Julia Fox Reportedly In Talks To Play Debi Mazar In Madonna Biopic Amid Kanye West Romance

It turns out Julia Fox had a pretty big reason for having dinner with Madonna (and Kanye) on Jan. 13: they’re reportedly talking about a major film role.

Julia Fox is best known for her sexy role in Uncut Gems alongside Adam Sandler — but another major movie role involving Madonna may be in her future. The 31-year-old model and actress made headlines after a star-studded dinner that included the “Material Girl” singer, who is interested in Julia for the role of her close friend Debi Mazar in an upcoming biopic movie, Entertainment Weekly reports. HollywoodLife also EXCLUSIVELY reported that Madonna was “talking” to Julia about “professional projects” prior to her romance with Kanye.

The film, titled Blonde Ambition, was announced back in April 2017 by Variety. The project has seemingly been in the works since, with various updates here and there: in Sept. 2020, it was confirmed that Madonna would actually direct the project written by Diablo Cody. Debi would naturally be a part of the story, striking up a friendship with the “Papa Don’t Preach” when she worked as an operator at NYC club Danceteria back in the ’80s. Over the years, Debi, 57, has popped up in music videos like “Music” and “True Blue” with her BFF.

Debi is also known as an actress in her own right with roles in shows like HBO’s Entourage, Younger with Hilary Duff and Goodfellas. Julia and Debi notably look alike, which fans noticed after the release of Uncut Gems. While Debi and Julia have never met in person, the two did participate in a joint interview with Document over Zoom in August 2021. Julia said, “We’ve spoken over text and DM, but never in person. I’m sorry, I’m, like, starstruck!” before adding that Debi looked “so gorgeous.” The 57-year-old actress felt similarly about Julia after watching her film with Adam as she recovered from COVID-19.

In addition to Madonna, Julia’s new beau Kanye West, 44, was at the dinner, along with Floyd Mayweather and football player Antonio Brown. Naturally, the Yeezy designer brought a photographer along to document the evening — which included several sexy shots of Madonna posing with a leather clad Julia on a sofa.

As for the movie, Madonna has previously said she wants to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken on her on” to global pop stardom. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she said in a 2020 statement to Variety.