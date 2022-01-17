More Cambodian Relics Linked to Douglas Latchford are Going Home

American efforts to return scores of artifacts and relics to the countries from which they were illegally obtained are ongoing, and oftentimes the individual episodes are jaw-dropping. According to new reports, James H. Clark, a Silicon Valley heavyweight and art collector, has forked over 35 pieces from his collection that are largely Cambodian, and which he obtained with the aid of Douglas Latchford, a disgraced British collector and antiquities trader who’s been charged with illegally smuggling and selling Cambodian artifacts on the art market. What sets Clark apart from other collectors who’ve been ordered to relinquish items from their private stores is that he seems actively contrite about his involvement in the scheme he was roped into.
“I was freshly wealthy in the early 2000s,” Clark told the Washington Post. “I naively accumulated a bunch of pieces through Doug Latchford, and it wasn’t until near the end that I thought: ‘You know, this isn’t quite stacking up right.’” Clark goes on to explain that when authorities showed him photos of dirtied artifacts stored his collection last year, he was more than willing to comply. “The photos showed that some of these pieces were clearly unearthed contemporaneously with my purchases,” Clark said. “I said: ‘Look, I’m not here to own things that are illegal. I will give back anything I have that you can demonstrate was illicitly imported.’”
Some of the items Clark had in his collection included bronzes from around Angkor Wat and a bronze Hindu goddess. Latchford, who has since passed away, justified his activities as far back as 2013 by saying that he moved Cambodian items that would have otherwise been “shot up for target practice.” Latchford was also recently linked to 12 artifacts in the Metropolitan Museum of art, and the museum has since begun discussions about the appropriate thing to do with the items in question.
After having relinquished what he acquired to authorities, it appears that Clark will face no further legal consequences, and the 35 items are reportedly going to be returned to Cambodia within six months. Michael Steinhardt, an American billionaire who was banned for life from buying antiquities after authorities found that many items in his vast collection were obtained illegally, also avoided all criminal charges.
A heavily recurring pattern of artifacts popping up in American collections that were acquired by illicit means has recently pushed the US Department of the Treasury to begin drafting new regulations for the antiquities trade. Ultimately, when the items are repatriated to their countries of origin, the benefits are tremendous.
“For the Cambodian people, these lost treasures are of enormous importance,” Bradley J. Gordon, a legal adviser to the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts, told the Washington Post. “Their return is expected to bring prosperity, serenity and pride to Cambodia.”
Supermodel Adriana Lima has parted ways with her longtime Miami mansion, scoring an impressive haul in the process. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel sold her waterfront home on Indian Creek Island for a hefty $40 million, as first reported by The Real Deal, earning a serious profit from the $9 million she and her now ex-husband, Marko Jarić, paid for the property back in 2009.
Lima sold the single-story home in an off-market deal; the buyer used a British Virgin Islands company, Melep International Ltd., to complete the transaction.
Since the Florida estate wasn’t publicly listed for sale, there aren’t too many details on what the property looks like at the moment, though according to The Real Deal, Lima completed an interior remodel in 2020. We do, however, know that the four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode spans 6,495 square feet and sits on nearly two acres, with 200 feet of coveted water frontage.
The home is located on Indian Creek Island, a 300-acre island on Biscayne Bay. It’s become quite the celeb-adored locale, as supermodel Gisele Bundchen and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady also own property on the island; they doled out $17 million for a 1.84-acre estate in 2020.
The Brazilian-born model relocated from New York to Miami a few years ago; she previously owned a condo in midtown, which she sold for $3.3 million in 2018. She had far better luck with the Indian Creek estate than she did with the New York apartment; the latter lingered on the market for five years, before Lima finally offloaded the unit for half the initial asking price.
A group of cryptocurrency investors who lost dearly on a novel digital coin in 2021 have launched a lawsuit against the token’s issuing company and its celebrity promoters, including Kim Kardashian, boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr, and basketball player Paul Pierce, alleging a “pump and dump” scheme.
A class action suit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on January 7 claimed that executives of the cryptocurrency company EthereumMax, in collaboration with Kardashian, Mayweather Jr and Pierce, sought to enrich themselves by making “false and misleading statements” about the company’s digital token, EMAX, through social media advertisements and other promotional activities that reached hundreds of millions of potential investors.
EthereumMax launched EMAX on May 14, 2021 at a unit price of $0.00000005875 with a total transaction volume of $16.11 million. Within weeks, the token’s value spiked by as much as 1,370 percent, thanks to a wave of celebrity endorsements, before crashing over 99 percent.
Plaintiffs alleged that EthereumMax paid its celebrity endorsers millions of dollars to promote the token on their social media channels. In May 2021, Pierce tweeted to his four million followers claiming that he had made money from the token. In June, Kardashian promoted EMAX on Instagram to her 250 million followers; the same month, Mayweather was seen promoting the token at the “Bitcoin 2021” conference in Miami, Florida.
Charles Randall, chair of the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority, said during an economic crime conference in September 2021 that Kardashian’s EthereumMax post was possibly “the financial promotion with the single biggest audience reach in history.” EthereumMax told BBC at the time that Kardashian’s Instagram post was “simply intended to raise awareness of the project and its utility.”
EthereumMax also promoted the token on the boxing website, The Fight Website, by offering incentives such as “orders over $5000 will receive authentic, signed Floyd Mayweather boxing gloves” and “2 front row ringside tickets available exclusively for Ethereum Max purchase,” according to the lawsuit.
.@espn I don’t need you. I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free 🤪🤪 my own Bosshttps://t.co/3irnuWYve3 check it out for yourself
However, after the promotional period ended, EMAX’s value was immediately on a free fall. By mid-July, the token had tumbled 98 percent from its peak. By August 1, transaction volume had plummeted by more than 99 percent from its initial capital. It has not recovered much since then.
Plaintiffs claimed that “EthereumMax’s entire business model relies on using constant marketing and promotional activities, often from ‘trusted’ celebrities, to dupe potential investors into trusting the financial opportunities available with EMAX Tokens.”
EthereumMax’s executives “touted the prospects of the company and the ability for investors to make significant returns due to the favorable ‘tokenomics’ of the EMAX Tokens,” the suit said. “In truth, defendants marketed the EMAX tokens to investors so that they could sell their portion of the float for a profit.”
EthereumMax dismissed the allegations in a statement posted on the company’s Twitter account, “The deceptive narrative associated with the recent allegations is riddled with misinformation about the EthereumMax project. We dispute the allegations and look forward to the truth coming out.”
On Monday, January 10, workers at New York City’s Jewish Museumpetitioned the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for a union election. The union would include curators, art handlers, and educators, among other employees. They seek to join UAW Local 2110, a union that covers thousands of workers in cultural and educational institutions, including workers at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Workers at the Jewish Museum are unionizing for wage increases, better working conditions, and improved transparency from museum management.
The Jewish Museum’s petition follows in the wake of severalNew York City museums that have unionized with 2110 in just the last six months, including the Brooklyn Museum, the Whitney Museum, and the Guggenheim. March 2020 pandemic lockdowns brought about museum closures and the furloughing or permanent layoffs of museum workers nationally. Workers who have returned to work now face short staffing and pay cuts. According to Local 2110, workers across museums have cited low pay, “lack of job security, and little or no transparency about institutional planning throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic” as their impetus to unionize. Further COVID variants may well bring more museum shutdowns and workers are rightfully concerned for their job security. Unionization has increasingly become a necessity for many workers in the industry who want to stay in the industry.
Bryan Cook, a part-time Art Handler at the Jewish Museum and a member of the union organizing committee, told Observer that while every other institution he works for has given him a raise in the last two years, the Jewish Museum has not. He hopes the union can fight for bread-and-butter issues, like wage increases, benefits, and improved working conditions, alongside basic dignity in the workplace.
“We want to be able to speak up about safety and equality and advancement,” Cook told Observer. “Or even sometimes just offer basic opinions about job functions without facing abuse and retaliation. That alone would make the Jewish Museum a better place to work and a stronger museum.”
The desire to improve the museum itself was a common thread among the union organizing committee members who spoke with Observer. For art handlers like Bryan Cook, better working conditions and improved worker safety will make for a better museum overall. As an art handler, Cook packs and unpacks art objects, installs them, and ensures that they are handled safely. Cook and his colleagues literally touch the art more than anyone else ever will. They protect the art from damage and protect the museum from insurance claims. However, as in any industry that relies on hands-on labor, accidents happen when workers are stressed and overworked. When art handlers are forced to rush and skip their breaks to meet deadlines (such as an opening or a museum function), the museum risks artwork getting damaged.
Cook is fighting for a union because he wants to do his job safely and capably. He would like to see his break schedule formalized and adhered to, partially to prevent accidents from happening. According to Cook, art handlers at the Jewish Museum sometimes must give up their breaks because of disorganized scheduling on the part of senior management.
“It’s always beat into you as an art handler, especially when you’re learning, take your time, be careful, don’t get stressed, don’t get rushed,” Cook told Observer. “Unfortunately, that happens sometimes at the Jewish Museum and unionization would really help.”
He additionally would like to be able to address issues of worker safety with management without fear of not being called back for the next show—an unfortunately common occurrence for art handlers, who often work seasonally or project-to-project.
Rebecca Shaykin, Associate Curator and union organizing committee member, described workers’ desire to unionize as coming from a deep love of the Jewish Museum. She cited workers being undervalued by the very institution that they love as being part of their reason for unionizing.
“There’s this outdated notion that people should be willing to make sacrifices for a job that they’re passionate about,” Shaykin told Observer. “I really believe that this idea is hurting our staff and our whole field in general. Museums won’t be able to retain top talent if they can’t adapt to the expectations of my peers and younger generations of workers.”
Like many cultural and educational institutions, museums often pay highly skilled professionals low wages. They rely on a surplus labor pool of young workers willing and able to work for substandard pay at a prestigious institution in a very expensive city. Mass unionization of the industry has the potential to change this exploitative dynamic. With higher wages and better benefits, museum workers are more likely to stay in their jobs, allowing institutions to retain these workers’ skills, honed through years of experience. By valuing museum labor as it should be valued, museums will also be able to attract more diverse workers and de-homogenize an overwhelmingly white and structurally racist industry.
Since the start of the pandemic, museum workers have been lining up to unionize with Local 2110. On January 11, the day after the Jewish Museum Union submitted their petition to the NLRB, workers at the Art Institute of Chicago joined the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles in unionizing with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31. This groundswell of union activity has the potential to transform the lives of museum workers for the better, and to reshape American museums from the bottom up.