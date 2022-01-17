Connect with us

Novak Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title.

A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia on Monday, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australian pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the coronavirus shots.

Djokovic was expected to receive a hero’s welcome from his countrymen, many of whom think he was unfairly treated in Australia. But only handful of fans waving the Serbian flag greeted him at the airport in the capital, Belgrade.

At the same time, clouds gathered over what would come next for the player: French officials said a new law requiring vaccination to enter sports venues would have no exceptions. Much could change between now and the start of the French Open, which is the next Grand Slam, in late May. But that raised the possibility the recent saga in Australia would be not just a blip but an ongoing challenge for the unvaccinated athlete, who is increasingly being held up as a hero by the anti-vaccine movement.

Djokovic had argued that he was exempt from strict Australian vaccination rules because he had recently recovered from COVID-19. But once he arrived in the country, Australian authorities said that exemption wasn’t valid. They eventually cited the public interest and revoked his visa, saying his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiment and that kicking him out was necessary to keep Australians safe.

As he flew home from Australia, a member of the French Parliament added a new twist. Christophe Castaner said a new law that will exclude unvaccinated people from sports venues, restaurants and other public places will apply anyone who wants to play in the French Open — a reversal of plans to create a “bubble” around the tournament.

France’s sports ministry said Monday once the new law is in place, there will be no exceptions until further notice.

For now, a warm welcome awaits Djokovic, who has overwhelming support in his native Serbia where his closest family lives. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of “harassing” the top-ranked tennis star and urged him to return home.

“God bless you Novak,” read one of the banners held by the fans at the airport as he whisked through the passport control and customs and then driven by his brother Djordje to his apartment in Belgrade.

The legal battle over whether Djokovic held a valid exemption to vaccine rules that would allow him to play in the Australian Open ended Sunday with his deportation.

Vaccination amid the pandemic is a requirement for anyone at the Australian Open, which started Monday in Melbourne. Djokovic has won nine titles there previously. He had hoped this year to win his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy there, breaking the record he shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men’s tennis. Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, but Nadal is competing.

More than 95% of all Top 100 men and women in their tours’ respective rankings are vaccinated. At least two other men — American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert — skipped the first major tournament of the year due to the vaccine requirement.

Djokovic’s attempt to get the medical exemption for not being vaccinated sparked anger in Australia, where strict lockdowns in cities and curbs on international travel have been employed to try to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Djokovic tested positive in Belgrade on Dec. 16, but received the result late Dec. 17, he said, and scrapped all his commitments except a long-standing interview with L’Equipe newspaper the following day. He later described this “an error” of judgment.

Asked if Djokovic would face any penalties for flouting his isolation while being infected when he returns to Serbia, Serbian officials said he would not because the country is not in a state of emergency.

Patriots’ first-round pick in 2022 NFL Draft determined

January 17, 2022

After the conclusion of Sunday’s Wild Card playoff games, the draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft was determined through the first 24 picks.

The Patriots will make their first selection at No. 21 overall, having lost at Buffalo in their Wild Card game Saturday.

Besides taking quarterback Mac Jones at No. 15 overall last year, this will mark the Pats’ highest pick since they drafted pass rusher Chandler Jones 21st overall in 2012. Recent picks at the Patriots’ draft slot include Colts rookie defensive end Kwity Paye, Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, Packers safety Darnell Savage, former Bengals center Billy Price and former Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis.

The 2022 NFL Draft will open on April 28 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The updated NFL draft order is below.

  1. Jacksonville
  2. Detroit
  3. Houston
  4. N.Y. Jets
  5. N.Y. Giants
  6. Carolina
  7. N.Y. Giants (via Chicago)
  8. Atlanta
  9. Denver
  10. N.Y. Jets (via Seattle)
  11. Washington
  12. Minnesota
  13. Cleveland
  14. Baltimore
  15. Philadelphia (via Miami)
  16. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis
  17. Los Angeles
  18. New Orleans
  19. Philadelphia
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. New England
  22. Las Vegas
  23. LA Rams/Arizona
  24. Dallas
Denver weather: Warm start to the week before a chance for snow

January 17, 2022

Denver will begin this week very warm, but the mild temperatures will give way to a chance of snow over the next several days.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 62 degrees under sunny skies on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday night will cool to 30 degrees.

Temperatures will remain above average on Tuesday, as Denver is expected to hit a partly cloudy 55 degrees. Winds could gust over 20 mph as a system moves in, bringing a 20% chance of precipitation in the evening. The mercury will dip to 24 degrees, getting a slight chance of snow and freezing drizzle after midnight.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday. The best opportunity for powder is after 11 a.m., as the high only reaches 32 degrees.

There’s another chance for snow on Friday.

Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns

January 17, 2022

By Ana Swanson and Keith Bradsher, The New York Times

WASHINGTON — Companies are bracing for another round of potentially debilitating supply chain disruptions as China, home to about one-third of global manufacturing, imposes sweeping lockdowns in an attempt to keep the omicron variant at bay.

The measures have already confined tens of millions of people to their homes in several Chinese cities and contributed to a suspension of connecting flights through Hong Kong from much of the world for the next month. At least 20 million people, or about 1.5% of China’s population, are in lockdown, mostly in the city of Xi’an in western China and in Henan province in north-central China.

The country’s zero-tolerance policy has manufacturers — already on edge from spending the past two years dealing with crippling supply chain woes — worried about another round of shutdowns at Chinese factories and ports. Additional disruptions to the global supply chain would come at a particularly fraught moment for companies, which are struggling with rising prices for raw materials and shipping along with extended delivery times and worker shortages.

China used lockdowns, contact tracing and quarantines to halt the spread of the coronavirus nearly two years ago after its initial emergence in Wuhan. These tactics have been highly effective, but the extreme transmissibility of the omicron variant poses the biggest test yet of China’s system.

So far, the effects of the lockdowns on Chinese factory production and deliveries have been limited. Four of China’s largest port cities — Shanghai, Dalian, Tianjin and Shenzhen — have imposed narrowly targeted lockdowns to try to control small outbreaks of the omicron variant. As of this past weekend, these cities had not locked down their docks. Still, Volkswagen and Toyota announced last week that they would temporarily suspend operations in Tianjin because of lockdowns.

Analysts warn that many industries could face disruptions in the flow of goods as China tries to stamp out any coronavirus infections before the Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing next month. On Saturday, Beijing officials reported the city’s first case of the omicron variant, prompting authorities to lock down the infected person’s residential compound and workplace.

If extensive lockdowns become more widespread in China, their effects on supply chains could be felt across the United States. Major new disruptions could depress consumer confidence and exacerbate inflation, which is already at a 40-year high, posing challenges for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.

“Will the Chinese be able to control it or not I think is a really important question,” said Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. “If they’re going to have to begin closing down port cities, you’re going to have additional supply chain disruptions.”

The potential for setbacks comes just as many companies had hoped they were about to see some easing of the bottlenecks that have clogged global supply chains since the pandemic began.

The combination of intermittent shutdowns at factories, ports and warehouses around the world and American consumers’ surging demand for foreign goods has thrown the global delivery system out of whack. Transportation costs have skyrocketed, and ports and warehouses have experienced pileups of products waiting to be shipped or driven elsewhere while other parts of the supply chain are stymied by shortages.

