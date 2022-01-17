PHOTO: Mary Cosby’s Church Sign Removed, Did RHOSLC Star Close Church After Cult Rumors?

Has Mary Cosby‘s church shut its doors for good?

After facing a slew of rumors suggesting she was running a cult amid the second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, whose reunion she skipped, a recently-surfaced photo taken outside of Mary’s church has confirmed that her signage has been removed.

In a post shared by Bravo Obsessed on Twitter, which featured a screenshot of a DM between The Reality B-tch 2.0 and an anonymous Instagram user, the user sent an image of the bare bones where the church’s sign was once displayed.

While there could be a logical explanation for the sign being removed, such as a new sign being ordered, Google has listed the church, Faith Temple Church, as “temporarily closed,” which has raised even more questions.

In September 2021, a couple of former members of Mary’s church came forward with shocking allegations against the establishment with one man, who attended the church for over two decades, describing it as “cultish.”

“It’s the mental manipulation to try to get people to believe that she has the power to either take them to heaven or condemn them to hell,” he explained.

Meanwhile, a woman took aim at Mary.

“She’s got these people terrified. That woman is the most evil thing that ever walked this Earth,” she shared. “You have no idea, all those smiles and sh*t—that is not real.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight last January, Mary addressed rumors claiming her church was actually a cult.

“They’ve been saying that since my grandmother started at the church,” she stated. “There’s no cult. My church members, they know those are false allegations. Those are ridiculous. Clearly, I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife and be in a cult. Like, come on. I believe in my church.”

Amid the latest season of RHOSLC, Lisa Barlow‘s friend, the late Cameron, made waves when he revealed he had mortgaged his home in an effort to make a $300,000 donation to Mary’s church before admitting to having ill feelings towards the organization. However, when asked about Cameron’s ultimate departure from her church, Mary said that people often leave her church if they don’t want to listen to the rules or do the right thing.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo