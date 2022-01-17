News
Military flights sent to assess damage from Pacific volcano
By NICK PERRY
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and Australia were able to send military surveillance flights to Tonga on Monday to assess the damage a huge undersea volcanic eruption left in the Pacific island nation.
A towering ash cloud since Saturday’s eruption had prevented earlier flights. New Zealand hopes to send essential supplies, including much-needed drinking water, on a military transport plane later Monday.
Communications with Tonga remained extremely limited. The company that owns the single underwater communications cable that connects the island nation to the rest of the world said it likely was severed in the eruption and repairs could take weeks.
The loss of the cable leaves most Tongans unable to use the internet or make phone calls abroad. Those that have managed to get messages out described their country as looking like a moonscape as they began cleaning up from the tsunami waves and volcanic ash fall.
Tsunami waves of about 80 centimeters (2.7 feet) crashed into Tonga’s shoreline, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described damage to boats and coastal shops.
No casualties have been reported on Tonga, although there were still concerns about people on some of the smaller islands near the volcano. The tsunami waves crossed the Pacific, drowning two people in Peru and causing minor damage from New Zealand to Santa Cruz, California.
Scientists said they didn’t think the eruption would have a significant impact on the Earth’s climate.
Huge volcanic eruptions can sometimes cause temporary global cooling as sulfur dioxide is pumped into the stratosphere. But in the case of the Tonga eruption, initial satellite measurements indicated the amount of sulfur dioxide released would only have a tiny effect of perhaps 0.01 Celsius (0.02 Fahrenheit) global average cooling, said Alan Robock, a professor at Rutgers University.
Satellite images showed the spectacular undersea eruption Saturday evening, with a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a giant mushroom above the South Pacific waters.
A sonic boom could be heard as far away as Alaska and sent pressure shockwaves around the planet twice, altering atmospheric pressure that may have briefly helped clear out the fog in Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. Large waves were detected as far as the Caribbean due to pressure changes generated by the eruption.
Samiuela Fonua, who chairs the board at Tonga Cable Ltd. which owns the single cable that connects Tonga to the outside world via Fiji, said the cable appeared to have been severed about 10 to 15 minutes after the eruption. He said the cable lies atop and within coral reef, which can be sharp.
Fonua said a ship would need to pull up the cable to assess the damage and then crews would need to fix it. A single break might take a week to repair, he said, while multiple breaks could take up to three weeks. He added that it was unclear yet when it would be safe for a ship to venture near the undersea volcano to undertake the work.
A second undersea cable that connects the islands within Tonga also appeared to have been severed, Fonua said. However, a local phone network was working, allowing Tongans to call each other. But he said the lingering ash cloud was continuing to make even satellite phone calls abroad difficult.
He said Tonga had been in discussions with New Zealand about getting a second outside communications cable to ensure a more robust network but the nation’s isolated location made any solution difficult.
Ardern said the capital, Nuku’alofa, was covered in a thick film of volcanic dust, contaminating water supplies and making fresh water a vital need.
Aid agencies said thick ash and smoke had prompted authorities to ask people to wear masks and drink bottled water.
In a video posted on Facebook, Nightingale Filihia was sheltering at her family’s home from a rain of volcanic ash and tiny pieces of rock that turned the sky pitch black.
“It’s really bad. They told us to stay indoors and cover our doors and windows because it’s dangerous,” she said. “I felt sorry for the people. Everyone just froze when the explosion happened. We rushed home.” Outside the house, people were seen carrying umbrellas for protection.
Ardern said New Zealand was unable to send a surveillance flight over Tonga on Sunday because the ash cloud was 63,000 feet (19,000 meters) high.
One complicating factor to any international aid effort is that Tonga has so far managed to avoid any outbreaks of COVID-19. Ardern said New Zealand’s military staff were all fully vaccinated and willing to follow any protocols established by Tonga.
Dave Snider, the tsunami warning coordinator for the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska, said it was very unusual for a volcanic eruption to affect an entire ocean basin, and the spectacle was both “humbling and scary.”
The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the eruption caused the equivalent of a magnitude 5.8 earthquake. Scientists said tsunamis generated by volcanoes rather than earthquakes are relatively rare.
Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the New Zealand Tonga Business Council, said she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami waves would have allowed most people to get to safety, although she worried about those living on islands closest to the volcano. She said she hadn’t yet been able to contact her friends and family in Tonga.
“We are praying that the damage is just to infrastructure and people were able to get to higher land,” she said.
Tonga gets its internet via an undersea cable from Suva, Fiji. All internet connectivity with Tonga was lost at about 6:40 p.m. local time Saturday, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis for the network intelligence firm Kentik.
On Tonga, which is home to about 105,000 people, video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas and swirling around homes, a church and other buildings. A Twitter user identified as Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted video showing waves crashing ashore.
“Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent,” he wrote, adding in a later post: “Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky.”
The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, about 64 kilometers (40 miles) north of Nuku’alofa, was the latest in a series of dramatic eruptions. In late 2014 and early 2015, eruptions created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.
Earth imaging company Planet Labs PBC had watched the island in recent days after a new volcanic vent began erupting in late December. Satellite images showed how drastically the volcano had shaped the area, creating a growing island off Tonga.
“The surface area of the island appears to have expanded by nearly 45% due to ashfall,” Planet Labs said days before the latest activity.
It’s too early to tell how much ash was produced by the eruption because the volcanic cloud included vapor resulting from sea water interacting with the hot magma, experts said.
The eruption in shallow water may be similar to a series of eruptions between 2016 and 2017 that shaped Bogoslof Island north of the Aleutian Islands, said Michelle Coombs, a scientist at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Alaska Volcano Observatory.
“When it erupts in shallow sea water, that interaction between hot magma and sea water adds extra energy to the explosion and creates taller and bigger ash clouds,” Coombs said.
The ash cloud was drifting westward and aircrafts will be likely diverted around its periphery as a precaution, said Scott Bachmeier, a research meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
___
Associated Press Science Writer Seth Borenstein contributed to this report from Kensington, Maryland.
Port of Boston welcomes its biggest container ship ever
The largest container ship ever to call on the Port of Boston arrived Sunday following an $850 million project to make way for larger vessels.
Port officials hailed the arrival of the Ever Fortune as the beginning a “new chapter” for Boston as it works to keep up with a growing number of U.S. ports accommodating bigger container ships.
The supersized Ever Fortune is the length of three football fields and measures about 160 feet across. It can carry 12,000 metal containers measuring 20 feet long apiece.
Built in 2020, the vessel will connect Boston to several ports in East Asia via the Panama Canal, according to the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates public terminals in the Port of Boston.
Mike Meyran, the port authority director, said the expanded infrastructure “opens new opportunities for our customers to ship more products and make global connections that were previously not possible.”
The authority has led an $850 million project to make way for bigger ships. Aided by state and federal funding, the shipping channel was deepened by about 7 feet, and larger cranes were installed at the Conley Container Terminal.
Ports along the East Coast have been racing to accommodate bigger cargo ships after the Panama Canal was expanded last decade to allow larger vessels to pass through.
Last year, the largest container ship ever to call on the East Coast made a series of stops at ports in New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia and South Carolina. It called in Savannah, Ga., as the port was in the last stages of a $973 million harbor expansion. Other ports had recently finished expansions, including an $800 million project in Virginia.
Container volume at U.S. ports lagged in 2020 as manufacturing slowed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but demand for goods has remained relatively high, and by last year container volume had come roaring back.
Meyran said the expansion in Boston will increase the port’s cargo capacity and keep Boston competitive.
“We are excited to welcome this new class of container ship to Boston,” Meyran said. “Being ‘big ship ready’ increases Conley Terminal’s capacity to handle cargo. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration and our federal, state and local partners, the investments we’ve made keep Boston competitive and ready for growth.”
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
LONDON — Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.
Elon Musk’s company signed an agreement last month with Australia’s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It’s a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn’t been released.
Tesla will buy the material from the company’s processing plant in Vidalia, La., which sources graphite from its mine in Balama, Mozambique. The Austin, Texas-based electric automaker plans to buy up 80% of what the plant produces — 8,000 tons of graphite per year — starting in 2025, according to the agreement. Syrah must prove the material meets Tesla’s standards.
The deal is part of Tesla’s plan to ramp up its capacity to make its own batteries so it can reduce its dependence on China, which dominates global graphite markets, said Simon Moores of United Kingdom-based battery materials data and intelligence provider, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.
“It starts at the top with geopolitics,” Moores said. “The U.S. wants to build enough capacity domestically to be able to build (lithium-ion batteries) within the USA. And this deal will permit Tesla to source graphite independent from China.”
Timberwolves coaching staff had COVID-19 related absences, too
The Timberwolves’ battle with COVID-19 in the weeks around the New Year were well documented — well, the player absences, anyway. Minnesota spent time playing without Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and more.
At one time, the Wolves were legitimately without their entire starting five as end-of-the-bench players and hardship signees had to carry Minnesota through a difficult stretch.
But Minnesota has experienced similar issues on its coaching staff, as well. While head coach Chris Finch has managed to stay COVID-free, Minnesota was without defensive coordinator Elston Turner and strategy guru Micah Nori — among others — for a stretch of games, and is currently sans offensive coordinator Pablo Prigioni, as well as a video coordinator.
Player development coach Kevin Burleson only returned to the fold Saturday.
Being short-handed has meant the Wolves coaching staff has had to be adaptable, shifting responsibilities and covering gaps.
“Our coaching staff has done a great job covering for each other,” Finch said. “It’s been, I know, a lot of work on guys getting ready for games and covering these guys’ needs, but we’ve done a really good job. We had a pretty flexible setup here, so we’ve been able to adapt.”
Members of the staff take turns doing the advanced scouts on upcoming opponents. When someone who was set to present on gameday was out, someone else would peruse the presentation and deliver it instead. When he was still with the team, Prigioni had to take on a high volume of scouts, so Finch took over more of the offensive responsibilities. The head coach has continued to run the offense in Prigioni’s stead, with assistance from Nori.
EAGLES FALL
Finch is a known Philadelphia Eagles fan, and while the birds season came to an uninspiring finish in the wild-card round Sunday in Tampa Bay, Finch declared the season a success.
“It was a great Eagles season,” Finch said. “Young team, finished strong, beat the teams we should have.”
Perhaps that provides a window into the coach’s eventual thinking if and when his Timberwolves are eventually ousted from postseason play in the play-in round or the first round of the playoffs.
NOWELL RETURNS
Jaylen Nowell returned to action Sunday. He missed just one game after suffering a sprained ankle in the Timberwolves’ loss to New Orleans on Tuesday. Minnesota was without Jordan McLaughlin on Sunday, as the guard entered health and safety protocols.
