Mystery and dark humor of ‘Servant’ excite M. Night Shyamalan
As Season 3 arrives for his hit AppleTV+ series “Servant,” M. Night Shyamalan’s hope is that first-time viewers will start at the beginning.
“The beauty of the streaming world is that if people have been hearing about it, obviously my hope would be that they go and watch the first episode. Catch up,” Shyamalan, 51, said in a Zoom interview.
“That’s the beauty of doing a 40-episodes-long series. It’s bite-sized and you can really commit to it.”
Shyamalan didn’t create the spooky, strangely mesmerizing “Servant.” Writer Tony Basgallop did with Philadelphia’s great auteur executive producing and also scripting.
“It was a very organic thing. We’re very open to receiving material but it’s hard to find something that feels effortless, represents my value systems and is something that excites me.”
It began when a producer Shyamalan knew said, “I have something for you.”
Shyamalan smiled, “I guess I didn’t take it too seriously because everyone says, ‘Oh, I have something for you.’”
What he saw, “In its core was this premise of a woman whose child had died but she is pretending it didn’t. Or she can’t wake up and can’t remember what happened. There was a big mystery and it’s very dark with a kind of a dark humor and it was all in this one brownstone.
“I felt, Wow, these are ingredients that are very interesting to me.”
The two worked on “Servant,” “to balance the fantasy elements, to get it more grounded so that I felt I knew how to do this. I kept saying, ‘I have to get it in a language that I can then tell the story. That I know how to do.’ ”
“It happened step by step but a few days ago I just finished putting in the last bit of CGI in Season 3. Every sound effect, every piece of music, every color was chosen by me. I didn’t know I was going to do that level of work on the show, but it’s grown into that.”
“Servant” revolves around a real baby, played by twins.
“One thought,” he said. “It’s extraordinarily difficult for the actors to work with children. Especially Lauren (Ambrose) who has to carry the child a lot. And emote. And do all these things.”
“It’s incredibly challenging — and they make it look so easy. But it’s really a skill set that you have to know and an extraordinary amount of difficulty that you’re putting on the performance, especially on Lauren. So, hats off to her.”
COVID-19 program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries
BERLIN — The World Health Organization said Sunday that a U.N.-backed program shipping coronavirus vaccines to many poor countries has now delivered 1 billion doses, but that milestone “is only a reminder of the work that remains” after hoarding and stockpiling in rich countries.
A shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Rwanda on Saturday included the billionth dose supplied via the COVAX program, the U.N. health agency said.
The WHO has long criticized unequal distribution of vaccines and called for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize COVAX. It said that, as of Thursday, 36 of its 194 member countries had vaccinated less than 10% of their population and 88 had vaccinated less than 40%.
The program has made deliveries to 144 countries so far, “but the work that has gone into this milestone is only a reminder of the work that remains,” the WHO said in a statement.
“COVAX’s ambition was compromised by hoarding/stockpiling in rich countries, catastrophic outbreaks leading to borders and supply being locked,” it said. “And a lack of sharing of licenses, technology and know-how by pharmaceutical companies meant manufacturing capacity went unused.”
At the end of December, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged everyone to make a “new year’s resolution” to get behind a campaign to vaccinate 70% of countries’ populations by the beginning of July.
In a newspaper interview published Sunday, Germany’s new international development minister said she wants to use her country’s presidency this year of the Group of Seven industrial nations to ensure that COVAX gets the resources it needs in 2022.
“Unfortunately, there are still too few countries participating in the financing of the global vaccination campaign,” Svenja Schulze was quoted as telling the Funke newspaper group.
“Alongside Sweden, Norway, Canada and the U.S., we are the ones who are giving most. The other industrial countries have significant ground to catch up.”
Schulze signaled that she wants to expand help for developing countries to produce vaccines themselves, with partnerships between companies to produce vaccines under license a favored aim.
Dangerously thin Mystic River ice stops Weymouth man as he flees Arlington Police
A Weymouth man running from Arlington Police officers fell through the dangerously thin Mystic River ice and into frigid water on Saturday, helping lead to his arrest.
A police dog pursuing 30-year-old Joseph Kahler also fell through the ice during the chase.
Kahler was arrested and has been charged with breaking and entering in the daytime, resisting arrest, failure to stop for police, and possession of a Class C substance.
He was also held on four active warrants out of Boston District Court, Quincy District Court and Weymouth District Court.
Arlington Police officers at around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday responded to a home on Mystic Lake Drive for a report of a breaking and entering. A homeowner arrived home with their children and found their kitchen window open — and saw a man walking through their yard to a U-Haul truck on the street.
Officers tracked down the U-Haul, which then stopped on Coral Street. That’s when Kahler and a woman passenger got out of the U-Haul, and tried to get away from police. The woman was quickly taken into custody.
Police continued searching for Kahler, who bystanders reported was walking along the bank of the Mystic River. Officers ordered Kahler to stop, but he refused to comply. Arlington Police K9 Eiko was deployed as a result.
Kahler then ran onto the ice, where both he and Eiko fell through and into the water. Eiko did not make contact with Kahler, and was called back to the river bank.
Kahler refused multiple orders to come out of the water, and would not grab a safety line that police threw to him. An officer was eventually able to reach him, and pulled him out of the water.
Paramedics from the Arlington and Medford fire departments provided treatment to Kahler for cold exposure.
Police later learned that the U-Haul truck was allegedly stolen. During an inventory of the U-Haul truck, officers also located a substance that is believed to be heroin.
Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data keeps dropping: ‘I’m cautiously optimistic’
The Boston-area coronavirus wastewater data continues to plunge, sparking a bit of continued optimism from local infectious disease experts that the region could be in store for a rapid decline in COVID-19 cases.
After the predictive wastewater tracker skyrocketed to unprecedented heights around the holidays, virus cases shot up to record-high levels across Massachusetts. But now the wastewater tracker keeps trending downward at a fast pace, leading to some positive vibes from epidemiologists, who are hopeful the omicron wave could be ending soon.
“I think it’s a great sign, and hopefully it continues to go down and we won’t see another peak of cases,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health. “I’m cautiously optimistic about this.”
The tracker is the earliest predictor for future virus cases in the community. The data gives a community forecast for the next couple of weeks.
The latest data from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s study to track wastewater for indicators of COVID-19 shows the south of Boston region daily average is now 5,159 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That tally is about a 55% drop from the peak level in early January — 11,446 copies of viral RNA per milliliter recorded on Jan. 3.
The northern region daily average is now 3,043 copies of viral RNA per milliliter. That count is about a 65% decrease from the northern region’s peak — 8,644 copies of viral RNA per milliliter on Jan. 5.
In South Africa and the U.K., omicron waves have “come really fast and infect the susceptible population much faster than delta,” noted Boston University epidemiology Professor Matthew Fox.
Then, the omicron waves have dropped just as fast as the cases rose, he added.
“So I’m optimistic we are headed for a sharp decline in cases with hospitalizations dropping a few weeks later,” Fox said. “We don’t know what comes next but I’m hopeful that this wave ends soon.”
Ellerin cautioned that a lot of the winter is still in front of us — and people still need to get vaccinated and boosted, along with masking up.
“As things head in the right direction, we don’t want to give the virus unnecessary opportunities to come back,” he said. “We know what to do to defend against the virus, and we want to keep doing that as things decline. We don’t want to relax our guards, especially in the middle of winter.”
