Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, Looks Like His Father Arnold While Showing Off His Bare Chest In Maui – Pics

Patrick Schwarzenegger looked ripped in new photos taken on the beach during his sunny getaway to Hawaii.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, 28, was looking so sexy in pictures from his vacation to Maui. The Midnight Sun actor’s abs were on full display as he walked out of the ocean while dragging a yellow kayak through the sand on Sunday, January 16. Patrick was shirtless and sported a green and pink floral bathing suit, along with his newly-bleached blonde hair that glowed in the beating hot sun.

Patrick closely resembled his famous father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, in the vacation photos. Aside from similar facial features, Patrick also has an impressive chiseled physique that his dad has maintained for decades. Patrick’s fit body indicates that the Moxie star clearly spends a good amount of time in the gym — just like his father! He also modeled some chest and facial hair in the beach photos.

Patrick jetted off to Hawaii after his dad Arnold and mom Maria Shriver, 66, officially finalized their divorce at the end of December. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Patrick has been “completely supportive” of both his parents, who split up way back in May 2011 after Maria learned that Arnold had an affair with their former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, which resulted in a son, Joseph Baena, 24.

“He’s happy that his parents have a sense of closure in this whole thing but as far as their day to day lives, they’re already super close and none of that will ever change,” the insider told HL. “Patrick knows his parents have a great relationship with each other and he’s happy for them that that chapter can close.”

In addition to Patrick, Arnold and Maria also share Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, Christina Schwarzenegger, 30, and Christopher Schwarzenegger, 24. The former couple have remained on friendly terms despite the drama surrounding their split. They even reunited in the summer of 2020 to celebrate Arnold’s birthday, which Patrick documented on Instagram.