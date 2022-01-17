Celebrities
Mucus Ministry: Pastor Mike Todd Psalms Swipes Spit Across Parishioner’s Face, Questions About Leviticus Loogies Loom
An Oklahoma Pastor is going viral for a bizarre portion of his sermon where he “holily” hocked up spit and placed it on a parishioner’s face. Pastor Mike Todd of Tulsa’s Transformation Church took things a step too far Sunday while explaining an analogy during a sermon titled: “Receiving Vision From God Might Get Nasty.”
The clergyman did just that and got nasty by unceremoniously spitting [A LOT] into his hand before wiping it across the face of a parishioner.
“He can’t see but he can hear,” said the Pastor while holding spit in his hand as a man stood next to him with his eyes closed during the sermon. “This is the moment where many of us are in, God is doing something and we hear him changing, we hear him even in prayer and you don’t see it clearly yet but you hear it,” added the Pastor before hocking up spit again and cradling it in his hand.
“This is where most people would not face Jesus anymore what most people would do is turn away,” he added while coughing up even more spit. “What I’m telling you is just as he’s physically standing here knowing what’s coming, God is saying; ‘Can you spiritually, physically, and emotionally be able to stand when getting the vision to receiving it might get nasty?’”
The spit was then slapped across the man’s face like aftershave as the parishioner idly stood by with gobbles of goop dripping off his face.
The man who received the Leviticus loogie is actually Todd’s own brother, who is a much better human being than all of us especially considering that we’re in the middle of a pandemic.
Unfortunately for the phlegmy Pastor, people are none too pleased with him and he’s getting eviscerated on social media for his mucousy message. Not only that but clips of previous Miek Todd sermons are also being called into question.
Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Eerily Like Jennifer Aniston In No Make-Up Selfie: Photo
It’s amazing what a good exfoliator can do. While showing off the new product for GOOP, Gwyneth Paltrow posed a selfie where some thought she bore an uncanny resemblance to Jennifer Aniston.
If every tube of GOOPGLOW’s Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser makes you glow like Rachel from Friends, then expect the product to sell out quickly. Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the launch of the new product on Sunday (Jan. 16) with a makeup-free photo. With her hair pulled back and with the angle of her head tilt, Gwyneth, 49, looked like Jennifer Aniston. Jen, 52, famously began dating Brad Pitt in 1998, after he and Gwyneth called it quits. However, Gwyneth’s message wasn’t about the past but about the exciting future of her new product.
“If you know me, you know I love a good exfoliator, which is why I am so excited to introduce this new addition to the GOOPGLOW family. It’s this amazing soft jelly, and as it cleanses, it really amps up your glow,” wrote Gwyneth. “I wanted something that supports the results we get from major exfoliating treatments but is gentle enough to use everyday. The results are pretty fantastic—it makes a real difference in how my skin looks and feels day-to-day. I can’t wait for you all to try it.”
Gwyneth’s selfie was greeted with love from her friends and fans. “I CANNOT WAIT to try, I worship this pic of your goopy heavenly skin,” wrote Holly Audrey Williams. “She’s glowing!” added Justin Blakeney. Paris Hilton added a ‘hearts for eyes’ emoji while Annie Bing commented, “Beautiful you.” “I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly,” remarked Anthony Ramos, while other fans commented on how “cute and gorge” Gwyneth looked.
Despite the two sharing an ex, there is no bad blood between Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Gwyneth Paltrow. When Jennifer won the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild award for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Drama Series, Gwyneth commented that the win was “so deserved.” Gwyneth’s comment came on the heels of an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, in which Gwyneth commented that she’s still “friendly with Brad Pitt. I don’t have any really bad blood.”
Where Kim Kardashian Stands With Kanye After He Blasted Her Out Over Non-Invite to Kid’s Bday
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a turbulent relationship since their divorce in 2021. The exes are both dating other people, but Kanye recently expressed a desire to reconcile with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is the mother of his four kids.
During the weekend, the family experienced a whirlwind drama.
It all started on Friday, when Hollywood Unlocked teased an interview with Kanye, who said he was no longer allowed to enter Kim’s home. Later that day, he released a diss track which addressed Kim’s new relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.
“God saved me from that crash,” read the lyrics, “just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
God saved me from that crash just so I could be Pete Davidson’s ass. – Kanye West on his new song “My Life was never easy”. pic.twitter.com/DFquZbyMvi
— Plugged Soundz (@pluggedsoundztv) January 14, 2022
The next day, Kanye shared a video, claiming he wasn’t provided the location of his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.
“I wasn’t allowed to know where her party was,” said Kanye. “I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support . . . I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan, he said he’d ask Khloe, won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”
Later on, however, Kanye was videoed at the party, in a friendly conversation with Kim’s mother Kris Jenner.
In yet another video, Kanye explained, “I just got to shout-out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and time and making sure I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter, to be there with the rest of the family. I just saw everybody. Kris and Corey and Kylie—Kylie let me in, right when I got to the spot. Security stopped me once again when I got there.”
“I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children,” he continued. “My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.”
A source close to Kim then told E! News that “Kanye was never not invited to the birthday party. Kim was under the impression he wanted to do his own celebration. She was fine about him coming to Kylie’s house and is happy the kids can see them together.”
The source went on to say, “Kim and Kanye are not on good terms right now. She’s really trying to keep the peace between them and for the sake of the kids. [Kim] is being neutral towards Kanye and doesn’t want any drama. Kim is really upset Kanye keeps talking about their family matters on social media. He thinks he still has full access to Kim and has no boundaries. She is over it.”
Another insider told the outlet, “Kanye is welcome to see the kids, but it needs to be arranged. Kim does not want him showing up at her home unannounced or coming and going as he pleases. The kids have schedules and do well with structure. She wants to keep that in place and thinks it will help them with going back and forth between her and Kanye. She wants to be able to let them know ahead of time what’s going on so that they can make smooth transitions.”
The source continued, “The whole family sees Kanye for who he is and accepts him. They all still love him and want him around to be there for the kids. It’s hard because they also want Kim to be at peace and to allow her to move on in her life. Kim is hoping they can have more of a structured schedule and Kanye will abide by it.”
Venus Williams, 41, is reportedly still a virgin
An article circulating on the Internet claims tennis great Venus Williams is still a virgin at age 41.
The article claims Venus is abiding by her strict Jehovah’s Witness religion which prohibits sex before marriage. Venus is childless and has never married.
The former world No. 1 ranked women’s tennis player reportedly views her sister, Serena Williams, as an example of the ideal life she will never achieve: happily married with children.
Venus has had numerous failed relationships with men, and her sex life is not an open book like Serena’s.
“It is funny because Venus decided as a child that she would wait until she finds her husband before having sex,” said the source. “Serena did not go that route.”
Venus has dated golfer Hank Kuehne, Cuban model Elio Pis, and publishing heir Nicholas Hammond for two years until 2019.
The source confirmed that Venus is currently dating a man and the family hopes that she will finally settle down and raise a family.
A 41-year-old virgin is an extremely rare find in 2022. But there is a chance that she will have difficulty falling pregnant if she doesn’t hurry.
Tennis fans reacted to the report with skepticism and disbelief.
Venus Williams admits to being a virgin at 41..thats huge
— J. (@Sneakergalore20) January 17, 2022
so venus williams a 41 year old virgin..wow
— to’ (@fck_upayme) January 17, 2022
I just seen a post on fb saying Venus Williams is still a virgin
— Domi Tsunami (@_MyKatGotStacks) January 17, 2022
Venus Williams is a 41 years old virgin. I inspire to be like her. ??
— Queen Eddie?? (@_Eddieee321) January 17, 2022
@Venuseswilliams you really a Virgin ???
— #GSE KDOT ? (@LitoSquad41) January 17, 2022
