that on her Story and it triggered me and I’m like, ‘Don’t do this. Don’t do this, guys.’”

Vanderpump Rule Raquel Leviss Admits to Being Triggered by Instagram Post

As Pump Rules fans may know, Raquel and James confirmed the end of their five-year relationship and months-long engagement in an Instagram post just two days after they filmed the season nine reunion.

In their identical statements, the couple had written, “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement. We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Been Called It Quits: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Had Allegedly Been Living Separate Lives Prior To Divorce Announcement

Published

56 mins ago

on

January 17, 2022

By

Been Called It Quits: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Had Allegedly Been Living Separate Lives Prior To Divorce Announcement
google news

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits, and while this might be news to us, sources close to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa report they had been living apart months before announcing their break up.

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

The couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007, and their second a year later. They got married in 2017.

The gorgeous couple had not been seen together in months prior to their decision to end their nearly five year union, per Radaronline. It’s been almost a year since the couple was last spotted together at the Tom Ford AW20 Show.

Outside of filming Aquaman 2, Momoa had been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his hometown of Hawaii. Bonet however was never spotted on set, hanging with family there or seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of paradise.

Lisa Bonet was also absent from Momoa’s premiere for his huge blockbuster Dune late last year.

The couple took to Instagram Wednesday, January 12, to put out a joint statement saying that they were officially going their separate ways after being together since 2005.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Recently, the Hollywood heartthrob was spotted stumbling out of the House Of Gucci afterparty in the early morning hours back in November with a mystery woman. Of course Bonet was nowhere to be found and Momoa had later made clear in an Instagram post that the woman was just a friend.

We’re sure every women who finds out Momoa is single now would also like to be just a friend.

What do you think the real reason is for the couple splitting? Let us know below!

google news
Continue Reading

Trending