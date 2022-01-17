News
Massive, wind-driven blaze levels buildings on Salisbury Beach
SALISBURY — Massive flames engulfed a motel and at least two other buildings early Monday on Salisbury Beach, destroying the structures along the popular summer beachfront.
The fire at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., news outlets reported. The fire spread to at least two other buildings described as residential.
Firefighters eventually struck 9 alarms on the massive blaze, calling in cres from Hampton, New Hampshire, and Ipswich, Mass,, among others, to pitch in.
Videos and photos from the scene showed large flames burning multiple structures in the beach town on the tightly packed beachfront.
It was unclear whether anyone was hurt. Salisbury Police said on Twitter that the city’s Emergency Management and the American Red Cross had set up a community room at the police department for people displaced by the fire.
The Red Cross of Massachusetts said it was already assisting at least 2 people displaced by the fire.
John McGuirk told WCVB-TV he woke up to an officer banging on his door telling him to get out.
News
Bill Belichick: Patriots improved in 2021, but ‘have a long way to go’
It’s a staple phrase for Bill Belichick during the regular season, but it’s never rang more true than it did Monday morning, roughly 36 hours after the Patriots’ latest season ended.
“We certainly made improvement from where we were last year, but we have a long way to go,” Belichick told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.
The Pats finished 10-8 after Saturday’s 47-17 Wild Card loss at Buffalo. That record marked a three-win jump from the previous season, improvement powered by the largest free-agent spending spree in NFL history and better quarterback play. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions a year after Cam Newton tossed eight touchdowns to a dozen picks.
The Patriots’ regular-season point differential also swung from minus-27 in 2020 to plus-159 this season, the largest improvement in the league. They finished as the NFL’s fourth-best team by Football Outsiders’ opponent-and-situation-adjusted efficiency metric, DVOA. Though, the Pats did go 1-5 against their top division rivals, Buffalo and Miami.
Since Saturday’s blowout, Belichick said his focus has been on preparing for Monday, when players will clean out their lockers and sit for exit interviews.
“A day like (Sunday) is a day where I needed a full day, and even more, before the players come in this afternoon to prepare for the things that directly affect these players and this team,” he said.
Belichick added he doesn’t know if or when certain members of his coaching or scouting staff will depart for other organizations. Inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo will reportedly interview for head-coaching vacancies in Houston and Denver. Eliot Wolf, a senior consultant in the team’s personnel department, has also been requested to interview for the Bears’ general manager position.
As for Belichick, he reiterated his commitment to coaching in 2022.
“I enjoy the job. It’s challenging, but I enjoy all aspects of it,” he said. “Robert and Jonathan (Kraft) have been very supportive and they’ve given me great opportunity to try and do the things we need to do to have a good team.”
Belichick also dismissed any notion he’s taking his job “year to year.”
“Nobody ever said it was year to year or something else. I never said that.”
News
On MLK Day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US economy is unfair to Black people
ATLANTA (AP) — The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.
Major events for the holiday also included the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, whose senior pastor, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, was hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians.
Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, remains one of the world’s most beloved figures. He considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
Yellen referred to King’s famous speech in remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network breakfast in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used when describing the founding fathers’ promises of equality.
King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that “America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” He called it ”a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe the bank of justice is bankrupt!”
“It is compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was a more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against. From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color,” Yellen said.
She said the administration of President Joe Biden has sought to ensure that no economic institution fails to work for people of color. Equity was built into the American Rescue Plan so that communities of color would get pandemic relief, and Treasury is injecting $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions traditionally poorly served by the financial sector.
“There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide,” she said.
The King Center said the 10 a.m. service, featuring a keynote by the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, would be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org. Atlanta’s planned events also included a march, a rally and a voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement. “This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community.”
News
On MLK Day, Yellen says U.S. economy is unfair to Black people
ATLANTA — The U.S. economy “has never worked fairly for Black Americans — or, really, for any American of color,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a speech delivered Monday, one of many by national leaders acknowledging unmet needs for racial equality on Martin Luther King Day.
Major events for the holiday also included the annual Martin Luther King Jr. service at the slain civil rights leader’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, whose senior pastor, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, was hosting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians.
Monday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.
King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, remains one of the world’s most beloved figures. He considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.
Yellen referred to King’s famous speech in remarks she recorded for delivery at the Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network breakfast in Washington, noting the financial metaphor he used when describing the founding fathers’ promises of equality.
King said on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial that “America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.” He called it ”a bad check, a check which has come back marked insufficient funds. But we refuse to believe the bank of justice is bankrupt!”
“It is compelling rhetoric, but I also think Dr. King knew it was a more than a metaphor. He knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against. From Reconstruction, to Jim Crow, to the present day, our economy has never worked fairly for Black Americans – or, really, for any American of color,” Yellen said.
She said the administration of President Joe Biden has sought to ensure that no economic institution fails to work for people of color. Equity was built into the American Rescue Plan so that communities of color would get pandemic relief, and Treasury is injecting $9 billion into Community Development Financial Institutions and Minority Depository Institutions traditionally poorly served by the financial sector.
“There is still much more work Treasury needs to do to narrow the racial wealth divide,” she said.
The King Center said the 10 a.m. service, featuring a keynote by the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, would be broadcast live on Atlanta’s Fox TV affiliate and on Facebook, YouTube and thekingcenter.org. Atlanta’s planned events also included a march, a rally and a voter registration drive by the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda and Youth Service America.
“On this King Holiday, I call us up to shift our priorities to reflect a commitment to true peace and an awareness of our interconnectedness, interdependence, and interrelatedness,” King Center CEO Bernice King said in a statement. “This will lead us to a greater understanding of our responsibilities to and for each other, which is crucial for learning to live together, achieving ‘true peace,’ and creating the Beloved Community.”
Massive, wind-driven blaze levels buildings on Salisbury Beach
‘After The 90 Days’: Annie’s Aunt Calls David ‘Unhealthy’ After He Struggles On A Hike
Bill Belichick: Patriots improved in 2021, but ‘have a long way to go’
Jax Taylor Reveals He’s Had COVID 3 Times, and Misses Vanderpump Rules
On MLK Day, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says US economy is unfair to Black people
#MLKDay: Dr. Bernice King Encourages Everyone To ‘Shift Priorities’ Ahead Of Today’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service, Shares Facts & Photos Of Her Father
On MLK Day, Yellen says U.S. economy is unfair to Black people
Amber Rose Apologizes For ‘Immature’ Diss Towards Kim K’s Family Calling Them ‘Kartrashians’
Support flows to “changed” Texas synagogue after standoff
GoFundMe freezes $40K raised for slain Burger King employee who helped stage armed robbery
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News4 weeks ago
Soucheray: Seeing red over what we’ll pay for Purple Line
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore