Novak Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia
BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title.
A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia on Monday, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australian pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the coronavirus shots.
Djokovic was expected to receive a hero’s welcome from his countrymen, many of whom think he was unfairly treated in Australia. But only handful of fans waving the Serbian flag greeted him at the airport in the capital, Belgrade.
At the same time, clouds gathered over what would come next for the player: French officials said a new law requiring vaccination to enter sports venues would have no exceptions. Much could change between now and the start of the French Open, which is the next Grand Slam, in late May. But that raised the possibility the recent saga in Australia would be not just a blip but an ongoing challenge for the unvaccinated athlete, who is increasingly being held up as a hero by the anti-vaccine movement.
Djokovic had argued that he was exempt from strict Australian vaccination rules because he had recently recovered from COVID-19. But once he arrived in the country, Australian authorities said that exemption wasn’t valid. They eventually cited the public interest and revoked his visa, saying his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiment and that kicking him out was necessary to keep Australians safe.
As he flew home from Australia, a member of the French Parliament added a new twist. Christophe Castaner said a new law that will exclude unvaccinated people from sports venues, restaurants and other public places will apply anyone who wants to play in the French Open — a reversal of plans to create a “bubble” around the tournament.
France’s sports ministry said Monday once the new law is in place, there will be no exceptions until further notice.
For now, a warm welcome awaits Djokovic, who has overwhelming support in his native Serbia where his closest family lives. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of “harassing” the top-ranked tennis star and urged him to return home.
“God bless you Novak,” read one of the banners held by the fans at the airport as he whisked through the passport control and customs and then driven by his brother Djordje to his apartment in Belgrade.
The legal battle over whether Djokovic held a valid exemption to vaccine rules that would allow him to play in the Australian Open ended Sunday with his deportation.
Vaccination amid the pandemic is a requirement for anyone at the Australian Open, which started Monday in Melbourne. Djokovic has won nine titles there previously. He had hoped this year to win his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy there, breaking the record he shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, but Nadal is competing.
More than 95% of all Top 100 men and women in their tours’ respective rankings are vaccinated. At least two other men — American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert — skipped the first major tournament of the year due to the vaccine requirement.
Djokovic’s attempt to get the medical exemption for not being vaccinated sparked anger in Australia, where strict lockdowns in cities and curbs on international travel have been employed to try to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.
Djokovic tested positive in Belgrade on Dec. 16, but received the result late Dec. 17, he said, and scrapped all his commitments except a long-standing interview with L’Equipe newspaper the following day. He later described this “an error” of judgment.
Asked if Djokovic would face any penalties for flouting his isolation while being infected when he returns to Serbia, Serbian officials said he would not because the country is not in a state of emergency.
Djokovic has almost an iconic status in Serbia, whose president had called the court hearing in Australia “a farce with a lot of lies.”
“Novak, welcome home, you know that we all support you here,” said Snezana Jankovic, a Belgrade resident. “They can take away your visa, but they cannot take away your Serbian pride.”
Associated Press writers Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, and Lori Hinnant in Paris contributed to this report.
By DARKO BANDIC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Patriots’ first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft determined
After the conclusion of Sunday’s Wild Card playoff games, the draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft was determined through the first 24 picks.
The Patriots will make their first selection at No. 21 overall, having lost at Buffalo in their Wild Card game Saturday.
Besides taking quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall last year, this will mark the Pats’ highest pick since they drafted pass rusher Chandler Jones 21st overall in 2012. Recent picks at the Patriots’ draft slot include Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Packers safety Darnell Savage, former Bengals center Billy Price and former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis.
The 2022 NFL Draft will open on April 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
The updated NFL draft order is below.
- Jacksonville
- Detroit
- Houston
- N.Y. Jets
- N.Y. Giants
- Carolina
- N.Y. Giants (via Chicago)
- Atlanta
- Denver
- N.Y. Jets (via Seattle)
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Cleveland
- Baltimore
- Philadelphia (via Miami)
- Philadelphia (via Indianapolis
- Los Angeles
- New Orleans
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- New England
- Las Vegas
- LA Rams/Arizona
- Dallas
Denver weather: Warm start to the week before a chance for snow
Denver will begin this week very warm, but the mild temperatures will give way to a chance of snow over the next several days.
Skies will be mostly sunny today with above normal high temperatures. #COWX pic.twitter.com/C54dcC6O0E
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 17, 2022
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 62 degrees under sunny skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday night will cool to 30 degrees.
Temperatures will remain above average on Tuesday, as Denver is expected to hit a partly cloudy 55 degrees. Winds could gust over 20 mph as a system moves in, bringing a 20% chance of precipitation in the evening. The mercury will dip to 24 degrees, getting a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after midnight.
There’s a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday. The best opportunity for powder is after 11 a.m., as the high only reaches 32 degrees.
There’s another chance for snow on Friday.
The extended outlook. Mild weather replaced by colder temps and a couple opportunities for light snow Wednesday and then again Friday.
The 8-14 day outlook suggests above normal temps and below normal precip. #COwx pic.twitter.com/HvaPOcrryj
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 17, 2022
Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
By Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher, The New York Times
WASHINGTON — Companies are bracing for another round of potentially debilitating supply chain disruptions as China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, imposes sweeping lockdowns in an attempt to keep the omicron variant at bay.
The measures have already confined tens of millions of people to their homes in several Chinese cities and contributed to a suspension of connecting flights through Hong Kong from much of the world for the next month. At least 20 million people, or about 1.5% of China’s population, are in lockdown, mostly in the city of Xi’an in western China and in Henan province in north-central China.
The country’s zero-tolerance policy has manufacturers — already on edge from spending the past two years dealing with crippling supply chain woes — worried about another round of shutdowns at Chinese factories and ports. Additional disruptions to the global supply chain would come at a particularly fraught moment for companies, which are struggling with rising prices for raw materials and shipping along with extended delivery times and worker shortages.
China used lockdowns, contact tracing and quarantines to halt the spread of the coronavirus nearly two years ago after its initial emergence in Wuhan. These tactics have been highly effective, but the extreme transmissibility of the omicron variant poses the biggest test yet of China’s system.
So far, the effects of the lockdowns on Chinese factory production and deliveries have been limited. Four of China’s largest port cities — Shanghai, Dalian, Tianjin and Shenzhen — have imposed narrowly targeted lockdowns to try to control small outbreaks of the omicron variant. As of this past weekend, these cities had not locked down their docks. Still, Volkswagen and Toyota announced last week that they would temporarily suspend operations in Tianjin because of lockdowns.
Analysts warn that many industries could face disruptions in the flow of goods as China tries to stamp out any coronavirus infections before the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing next month. On Saturday, Beijing officials reported the city’s first case of the omicron variant, prompting authorities to lock down the infected person’s residential compound and workplace.
If extensive lockdowns become more widespread in China, their effects on supply chains could be felt across the United States. Major new disruptions could depress consumer confidence and exacerbate inflation, which is already at a 40-year high, posing challenges for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.
“Will the Chinese be able to control it or not I think is a really important question,” said Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. “If they’re going to have to begin closing down port cities, you’re going to have additional supply chain disruptions.”
The potential for setbacks comes just as many companies had hoped they were about to see some easing of the bottlenecks that have clogged global supply chains since the pandemic began.
The combination of intermittent shutdowns at factories, ports and warehouses around the world and American consumers’ surging demand for foreign goods has thrown the global delivery system out of whack. Transportation costs have skyrocketed, and ports and warehouses have experienced pileups of products waiting to be shipped or driven elsewhere while other parts of the supply chain are stymied by shortages.
For the 2021 holiday season, customers largely circumvented those challenges by ordering early. High shipping prices began to ease after the holiday rush, and some analysts speculated that next month’s Lunar New Year, when many Chinese factories will idle, might be a moment for ports, warehouses and trucking companies to catch up on moving backlogged orders and allow global supply chains to return to normal.
But the spread of the omicron variant is foiling hopes for a fast recovery, highlighting not only how much America depends on Chinese goods, but also how fragile the supply chain remains within the United States.
American trucking companies and warehouses, already short of workers, are losing more of their employees to sickness and quarantines. Weather disruptions are leading to empty shelves in American supermarkets. Delivery times for products shipped from Chinese factories to the West Coast of the United States are as long as ever — stretching to a record high of 113 days in early January, according to Flexport, a logistics firm. That was up from fewer than 50 days at the beginning of 2019.
The Biden administration has undertaken a series of moves to try to alleviate bottlenecks both in the United States and abroad, including devoting $17 billion to improving American ports as part of the new infrastructure law. Major U.S. ports are handling more cargo than ever before and working through their backlog of containers — in part because ports have threatened additional fees for containers that sit too long in their yards.
Yet those greater efficiencies have been undercut by continuing problems at other stages of the supply chain, including a shortage of truckers and warehouse workers to move the goods to their final destination. A push to make the Port of Los Angeles operate 24/7, which was the centerpiece of the Biden administration’s efforts to address supply chain issues this fall, has still seen few trucks showing up for overnight pickups, according to port officials, and cargo ships are still waiting for weeks outside West Coast ports for their turn for a berth to dock in.
West Coast ports could see further disruptions this year as they renegotiate a labor contract for more than 22,000 dockworkers that expires on July 1. Previous negotiations led to work slowdowns and shipping delays.
“If you have four closed doors to get through and one of them opens up, that doesn’t necessarily mean quick passage,” said Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport. “We should not delude ourselves that if our ports become 10% more efficient, we’ve solved the whole problem.”
Chris Netram, managing vice president for tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 14,000 companies, said that American businesses had seen a succession of supply chain problems since the beginning of the pandemic.
“Right now, we are at the tail end of one flavor of those challenges: the port snarls,” he said, adding that Chinese lockdowns could be “the next flavor of this.”
Manufacturers are watching carefully to see whether more factories and ports in China might be forced to shutter if omicron spreads in the coming weeks.
Neither Xi’an nor Henan province, the site of China’s most expansive lockdowns, has an economy heavily reliant on exports, although Xi’an does produce some semiconductors, including for Samsung and Micron Technology, as well as commercial aircraft components.
Handel Jones, CEO of International Business Strategies, a chip consultancy, said the impact on Samsung and Micron would be limited, but he expressed worries about the potential for broader lockdowns in cities like Tianjin or Shanghai.
“What we’re concerned with now is, is Xi’an a template for other cities in China?” he asked. “If they can’t control it in the next two or three weeks, then I think you could have a significant impact on the supply chain. Right now, it’s kind of the tipping point.”
Chinese authorities are experimenting with more narrowly targeted lockdowns. One example is in Shanghai, which announced Thursday that it had identified five COVID cases at a milk tea shop that had been visited by a Chinese student who had recently returned from the United States. Rather than lock down the entire city or neighborhood, the government put emergency restrictions on the shop itself.
Tim Huxley, chair of Mandarin Shipping, a Hong Kong-based container shipping line, said that social distancing rules, elaborate testing and other precautions had slightly reduced the efficiency of Chinese ports.
But after considerable disruptions during lockdowns last year, Chinese docks have proved increasingly able to continue operating through municipal lockdowns. To forestall infections, they have barred ship crews from coming ashore and have required some dock workers to live for many weeks at a time in nearby dormitories instead of going home to their families at night.
China plans similar arrangements to keep athletes and other foreigners completely separate from its population during the Winter Olympics next month. Beijing traffic authorities have even told residents to stay away from any vehicle collisions involving Olympic participants, to avoid infection.
Last year, terminal shutdowns in and around Ningbo and Shenzhen, respectively the world’s third- and fourth-largest container ports by volume, led to congestion and delays, and caused some ships to reroute to other ports.
But if the coronavirus does manage to enter a big port again, the effects could quickly be felt in the United States. “If one of the big container terminals goes into lockdown,” Huxley said, “it doesn’t take long for a big backlog to develop.”
Airfreight could also become more expensive and harder to obtain in the coming weeks as China has canceled dozens of flights to clamp down on another potential vector of infection. That could especially affect consumer electronics companies, which tend to ship high-value goods by air.
For American companies, the prospect of further supply chain troubles means there may be another scramble to secure Chinese-made products before potential closures.
Lisa Williams, CEO of the World of EPI, a company that makes multicultural dolls, said the supply chain issues were putting pressure on companies like hers to get products on the shelves faster than ever, with retailers asking for goods for the fall to be shipped as early as May.
Williams, who was an academic specializing in logistics before she started her company, said an increase in the price of petroleum and other raw materials had pushed up the cost of the materials her company uses to make dolls, including plastic accessories, fibers for hair, fabrics for clothing and plastic for the dolls themselves. Her company has turned to far more expensive airfreight to get some shipments to the United States faster, further cutting into the firm’s margins.
“Everything is being moved up because everyone is anticipating the delay with supply chains,” she said. “So that compresses everything. It compresses the creativity, it compresses the amount of time we have to think through innovations we want to do.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
