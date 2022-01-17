Celebrities
#MLKDay: Dr. Bernice King Encourages Everyone To ‘Shift Priorities’ Ahead Of Today’s Beloved Community Commemorative Service, Shares Facts & Photos Of Her Father
Today, the nation is commemorating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and in Atlanta in particular, his home church will be filled with dignitaries and community leaders honoring his legacy.
Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is hosting the annual MLK Day Commemorative Service a.k.a. “The Beloved Community Commemorative Service” which begins at 10 a.m.
Fox 5 Atlanta reports that the keynote speaker will be the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church
Additional speakers during the service will include Georgia Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Director Marcia L. Fudge, former Cobb GOP Chair Rose Wing, and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Ressa. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be in attendance.
Also on hand will be MLK’s daughter Dr. Bernice King who’s been tweeting about her father all weekend leading up to today.
She has graciously shared rare photos and quotes from her dad, and Dr. King says she wants the world to “shift priorities” in her father’s honor.
With that, she’s encouraging everyone to course correct so we can “create the beloved community” via respect, agape love, intergrity, justice, empathy and more.
Dr. Bernice King will share more on that during today’s service.
Ahead of the MLK Day service, we’re remembering the actual history of the freedom fighter who many have revised to fit a more palatbale narrative, something Dr. Bernice King says happens often. We all know the basics about Dr. King; his civil rights work, sit-ins, and speeches. We’ve learned about him since we first learned how to read.
But there are some interesting facts about his life that the school books don’t teach you. With that, take a look below and learn some interesting and surprising facts about the only non-President to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.
Mike Check? – Until he was five, Martin’s name was Michael on his birth certificate. Some accounts say his name was changed to Martin after a trip to Germany convinced his father to change the name to Martin Luther as inspired by Protestant Reformation leader Martin Luther. History.com reports that as a result, King Sr. changed his own name as well as that of his 5-year-old son.
Choir Boy – On Thursday, Thursday, December 14, 1939, MLK was part of the choir for the grand opening of Gone With The Wind. A 6-year-old King was part of the negro boys choir from his father’s Ebeneezer Baptist Church. Ironic especially considering how incredibly racist that movie is.
No High School? – Dr. King started at Morehouse at the age of 15 because he skipped 9th and 12 grade. But since he skipped, he wasn’t officially recognized as graduating high school student. He went to Morehouse in 1944 and although he was the son, grandson, and great-grandson of Baptist ministers, he was reluctant to become a Pastor.
He was convinced however by Dr. Benjamin E Mays and ordained before graduating college with a sociology degree.
Freestyle King – According to legend, the infamous “I Have A Dream” speech was mostly improvised on the spot. Forbes reports that the second-half of the speech was largely “riffed” and in the video of the speech you’ll see he rarely looks down at the page. The “I have a dream” refrain was improvised as well.
That beats any freestyle rap your favorite rapper could spit.
Reparations – Dr. King expressed the belief that African Americans should get repaid somewhat for slavery. It was a sign of a more radical King.
“At the very same time that America refused to give the Negro any land,” King argues, “through an act of Congress our government was giving away millions of acres of land in the West and the Midwest, which meant it was willing to undergird its white peasants from Europe with an economic floor.” Building a full head of steam, King rolls his rhetoric down the track of just compensation for blacks by contrasting even more sharply the unequal treatment of the races in education, agriculture, and subsidies.
“But not only did they give them land,” King’s indictment speeds on, “they built land grant colleges with government money to teach them how to farm. Not only that, they provided county agents to further their expertise in farming. Not only that, they provided low interest rates in order that they could mechanize their farms.”
King links white privilege and governmental support directly to black suffering, and thus underscores the hypocrisy of whites who have been helped demanding that blacks thrive through self-help.
“Now, when we come to Washington in this campaign, we are coming to get our check.”
He didn’t fear death- In a Playboy interview with writer Alex Haley, King said he wasn’t afraid to die and knew it would help fuel the movement. “I have a job to do,” said King.
Haley: Haven’t both the White Citizens’ Council and the Ku Klux Klan been implicated in connection with plots against your life?
King: It’s difficult to trace the authorship of these death threats. I seldom go through a day without one. Some are telephoned anonymously to my office; others are sent—unsigned, of course—through the mails. Drew Pearson wrote not long ago about one group of unknown affiliation that was committed to assassinate not only me but also Chief Justice Warren and President Johnson. And not long ago, when I was about to visit in Mississippi, I received some very urgent calls from Negro leaders in Mobile, who had been told by a very reliable source that a sort of guerrilla group led by a retired major was plotting to take my life during the visit. I was strongly urged to cancel the trip, but when I thought about it, I decided that I had no alternative but to go on into Mississippi.
Haley: Why?
King: Because I have a job to do. If I were constantly worried about death, I couldn’t function. After a while, if your life is more or less constantly in peril, you come to a point where you accept the possibility philosophically. I must face the fact, as all others in positions of leadership must do, that America today is an extremely sick nation, and that something could well happen to me at any time. I feel, though, that my cause is so right, so moral, that if I should lose my life, in some way it would aid the cause.
Grammy Award-Winner – In 1971 King won a posthumous Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album for “Why I Am Opposed To The War In Vietnam.”
Dude even had a Grammy?! That’s impressive.
Thanks, Reagan? – Ronald Reagan of all people signed the bill to make MLK day an official holiday back in 1983. In 1987 he also gave this speech slamming racism:
Good to know he did a smidgen of something right.
Arizona…Of Course – The last state to recognize MLK day was, of course, old racist Arizona. They only acknowledged the holiday because the NFL wouldn’t bring its Super Bowl there without the acknowledgment.
Arizona isn’t new to this racist thing.
Amber Rose Apologizes For ‘Immature’ Diss Towards Kim K’s Family Calling Them ‘Kartrashians’
Amber Rose has no time for reheated beef. After fans dug up some old Kardashians shade and Kanye West drama, Muva told everyone to ‘learn from my mistakes.’
“Man, f-ck that old ass tweet,” Amber Rose posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday (Jan. 16), shortly after fans unearthed one of her tweets from 2015. In the old message, sent during Amber’s feud with her ex, Kanye West, the model and TV personality wrote, “@kanyewest I’ll leave that up to the Kartrashians to humiliate u when they’re done with u.” Amid Kanye’s ongoing drama with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian, fans dug up that tweet, but Amber, 38, shut down that talk. “I never got an apology for his ’30 showers’ comment, but f-ck it.”
“I started my Slutwalk and helped millions of women around the world stand up for themselves against slut shaming, so something amazing came out of it,” continued Amber. “Kim nor her sisters deserved that tweet, and y’all shouldn’t co-sign that either. Sh-t was old and immature AF of me to involve the KarDASHians in the mess [Kanye] made. Moving forward…learn from my mistakes. We all have kids, and family’s (sic) life is hard enough right now for a lot of [people]. I just wanna spread love and positivity.”
The “30 Showers” comment that Amber referenced came from Kanye’s now-infamous interview with The Breakfast Club. Ye, 44, was beefing with Amber after the model called out Kim’s sex tape (“When ur sister-in-law calls out ur ex for being a stripper, but ur wife has a sex tape”) online. “She’s just soaking up the moment,” said Ye, per Entertainment Tonight. “If Kim had dated me when I first wanted to be with her, there wouldn’t be an Amber Rose, you know what I’m saying? By the way, it’s very hard for a woman to want to be with someone that’s with Amber Rose. So she wasn’t sending nothing, you know what I’m saying? I had to take 30 showers before I got with Kim.”
Amber responded shortly after Kanye’s interview, making a lewd comment about Kim’s ex Ray J, before saying that “[people] make mistakes in life. Trust me, I have. But when you bully other people, and you’re not perfect, it’s so f-cked up. I own up to every piece of my life.”
Ye continues to deal with the drama over his breakup with Kim Kardashian and her new romance with Pete Davidson. In late 2021, Amber Rose accused her ex, Alexander “AE” Edward, of cheating on her with 12 different women. AE – who shares a son, Slash, with Amber — publicly admitted that he “got caught” and that while he loves his ex, he also “like(s) women” more.
GoFundMe freezes $40K raised for slain Burger King employee who helped stage armed robbery
Milwaukee authorities say a robbery that left a 16-year-old Burger King employee dead was staged, and she was in on it.
Niesha Harris-Brazell was working the drive-thru window on the night of January 2, when a black Chevy Impala drove up and the driver demanded cash.
The driver leaned through the restaurant window, pointed a gun at Niesha and ordered her to hurry up.
As Niesha turned to get the money from the cash register, she signaled to her co-workers for help.
One of those employees, Derrick D. Ellis, 34, produced a handgun and fired twice at the robber who slid down into the driver’s seat and sped off empty handed.
Niesha fell to the floor and told her co-workers she was shot. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police say she was shot by her co-worker, Ellis, a convicted felon who is now in the wind.
Surveillance video shows Ellis scrambling to pick up the spent shell casings off the floor after accidentally shooting his co-worker. He then handed the weapon to a store manager who hid it in the restaurant’s safe.
Prosecutors filed a murder charge and felony gun possession charge against Ellis last week, Yahoo News reported. He is still on the run.
Police later arrested the driver of the Impala, Antoine Edwards (pictured), and charged him with felony murder, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child with death as a consequence, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Meanwhile, Niesha’s family created a GoFundMe account to raise $5,000 for her funeral expenses. The account collected over $40,000 before it was shut down by GoFundMe after the case took a bizarre twist.
According to court documents, investigators say Edwards is the father of Burger King employee Mariah Edwards who was working with Niesha at the time of the robbery.
Mariah told investigators that the botched robbery was staged with the help of her father and Niesha. She said Ellis was not in on the robbery.
Mariah confessed that the robbery was planned for a time when the Burger King register was expected to be full of cash.
However, Antoine Edwards told police his daughter was not involved, and that Niesha was his only accomplice. He is being held on $100,000 bail.
Niesha’s mother, Liceal Brazell, denied the allegations that her daughter was involved in staging the robbery.
She told FOX6, “It’s really making me mad, it’s making me angry. You told so many different lies, now you’re going to tell more lies. That’s not going to help you. That’s not going to help your father.”
GoFundMe has frozen the more than $40,592 collected for Niesha’s funeral expenses.
A message on the account reads:
“This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations. If you are the organizer, beneficiary, team member, or donor, sign in to see additional information.”
GoFundMe prohibits raising funds for people involved in criminal activity. If it is determined that Niesha was an accomplice in the robbery, the money will be refunded to donors.
Cardi B’s Considering Getting Her Son’s Name Tattooed On Her Face: ‘I Really Wanna Do It’
The ‘I Like It’ rapper still hasn’t revealed her son’s name — but that would change if she goes through with this face tattoo.
Cardi B, 29, said on Twitter Sunday (Jan. 16) that she’s contemplating getting a meaningful new tattoo on her face. “Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!” Cardi tweeted out to her 21 million followers. The “WAP” rapper shares her 4-month-old son, as well as daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, with husband Offset, 30. The married pair haven’t revealed their baby boy’s name, but it sounds like Cardi is ready to do so soon!
Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it!
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022
While this would be quite an interesting tattoo for Cardi, it wouldn’t be her first. She has at least ten tattoos already, one of which includes a massive, colorful butterfly back tattoo that was completed in May 2020 while stuck in quarantine. The “I Like It” rapper also has “Loyalty Over Royalty” inked on her arms, a giant peacock tattoo that extends from her hip to her knee, and the name “Samuel” that was inked on the back of her neck, until she covered it up with some new ink in 2020. Cardi also has tattoos that honor her husband and her sister, Hennessy Carolina.
Fans have been waiting months for Cardi and Offset to reveal their son’s name. The two chart-topping rappers welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, 2021. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife. Offset also posted a sweet candid photo cuddling the baby boy. “Chapter 5,” he wrote in his caption on Instagram.
Along with Kulture and her son, Cardi is also stepmom to Offset’s children Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 12, whom he shares with previous partners. While on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021, Offset revealed what a great stepparent Cardi is to his children. “My other kids who ain’t hers, [she] gives them love the same way,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”
