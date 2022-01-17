Pete Davidson’s Reaction To Being Dissed By Kanye West In A Song Revealed

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star ‘expected’ to be called out sooner or later for dating Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Pete Davidson is above it! The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is apparently not bothered by being called out in an allegedly leaked snippet of a new Kanye West song. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian definitely wasn’t caught off guard when the rapper sang about beating Pete up over dating his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. “Pete almost expected to be referenced by Kanye in a song sooner or later and instead of hating it, he absolutely loves it and thinks it is hilarious,” the insider dished.

“He doesn’t want to fight Kanye; he respects Kanye as he is still the father of Kim’s children and that is important and forever and Pete will never step in the way of any of that,” the source continued. “He finds being on a song of Kanye’s as almost a pat on the back and quite honestly something very cool. Pete knows that he will live forever now that he is a part of a Kanye song.” Just to be mentioned by the world-renowned artist “makes it all worth it” for the Staton Island native.

In Kanye’s new song titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” he sings, “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**.” The brief audio clip was shared on Twitter with a photo of Kanye and his new romantic partner Julia Fox. Kanye also teased the single on his Instagram on Thursday, January 13, posting the cover art featuring an avant-garde statue of an animal.

Pete and Kim’s romance has certainly been heating up since they were first linked together back in October 2021. They were recently spotted on a fun-filled pizza date, where they couldn’t keep their hands off each other. The pair also just got back from a tropical getaway to the Bahamas over the holidays. The It couple definitely seemed happy to be travelling together, as they were photographed boarding a private plane to the island on Jan. 4. and when they landed, photographers caught them with huge smiles on their faces ready to enjoy a little solar therapy.

Meanwhile, Kanye appears to be enjoying his time with GF Julia. The model recently spilled the tea on their relationship, saying she is pleasantly surprised Kanye has yet to let her down, as she has become accustomed to with her past lovers. “I’m so used to being f***ed over in relationships, so I keep waiting for him to disappoint me, because he makes very grandiose promises, and it’s like, ‘How could he ever pull it off with all the other things he has going on?’ But he always does.”