Celebrities
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, Looks Like His Father Arnold While Showing Off His Bare Chest In Maui – Pics
Patrick Schwarzenegger looked ripped in new photos taken on the beach during his sunny getaway to Hawaii.
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, was looking so sexy in pictures from his vacation to Maui. The Midnight Sun actor’s abs were on full display as he walked out of the ocean while dragging a yellow kayak through the sand on Sunday, January 16. Patrick was shirtless and sported a green and pink floral bathing suit, along with his newly-bleached blonde hair that glowed in the beating hot sun.
Patrick closely resembled his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, in the vacation photos. Aside from similar facial features, Patrick also has an impressive chiseled physique that his dad has maintained for decades. Patrick’s fit body indicates that the Moxie star clearly spends a good amount of time in the gym — just like his father! He also modeled some chest and facial hair in the beach photos.
Patrick jetted off to Hawaii after his dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver, 66, officially finalized their divorce at the end of December. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Patrick has been “completely supportive” of both his parents, who split up way back in May 2011 after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 24.
“He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change,” the insider told HL. “Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”
In addition to Patrick, Arnold and Maria also share Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. The former couple have remained on friendly terms despite the drama surrounding their split. They even reunited in the summer of 2020 to celebrate Arnold’s birthday, which Patrick documented on Instagram.
Celebrities
‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Preview: Shauna Attempts To Get Another Tattoo — Watch
Shauna Rae is looking to get another tattoo in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘I Am Shauna Rae,’ but the tattoo artist is hesitant when he first meets her.
Shauna Rae hopes to get a new tattoo in honor of her grandfather. She goes to the tattoo shop in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the January 18 episode of I Am Shauna Rae and asks for a chocolate-covered cherry and the date “February 14, 2021.” Her grandfather’s favorite candy was chocolate-covered cherries.
When Shauna walks up to the front desk, the tattoo artist asks how old she is. She politely tells him that she’s 22 years old and shows him her past tattoos. For Shauna, the questions are nothing unusual.
“So walking into a tattoo shop, it’s a strange feeling,” Shauna admits. “It’s almost like walking into a bar. You’re either gonna get carded or not, and either they have respect for you or they don’t. Even though it’s a different circumstance, it’s a very similar feeling.”
Shauna has a fun and lively conversation with the tattoo artist. “She’s a firecracker,” he says. He also adds that he’d love to hang out with her. The tattoo artist bonds with Shauna because he’s a bigger guy and gets judged for that.
“I can relate to Joel because he has gone through the same kind of pre-judgmental experiences that I have gone through, but on the opposite spectrum,” Shauna says. “He’s taller, he’s a wider person, he’s covered in tattoos, and those are all stereotypes for someone who could hurt you.”
The new TLC series follows Shauna as she tries to navigate a normal adult life despite looking like a child. Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was 6 months old. Her treatment allowed for remission, but there was one major side effect — she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance and standing at only 3 feet and 10 inches tall– the average size of an 8-year-old. Now, Shauna is 22. I Am Shauna Rae airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on TLC.
Celebrities
PHOTO: Mary Cosby’s Church Sign Removed, Did RHOSLC Star Close Church After Cult Rumors?
Has Mary Cosby‘s church shut its doors for good?
After facing a slew of rumors suggesting she was running a cult amid the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, whose reunion she skipped, a recently-surfaced photo taken outside of Mary’s church has confirmed that her signage has been removed.
In a post shared by Bravo Obsessed on Twitter, which featured a screenshot of a DM between The Reality B-tch 2.0 and an anonymous Instagram user, the user sent an image of the bare bones where the church’s sign was once displayed.
While there could be a logical explanation for the sign being removed, such as a new sign being ordered, Google has listed the church, Faith Temple Church, as “temporarily closed,” which has raised even more questions.
In September 2021, a couple of former members of Mary’s church came forward with shocking allegations against the establishment with one man, who attended the church for over two decades, describing it as “cultish.”
“It’s the mental manipulation to try to get people to believe that she has the power to either take them to heaven or condemn them to hell,” he explained.
Meanwhile, a woman took aim at Mary.
“She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth,” she shared. “You have no idea, all those smiles and sh*t—that is not real.”
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last January, Mary addressed rumors claiming her church was actually a cult.
“They’ve been saying that since my grandmother started at the church,” she stated. “There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. Clearly, I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Like, come on. I believe in my church.”
Amid the latest season of RHOSLC, Lisa Barlow‘s friend, the late Cameron, made waves when he revealed he had mortgaged his home in an effort to make a $300,000 donation to Mary’s church before admitting to having ill feelings towards the organization. However, when asked about Cameron’s ultimate departure from her church, Mary said that people often leave her church if they don’t want to listen to the rules or do the right thing.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo
Celebrities
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Stuns in Little Black Dress & Stilettos Before Night Out: See Video
All-star outfit! Savannah James wowed while showing off her feathery black frock in a sassy Instagram.
LeBron James, 37, may be the man on the court, but his wife Savannah, 35, proved she was a fashion MVP as she flaunted a fabulous, black, feathered look on her Instagram Dec. 16. The basketball wife looked like a 10 as she strutted around her gorgeous, marble-floored hallway wearing a plunging black suit-dress which put her cleavage front and center. Amping up the elegance, her dress had ostrich feather trim on the sleeves and across the hem.
As she stepped and turned, Savannah flipped her gorgeous red locks over and smiled. Not missing an opportunity for more glamour, the NBA star’s wife added a diamond chain around her neck while tying everything together with strappy, black stiletto heels. Quoting an old Lil Wayne lyric in her caption, she wrote, “Real G’s move in silence like lasagna” before adding, “That’s all I could think of for a caption” with a shrugging emoji.
While it wasn’t clear where Savannah was headed, she was clearly dressed to impress. The entrepreneur wife of LeBron has been making a habit of showing off her fabulous outfits on Instagram. Ahead of the New Year, she stunned in a formfitting brown velvet dress with a daring backless cut while posing in front of a stack of giant crowns and smiling. “Festive tings,” Savannah captioned the post. And before that, she put on a dazzling display in a bejeweled Gucci gown for the premiere of House Of Gucci.
Savannah and LeBron are high school sweethearts, who wed in 2013. The couple has three kids: sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, and daughter Zhuri, 7. Savannah and LeBron recently talked about their eldest son Bronny’s NBA ambitions in the IMDb TV docuseries, Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. While dad said he’d love to be “on the court” with his son, mom had a more measured response. She said she wants Bronny, “To be happy and to find happiness in whatever it is he does. I just want him to be happy.”
TON Blockchain Aims To Bring True Financial Freedom To The World In 2022
Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, Looks Like His Father Arnold While Showing Off His Bare Chest In Maui – Pics
11-year-old girl shot while at family gathering in Penrose neighborhood
Crypto.com (CRO) Restricts Withdrawals For All Users After Succumbing To Hack
‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Preview: Shauna Attempts To Get Another Tattoo — Watch
Red curry lentils, quick-braised chicken and more recipes
Terrance Carroll: What made King’s rhetoric so effective, today renders it ripe for abuse
‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Recap S2E3: Manscaping and Meddling Kids
PHOTO: Mary Cosby’s Church Sign Removed, Did RHOSLC Star Close Church After Cult Rumors?
‘Yellowjackets’ Finale: The Most Compelling New Show In Years Answers (Some) Questions
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
What is the Best Air Purifier for Cough Symptoms?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News5 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
A Patient Guide To Get Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma